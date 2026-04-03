All of Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni were tossed out

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit/countersuit is still due to go to trial next month. As we’ve discussed previously, we’ve largely opted out of covering the endless back-and-forth of the case, and the comments on this site and across online discussions has gotten incredibly personal and toxic. This has now been a sixteen-month mess with too much misinformation and disinformation on both sides. Last year, the judge on the case, Lewis Liman, tossed out many of Justin Baldoni’s claims against Blake, partially in an effort to streamline the case so everything would be definitively dealt with in one trial. In January, a huge cache of documents, texts and emails from the case came out, and they changed public perception for some people. Now, a month before the trial is due to begin, Judge Liman has tossed out 10 of 13 claims made by Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni. The now-tossed claims include all of the sexual harassment claims, and all of the claims about defamation and conspiracy.
A judge has thrown out Blake Lively‘s sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni, gutting her headline-grabbing lawsuit that followed the release of the domestic violence film “It Ends With Us.”
In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims in Lively’s lawsuit, including claims of harassment, defamation and conspiracy. He allowed three claims to proceed to a trial, including claims of breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation.
Lively, the female lead, accused Baldoni, the director and co-star, of sexually harassing her on set by making unwelcome comments about her appearance and weight.
Liman ruled that Lively could not bring a sexual harassment claim under federal law because she was an independent contractor. He also ruled that she could not file a harassment claim under California law because the filming took place in New Jersey.
She also alleged that Baldoni hired an army of publicists to retaliate against her by seeding and amplifying negative stories online. The judge ruled that two retaliation charges deserved to go to a jury.
Baldoni and his lawyers argued that Lively used exaggerated charges of misconduct to seize control of the film and then to cast Baldoni as a villain. Baldoni’s team argued that Lively’s allegations about on-set behavior amounted to nothing more than “minor grievances,” and that he had a right to defend himself from what he saw as false allegations.
The fight has involved several high-profile names, most notably Taylor Swift, whose lawyers have sought to keep her out of it. In a text message to Lively in the fall of 2024, Swift referred disparagingly to Baldoni, saying “I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.” Lively also messaged Swift that Baldoni was a “clown,” and a “doofus director.”
I’ve already seen comments about how the SH claims were tossed on a technicality, and while Liman used “technicalities” like jurisdiction in his ruling, he also analyzes and dismisses Lively’s specific SH claims beat by beat within the ruling. For example, Baldoni talking about circumcision while meeting Blake before she was cast in It Ends With Us was cited as SH by Blake – Judge Liman says no, it’s not SH because they were not coworkers at that point. Lively also claimed Baldoni harassed her by kissing her as they were in character and filming a scene, and Judge Liman was like, no, that’s just two actors acting. What I find bizarre about this ruling: why is it happening a month before the trial? Liman had all of the information needed to make this ruling last year.
Baldoni’s legal team issued a statement after the ruling, saying: “We’re very pleased the Court dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual defendants: Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel. These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided. What’s left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court.”
Blake Lively’s team also issued a statement: “This case has always been and will remain focused on the devasting retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial. For Blake Lively, the greatest measure of justice is that the people and the playbook behind these coordinated digital attacks have been exposed and are already being held accountable by other women they’ve targeted. She looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight…. Sexual harassment isn’t going forward not because the defendants did nothing wrong but because the court determined Blake Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I have absolutely no understanding of what on earth is happening here. It got massive and messy so fast and I just did not have the energy to figure it all out. The waters got so muddy so fast – also they both seem awful.
I will say that while I have never enjoyed or liked what I know about Blake – the speed with which she was targeted made me really side eye Justin. While not liking her an iota more than I did before. Which is to say not at all.
Maybe that’s the wrong take. I don’t know.
I do know I don’t like him. I’ve seen his feminist ally thing up close too many times on too many other men to believe it. It doesn’t stand up at all under any scrutiny.
But I don’t like Blake either. Her take on the domestic violence of the movie was so problematic.
I just wish it were easily understood. Like A Low Vera. I’m on Vera’s side. The end.
