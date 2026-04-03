NN: Duchess Meghan wasn’t invited to this year’s Met Gala, people are ‘over her’

The Duchess of Sussex was pap’d in Montecito on April 1st! There are mega-exclusive pics of Meghan leaving a toy store in Montecito, where she picked up a few bags full of fun stuff, most likely for her kids. She and Prince Harry are probably hosting an Easter party or something for Archie and Lili’s school friends. An Easter egg hunt and lunch, maybe? Reportedly, Meghan bought Magic Rabbit playing cards and Magic Castle Sea Monkeys. I always wanted those sea monkey kits!
Meanwhile, it’s time for the annual “why doesn’t Meghan attend the Oscars or the Met Gala” stories. We actually got through this year’s awards season without any major stories demanding that Meghan and Harry attend the poorly-lit Vanity Fair Oscar party. But while the Sussexes managed to stay out of the award-season gossip, that just means that people are being incredibly gross about this year’s Met Gala. Keep in mind, Anna Wintour greeted Meghan warmly in Paris last year, and Wintour has spoken warmly about Meghan’s American go-getter personality. Meghan also had lunch with Vogue’s new EIC Chloe Malle last fall. My point? Meghan is welcome in this Vogue/Met Gala crowd, so if she does not attend the Met Gala, it’s because she’s the one saying no to the invitation. But not according to NewsNation:
Invitations to fashion’s biggest event went out this week, and it feels like all of Los Angeles was invited, except for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This year’s Met Gala, to be held May 4, is being co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. It was announced months ago that Jeff Bezos and his bride, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were the event’s lead sponsors and that the host committee would include others such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham and Teyana Taylor.
Some of those who received their golden ticket are Kris Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Doechii, Anne Hathaway, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Sydney Sweeney, Rosalía, Kelly Rowland, Cara Delevingne and Addison Rae. Jacob Elordi, Tate McRae, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Robert Pattinson, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, Karol G, and Gabrielle Union are all also on the list. But the mailman with Met Gala invitations skipped Prince Harry and Meghan.
Meghan, who has tried to crack the upper echelons of the fashion world since inviting herself to the Balenciaga show in Paris last fall and scoring a cover of Vogue rival Harper’s Bazaar late last year, must be horribly disappointed, as she felt she had a shot at attending the 2026 Costume Art-themed gala.
”Two tangential friends are hosting. She could go,” a fashion source told me last year. Those friends are Beyonce, who Meghan — in the Netflix doc “Harry & Meghan” — claimed texted her, and Venus Williams. Meghan is good friends with Venus’ sister, Serena. It now looks like Meghan’s hopes have been dashed.
“People are just kind of over her,” my source said. “She sucks the air out of every room and makes it about herself. Anna does not want that.” Meghan’s reps didn’t respond to queries.
Wintour has been unimpressed with the duchess — especially after she and Harry fled the royal family. Wintour, a close friend of King Charles, never gave Meghan an American Vogue cover — or previously invited her to the Gala. Wintour is said to be closer to Harry’s family.
Wintour is not the only one displeased with how Meghan and Harry “somehow make everything about themselves,” my source added, in what is now known as the “Duchess Effect.” And the icy editor took note last year when Meghan invited herself to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga show in Paris. Social media buzzed over Meghan’s awkward on-camera moments — she and Piccioli bumped heads greeting each other, she appeared to laugh after a model stumbled on the runway, and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas seemingly turned away mid-conversation with her.
Wintour was also said to be rankled as Meghan arrived late, just before the show began, and posed for photos “as if she was the star,” another fashion source said. “It was ridiculous.”
“She’s got one month to try and wrangle an appearance,” another fashion insider sniped. “Good luck.”
