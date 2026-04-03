Meryl Streep wore leopard print & carried the DeMellier ‘It bag’: fabulous?

Meryl Streep has been in North America this week as the promotion for The Devil Wears Prada 2 gears up. It’s not out for another four weeks, but they already sent Meryl and Anne Hathaway to Mexico City, and Meryl is already doing TV interviews as well. These photos are of Meryl outside the Ed Sullivan Theater on Wednesday, as she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is sort of how I want to dress as I get older, by the way. I want to wear shapeless-yet-chic animal print sack coats, cat-eye sunglasses and carry enormous “It bags.” This one is DeMellier’s Hudson bag, clearly inspired by the Birkin. I sort of want to dress like this NOW.

Once Meryl came out for the Colbert interview, she revealed that she was wearing THE cerulean sweater from the first film. I actually don’t think that’s the same exact sweater, but it’s a funny reference and it’s cool that she wore it. Meryl had a ball with Colbert too, she talked about what she wants from directors (lots of praise and few notes) and how the first Prada movie was made with a hard-scrabble budget because the studio thought it was a “chick flick.” Meryl hates the “chick flick” label, saying: “That designation has kind of not worn well after ‘Barbie’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ and other films that completely catch the studios by surprise that people want to see them because they have women in the center of the story.” What’s crazy is that studios magically have to learn this lesson every few years: oh right, there’s a female audience, oh right, movies about women can make money. It’s insane how little institutional memory there is in Hollywood.