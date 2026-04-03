Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, mostly because of the Epstein Files

A month ago, Donald Trump fired his idiot DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the dog-killer with the cross-dressing husband. Well, it looks like this is Dementia Don’s new cycle: at the start of a new month, he will sacrifice one of the moron white women who serve him. April’s dumbass of the month is Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi was one of Trump’s private lawyers, and he installed her at DOJ specifically to deal with the fallout around his years-long relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The problem? Bondi couldn’t find her ass with two hands and a map, and she often behaved like her law school was on a boat. Well, in any case, Bondi is now out.
Attorney General Pam Bondi is leaving her position, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, amid reports that he was frustrated with her handling of some of his key priorities.
“We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future,” he said in a Truth Social post, adding that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would take over as the acting attorney general.
A senior administration official and a source familiar with the matter told NBC News that Bondi was fired.
Trump had grown “more and more frustrated” with Bondi in recent days, a person familiar with White House deliberations said, adding that while he likes her as a person, he doesn’t think she has “executed on his vision” in the way that he wants. Trump and Bondi spoke on Wednesday and he informed her that her time as attorney general was coming to an end, according to an administration official.
Attorney General Pam Bondi is leaving her position, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, amid reports that he was frustrated with her handling of some of his key priorities.
[From NBC News]
Semafor was one of the first outlets to say that Bondi was out, and not only that, but Trump fired her specifically because of the Epstein Files. Her mishandling of the Epstein situation was a huge part of why Congress has released a huge chunk of the Epstein Files, where people could see exactly why Trump never wanted the files to see the light of day. The Daily Mail, fresh from breaking the story about Bryon Noem’s cross-dressing, claims that Trump fired Bondi just before his wackadoodle primetime address on Wednesday, and that Bondi “begged” Trump to give her more time.
So, who will be the next hatchet-faced fascist to get sh-tcanned? There seems to be even odds on Tulsi Gabbard or Karoline Leavitt. Allegedly, Trump has grown to hate both of them. We’ll have to wait until early May before he fires one of them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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United States Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a meeting with trustees of the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, USA, ,in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, March 16, 2026. The board is set to vote on plans to close the institution for two years for renovations starting July 6, 2026. Copyright: xAaronxSchwartzx/,Image: 1083573627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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United States Attorney General Pam Bondi during a swearing-in ceremony for US Secretary of Homeland Security DHS Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The former Oklahoma senator is now in charge of a Trump administration immigration crackdown that has triggered a 37-day funding shutdown of the cabinet agency. Copyright: xGraemexSloanx/,Image: 1085983366, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Graeme Sloan / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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United States President Donald J Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for US Secretary of Homeland Security DHS Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The former Oklahoma senator is now in charge of a Trump administration immigration crackdown that has triggered a 37-day funding shutdown of the cabinet agency. Copyright: xGraemexSloanx/,Image: 1085983408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Graeme Sloan / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Official White House,Image: 1087796008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Molly Riley/Avalon
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President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Official White House,Image: 1087796201, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Abe McNatt/Avalon
Gabbard will likely be next. She’s on the record as saying Iran was not a threat and she has been completely silent since he started his war.
totally. Would love to see all these women spill the beans on what they have seen.
That will not happen. trump has too much on them.
I saw some taking umbrage with trump for all of his firings being women and I so what? Those women gave fuck all to how women were being discriminated against. Noem knows of the crimes against women in her detention/concentration camps and didn’t give a damn. And Bondi refused to look at the victims of the Epstein files when she was called before congress.
She sneered and threw death stares at members of congress while sitting there KNOWING what that man did to those children now women. They say that she begged for her job…not sneering anymore.
Women are disposable. Who among his minions didn’t already know that?
He’s going to blame the women for everything that has went wrong.
Tulsi’s going to get the ax soon if not next in line.
The point is he bragged about the diversity of his hires. And now all the women are getting fired. À la project 2025.
The other point is, the women are no worse than the men, but the men always get a pass. Hegseth, Patel, & RFK jr. should all be gone by now for their messups. But they arent, because they aren’t annoying or shrill or whatever.
Make no mistake, the whole administration is trash, and I can’t wait until this man is 6 feet under. But now even R’s are noticing the misogyny.
She also failed to prosecute his “political enemies” and destroy them, as desperately wanted her to do. News agencies reported it exactly like that, specifically citing Letitia James and James Comey. I thought Comey helped Hilary lose by saying he’d investigate her email “scandal” (ha) a few days before the election.
