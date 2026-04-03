Tory politician wants to ban cousin-marriages across the UK

When Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle became engaged, Boris Johnson’s sister wrote a really bonkers column about how Meghan’s “exotic DNA” was much-needed in the Windsor clan. While the language was crazy and racist, the sentiment was actually dead-on. The Windsors, like many European royal families, have a long history of marrying their cousins. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were related by blood – which is why Philip is often referenced as QEII’s “cousband” – and they reportedly met for the first time at some kind of family event. Well, at least one Tory politician wants to outlaw cousin-marriages.
Kemi Badenoch has suggested that she might outlaw marriage between cousins if she became prime minister. As part of a drive to improve social cohesion – which includes a potential ban on burkas and other face coverings – the Conservative leader warned on Sunday the practice, which is common in some British Pakistani communities, is ‘reinforcing separatism’.
Mrs Badenoch said it was part of a Tory Party ‘culture and integration’ review to draw up policies for the next General Election.
‘British culture and British values matter,’ she told Sky News. ‘We need social cohesion and integration. We can’t have people separating into their own communities. And we want to do a huge piece of work that will come up with the best policies that will ensure that we can bring people together.’
While it remains legal for people to marry their first cousin in the UK, the previously rare practice has become increasingly controversial because of its prevalence in some communities. In a number of inner-city wards in Bradford, almost half of mothers in the Pakistani community are married to first or second cousins. The practice is linked to serious health issues, including a higher risk of birth defects and genetic conditions such as cystic fibrosis.
Tory MP Richard Holden, who introduced proposals to ban the practice in 2024, said there were good reasons for outlawing it on both health and social-cohesion grounds. He added: ‘There are real and serious health issues for the children of these marriages. But there are also big issues for society, because it is such a massive barrier to integration outside of family clans. For many decades this was not an issue, because hardly anyone did it. But the increasing prevalence means we do have to deal with it. I am glad to see Kemi taking it on because it shows the emphasis she is placing on the things that bind us together as a country.’
I didn’t know that about the Pakistani community in the UK, but I do know it’s increasingly a huge issue in India and Indian diaspora communities. And obviously, it’s a huge issue in Europe’s royal families too, which is why many modern royal marriages were celebrated as being “good for the gene pool” because royals married outside of their immediate family/clan. I was going to get on my high horse about this, but I looked up the numbers here in America, and only about half of the states have outright banned cousin-marriages. Yikes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Well, now we know what’s wrong w Charles and Andrew, especially Andrew….
Honestly, I’m not sure it’s an issue in Andrew’s case.
Actually, Andrew’s dad is rumored to be Lord Porchester, not Philip. I don’t know if Liz II was related to Porchester.
1st cousin marriages are banned in most of Europe. Time for it to be banned here.
Keep it from being used as an immigration fraud too.
Yeah I don’t see the issue. First cousin marriages significantly increase the risk of genetic health issues and disabilities. There is a strong public policy stance for banning them.
I honestly thought it was a Southern issue here in the States. I still do.
That’s a stereotype, it isn’t true.
My husband is from Maine, and after we had kids I found out his parents were cousins of some kind. His grandmas were first cousins, so I guess they were second?? It wasn’t a secret they kept, just not something anyone thought or talked about. I found out because his aunt was teasing his sister.
One of his cousins from his dad’s side dated a cousin from his mom’s side, briefly. That was also hella weird because they had met at family events, and they were in their 40s. Didn’t last thankfully.
Anyway, I’m from the south and these are the only contemporary ones I know of. Maine 😬
My paternal family is from a tiny village waaaay up in the Italian Alps, right on the Swiss border. It was quite isolated well into the 20th century, so it’s retained a lot of pre-Christian weirdness and a unique cuisine, and there’s a certain independent and kind of rebellious character to the people that comes from centuries of fending for themselves in an inhospitable mountain environment. I love taking people there because it’s nothing like the Italy of most peoples’ imaginations.
So…the first time I brought my Southern husband, whom I constantly tease for his accent and background, the village priest gave me access to the church records going way back, so I could show that my 16th century ancestor built the church as an offering to protect the village from the plague (sidenote: it ended up being one of the few villages in the region with no COVID deaths when that first wave hit Lombardy hard, so maybe the protection is still in effect?). My husband was more interested in the old marriage records and noted a lot of cousin marriages. He put that together with the mountain locale, the character if the people, the tendency towards smuggling and disregard for the law, and came to the undeniable conclusion that my family are essentially just Italian hillbillies. No two ways about it. Just like that, I lost all my ammo against him. I did the only thing I could do: I said “f–k it” and started teaching myself to play the banjo.😂
Next up, Miranda’s Moonshine?
Serious I’m looking at buying a banjo for a young relative. Any brand suggestions?
If grandparents were first cousins, then the grandchildren are third cousins – basically a non-event.
It’s only an issue if it happens in multiple successive generations. An isolated incidence of 1st cousin marriage is not a problem, just icky.
