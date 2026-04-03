Duchess Meghan posted a video of Prince Harry skiing with Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex consistently move undercover within the US, and I love it. I love that their haters have no idea where they are and what they’re doing at any given moment. Over the years, we’ve heard that Harry and Meghan somewhat regularly go on ski trips. I have no idea where, but I would think that they would probably be spotted by photographers if they were regularly going to Aspen. There are tons of other good ski slopes out west though, and trust that Prince Harry is going to find them. Harry loves to ski. He’s a natural athlete and his mother loved to ski as well. So Harry is apparently carrying on the tradition by teaching his kids how to ski.

Meghan posted this Instagram of Harry and Archie skiing together with the caption, “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️.” I would assume this is a somewhat old video, considering Meghan was just pap’d this week in Montecito? It’s more than possible that Archie and Lili’s spring break already happened and Meghan and Harry took them on a ski trip. Anyway, it’s really sweet. I’m sure someone will say “you always attack William and Kate for their endless ski holidays, you’re such a hypocrite!” Sure – the difference is that the bald demon harassed and abused Harry and Meghan until they left the UK and left royal work. The Sussexes go on ski trips because they’re private people on vacation. William and Kate’s ski trips are questioned because they’re “working royals” who act like lazy bums, living the high life through taxpayer funding and their slumlord profits. Hope this helps!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a rare video of her six-year-old son, Prince Archie, taking to the slopes with dad Prince Harry ⛷️ “My boys,” she wrote. “Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️”#meghanmarkle #princeharry 📽️: meghan pic.twitter.com/8WTlGkZFDj — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) April 3, 2026