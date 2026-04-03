Zendaya wore Schiaparelli for her ‘something blue’ at ‘The Drama’ NYC premiere

Four major premieres for The Drama, and four major looks for Zendaya. Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach decided to keep on a strict wedding theme and go for something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue for all of the premiere looks. Old = a Vivienne Westwood gown from Zendaya’s archives. New = a new, structured, white Louis Vuitton. Borrowed = Zendaya borrowed a famous Armani gown from Cate Blanchett’s personal archives. And now, finally, we’re getting blue.

Last night, at a big NYC screening for The Drama, Zendaya wore an electric blue (and black) Schiaparelli gown. She accessorized with blue eye makeup and blue jewels from Tiffany & Co. Those are feathers, by the way. That’s not an optical illusion, those are electric blue feathers on the corseted bodice. Y’all know that I’m rarely down with Schiaparelli, but this is a solid and interesting look. I also enjoy the fact that Zendaya’s Louis Vuitton isn’t structured in a way where she HAS to wear LV on every red carpet. That was one of my big concerns about Z signing up for that brand ambassadorship, that she would be stuck wearing LV 24-7.

I’m also including photos of Zendaya’s after-party look, which was also blue, or navy to be exact. JustJared thinks this look is from Di Petsa. It’s really cute and sexy!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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19 Responses to “Zendaya wore Schiaparelli for her ‘something blue’ at ‘The Drama’ NYC premiere”

  1. Patti says:
    April 3, 2026 at 7:49 am

    I love both these looks and she def ain’t pregnant

    Reply
  2. MsKrisTalk says:
    April 3, 2026 at 8:02 am

    She is the ultimate definition of gorgeous. Beauty and personality.

    Reply
    • Peanut Butter says:
      April 3, 2026 at 10:40 am

      Yes! She’s unbelievably beautiful, and I love even more that she sounds like a genuinely good and decent person.

      Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 3, 2026 at 8:04 am

    They both look so good! Both of Zendaya’s dress were fire. I’m not big on sheer looks but that sheer cobalt blue dress is beautiful. Rob looks so debonair and cool. Such a handsome guy. Now Rob would make a good Bond.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    April 3, 2026 at 8:24 am

    I don’t love the LV dress but the styling is on point and she looks stunning as usual. I think the sheer one is quite interesting though and she kept the same jewelry

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    April 3, 2026 at 8:48 am

    That blue dress is SPECTACULAR!!

    Reply
  6. PunkyMomma says:
    April 3, 2026 at 9:09 am

    Loved the blue feathered dress but the bird shoes she wore were a little freaky. (Maybe post a pic of those?)

    Reply
  7. Ameerah M says:
    April 3, 2026 at 9:20 am

    I love Schiaparelli and I love this dress. The after-party dress is just okay for me. But it’s an after-party dress so I don’t judge it the same.

    Reply
  8. c16 says:
    April 3, 2026 at 9:37 am

    margot wore this in red for wuthering heights I wonder if they knew that

    Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      April 3, 2026 at 10:55 am

      It wasn’t the same dress because the materials were different. Margot’s had lace and Zendaya’s had handmade feathers applied throughout the bodice.
      It did have the same skirt silhouette.

      Reply
  9. Jenny says:
    April 3, 2026 at 9:41 am

    How in the world is she so beautiful? Women this stunning often fall into the the trap of becoming haughty and unlikable because they feel objectified (Tyra Banks anyone?). Zendaya is a wonderful daughter, a loyal friend, a humorous, talented professional and all around good egg. She’s also got great taste in men! I really root for this girl!

    Reply
  10. Nina says:
    April 3, 2026 at 10:54 am

    This Schiaparelli is incredible! It’s made of 65000 silk feathers in 27 different shades of blue. It took over 8000 hours to make (even 24 hours a day that’s almost a year to make)! Definitely check out close ups of the dress it’s really spectacular when you can see the details. What the Frock on Reddit has a great thread on it rn https://www.reddit.com/r/whatthefrockk/s/72t6ihbKZQ

    Reply
  11. Nokitty! says:
    April 4, 2026 at 3:08 am

    She and the dresses are beautiful! She looks like those stunning (males have the beautiful feathers) birds of paradise.

    Reply
  12. Fin says:
    April 4, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    She’s so gorgeous!!
    And that black & blue dress is so wonderful on her ❤️❤️

    Reply
  13. BrackenSweetwater says:
    April 4, 2026 at 9:33 pm

    The feathers are actually made of silk, and this was a MASSIVE win for everybody involved as the most recent collection this is from does not seem to be popping up on carpets as much as previous collections have. Schiaparelli can be difficult to pull off.

    Reply

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