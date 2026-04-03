NN: Duchess Meghan wasn’t invited to this year’s Met Gala, people are ‘over her’

The Duchess of Sussex was pap’d in Montecito on April 1st! There are mega-exclusive pics of Meghan leaving a toy store in Montecito, where she picked up a few bags full of fun stuff, most likely for her kids. She and Prince Harry are probably hosting an Easter party or something for Archie and Lili’s school friends. An Easter egg hunt and lunch, maybe? Reportedly, Meghan bought Magic Rabbit playing cards and Magic Castle Sea Monkeys. I always wanted those sea monkey kits!

Meanwhile, it’s time for the annual “why doesn’t Meghan attend the Oscars or the Met Gala” stories. We actually got through this year’s awards season without any major stories demanding that Meghan and Harry attend the poorly-lit Vanity Fair Oscar party. But while the Sussexes managed to stay out of the award-season gossip, that just means that people are being incredibly gross about this year’s Met Gala. Keep in mind, Anna Wintour greeted Meghan warmly in Paris last year, and Wintour has spoken warmly about Meghan’s American go-getter personality. Meghan also had lunch with Vogue’s new EIC Chloe Malle last fall. My point? Meghan is welcome in this Vogue/Met Gala crowd, so if she does not attend the Met Gala, it’s because she’s the one saying no to the invitation. But not according to NewsNation:

Invitations to fashion’s biggest event went out this week, and it feels like all of Los Angeles was invited, except for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This year’s Met Gala, to be held May 4, is being co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. It was announced months ago that Jeff Bezos and his bride, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were the event’s lead sponsors and that the host committee would include others such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham and Teyana Taylor. Some of those who received their golden ticket are Kris Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Doechii, Anne Hathaway, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Sydney Sweeney, Rosalía, Kelly Rowland, Cara Delevingne and Addison Rae. Jacob Elordi, Tate McRae, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Robert Pattinson, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, Karol G, and Gabrielle Union are all also on the list. But the mailman with Met Gala invitations skipped Prince Harry and Meghan. Meghan, who has tried to crack the upper echelons of the fashion world since inviting herself to the Balenciaga show in Paris last fall and scoring a cover of Vogue rival Harper’s Bazaar late last year, must be horribly disappointed, as she felt she had a shot at attending the 2026 Costume Art-themed gala. ”Two tangential friends are hosting. She could go,” a fashion source told me last year. Those friends are Beyonce, who Meghan — in the Netflix doc “Harry & Meghan” — claimed texted her, and Venus Williams. Meghan is good friends with Venus’ sister, Serena. It now looks like Meghan’s hopes have been dashed. “People are just kind of over her,” my source said. “She sucks the air out of every room and makes it about herself. Anna does not want that.” Meghan’s reps didn’t respond to queries. Wintour has been unimpressed with the duchess — especially after she and Harry fled the royal family. Wintour, a close friend of King Charles, never gave Meghan an American Vogue cover — or previously invited her to the Gala. Wintour is said to be closer to Harry’s family. Wintour is not the only one displeased with how Meghan and Harry “somehow make everything about themselves,” my source added, in what is now known as the “Duchess Effect.” And the icy editor took note last year when Meghan invited herself to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga show in Paris. Social media buzzed over Meghan’s awkward on-camera moments — she and Piccioli bumped heads greeting each other, she appeared to laugh after a model stumbled on the runway, and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas seemingly turned away mid-conversation with her. Wintour was also said to be rankled as Meghan arrived late, just before the show began, and posed for photos “as if she was the star,” another fashion source said. “It was ridiculous.” “She’s got one month to try and wrangle an appearance,” another fashion insider sniped. “Good luck.”

[From NewsNation]

I’ve always said that I would love it if Meghan turned up the Met Gala, or New York Fashion Week or some of the Oscar parties. I would love to see both Meghan and Harry schmooze it up one of these major events and everyone would be able to see how popular they really are in those circles. But I honestly believe that the Sussexes just prefer to be quiet in Montecito and not on the circuit whatsoever. In fact, their selective exclusivity gives them more power in some ways, like they’re above certain things. Think about how Angelina Jolie has never attended the Met Gala, and think about how many A-list actors make a point of only doing Hollywood stuff once in a blue moon. Anyway, this NN story is Deranger fan-fic.