I’ve always said that I would love it if Meghan turned up the Met Gala, or New York Fashion Week or some of the Oscar parties. I would love to see both Meghan and Harry schmooze it up one of these major events and everyone would be able to see how popular they really are in those circles. But I honestly believe that the Sussexes just prefer to be quiet in Montecito and not on the circuit whatsoever. In fact, their selective exclusivity gives them more power in some ways, like they’re above certain things. Think about how Angelina Jolie has never attended the Met Gala, and think about how many A-list actors make a point of only doing Hollywood stuff once in a blue moon. Anyway, this NN story is Deranger fan-fic.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So she is not invited, but in the case she goes, then she wrangled the invitation? Great.
I’m so glad that I don’t have to belittle women for a living 💰💰
What a load of BS, I remember Anna at Wimbledon brushing water off an outfit Meghan was wearing, long before Harry was in the picture.
She invited herself to a fashion show and the designer was so upset, he made her an outfit to wear and seated her in the front row.
Yes, they shouldn’t kid themselves – Anna & Co would be tripping over their tongues if H&M decided to attend. It would be the media event of the century.
These people are just upset because they had an idea in their heads of what Harry and Meghan would do, when they moved to the United States and especially when they moved to the LA region and that hasn’t happened. Instead of Oscar parties and the Met Gala they’ve gotten tech conferences and private philanthropic dinners. Harry and Meghan don’t spend their time attending events that allows for them to create content around it, especially in relation to other celebrities and they’re frustrated.
They also want us to believe they’re insider sources and not what people say and we view on the record. Anna Wintour greeted Megan warmly at PFW and so did Baz Luhrmann,and has gone on the record defending her. The creative director of Balenciaga greeted Meghan warmly and explained their connection. She didn’t invite herself. They have to make it seem like no one wants her around because she isn’t going places where they can insert themselves. They keep their appearances low and circles tight and these people hate it.
It’s media abusing the Sussexes over being butthurt that they lost the “access” to H&M because… :checks notes: … they abused the Sussexes without respite for the last decade.
Why would anyone believe that H&M would turn up at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, after the reams of vile sh-te Katie Nicholl has written? She’s literally been dragged in court over this exact bat guano. VF execs signed off on all of it.
Same story every year.
Came here to say this. This story gets repeated every year and every time there’s some major Hollywood event.
It’s time for a new story, this old one of ‘Meghan Meghan Meghan’ is …boring.
How about ‘Willy and Kate Keenly Keen in the Islands’? Or ‘Camilla Conspires Copiously’?
(I have no excuse for those two, but I hope others have more story titles)
Anna Wintour raved about her in a video interview and in front of Trashy Tina Brown at some panel interview. Then of course in Paris at fashion week she was visibly in adoration.
If she goes to the Met Gala or not she still lives rent free in these bitter haters minds.
I applaud how the Sussexes navigate their lives. They pick and choose when and where they will attend. The gutter rats have never heard of this type of lifestyle / autonomy before. Pretty sure if the Sussexes wanted to attend they could. At this time in their lives, this is not what they choose.
They are rather like the Van Der Luydens in The Age of Innocence in that they have stature but are rarely seen socializing.
I sent Meghan’s flowers to my niece, they arrived yesterday, she loved them, said they look expensive and smelled wonderful.
The instructions said the peonies would open in a few days.
Oh, what a lovely gift for your niece! ☺️🪻🌸🏵️🌷 Way more interesting than anything NewsNation has to say!
You’re telling me in the world of Hollywood, MEGHAN is the biggest, most intolerable offender of “look at me-ness” that the industry just has a complete meltdown over? That is hilarious. The “who does she think she is” argument doesn’t say anything about her especially because she mints money with every appearance she makes. It must be infuriating to watch this beautiful woman *checks notes* be happy, hold her head high and be secure in herself. You show me someone else who gets this level of “put her in place” character-assassination type coverage. You’re telling me everyone else who runs charities or lifestyle brands behaves above reproach at all times and Meghan is some anomaly? Give me a break. The code is so ridiculous because it’s all nonsense pearl clutching. She makes everything about herself, she sucks the air out of the room? Have anything more substantial. Would I be making everything about me if I walked in a room smiling instead of slinking in like a stowaway?
