Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, mostly because of the Epstein Files

A month ago, Donald Trump fired his idiot DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the dog-killer with the cross-dressing husband. Well, it looks like this is Dementia Don’s new cycle: at the start of a new month, he will sacrifice one of the moron white women who serve him. April’s dumbass of the month is Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi was one of Trump’s private lawyers, and he installed her at DOJ specifically to deal with the fallout around his years-long relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The problem? Bondi couldn’t find her ass with two hands and a map, and she often behaved like her law school was on a boat. Well, in any case, Bondi is now out.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is leaving her position, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, amid reports that he was frustrated with her handling of some of his key priorities. “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future,” he said in a Truth Social post, adding that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would take over as the acting attorney general. A senior administration official and a source familiar with the matter told NBC News that Bondi was fired. Trump had grown “more and more frustrated” with Bondi in recent days, a person familiar with White House deliberations said, adding that while he likes her as a person, he doesn’t think she has “executed on his vision” in the way that he wants. Trump and Bondi spoke on Wednesday and he informed her that her time as attorney general was coming to an end, according to an administration official. Attorney General Pam Bondi is leaving her position, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, amid reports that he was frustrated with her handling of some of his key priorities.

[From NBC News]

Semafor was one of the first outlets to say that Bondi was out, and not only that, but Trump fired her specifically because of the Epstein Files. Her mishandling of the Epstein situation was a huge part of why Congress has released a huge chunk of the Epstein Files, where people could see exactly why Trump never wanted the files to see the light of day. The Daily Mail, fresh from breaking the story about Bryon Noem’s cross-dressing, claims that Trump fired Bondi just before his wackadoodle primetime address on Wednesday, and that Bondi “begged” Trump to give her more time.

So, who will be the next hatchet-faced fascist to get sh-tcanned? There seems to be even odds on Tulsi Gabbard or Karoline Leavitt. Allegedly, Trump has grown to hate both of them. We’ll have to wait until early May before he fires one of them.