Duchess Meghan posted a video of Prince Harry skiing with Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex consistently move undercover within the US, and I love it. I love that their haters have no idea where they are and what they’re doing at any given moment. Over the years, we’ve heard that Harry and Meghan somewhat regularly go on ski trips. I have no idea where, but I would think that they would probably be spotted by photographers if they were regularly going to Aspen. There are tons of other good ski slopes out west though, and trust that Prince Harry is going to find them. Harry loves to ski. He’s a natural athlete and his mother loved to ski as well. So Harry is apparently carrying on the tradition by teaching his kids how to ski.
Meghan posted this Instagram of Harry and Archie skiing together with the caption, “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️.” I would assume this is a somewhat old video, considering Meghan was just pap’d this week in Montecito? It’s more than possible that Archie and Lili’s spring break already happened and Meghan and Harry took them on a ski trip. Anyway, it’s really sweet. I’m sure someone will say “you always attack William and Kate for their endless ski holidays, you’re such a hypocrite!” Sure – the difference is that the bald demon harassed and abused Harry and Meghan until they left the UK and left royal work. The Sussexes go on ski trips because they’re private people on vacation. William and Kate’s ski trips are questioned because they’re “working royals” who act like lazy bums, living the high life through taxpayer funding and their slumlord profits. Hope this helps!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a rare video of her six-year-old son, Prince Archie, taking to the slopes with dad Prince Harry ⛷️ “My boys,” she wrote. “Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️”#meghanmarkle #princeharry
📽️: meghan pic.twitter.com/8WTlGkZFDj
— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) April 3, 2026
Photos & video courtesy of Instagram.
My question. Who’s taking the video? Is it Meghan??? Can she ski now too? I swear I remember her saying she’d never been skiing before back in Vancouver for IG. Has she been learning? That’s cute if she has been. Also, it’s been a very warm year cuz there’s usually way more snow.
No chance of Meghan taking this video, the woman went down a dry hill on her behind.
On the tube, she screamed from the top until she reached the bottom.
I forgot about the tube!! LMAO
Ha! Okay, yeah even if she can maybe ski now I cannot see her holding a phone and skiing downhill at the same time.
Actually, one of her pals posted a video of her on a girls ski weekend last year.
🤭 too true!! It’s probably Harry or a bodyguard
I was wondering the same thing, kudos for her if she can ski and film simultaneously.
To be honest, all it would take would be to strap the camera to her chest while skiing behind them, which I suspect the filmer (I agree, probably not Meghan) is doing.
And I seriously cackled at this: “the woman went down a dry hill on her behind.” 😀
Probably security. I can’t imagine Harry going without security for him and Archie.
My guess is this was taken by a security person
Love seeing this! I don’t know how long he’s been skiing but Archie looks like an accomplished natural!
He’s so good! And it’s so good the British media is chewing glass. Harry keeps on being wildly happy with his little family. Instead of looking trapped and depressed and wanting to come back 😞 home.The gnashing of teeth. Chile!😁😁😁
He is booking it down that hill. Impressive
WORD.
Archie is really good! At 6 years old he can ski better than me. Nice training, Dad.
Dang! Good job Archie! I wonder if they had him micced up 🤣
I live in Colorado so baby’s first skis / snowboard and time on the slopes is very very real. Toddlers on boards with mics for their parents to see how they are handling different things is pretty common. And adorable!
There are ski schools that run all year long- as in, without snow, practicing various things. I’ve seen it but don’t understand it because I’m just too late to the slope culture.
There are so many Colorado residents who grew up on the slopes and know how to do it without it being $$$$.
I love that the Sussex kids are exposed to such a variety of experiences- emotional, physical and mental. It helps so much to have so many different experiences to draw on in new situations.
We live in Washington, and the ski culture is similar here. A lot of schools in the Seattle area do “Winter Enrichment”programs, which are really just “instead of going to school on Friday, we take the kids to the slopes”. The school district negotiates a steep discount and offers scholarships for those who need it. I think we paid about $150 a year for 2 months of ski rentals and the ski passes. My kids have been skiing since kindergarten because of that program.
i am sure somebody will ID that peak. Then have a tantrum.
Good for Archie skiing with Dad!! Looks like they had a great time!
Archie is great. 👍I’d like to point out that he rides without poles.
It’s normal for little kids to go without poles. Once they get older, they can usually get the hang of using poles more easily. My kids got poles around age 7-8.
That’s how my daughter learned too. No poles when they’re little
Okay!
Thanks for the explanation.
But I’m still impressed 🙂
For sure he’s doing really well and going pretty fast!
This is true. In Scandinavia, little children learn with no poles – better to develop their instinctive sense of balance. The poles would hamper that.
