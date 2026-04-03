Vickers: QEII was ‘deeply concerned’ about Prince Andrew’s future in her last years

Hugo Vickers’ new royal book about Queen Elizabeth II is full of ridiculous and offensive stories about Prince Harry and Meghan. Vickers was so eager to slam Harry and Meghan, he made QEII sound absolutely ghastly, like a bigoted, controlling old fart who tried to convince Harry to hold off marrying Meghan. According to Vickers, QEII also made a crack about the Sussexes’ move to California, saying that Harry left royal work to “be a carer for Archie.” As in, Harry chose fatherhood over… allowing his family to harm and exile his wife? Well, after the initial rush of anti-Sussex stories, finally there are some excerpts about Prince Andrew. You know, Jeffrey Epstein’s BFF and recipient of dozens of trafficking victims. According to Vickers, while QEII had such strong opinions about Harry and Meghan’s 24-7 awfulness, the situation with Andrew elicited little more than a shrug.
Queen Elizabeth II did not believe her disgraced son Andrew “had behaved improperly” — despite all evidence to the contrary, a new book claims. Until her 2022 death, the monarch continued to cling to the image of her favorite son as he was described by the photographer Cecil Beaton, dating back to when Andrew was just four years old: “Cheerful and polite and willing to please.”
“While others did not share this impression, certainly in later life, it is almost certainly that polite little boy who was fixed in the queen’s head,” royal writer Hugo Vickers states in his new book, “Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.”
According to multiple reports, the queen is believed to helped her favorite son fund the reported $12 million settlement in his 2022 civil sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre, a victim of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Vickers writes that “she did not believe he had behaved improperly.”
Still, Andrew’s “problems caused her considerable distress in the last years of her life. She was deeply concerned about his future.”
So much so that “one idea, developed in the last year of her life, [was] to set up a foundation that he could administer.
This consideration came after Andrew’s disastrous on-camera BBC interview in November 2019, when he was taken to task about his friendship with Epstein — which led to the then-prince being stripped of his military titles and patronages by the queen. Andrew had “deluded” himself the interview had gone well, Vickers writes. But “within the week he was asked to step down from public life, and from that day onwards the only events he took part in publicly were family funerals, and he sometimes joined the Royal Family for Christmas and Easter services.”
The queen, however, seemingly tuned out much of the public criticism of her son.
“Following the interview he could do no right,” said Vickers of public opinion. “There was even criticism when he escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March 2022, both having travelled from Windsor in the same car.
“It is fortunate that she did not live to witness the dénouement” — referring to her son, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, having been stripped of his “Prince” and “Duke of York” titles by his brother King Charles last October, and his February arrest over allegations he leaked trade secrets to Epstein.
[From Page Six]
Let’s just get this straight. At the same time frame in which QEII was constantly bitching about Harry and Meghan and ranting about their move to California, QEII was also “distressed” about what would happen to her poor p3dophile son, the one who had to borrow $12 million to pay off his trafficking victim. Vickers is supposedly sympathetic to Queen Elizabeth, and the book is supposedly about how she could do no wrong and her instincts were correct about everyone and everything. So a QEII defender is arguing that Harry and Meghan basically contributed to QEII’s death because they were financially supporting themselves, and yet in her last months, QEII wanted to throw millions of dollars/pounds into a half-assed “foundation” so that Andrew would have a cash flow. I don’t know, you guys. Maybe Vickers IS right. Maybe QEII really was a huge a–hole. That seems to be the only conclusion.
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Wait, so you mean M&H didn’t single-handedly ruin QEII’s final years? Andrew and Prince Phillip’s AP also had a hand in it?
You don’t say!
“She was deeply concerned about his future.” All while totally ignoring his past and present. If she really thought Andrew was a perpetual, polite four year old, the old girl had completely lost the plot.
Which may well have been the case.
These books are doing her legacy no favors.
They most certainly aren’t doing anything good for her !!
I’m of the opinion she doesn’t need any favors and was a horrible human being all along. Look at the hate campaign she knew exactly who it was used to cover for, her favorite son’s crimes which I’m positive she knew about in detail.
I wish someone would just say that they have to say the queen and Philip hated Harry and Meghan so that it can justify that everyone else in the family does. If the queen liked them and got on well with them and was ok with them leaving (even if she didn’t agree with it because she saw the crown as the be all), then it just makes Charles and William look that much worse for their continued stance.
This is just Charles throwing his mother and her legacy under the bus to cover for his own poor instincts and hateful behaviour, and William is happy to go along with it for the same reasons.
“I don’t know, you guys. Maybe Vickers IS right. Maybe QEII really was a huge a–hole. That seems to be the only conclusion.”.
This. I came to that conclusion a long time ago regarding her treatment of Harry and Meghan. The buck stopped with her. No matter how people tried to treat her as the poor ‘lil doddering Queen in her later years, she could have stopped a lot of the lies and hatred directed at Harry and Meghan in the Press (much of it fueled by Charles’ and William’s offices). She had for other Royals. But she didn’t for Harry and Meghan.
