Zendaya wore Schiaparelli for her ‘something blue’ at ‘The Drama’ NYC premiere

Four major premieres for The Drama, and four major looks for Zendaya. Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach decided to keep on a strict wedding theme and go for something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue for all of the premiere looks. Old = a Vivienne Westwood gown from Zendaya’s archives. New = a new, structured, white Louis Vuitton. Borrowed = Zendaya borrowed a famous Armani gown from Cate Blanchett’s personal archives. And now, finally, we’re getting blue.

Last night, at a big NYC screening for The Drama, Zendaya wore an electric blue (and black) Schiaparelli gown. She accessorized with blue eye makeup and blue jewels from Tiffany & Co. Those are feathers, by the way. That’s not an optical illusion, those are electric blue feathers on the corseted bodice. Y’all know that I’m rarely down with Schiaparelli, but this is a solid and interesting look. I also enjoy the fact that Zendaya’s Louis Vuitton isn’t structured in a way where she HAS to wear LV on every red carpet. That was one of my big concerns about Z signing up for that brand ambassadorship, that she would be stuck wearing LV 24-7.

I’m also including photos of Zendaya’s after-party look, which was also blue, or navy to be exact. JustJared thinks this look is from Di Petsa. It’s really cute and sexy!