For a six year-old, Archie is doing extremely well, I think, to be skiing that high up, and at such a speed behind his Dad, because while Harry is not speeding, he is definitely not going slowly either!
You just know that Harry is going to have an absolute BLAST when it’s time to teach Lili to ski.
My kids took lessons in Tahoe and didn’t use poles until older. They started fairly young around 4/5 so don’t understand the fuss about six year old Archie being so good. Those little kids are fearless. Never got the hang of skiing but I snowboard. I wonder if they’re at a private resort or just really early in the day because no other people around.
that’s how they teach kids. learn control with skiing “snowplow” and later they teach stem turns using poles.
I think this is probably in Lake Tahoe or Mammoth.
Mammoth and Tahoe are both basically out of snow at this point. It was probably taken earlier in the season.
I’m impressed, he’s not using poles. Go Archie!!
They do that so kids can concentrate on their legs, working to get them parallel and closer together. At that age they are still mostly snow plowing with feet widely separated and poles would just make it more complicated
@Normades @sarahmck
As a nonskier I want to thank you both for your explanations regarding Archie skiing without poles.
Using poles is too complicated for little children. They aren’t there to make skiing easier. They are their own thing when you are able to ski more proficiently. Archie looks great for a beginner skier. Once he can get his legs more parallel for his turns, he’ll get some poles.
Using poles was too complicated for me as an adult too. LOL! I learned to snowboard first and then when a friend of mine – who was a former ski instructor -offered to teach a few of us, I immediately jumped on board. I quit halfway down the mountain because coordinating the poles and my feet at the same time was too much and I thought I was going to poke out someone’s eye. Great on Archie! I’m sure he’s going to be a great skier (with poles) once he progresses to the next step.
I prefer cross-country skiing to downhill because the thought of hurling myself down a mountain terrifies me so I am really impressed by Archie! He is skiing without poles! Incredible.
And I love the Sussexes’ ninja moves. Agree with Kaiser: It’s much more enjoyable watching them have fun because they’re doing it on their own dime, unlike the vacation-happy, grifting Waleses.
The problem isn’t so much the vacation, or even the money, but the sheer number of those holidays. H&M are busy on many fronts, but from time to time they find time for relaxation and fun with their children. W&K spend more months of the year on vacation. They don’t do anything else either, because showing up for 15 minutes twice a month hardly qualifies as work, or going to football matches. After the wedding, they went on vacation 6-8 times a year, sometimes for an entire month. It ended with a summons to the Queen, but not much has changed; the only thing is that they’ve that they hid it more, and during their trips, they’ve released pre-recorded “visits” to the media. Therefore, in this case, it’s possible and necessary to consider the costs, as they spend public money, including on Middleton, who is always with Kate.
Agree completely.
One more observation. All of Harry’s, now Archie’s, exploits are a film showcase of his skills, exercises, sports, and aviation feats.
All of William’s “exploits” are photos of him walking on the beach with a surfboard under his arm, sitting in a helicopter, and him and Kate “climbing” in a harness across a flat meadow in an upside-down photo – this was noticed by commenters familiar with the terrain from the photos.
I dream of putting this boastful ignoramus in a competition with Harry🤣
To the strains of 🎶‘September’ 🎶…
😂
Nat King Cole & George Shearing, or Earth, Wind & Fire?
It’s in reference to the video where the earth wind and fire version of September plays with Harry doing that obstacle course from the James cordon show and then it flips to William awkwardly walking a pole with help from a ton of people and the bad out of tune version of the song plays.
Love the glimpses we get into their lives, it always warms my heart that they are safe, healthy and happy. These kids have never lived a day that there hasn’t been a hate article printed or posted somewhere about their parents and even somedays the hate is aimed at the kids themselves. It’s absolutely evil what the BRF leftovers have done to this family so seeing them like this is a beautiful thing.
OMG 😀 this is so cool, and the kids are growing up so fast ❤️
Super cute video. I can’t get into the winter sports I get cold too fast, but it looks like they’re having a great time. I got a little nervous when he got close to that ski lift pylon but he’s clearly better at it than I would be.
And it just goes to show how much those kids are doing without the paparazzi being 5 ft away from them. They have traveled so much that we found out about after the fact, and after they left. This is why they left, so they could choose what they want to show and when.
You can tell this triggered some because suddenly there are new photos of the other kids being posted which look to be from the ski trip last year. One of the many where Kate was too sick to work but healthy enough to do some downhill skiing.
Indeed, but photos of the Wales kids on skiing holidays don’t tell the story a video does. Royal reporters have always relied on using a photo to label William and Kate, for example, with skills they don’t have (see how they always conveniently forget the “co-” before the word “pilot” when referring to William).