All of that to say – does anyone have a solid take on this they want to share? I want to know who to hate lol
I personally dislike Blake. Nothing she alleged rises to the level of sexual harassment.
At best, Justin is performative a-hole.
Blake, however, weaponized her position and privilege to get what she wanted. It was disgusting.
Never heard of Justin until this movie messiness came out. I tried to follow the gossip in the beginning but it became a circus real quick.
Such a shame that a man can get away with harassing and targeted women on a technicality.
“You hear that women?!? If you’re the boss then a man can harass you and get away with it!” 🗣️
It doesn’t feel like justice when they’re essentially saying it’s ok to harass contractors, just so long as they aren’t “employees”.
Haven’t read the ruling, just going by summary
Read the ruling, as the judge gives additional specific language disallowing her sh claims, in addition to the ruling stating Ms. Lively failed to sign her contract, thus barring her claim that she was an employee.
On the contrary, what the ruling indicates is that Baldoni wasnt the boss at all. Blake was. She had a lot of power on that set (by her own admission with her PGA letter indicating she ran the HR for the film). Hence, she wasnt considered an employee.
Dear Lord, who did the costuming??? That was a professional? They both look like hobos who’re traveling light by wearing everything in their closet!!! That being said, who thought that a bad book and an even worse movie would cause so much drama.
Hahaha Blake did! She fought to take over total control of the movie including costuming. Her taste and her behavior throughout this was abhorrent
Just start the trial and get this over with already.
And I see Blake’s lawyer – who should have seen the technicality aspect of the ruling coming – is still playing in his statement. First, Blake was asked multiple times to sign a contract that would have made her an employee. She refused, as that would have limited her ability to create her own cut of the movie.
Second, as has been pointed out, the judge dismissed the claims because they didn’t rise to the level of SH by his estimation.
The retaliation part I could see working out for her in court. We know how dirty his team plays.
At the same time, I believe that her team employed the same tactics.
A giant mess between two very unlikeable people.
It was not dismissed last year because there are different stages in a case.
Last year was the “could you possibly set forth a cognizable claim” stage.
Right before trial is the “DID you set forth a claim after reviewing the depositions and ficumentary evidence” stage. It is a decision based on the actual merits of the claims. Harder to appeal.
Hugh win for Justin!!
The case about SH isn’t going forward because Blake lied. Wanting to pick and chose laws based on a state that the film wasn’t filmed in didn’t work to her advantage either. Doubt if she will win based on the remaining counts because evidence shows that she and her team initiated the harassing behavior against Baldoni first. She and her husband have destroyed their reputations. The fact that she claims that Baldoni destroyed her businesses but court records reveal that she doesn’t even own the businesses but is only the face of those businesses and could face legal action because she violated the morality clause. Not to mention that court record also show the Betty Buzz was already suffering financially. She needs to settle.
I don’t like her and I don’t like this. I find her SH accusations credible and am concerned to hear it might have to be something independent contractors have to deal with. Would love to hear from lawyers on the thread.
Liman carefully discusses the merits of her SH claims bit by bit. This wasn’t a ruling based on a technicality, it was also based on her lack of a case. The judge clearly states that each claim does NOT constitute SH. Legally it does not meet the standards by law.
https://www.eeoc.gov/harassment
Of note: Petty slights, annoyances, and isolated incidents (unless extremely serious) will not rise to the level of illegality. To be unlawful, the conduct must create a work environment that would be intimidating, hostile, or offensive to reasonable people.
Goodness I had forgotten about this whole mess and they’re still dragging it on. They have both damaged their reputations greatly. I haven’t followed as I don’t care for either of them and in the end I don’t think anyone will “win”.
I agree 100%. Neither one is winning in the court of public opinion.
I viewed some (leaked?) clips from the set, and just wound up confused.
Not sure if he did something strange behind closed doors (anything is possible), but in the videos he did seem professional and seemed to move immediately out of character once the word “cut” was mentioned.
I feel lawyers can better weigh in on the timing of rulings.
I did forget about this case. Then these headlines came….
Both sides have expensive lawyers so I wouldn’t think anybody on either side had ineffective counsel.