@irisrose – Gold Tone is probably the best compromise of quality and affordability. If you want a recommendation for a specific model, their AC-Mini is great for a beginner. As the name suggests, it’s scaled down and really lightweight, but had great sound. I know a few players who bought one for their kids, but ended up stealing it back to use as their own secondary or travelling, lol.
👋 hey, I live in Sunshine on Deer Isle! They never built a bridge until 1939. They had boat and Cape Racers , a sleigh, go across the Eggemogin reach during cold, icy winters. I wasn’t born there. There are several prominent last names and a disease named after two families called Haskell-Hardie Syndrome brought from Scotland.
Thank you!
Between the blatant racism, romancing young kids, and the marriages to cousins, England is starting to seem more and more like Alabama.
While I’m not a fan of Alabama I don’t think it’s fair to compare the people that live there to BRF who have a centuries long tradition of inbreeding. I have wondered before if the BRF inbred all the attractiveness and intelligence out of their gene pool.
It’s possible I could be wrong, but I don’t think of the royals as marrying each other’s FIRST cousin. Or even second cousin.
They share common ancestors, but I feel that afflicts all people in regions of the world where there wasn’t much migration at that point in history. It’s only with interracial marriage and people moving to different parts of the world that all of the inbreeding seems to be stopping. I
That is a stereotype. In isolated and/or insular communities, it is more common. Those exist across the country, not primarily in the South.
We can’t even get our act together to ban child marriage, which is legal in far too many states.
The problem with the birth defects argument is that similar effects are seen when parents, male and female, are older than their mid thirties. But humans are adapted for one generation of unwise breeding when it comes to cousins. It’s when multiple generations continue the practice that things get bad. Look at the Hapsburgs.
Do I HAVE to look at the Hapsburgs? I just ate breakfast.
No one is required to look at the Hapsburgs right before or after breakfast. You get a dispensation. 🤣
You only have to look at the Hapsburgs if you’re thinking about marrying your cousin.
With royals marrying royals, we’ve ended up with members of the Norwegian, Swedish, and Dutch royal families being in the line of succession to the UK throne.
I’m trying to remember if any other royal families have married close relations recently.
Crown Prince of Tonga married his second cousin in 2012
Jack and Eugenie are third cousins through Sarah Ferguson.
Bhutan. One of the king’s brothers married a sister of the married-in queen. One of his sisters is married to Queen Jetsun Pema’s half-brother. Her family are aristocracy. Her father was half-brother to two queen consorts of Bhutan (one was the king’s great grandmother). So distant cousins, not sure how distant.
@Elly: you obviously haven’t seen my cousins! Marriage was never an option.
Crown Prince of Dubai and two of his brothers were married off to some of their Al Maktoum cousins in a single ceremony. Crown Prince and his wife have four children. It is difficult to research how close their cousin relationship is. Time will tell if any Hapsburg jaws or hemophilia show up in the family lines.
Years ago William was after Madeleine of Sweden, she said no because, hell no not William. If they had married, that could have caused some concerns about closeness of their genetic relationship. Charles and Carl Gustav are fourth cousins.
Brassy Rebel, LOL
No one expects the Hapsburg Inquisition!
Who are the hapsburgs? You are not talking about the Habsburg or?
This thread is wild!😂😂😂
The Hapsburgs were even worse than first cousin marriage, especially the spanish ones, because it was many generations of Uncles marrying nieces.
Well, this seems to be sparked by racism but it’s crazy to me that people still marry their cousins. It’s not just India and Pakistan. I work at a children’s hospital and it’s people from all over the world. And it is multigenerational. Their parents also married cousins. The birth defects are horrendous.
However data does show that cousin marriages are more common in Pakistan then any other country
I love how they try to frame it as a ‘brown people” issue. Meanwhile the Royal Family has ALWAYS been inbred. And it led to massive issues for them. Hapsburg jaw anyone? Queen Victoria married her cousin too – and it led to her children having hemophilia. Which led her daughter (who was wed to the Russian Czar) to seek help to cure her own son’s hemophilia…from Rasputin. Which ultimately led to the downfall of the Russian empire. But sure…NOW they want to ban it and make it about Pakistani immigrants.
It’s absolutely a dog whistle. Cousin marriage simply does not exist in the UK outside of very specific ethnic group enclaves.
What European royals did hundreds of years ago hardly has any bearing on 21stC Britain. Queen Victoria’s marriage was 186 years ago.
Also to keep Louis from marrying Lilibet. Gotta nip that in the bud early.
“Also to keep Louis from marrying Lilibet.”
I can’t even imagine where this comes from – that would literally never be an option under any circumstances anyway, as it would be considered incest and deeply, deeply offensive and shocking. Despite everyone bringing up stuff that happened in the 1800s, cousin marriage does not exist in the UK except within very specific and insular ethnic minority communities.
That wouldn’t be considered acceptable under any circumstances though. I think the average Brit today would bristle at the idea of marrying their first cousin. I know people joke about cousin marriages in Alabama, but I can’t imagine it being something that would be considered normal there either. I’m sure someone will prove me wrong though. Still…
This is the reason why most aristos are weird looking. Let’s face it, these politicians are pushing for law because they’re racist not because of health concerns. I’m going to guess that if it is passed that the Royal Family will be exempted from adhering to this law.