Trump is still searching for the magical Attorney General who can successfully indict, prosecute, and jail people who haven’t committed any crimes. The real story here is that people still want these jobs where they are charged with implementing some wacky, impossible policy and when they can’t, they are scapegoated and fired. Such breathtaking stupidity just to be close to a megalomaniac.
@Brassy Rebel, yeah, this is what I truly don’t get. How are these people dumb enough — with the long history of this pattern already right there — to think that their blind loyalty will get them anywhere but fired and scapegoated?
He wanted someone who could magically make unfounded accusations result in criminal prosecutions against his opponents while also magically making the evidence implicating him as a PDF file just go away.
So hard to find good help these days! 🫠
Trump fired Comey a few weeks in his first term, and he handled that badly. Comey had traveled to the West Coast for a meeting and, instead of contacting him directly, Trump announced it to the news media. Comey learned of it the same way we did and he was stranded on the other side of the country, all travel accommodations, including a ride to the airport, cancelled. He didn’t get to clean out his office
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. Comey can burn in the hell fires he himself lit.
I will never EVER forgive James Comey. He tanked Hilary and destroyed our future. The whole world suffers for his actions.
I expected Tulsi to be first to be fired, but I would be really surprised if he fires Leavitt. He really loves her “machine gun lips” and it would be very hard to find someone else who can lie so easily for him with that giant gold cross around her neck. I think Leavitt and Bessett will be the only two to go all the way down with the ship.
I think if anything, this administration has proven that it is not all that hard to find people who wear crosses and shout out how religious they are committing just about every sin there is. Religious hyprocrites are a dime a dozen. What they are apparently struggling to find are attorneys who agree to swear allegiance to revenge plots and white supremist propoganda over the US Constitution. Sure, they can find some of those folks, but not nearly as many as they want.
@josephine yes and perhaps some of those lawyers actually still believe in rule of law. Interested to see if now that Bondi is out and not shielded as AG if Florida Bar association will pick up the complaints registered against her.
Too bad Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House, he’s apparently a lawyer by profession & recently said the Constitution is just a lot of red tape. Or he can throw another job Marco Rubio’s way, he’s already given him two, why not three?
He could hire Charlie Kirks widow to replace Leavitt.
Maybe he’ll give her a try out while Karoline is on maternity leave.
She gets maternity leave? But MAGA hates maternity leave!
Honestly i think the only reason he’s turning on Leavitt is she’s pregnant and therefore less hot in his eyes. I think Gabbard goes first, and Leavitt will have a pregnancy related “health complication” where she quits before she can get fired.
I dunno. He “joked” that Leavitt should be fired. “You’re doing a terrible job,” he said, right after he said that criticizing him is “really illegal.”
Leavitt is pregnant and due in May. He probably thinks she’s gross now. She’ll probably leave soon and blame it on that.
I’ve heard PB is a contender for being disbarred as well. Shucks.
@genevieve I commented the same FL bar assn had avoided responding to complaints while Bondi was AG but what will they do now? What happens will be consequential for the entire legal profession across America and beyond.
The first ones to be purged are women…call me shocked.
One side of me thinks that Trump is acting desperate —– > GOOD.
The other side of me: Trump is desperate —— > it can get worst for all of us.
LORD HAVE MERCI.
Not at all surprising that the women are being fired, now. That was all part of the plan, I believe. Win white women voters over by putting other white women in positions of power, then get rid of them at the soonest convenient moment. Because this administration clearly hates women.
I applaud her firing, and I am sick that it was because she wasn’t an effective enough criminal.
This new set of village idiots have deluded themselves. There’s a reason why people in his first presidency turned on him after initially pledging their souls to him: he tells people that they are safe as along as they do his bidding. But he disposes of them instead, and they are left out in the cold. I’ll never forget Chris Christie being kicked out of a motorcade, dumped mid-journey.
Chris Christie was kicked out of Trump’s car? When and where did this happen?
Anyone who took a job with him should’ve known it was short-term deal. Don’t they remember his first term? (Of course they don’t.) That said, when he fires someone, I think – did they ACTUALLY, for once, do something right and just?
Does Princess Pete Hegseth count? I think he’s only being kept around to shift the blame for Iran onto him.
No, he’s doing what this administration wants him to do which is edge women and people of color out of positions of authority in the military.
Iran might take him first, based on their diss track they just dropped 😬.
Incompetents Inc.™️ This lovely group, also known as the Republican Party, always has another idiot replacement ready to go. Will Trump’s latest nominees be as easy to hate? We’ll see.
How many war crimes does Hegseth have to commit to get fired? Or does that earn him the Medal of Freedom?
