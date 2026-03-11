Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump, now feels ‘betrayed’ by the war in Iran

Just before the 2024 election, Joe Rogan officially endorsed Donald Trump. It was no surprise, especially considering that Rogan had been ratf-cking Kamala Harris for months, up to and including playing stupid games over conducting an in-person interview with Kamala. Rogan giftwrapped that stupid issue for MAGA – they cried and cried over “why didn’t Kamala agree to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast?” She did agree to an interview – Rogan f–ked her over at the behest of JD Vance and Donald Trump. Well, Rogan is having buyer’s remorse now. He really thought the leopards wouldn’t eat HIS face.
Podcaster Joe Rogan said supporters of President Trump “feel betrayed” by what he called the “insane” conflict with Iran.
“Well, it just seems so insane, based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” Rogan said during the latest episode of his podcast. “He ran on, ‘No more wars,’ ‘End these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”
A number of GOP lawmakers have raised concerns about Iran becoming a protracted commitment for the U.S. after it was embroiled in two decades of conflict during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Last week, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said “MAGA voters” should worry the U.S. military action against Iran could turn into “another forever war.”
“I would say stay concerned,” Burchett told a reporter after being asked if he had a message for Trump supporters. “I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue.”
In a new Quinnipiac poll, almost three-quarters of surveyed American voters expected the conflict in Iran to last for months or longer. Seventy-one percent in the poll said they believed the war would go on for “months,” “about a year” or “longer than that.”
On Monday, Trump called the war an “excursion” that would come to an end soon.
“This was just an excursion into something that had to be done. We’re getting very close to finishing that too,” Trump said during a press conference. The president’s comments came days after he said he would only accept “unconditional surrender” from Iranian leadership.
“I thought I could play stupid games forever without winning any stupid prizes,” Rogan cried. “How dare a lying, demented, moronic sexual predator lie to ME??” And don’t even start with “you have to be open to accepting these MAGA dumbf–ks when they change their mind.” I do not. Joe Rogan is a 58 year old man who chose to ratf-ck the Black Democrat in favor of this white supremacist maggot. He KNEW that the leopards would eat his face as well and he thought it was funny. All of the people who enabled, encouraged and worked for this result should face down the war crimes tribunal too.
Joe Rogan on President Trump and the Iran War:
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on. This is why a lot of people feel betrayed. He ran on no more wars and these stupid, senseless wars. And then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it." pic.twitter.com/x8kb243VZP
— The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 10, 2026
It’s a bit too little too late. We’ve been trying to tell you all along, but you refused to listen.
These people are either naive or plain stupid. I’ll go with willful stupidity. They knew who dump was and still gleefully and smugly endorsed him because of money and greed. F*cking wankers.
You said it All!!!
Joe is betrayed by war but not pedophilia? Go away, Joe Rogan.
Say it louder for the people in the back.
My mother had the gall to tell me yesterday he started the war to “strengthen our economy.” How are those grocery prices looking, MAGA voters? Did he fix those for you? He didn’t? Wow what a surprise. It’s all a distraction from Epstein, just like Venezuela.
Strengthen our economy, how? Are we all going to get jobs in factories building bombs and airplanes? Is it World War II again?
Meanwhile gas prices are soaring…..
What kind of idiot listens to Joe Rogan. What kind of idiot listens to joe Rogan’s endorsement for president. What kind of idiot votes for Trump with any expectation that he will do anything he says he will do. Who looks at Trump and thinks there’s a guy I can trust and place my faith in. There’s a guy who will make me proud to be an American. Who blindly votes for a convicted felon and an adjudicated rapist.
@Paula Ziegler: a racist.
YES YES AND YES!!!! they can all go fk themselves and be first in line to fight for their pos leader
The only person that ended the “stupid senseless wars” as they call them was Biden and it did nothing but hurt him.
Nope. He screwed KH on purposes. He can GTFOH.
Trump definitely did not want Joe Rogan to have MVP on his show. The minute they learned she would be in Texas they knew she would be. That’s when they began undermining the planned appearance. They were that worried that she would sway him and his followers because he had been intrigued by her ever since the debate. So they sabotaged her appearance. On The Diary of a CEO podcast Kamala herself said she very much wanted to do it because there were gettable voters there. But “there were a lot of games being played”. I think it was more Trump than Rogan himself who still wanted her on. I actually think Rogan was much softer for Trump than people realize.
Expecting an old man with dementia on a power trip to define anything clearly is hilarious.
Sorry Joe Rogan but you supported a rap*st p*edophile racist murderous psychopath hellbent on WW3. Own it, you POS.
Betrayed?
BETRAYED?
these people are so infuriating.
Not only other Americans tried to tell them, but the world was shocked.
And now we have been dragged in a war no one wanted (not even EFFINGPUTINGFFS) And there will be consequences!
Some people lose family members to Fox News. I lost a family member to Joe Rogan. It sucks.
Stop taking political advice from a guy who used to get people to eat cockroaches on tv for a living.
Screw all the people who voted for this grotesteque pedophile demon. Thye can go to hell right along with their leader. This evil rotting sack of shit is destroying the country and they voted for him to do so. let them deal with the consequences, and stop expecting those of us who did not vote for the garbage to give a damn about their feelings.
I agree that the perpetrators of all this trash should not be forgiven. Their feet should be held to the fire for their part in the mass brainwash of a nation.
Whether I’m happy about it or not, however, we cannot come back from this if we don’t find a way to work with or win over anyone who is waking up from the brainwashing. And that’s what it’s been. A decade plus of Republicans actively destroying American education, dumbing down the population, manipulating social media platforms and news media conglomerates that are owned by like 4 rich dudes to completely brainwash a nation. It’s been a well orchestrated long game that has been sped up by the so many things – both inside and outside of this country. And yes, it’s rooted in our horrific roots of racism, sexism, and general horribleness – let’s be honest – America has WORK to do no matter how this ends – but sanity loses if we can’t figure out how to connect with those people waking up to their stupidity.
I don’t know what “working together” looks like, but if we can’t find a way to bring people doing the work to wake up from the alternate reality of trash they’ve been living in, it just leaves a desert for their minds to be picked up and manipulated by someone else. And what fresh hell with that person bring with them?
Some people are irredeemable while others are “pickled in right wing propaganda”. The latter group should be educated, not ostracized.
Enjoy your $6 gas, morons.