You can bet your bottom dollar that we’re going hear lots and lots about what fantastic skiiers the Waleses are, even though there is no proof of this, and likely will never be.
Mercifully, my timeline only had this glorious Sussex video last night, and nothing about the left behinds.
The left behinds showed up this morning when the UK was seeing the video, as it was posted during Uk overnight hours.
It’s too coordinated not to be done by someone from the inside.
They always do it. It’s like screaming, “Africa is mine, Herald!”
The pathetic thing is—as I wrote about here—that William always only shows photos, never videos, because then he’d have to be good at something. William boasts about his surfing, parading around the beach . When Harry posted a rather long video of himself struggling with a wave, a photo of a surfer emerging from the sea immediately appeared, with the caption that it was William and that he was better than his brother, only it wasn’t William 🤣—different body proportions, a small head, a different costume. Kind of like Kate at a garden center 😉 That’s why it’s just begging for someone to publicly propose to him during one of his visits: “Apparently you surf/pilot/climb, so come on, we’ll surf/pilot/climb… 😉
Some kids just take to it naturally, others not so much. I have 5 siblings, 4 of us, were skiing like that at his age, 1 a bit better. The other 2 were mostly falling and rolling down the hill. It’s important to have the right instructor for kids as well. Neither of my parents had the patience for that. I am a veteran of the beautiful, tranquil, slopes of New England. Great job PA.
Definitely somewhere out west. We have a terrible snowpack this year and that run looks augmented with artificial snow.
Good call. Tahoe or Big Bear maybe? Both are essentially day/overnight trips. Hardly the equivalent of flying to Switzerland or something but they work and take vacations on their own dime. If they want to ski somewhere exotic, have at it.
Western states have had a lot of below-normal snowfall this season, some places it’s been less than half compared to years prior. However, it started picking up in the last few weeks, so we may get closer to normal-ish. This map shows snowpack water equivalent as of 2/5/26 – https://www.drought.gov/drought-status-updates/snow-drought-current-conditions-and-impacts-west-2026-02-05
Video shows a lot of bare slope — wasn’t taken recently if in the West, and possibly somewhere with snowmaking equipment. Videographer credit is Meghan, so I’m guessing she’s snowmobile passenger. Or she’s massively, massively overcome her fear of sliding downhill (😱) and is skiing with a GoPro.
@Kirk: true. Mt Ashland (Oregon) was only open 17 days this past season, due to lack of snow. It’s been pitiful. It’s going to be a bad fire year. 😕
Mammoth is probably closest/most convenient for them. Regardless, looks like Archie is having a blast! Kids on skis make it all look so easy—I am always so envious of their ability to just bomb down anything!
That makes sense that’s she’s on a snowmobile if she doesn’t ski and was the one filming. How fun!
The wise AI thinks they are most likely at a private club in someplace like Montana. I found a private ski resort that costs about $50K/year to belong to but offers privacy and family friendly experiences. It’s a fun peek into that kinda world. I recommend giving it a Google.
Its so beautiful that Harry can recreate childhood moments for his kids without all the press intrusion he experienced. Who doesn’t remember Diana on the slopes telling the photographers to go away so her kids can ski in peace? Or young Harry with his brother and the york girls standing in the snow and forced to smile and answer questions before being allowed to ski? Or even Charles posing with his sons in ski gear getting caught on a hot mic saying he detests these “bloody people” but still smiling and having to dance to their tune. Harry and his family are now truly free. They get to ski in peace and Meghan the proud mama can show as much or as little as she wants on her own time and terms.
Adorable! This could be Mammoth or Tahoe? A close jaunt for them. There hasn’t been a lot of snow in CA this year. I learned from personal experience that it’s very hard to learn to ski as an adult. Kids have such a low center of gravity it’s easier for them. I went to a ski school in my 40’s and was mortified to see kindergartners whizzing past me while I flailed around and fell. I would never try to ski now those broken bones are a lot harder on old people. I remember Charles used to love to ski. If Diana were alive she’d be back at the lodge waiting for them with hot chocolate. I’m sure Doria loves traveling with them. Charles isn’t a natural grandfather.
But didn’t you find that children, even those who had just learnt to stand on their skis, were SUPER-helpful to adults who were learning? When my friend was learning and struggling on green slopes, she was at first embarrassed, then touched, each time a child stopped to ask her if she was okay, or to give her tips on how to get down the hill when she froze. Even showed her how to get on and off the “baby” lift safely. 🙂 It’s her most cherished memory from that first trip, the genuine care and concern and understanding that total stranger’s KIDS showed to her – and I mean like 4 – 12 year olds!
