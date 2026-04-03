Brad Pitt got a $40 million paycheck for ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’

One of the dumbest films coming out this year is The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a faux-sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for OUATIH, which happened relatively soon after Angelina Jolie fled their private plane after Brad drunkenly terrorized her and their children across an international flight. My point? While I understand why Pitt was open to returning to the “Cliff Booth” character, there was really no need for a stand-alone spinoff sequel whatsoever, especially everything we know now. What’s also funny is that Tarantino refused to direct it because he swears up and down that he’ll only direct ten films, and he has some kind of hang-up about sequels. So QT and Brad Pitt brought in David Fincher to direct this utter vanity project, and it will stream on Netflix this summer. We knew that this was a pretty expensive vanity project too – reportedly, this cost $200 million. Well, Puck News revealed the breakdown in salaries for Fincher, Pitt and Tarantino.
Everyone in Hollywood just accepts that we’re more likely to bump into an industry friend at Heathrow than at Craig’s, and that big-budget studio movies are made mostly in the U.K., where an incentive can return more than 30 percent of the qualified spend, highly flexible and with no cap on the money available. Project Hail Mary, for instance, cost Amazon $248 million to make. But after the U.K. credits, the final net budget was $192 million, according to internal data shared with me. And unlike in California, above-the-line expenses are eligible in the U.K.
That’s a big deal on a movie like, say, Netflix’s upcoming sequel to Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which was shot last year in California. Brad Pitt is making $40 million to star and produce, per several sources, director David Fincher is getting $20 million, and writer-producer Quentin Tarantino was paid more than $20 million for a one-picture license to make the movie from his script. (Tarantino always retains ownership of his material.) That’s $80 million in above-the-line costs that Netflix couldn’t include in its qualified spend for its California rebate but could have if the film was shot in the U.K. It’s no wonder that in the nearly five years of writing What I’m Hearing, I’ve been waking up earlier and earlier. More than ever, it feels like everyone I need to talk to is on London time.
Again, Netflix is shelling out $80-million-plus just for Pitt, Fincher and Tarantino’s story/characters. Then the production cost around $120 million? With Netflix laying out that kind of cash for a dumb “nobody asked for this” sequel, it’s clear that Netflix has all kinds of money to burn on these kinds of projects. Keep this in mind when royalists are ranting about the Sussexes’ Netflix contract too. Someone pointed out that because TAOCB is streaming-exclusive, that means no one is eligible for a backend. So they’re getting everything up front. I don’t know… it makes sense when it’s Knives Out, but cutting Pitt a $40 million check sounds like bad business. But hey, what do I know.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap from trailer.
And Kaiser’s picture choice, as always, sets the tone. Perfection.
He really lucked out that year. He was up against a bunch of established old dudes who already had Oscars and were nominated mostly in forgettable films. Field was not very competitive and the other guys didn’t campaign that hard
Gross.
Gross, indeed.
Pitt has to face reality.
The way he looks in these photos… yeah, he is in no way a box-office draw anymore.
What was that recent film he did with Clooney? They looked just like what they are, self-important, completely clueless OLD men. How long are they going to slide along on he popularity they had 20-30 years ago?
It’s embarrassing. They should be made to feel what women who are over, say, 38 feel in their industry. Washed up and unwanted. Not getting 40 million.
When his F1 film showed up on our Apple platform, I downvoted it and let my family know not to watch it. I will be doing the same on Netflix with this movie.
I know why they don’t but I really wish streamers had an option to hide all content featuring a named individual. Anytime I see a title with one of various people in it (BP obviously on that list) I click in to downvote but they just keep coming.
I’m sure people will watch this because it stars Brad Pitt who (unfortunately, but not shockingly) is still famous and beloved in Hollywood circles and by the general public despite his abhorrent personal behavior. However, is the Cliff Booth character really memorable enough to create an entire movie around? Like, if I weren’t a movie buff I wouldn’t have a clue this was connected to OUATIH.
I guess everyone is getting paid 🙄
Brad Pitt aside, you’re completely underselling OUATIH’s success and appeal. It was a critical and box office hit that also received 10 Oscar nominations, it wasn’t some obscure little film that barely anyone saw, so you hardly need to be a movie buff to make the connection with this spin-off movie. 🤷🏻♀️
I just don’t think people will immediately connect the two movies. I guess I don’t think Cliff Booth is an iconic character and this is a money grab? If I’m wrong, I’m wrong 🤦🏻♀️
And they say Hollywood is dead.
But but but cancel culture??!! and other meaningless words men screech while continuing to work and get PAID. (See also Netflix and Louis CK)
Ick, a toxic trio. Definitely not watching it.
Netflix paying 40M to a perpetrator of domestic violence speaks volums hope it flops hard
NOT going to support Zinoist Israel Supporting Quentin Tarantino, and every Zinoist attached to his project. Boycott it
Babe, if you are going to use ten dollar words, use them correctly. Is is “Zionist”, not Zinoist. SMH
Man’s over 60 and still pulling a 40mn pay check for a movie! 😮 Respect! He got his cash upfront, so good for him!
What a colossal waste of resources…. ick.