Meryl Streep wore leopard print & carried the DeMellier ‘It bag’: fabulous?

Meryl Streep has been in North America this week as the promotion for The Devil Wears Prada 2 gears up. It’s not out for another four weeks, but they already sent Meryl and Anne Hathaway to Mexico City, and Meryl is already doing TV interviews as well. These photos are of Meryl outside the Ed Sullivan Theater on Wednesday, as she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is sort of how I want to dress as I get older, by the way. I want to wear shapeless-yet-chic animal print sack coats, cat-eye sunglasses and carry enormous “It bags.” This one is DeMellier’s Hudson bag, clearly inspired by the Birkin. I sort of want to dress like this NOW.
Once Meryl came out for the Colbert interview, she revealed that she was wearing THE cerulean sweater from the first film. I actually don’t think that’s the same exact sweater, but it’s a funny reference and it’s cool that she wore it. Meryl had a ball with Colbert too, she talked about what she wants from directors (lots of praise and few notes) and how the first Prada movie was made with a hard-scrabble budget because the studio thought it was a “chick flick.” Meryl hates the “chick flick” label, saying: “That designation has kind of not worn well after ‘Barbie’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ and other films that completely catch the studios by surprise that people want to see them because they have women in the center of the story.” What’s crazy is that studios magically have to learn this lesson every few years: oh right, there’s a female audience, oh right, movies about women can make money. It’s insane how little institutional memory there is in Hollywood.
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She looks fantastic and totally carries off these looks.
Kaiser, you are absolutely right about copying Meryl’s look. Sheer brilliance. I’d like to do that too.
Yes girl, if you wanna dress like that now then go for it!
So much better than that matronly dress the other day. This is a perfect blend in between cool/chic rich/funky imo.
I love that leopard coat and that chic, sleek bag.
You have to totally own that look to pull it off and Meryl absolutely does.
Totally baller. And I mean that as a compliment!
Meryl always looks good.
She looks nice, but the bag is blah. $745 plus my state sales tax and shipping, for a bag that doesn’t even zip close and has only one tiny extra internal pocket. Hit the brakes driving to work and it would tip everything onto the floor. I guess I’ve transitioned from my designer handbag era to my “now that I no longer need to carry tampons and pads and an extra pair of undies in case of bleed-through, do I truly even need a purse?” era.
As long as you have pockets, you really don’t need a bag!
And cel phones have finally convinced designers to put pockets in women’s garments.
So, like, yay?!
I think birkins are one of the biggest jokes fashion has ever played. Here, carry this suitcase that makes your items inaccessible without doing this puzzle first. And get pursitis while you’re at it.