Not only that but she sent out her dresser, Anson cousin and Hussey woman (and probably a lot more) to besmirch Meghan. AK-47 would have never spoken to the Press about Meghan the way she did if the Queen hadn’t been in accord.
I’m with you…. couldn’t stand that woman from the mid 80s on. She was a horrible woman, rotten mother and there is not one accomplishment that can be pointed to for 70 years on the most known throne in the world.
💯💯💯
And not one of her children seems right in the head.
She reminds me a bit of Pope John Paul II, much loved in his lifetime, but covered up an awful lot of atrocities performed on his watch to maintain that image, to the point where his legacy is irreversibly tarnished.
This is the last hooray for these old farts writing about this crop of heirs. They don’t care about her legacy if it’s a chance to earn a few pounds to finance their later years. The old girl has been talking up a storm since she went in the crypt. She must be having ouija board sessions with these so called biographers. Or, this is their last chance to promote their theories about Harry and Meghan’s departure from that family. They have no idea their portrayal Phil and Betty is destroying their previous depiction of them as wise and benevolent stewards of the crown.
For people that style themselves as diehard royalists, they seem to have entirely forgotten what being a royalist means.
It means supporting the concept of the monarchy in such a way that you never drag it into disrepute, and are eager to highlight the benefits of the system (however thin they are).
Tagging the dead members of the BRF into the media-courtier hate campaign against the Sussexes because they can’t handle the fact that Harry and Meghan chose their own safety isn’t supportive of the monarchy. It’s actively destroying it. It turns people off and makes everyone question why any of these people have money and power over anyone.
Vickers will be lucky if he manages to get enough money from this book to buy a sausage roll at Greggs. Perhaps if he wins big, he can afford to buy an extra one, and leave it on Lizzie’s tomb with a handwritten apology for putting lies in her mouth posthumously.
Hear, hear.
You know, even if you’re a horrible human being that thinks that all girls have it coming, he also abused his role as British trade ambassador and had been accused while she was still alive of leaking information to various oligarchs and investors, etc. Before Epstein was arrested in 2008, that was the focus of much Andrew criticism and it continued until he finally resigned from the portion. That’s a cut and dry, non “personal” issue. Why was that not enough?
Because all of the royal family do this type of insider trading with their wealthy friends
If all these authors think they are doing QE11 any favours they are very deeply deluded. As a British non royalist there was still a place in my heart for her because she had been queen all my life. That place has gone – I am shocked at the things we are told she did and thought. Poor Harry loves people who clearly didn’t care about him, his happiness or his future. I am so glad he found Meghan.
Two things can be true at once:
— QEII was an ahole who was blind to her youngest son’s crimes.
— And Harry saw his grandmother through rose-colored glasses because she was one of the few anchors of stability in his young years.
Also, as little as it was, EII had more affection for Harry then anyone else in his family after Diana died
I agree @quitecontrary. I don’t think Harry realized how the Queen would always side with The Firm (as dictated by her courtiers, Charles and William) over Harry’s, and his wife’s, best interests.
It’s been a few years since I read spare but Harry always seemed to know qe2 was about duty. Not sure it was rose coloured glasses or ignorance. She was sick when everything went down, she wasn’t even in charge any more. He knew that more than we did.
The Queen wasn’t so unwell that she couldn’t demand of her courtiers to not put out a statement before she actually saw the Oprah Winfrey interview herself. She could put her foot down when she wanted to.
Remember, this all went down well before the Queen started to look physically frail and all were saying she was as sharp as a tack. There was no indication that she couldn’t think for herself and I think she just did what she probably always did – leave everything to her Courtiers. I think the only time she probably ever acted like a grandmother, against her Courtiers’ advise, was when she insisted on watching the Oprah interview.
She didn’t care about his character flaws she cared about the appearance of his character flaws and its affect on the popularity of the monarchy. The “Never Complain Never Explain” motto is more and more illuminating… the explanation is “We’re hiding deplorable people “.
Apparently, they discussed it in one of their private chat groups and decided that “Never Explain, Never Complain” looked better on towels, teabags and tampons. So, there you have it.
She hid him out when the f b i wanted to talk to him. She had no time to contact the media to call off the hate campaign against the sussexes.
The 2nd pic shows Andy’s unattractive habit of sticking the tip of his tongue out between his lips. We’ve seen this before.
It’s an ugly gesture & disgusting, like nearly everything else about him.
This is just confirmation of what I’ve always believed that the the Royal Family believed that Andrew was innocent and did nothing wrong. I think they still believe that and only did something because questions were being asked about their finances and what they knew about Epstein. It has always been that Harry and Meghan did wrong and Andrew didn’t. The press believes the same thing. I think the Queen allowed the press to smear Harry and Meghan to protect Andrew.
“I think the Queen allowed the press to smear Harry and Meghan to protect Andrew.”. 💯 (And to protect William)
I wouldn’t disagree.
Hope that with The Queen, at least, it’s because latterly things were kept from her and she lived her last few years believing everything was largely rosy in the garden. I’d like to think so, poor woman.