Excellent (and hilarious) point, MrsCope.
Meghan isn’t sucking the air out of every room she’s in. She’s giving oxygen to the event and elevating it.
At the last fancy event she was at, she declined to be photographed by herself because she said it was her friend’s big night.
🎯
Come on, Meghan is SO not a Met Gala girl. She’s classic and understated, to the point that, any time she wears a non-neutral, we’re all like, “QUEEN OF LOOOOKS!” I love her, but I have a feeling that, if she attended, she’d be one of those guests who shows up in a pretty-but-normal gown, and/or maybe does the thing where they nod to the theme with like, a quirky Judith Leiber clutch and that’s it. When I see guests like that, personally, I’m like, “wow, what a waste of a ticket. Kim K. looks absurd every year, but at least it’s something to talk about”.
TL;DR: Meghan actually isn’t “look at me!” ENOUGH for the Met Gala, and THAT’S COMPLETELY FINE.
I agree. Inasmuch as celebrities attend the Met Gala to promote their personal brand, the Met Gala is not Meghan’s brand. I wouldn’t expect her there any more than I’d expect Martha Stewart or Michelle Obama—or Kate Middleton!—to attend.
What a great take @Miranda! Never thought of it like that, but you’re absolutely right!
Lena Dunham shouldn’t be allowed within ten blocks of the Met Gala. It’s especially gross after last year’s amazing focus on Black style. Never forget “I was sitting next to Odell Beckham Jr., and it was so amazing because it was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards. He was like, ‘That’s a marshmallow. That’s a child. That’s a dog.’ It wasn’t mean — he just seemed confused. The vibe was very much like, ‘Do I want to f— it? Is it wearing a … yep, it’s wearing a tuxedo. I’m going to go back to my cell phone.’ It was like we were forced to be together, and he literally was scrolling Instagram rather than have to look at a woman in a bow tie. I was like, ‘This should be called the Metropolitan Museum of Getting Rejected by Athletes.’ (2016)
I absolutely despise her.
Same.
That’s not how the Sussexes roll. They usually attend galas when they can highlight someone or something important. Just a red carpet and dressing up is not enough to make them come.
The Salt Island tabs hove not a clue of how the gala works or NY and LA. Society reeks. The Met Gala is a show for a specific purpose. You do not wait for an invite. No now with clout goes because it is produced by Ana to appeal to the fashion and entertainment press to promote the onetime institute. Huge spectacle of rappers, athletes and self promoters who Ana brings in to illustrate whatever theme she sets for the year. 1000 people wait in queue for hours to make entrance in over the top theme outfits. All a good purpose but not a measure of one’ssociety stature.
I’m sure she was invited, and I wish she’d go, I’d love to see her all dressed up!
Was last year the “let them eat cake” vibe? Or was that the year before?
Fashion is art and can be escapism and fun. But during challenging or uncertain times, it’s can be a lightning rod for excess and the plight of the have nots vs the haves. It’s a tough line to walk.
Meghan and Harry walk it better than most because of how much they care, how they show up and how front and center their philanthropy is.
That said – I do hope they skip it this year. I will of course be beside myself to see whatever Meghan would bring to the red carpet. But there is so much going on in the world. Slipping seems the smartest path.
These people are too much like MAGA supporters for me because the stupid things they let people know they are thinking lets you know that they aren’t living in the same world as the rest of us. They want to hate this woman so badly yet their intrusive thoughts makes it seem as if Meghan can walk on water. I understand it when people say that her haters are her biggest fans but are delusional because in what planet are you so unpopular that you are so unpopular that you aren’t invited to places but you are also able to just invite yourself, show up with a glam squad, two special set aside pieces from the fashion designers collection, have your own entrance, your own front row seat, have a warm greeting from him and the Anna Wintour and somehow you aren’t liked? Anna has always spoken highly of Meghan and that greeting at PFW shows that her feelings haven’t changed. She was at a birthday party where she was invited because she has a great relationship with the birthday “girl” who happens to be one of the people on their list for the Met Gala and it was at the home of another person on that same list. The sister of one of the chairs for this years event was at her home in Montecito playing board games with her and her children. Children that Meghan doesn’t allow just anyone access to. So her not going to something that these people have convinced themselves that Meghan wasn’t invited to and desperately wants to go to, is just them living in their own little delulu world of What Should Meghan Want That I Would Want If I Were Popular?.
