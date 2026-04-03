“This Gucci Mane-Pooh Shiesty story is absolutely wild” links

We’re off this weekend because of the Easter holiday! We’ll be back with some stories on Monday. Have a nice holiday!

This Gucci Mane story is completely wild. Apparently, Pooh Shiesty and eight other associates ambushed Gucci Mane and others. Gucci was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint. Now Pooh and the other people are facing big federal charges. [NYT]
Austin Butler… buff with good hair. [LaineyGossip]
What’s going on with the Weapons prequel? [Pajiba]
Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen welcomed a baby girl! [Hollywood Life]
How Zendaya knew Tom Holland was “the one.” [Socialite Life]
The “crows eating Rapunzel’s hair” video is like a 10-second horror film. [OMG Blog]
Let me tell you, Jake Johnson knows how to kiss a woman. [Just Jared]
Angelina Jolie was in Shanghai last weekend for her Tom Ford contract. [RCFA]
Sharon Stone said that Robert DeNiro is the best kisser in Hollywood. [Seriously OMG]
Jen Shah is still a mess, imo. [Starcasm]
Jon Stewart drags regretful Trump voters. [Buzzfeed]

Gucci Mane was allegedly robbed and kidnapped by rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30 in Dallas, according to the Department of Justice

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— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) April 2, 2026 at 2:14 PM

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13 Responses to ““This Gucci Mane-Pooh Shiesty story is absolutely wild” links”

  1. QuiteContrary says:
    April 3, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Happy Easter to all who celebrate! And Chag Pesach Sameach to Jewish celebitches!

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    April 3, 2026 at 10:33 am

    Congrats to Haille, it was so sweet when she didn’t attend the Oscars and MBJ gave her a special shout out during his speech. She was excellent in Sinners (they all were, amazing cast all around)

    Reply
  3. Nicki says:
    April 3, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Wait — Kevin Bacon is 67??? (He’s in the Just Jared post)

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      April 3, 2026 at 2:22 pm

      He doesn’t look like it, for sure, but I rewatched Animal House at one point, and I was like “my gawd” how old IS Kevin Bacon if he’s a young adult in this?? So now I think maybe he’s some sort of magical being.

      Reply
  4. FYI says:
    April 3, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    A good authority tells me that Kash Patel is next on the chopping block — either today or next week.
    The Nodfather is doing a purge of his staff.

    Reply
    • here2 says:
      April 3, 2026 at 1:39 pm

      Just here to salute you for “The Nodfather.” I’m dying. 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    • Nonartistic Diane says:
      April 4, 2026 at 2:57 pm

      I wish it was Kegsbreath next.

      Reply
      • Trillion says:
        April 4, 2026 at 6:40 pm

        I think he’ll stay around cuz he’s white and Trump probably thinks he’s a strong, powerful, good-looking man. And Trump loves men like that. The first ones to go will be the women and the brown man.

  5. Chaine says:
    April 3, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Love Zendaya and Tom together. They seem like good people and so sweet as a couple.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      April 4, 2026 at 11:09 am

      ITA. They seem like true partners and they clearly know how to handle the long stretches apart for work. I wish these two kids all the happiness.

      Reply
  6. fwiw says:
    April 3, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Looks like Trump’s done some pre-midterms polling and is ditching the women most ridiculed, in spite of their fawning loyalty to him. I heard Tulsi might be next, but I’d love it to be XY Kash. (Not that the replacements will be less incompetent and dangerous.)

    Reply
  7. BeanieBean says:
    April 3, 2026 at 4:23 pm

    The crows! 😱

    Reply
  8. Jferber says:
    April 4, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    I vote that Kevin is a magical being. I once saw him and his daughter walking outside Zabar’s in New York City.

    Reply

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