Many kids are fearless, so they learn quickly, but I think that it’s easy to learn as an adult if you have a good and supportive instructor and go into it with a sense of fun. If you have good friends and can go “night-skiing” then it also takes some of the pressure off, because you can practise without feeling like there are many eyes on you.
Diana enjoyed skiing! She’d be on the slopes with them.
Yes, I remember those beautiful photos of her skiing with her boys and on the ski lifts.
Same! I tried downhill for the first time in my 20s & started to get the hang of it on the bunny slope, so I bought a lift ticket & got myself over to lift…then took one look down that mountain & thought nope! Turned around & went to the lodge. I think I would have enjoyed it had I started as a kid but I was just too fearful as an adult.
Kaiser your explanation about the lazy bald demon and how equally lazy wiglet wife took me out 😃😃
Also I am so happy to see Harry and his wife and their children living their best lives. F the haters
The Sussexes aren’t taxpayer funded royals whose work amounts to attending superficial events empty handed for 15 to 30 minutes. They actually do tangible work and when they go to sporting events or on vacation it’s because they’ve worked hard and deserve the family time to enjoy themselves. They aren’t using photo ops to increase their work engagement numbers and going on long extended trips that they hide from the people who fund them. The reason the had an issue with their photo being shared at the one ski trip is because they’ve were avoiding working to help the ailing king or to help the people who pay for them. These are two different scenarios because one is a family that works hard on their own dime while the other one is taxpayer funded spending more time vacationing than helping those who fund them, and when they do show up it’s to go to sporting events and to do mediocre work.
I love this video. I’m so happy they’re able to just live their lives.
This is a real proud parent moment. Archie seems like such a natural and seems to have his dad’s fearless spirit about him. It’s nice seeing them enjoying life like this without any intrusion from the media.
Can Meghan ski? She grew up in LA so I don’t really expect her to know how to ski (no idea if her parents ever took her when she was young). It’s a lot harder to pick up skiing as an adult than it is as a kid. We know Harry can ski due to endless paparazzi documentation, plus we know the royals love to go skiing in Switzerland. But she did live in Canada for several years while on Suits so it’s possible she picked it up as an adult there!
Archie is doing pretty good for a six year old, I’ve seen lots of kids his age learning how to ski without poles and doing classic pizza formation. This is how I learned too with my dad who would always be skiing nearby like Harry. The beginning of very fun memories for the Sussex family! I wonder if Lili doesn’t like skiing? She’s almost 5 and that’s not too young to learn to start skiing.
Meghan doesn’t ski. Her parents divorced when she was 3 i think and it didn’t sound like there was money for things like skiing.. I’m sure they’re waiting a bit for lili.
If Meghan doesn’t ski, Harry could be taking turns with the kids on the slopes. One hour with Archie, one hour with Lili.
Sure. I didn’t say they both can’t learn, just that it appears they’re waiting a bit with lili. He also might be using instructors. We don’t know anything other than what they’ve previously said and what this video shows.
We don’t know what this video doesn’t show, ie. him also skiing with Lili and them only releasing video of Archie.
Five is plenty old enough to learn. Given Harry’s history? I doubt he’d leave Lili behind in learning something and making her feel left out.
Perhaps Lili is too young. I remember the video of Harry teaching Archie to ride his bike and Lili running (barefoot of course) far behind.
I was waterskiing at age four, my children were ice skating like speed racer at age three, so Lilibet is old enough if it is something she is interested in, I’m sure eventually she will be on the slopes 🏂 with everyone else.
How cute! It makes me miss skiing, but the resorts have gotten so outrageously expensive that I dont want to support their business practices (blame the Epic and Ikon passes).
Little Archie looks so adorable on the slopes.
They’re in California! They don’t need to go to Aspen! They could go to Mammoth, they could go to Dodge Ridge (longest ridge system in the US), they could go to Tahoe. And those are just off the top of my head (places I’ve worked).
And no complaints about ski vacations for people who work!
Yes and it’s even drivable!I like to think of them and the kids and Doria the family taking a Great American Road Trip. I can see them (we’ve done it ourselves) driving with the family up to Mammoth and making stops in Death Valley, Mt. Whitney and Kings Canyon. The kids would love it. So much to see and such a learning experience.
I imagine that it would not be so easy to take a Road Trip for the Sussexes because of the security they would have to travel with. But I would put my money on the planning skills of Harry and Meghan though!
Seems they went to Canada.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/893633/prince-harry-children-holiday-justin-trudeau-eileen-gu/
First paragraph should have mentioned Meghan too. Hello is remiss. Nice pictures though