It’s all the same racism and misogyny and misogynoir that powers MAGA and derangers.
🎯
Fake News Nation on the prowl again with this complete nonsense!!
I can’t even be bothered to read the summary of the article but without reading I know the fan fiction is by Paula Froelich yet another journalist trying to make her name of Meghan click hate. She wrote an article for the times around Christmas saying Meghan had had an awful year & demanding that Meghan be lowkey so the ‘real’ royals can shine & that Meghan turn down a Met gala invite. However instead of focusing on the upcoming state visit & the ‘real’ royals she’s writing about Meghan and an event next month. Go figure
The press were really surprised by Meghan’s PFA attendance & the reception she got. They are always shaken when the live reaction doesn’t match their “everybody hates Meghan” propaganda. They are absolutely worried that Meghan may attend this years met gala & are trying to pre empt narratives. Idea Vogue wouldn’t want Meghan at the met gala is laughable. She was at lunch with the new US Vogue editor Chloe Malle last October & there’s been at least two Vogue articles since PFW speculating (wishcasting) Meghan will attend this years Met gala. And with Beyonce & Venus Williams hosting – this year is possibly more likely than most.
The theme is fashion is art. I agree with comment above Meghan’s style is pretty understated for the met gala let alone this theme. So would be interesting if she did attend.
If anyone is guilty of sucking the oxygen out of a room, it’s Bezos and Sanchez.
It seems to me that Meghan and Harry attend galas related to their charities or causes. The Met is not one of their charities. There are plenty of celebrities to support it. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan actually did a Vogue cover some day. Interesting that she chose Harper’s for a big shoot last year, though. Harper’s covers the royals, and it seems to me that they’ve always been fair, reporting on events and fashions. Not that Vogue doesn’t cover Meghan’s fashions as well.
Having navigated the Met Gala for clients since the early 2000s, the event, thanks in part to Anna Wintour’s sucking up to the tech bros, flavor of the month celebrities and the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan, has evolved into a cluster @$%# that hasn’t breathed a whisper of relevance in over a decade. There’s truly “no need” for anyone of merit to attend—unless one is just thirsty to attend an un-fun evening. I would suggest to H&M (and so many other cool celebs)–skip the Gala and go to Rihanna’s after-party 😉
Yeah this piece really does sound like it was written by a deranger. I think Meghan doesn’t go to the Met Gala because it’s always in and around Archie’s birthday. I also think despite what the press believes Meghan prefers to be at home with her family. I still remember the British press being surprised that she and Harry moved to Windsor. They assumed that she would want to live in London.
I continue to find it amusing how the smear machine against the Sussexes is always insisting that people believe what they say and not their lying eyes. Lol we just watched the global fashion scene SWOON over Meghan’s appearance at ONE fashion show in Paris but sure she’s not welcome at the MET.
First of all, anyone who really wants to go to the gala and dinner can attend. Tickets are available for purchase if you’re a supporter of the museum.
Being on the committee or being a host/co-host is at Anna’s invite, and tables go for $$$ and are at the discretion of the people sponsoring the table. We don’t need to look any further than the fact that Anna’s in bed with cohosts Bezos + Sanchez, to know where her values and priorities lie. To sum it up, I don’t think this sounds like H&M’s idea of a good time or a good cause. I’m still surprised they hit Jenner / Kardashian party, and they got plenty burned for it.
