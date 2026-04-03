“This Gucci Mane-Pooh Shiesty story is absolutely wild” links

We’re off this weekend because of the Easter holiday! We’ll be back with some stories on Monday. Have a nice holiday!

This Gucci Mane story is completely wild. Apparently, Pooh Shiesty and eight other associates ambushed Gucci Mane and others. Gucci was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint. Now Pooh and the other people are facing big federal charges. [NYT]

Austin Butler… buff with good hair. [LaineyGossip]

What’s going on with the Weapons prequel? [Pajiba]

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen welcomed a baby girl! [Hollywood Life]

How Zendaya knew Tom Holland was “the one.” [Socialite Life]

The “crows eating Rapunzel’s hair” video is like a 10-second horror film. [OMG Blog]

Let me tell you, Jake Johnson knows how to kiss a woman. [Just Jared]

Angelina Jolie was in Shanghai last weekend for her Tom Ford contract. [RCFA]

Sharon Stone said that Robert DeNiro is the best kisser in Hollywood. [Seriously OMG]

Jen Shah is still a mess, imo. [Starcasm]

Jon Stewart drags regretful Trump voters. [Buzzfeed]