@BrassyRebel When we learn the true number of our troops that have died in this stupid & illegal war, &/or when the ill planned ground invasion ends disastrously, Felon47 will happily throw the Secretary of War Crimes under the bus, drive over him, back up & repeat. Felon 47 stole Venezuela’s oil, sold it, & deposited those millions of dollars in an account in Qatar that only he controls. This evil regime wants Iran’s oil/Kharg Island and to control the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians are charging tankers high fees to pass thru it (with only US, Israel &their allies being barred from passing). Greedy Trump sees this move so he wants that money too. Unfortunately, these thieves/murderers also want to take over Cuba, who they are actively starving & are also planning to take it over! Cuban-American warmonger/Sec of State Marco Rubio has been flying under the radar but is just as guilty & is lying to the American public. I hope all of these a-holes end up in the Hague & are stripped of their ill-gotten money as well as their freedom..
Leavitt will be on maternity leave soon; don’t expect her to come back. Tulsi is interesting because she’s a Putin sympathizer at the very least, Putin puppet at the worse. Mango might have to keep his boss happy, so Tulsi may have some leverage.
Susie Wiles was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m hoping for her health’s sake, she flees the Mad King.
My thinking is that if this war continues to cost Mango his base, Hesgeth is out. High gas prices at the pump hits everyone hard, but the MAGAs will really suffer.
Yeah am with you on Hegseth going next – the Iranians are putting up quite the fight (as was always predicted they would do) and this is not going to be a repeat of Venezuela. This war is going to be much worse for the US than the Iraqi war, the EU / UN are NOT going to be pulled into this unless Iran attacks them.
I pray the US votes blue in the upcoming mid terms and can at least take one of the houses back.
Also as a Brit am not looking forward to the King’s visit to the US – it should be cancelled. Trump will use it to prop himself up, and to try and bully us into joining this war.
I didn’t know that about Susie Wiles, that’s too bad. Here’s hoping she re-evaluates her life choices.
If you look at his track record, he fires people who can’t accomplish things that were impossible from the get-go.
Exactly 💯! Noem couldn’t carry out “mass deportation” without executing people in the streets. Bondi couldn’t imprison innocent people. I’m not defending them. Both are obviously terrible people, but the root of the problem is Trump and his fascist policies. Corporate media acts like this is all a personnel problem and it drives me crazy.
I think Tulsi will be the next to be fired.
Pam apparently implored Trump to let her keep her job through the summer. I’d tell her to have some dignity, but she wanted to work for him in the first place, so nah.
If you follow Tell Williams on Insta, he did a hilarious bit about this. (@mrwilliamsprek)
@mrwilliamsprek is doing the Lord’s work lol.
I’m far from being a political expert but could the reason Trump’s minions don’t comply with his commands be because they don’t have political immunity like he does? Pam Bondi is a lawyer so she must be very aware that she can end up in jail if she breaks the law by following his crazy demands. She’s possibly already at risk.
@Elly The minions are trying/keep trying to comply but keep losing in the federal courts. Stating you’re going after your political enemies, then sending your minions to do just that WITHOUT JUST (legal) CAUSE will continue to fail. Even the MAGA judges that Felon47 appointed haven’t been willing to go that route (they don’t want to be impeached either) and actually, many of them have been the main ones preventing these gross perversions of the law. His minions also dont seem to understand that he has some political/legal immunity, while they have none. Pam’s fealty to The Felon might cost her her law license and I hope it does! She’s already committed perjury.
What exactly was it that he wanted her to do about the Epstein files that she didn’t do? Seems to me she did everything she could to please him. All the same, I’m looking forward to her disbarment.
The Epstein Files are another impossible task. The MAGA base was led to believe the Files contained prominent Dems. So the voters and the prominent MAGA influencers and content creators wanted the names. She strung them along (it’s on my desk right now) but ultimately couldn’t deliver without implicating Trump. Of course, he was furious she didn’t keep his name out of it, but how could she? She ended up trying to please both Trump and her Dem critics by releasing the Files selectively. The result was everyone getting mad at her, the Dems for her cover up and Trump for not covering up well enough.
Tokens get spent! All these woman thinking they were an exception and went running to work for a misogynistic sex offender. Now they’re out here looking like Booboo the Fool, with kinky spouses getting exposed and stories in the news about how you cried when you got fired. Clownery.
Strange how these “christian republicans” are always caught doing the most unchristian like things, lying, steeling, adulterers, pedoing, cross dressing, same sex affairs, and sleeping around with other married people!