Personally, I think if Meghan did go, it wouldn’t be announced ahead of time anyway. Just like her appearances at the PFW show and her other red carpets. You see how the gutter press (and the Unroyals) have behaved around the announced Australian trip. It’s shameful the way they have acted and treated the organizers of the girls retreat. I could only imagine how they would act if Meghan was announced as going to the Met Gala. Suddenly going to the Gala would be the worst thing ever or Meghan would be accused of bribing someone to get an invite even though she’s supposedly “broke”. It’s disgusting behavior by the so-called press that is sucking the air out of the room.
Considering who the sponsors are this year, I’m thrilled that they aren’t going. I doubt they’ll ever show up at the Met Gala, doesn’t seem to be their thing.
Oh please these “sources” are such BS 🙄 Anna got out of her seat to welcome Megan at fashion week. Anna Wintour does not get out of her seat for anybody.
Not only did she stand up, but she was thrilled with Meghan look. In a previous interview, she raved about Meghan’s overall style and said that she was the reason she first started wearing trousers and suits, because Meghan was so good at it that she decided to take inspiration from her. I don’t think anyone had heard anything like that from Anna before.
Anyone supporting the B*zos Met Gala is pretty scumbaggish anyways.
Absolutely agree.
These people like to forget that the Met Gala is a fundraiser. An invitation doesn’t mean the invitee can attend for free. A donation of $75,000 to $350,000 (for a table) is expected. Some celebrities go for free if they are brand ambassadors, but then the brand makes the donation. The Met Costume Institute isn’t even on the radar of H&M’s charitable interest. And heaven knows, they don’t need any more publicity.
🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️
Jennifer Aniston,
Adele,
Sandra Bullock
The superstars who have never attended the gala are multiple.
Maya Rudolph (Paul Thomas Anderson wife).
Meryl Streep agreed to cohost 2020, but…COVID happened, then she never got close again.
Sandra Bullock has attended the Met Gala. Outside of my favorite appearance of her’s in the Ocean’s moviel More importantly, has Paula Froelich EVER been invited to th Met Gala?
Sure, Paula! Everyone is over Madame Duchess & Harry. Well, except for you and your other dumb@ss, ignorant, lying a$$holes.
Just to be fair Paula, please share your invitation to the Met Gala. Or, did you not receive one due to YOUR irrelevancy and people being OVER you?
All the events the tabloids wish Meghan and/or Meghan and Harry would attend. Last year after Paris they were sure Meghan would attend the London Fashion Week, she didn’t. Then they were sure Harry and Meghan would be at the Super Bowl, they weren’t, there were stories about them attending the Oscars, nope they didn’t. Stories about Meghan going to attend the Met Gala or being snubbed are an annual event for the tabloids. We already have Harry wants a summer invite to Sandringham, Meghan is going to accompany Harry in JUne, and we still have to look forward to the annual “where will they spend Christmas?” which usually starts in September.
Anyone checking Wintour for bottles of fortified wine stashed in her haute culture homeless rags?
A gross event with gross people…H&M are smart to avoid.
If Meghan doesn’t attend the Met Gala, it’s the Met Gala’s loss.
Fashion is Art is the theme? OMG we could really really see some beautiful dresses. I hope Christian S knocks it out of the park. Thom Ford and Thom Browne, this is not your gig. I still think Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown was one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen. And the Water Lilies dress George Clooney’s girlfriend wore one year would fit right in. Oh my expectations are high.
Meghan could go as a Bouguereau or a Gibson Girl or the woman in smoke by Sergeant (sp?). They all could. It could be the most amazing one by far if they didn’t have to get too cutesy and arbitrary.
This is not the year for it, I think. I’m glad Meghan is not attending.
The Economy is crashing, there are multiple wars and the world is heading straight into a fuel crisis.
Why would she event want to go. It’s so tacky and lost its former glory years ago. It used to be one of the biggest NYC social events of the year.
Who wants to stand next to someone the equivalent of Logan Paul from YouTube . Or an influencer trying to get you in their selfie pictures for the gram.
I would be mortified for her if she and Harry attended.