I’m sure they will but British royals haven’t practiced cousin marriage in nearly 200 years.
Eugenie and Jack are third cousins through a Sarah Ferguson ancestor. Not as close a relationship as QEII and Philip of course.
I remember years ago an aged relative saying that QEII’s children all had weak jaws, and in profile they do. Especially Anne and Charles.
Third cousin isn’t “cousin marriage”, they’re not more closely related genetically than any two random people would be, and it’s doubtful they even knew they had a distant shared ancestor. Take any two people from the same background and they will probably have a shared ancestor.
My cousin wanted to marry the love of his life … then they learned they were fourth cousins, so they broke up.
Intermarriage is a problem in the Amish community and there are all kinds of genetic diseases as a result.
Tories love Badenoch because she’s a Black right-winger — she’s horrible. But she’s not wrong on cousin marriage, even if her motivations are problematic.
Your cousin might have overreacted. Fourth cousins are pretty distant to the point where genetic similarities are negligible…unless you’re living in homogenous monoethnic community where everybody is related to each other over multiple centuries.
It was pretty sad. He went on to marry someone else, and the marriage didn’t last.
I suspect people marrying within their own ethnicity (Which is the majority of marriages) often marry a 4th cousin without realizing it.
I dated a guy for a while whose ancestors came from a similar region in Europe as my ancestors. He always bragged that we were clearly cousins, as though that really made us right for each other. We were NOT right for each other, but the distant cousin thing wouldn’t have worried me.
Rarely discussed is the likelihood that Charles and Camilla are third cousins because her great-grandmother was having an affair with King Edward VII when her grandmother was born, and whether that factored into opposition to their union when they were young (especially as he was a product of a third cousin marriage himself)
Cousins twice over. Third cousins through Queen Victoria, second cousins once removed through Christian IX of Denmark.
Camilla didn’t want to marry Charles. She was fine being a side piece. She wanted to marry apb.
I found a very snarky, pro Sussex, Reddit subreddit I just love.
They refer to the queen and her husband as, cousbands. I snorted when I read that.
Please share the name of the subreddit. We need as much pro Sussex content as we can get
RealityTea is a pro Sussex subreddit. Sometimes Wales fans wander in, but they get shut out pretty quickly.
“Cousband” was the first thing I thought of when I saw the headline of this article and the picture of Elizabeth and Philip. If I remember correctly, the term “cousband” was coined by a member of the Sussex Squad, to describe the queen’s cousin being her husband. 😀 Hilarious at the time, and it pops up in various threads on occasion. Those were fun days! Sussex Squadders are so incisive, forensic and witty!
My friend who’s family are of Pakistani origin has had a particular issue with this because her brother was married to their cousin, the marriage went BAD and now the whole family are split. She lost her sister-in-law/cousin, aunt, other cousins etc because they took the wife’s side while my friend by default ended up supporting her brother. The kids are healthy but estranged as well.
Oh wow, I wasn’t even thinking about that angle, but yeah the whole historic point of marrying close cousins is to keep a family united/preserve the wealth, so it doesn’t really work in the context of divorce being an option. Given the choice, I’d rather ban cousin marriage than divorce, though.
ER and Prince P were third cousins and second cousins once removed. I don’t see that sort of familial relationship as problematic. A member of my family many decades ago married her first cousin: I believe as a Catholic she had to get a dispensation from the Pope. She had her one and only child at age 52 – long before there was any IVF, and he strongly resembled his parents. Despite that double whammy he was totally fine and ran their family business. Not making a recommendation btw.
Yeah, I was thinking they were talking about banning first cousins (which I think of as a similar to a sibling relationship). It’s possible this could extend to second cousins as well? (Maybe? The word cousin instinctively makes us all go “ ew.” But I it’s the first cousin category that’s ultimately dreaded).
But if you go beyond those branches, it’s somewhat possible everyone in an ethnic community (or race) could be “cousins.” I don’t consider Queen Elizabeth and Philip to be like first cousins or siblings. Neither for Charles and Diana who were referred to as fitting into some kind of “removed” 16th cousin category.
Britchick, since when do the royals refrain from any “deeply, deeply offensive” or “shocking” act? I’m asking.
I know that right wing Brits have been pushing this issue, and don’t doubt that they are largely motivated by racism.
But it’s a no brainer to ban first cousin marriage. It’s just a bad idea and there is a reason it is so frowned upon. It might not be illegal in every US state, but it is so taboo that only the most insular and regressive communities still practice it. No offense to the Amish.
People marrying their third or fourth cousins is kind of weird but it isn’t nearly as risky as first cousin marriage. The degree of consanguinity is so much closer with first cousins. And when it happens over successive generations? The risk is highly compounded.
This really shouldn’t be controversial. I understand it’s traditional in some communities. But it’s a wide world now. There is no need for it when there are so many ways for people to meet spouses of similar belief systems to marry.