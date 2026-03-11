Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump, now feels ‘betrayed’ by the war in Iran

Just before the 2024 election, Joe Rogan officially endorsed Donald Trump. It was no surprise, especially considering that Rogan had been ratf-cking Kamala Harris for months, up to and including playing stupid games over conducting an in-person interview with Kamala. Rogan giftwrapped that stupid issue for MAGA – they cried and cried over “why didn’t Kamala agree to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast?” She did agree to an interview – Rogan f–ked her over at the behest of JD Vance and Donald Trump. Well, Rogan is having buyer’s remorse now. He really thought the leopards wouldn’t eat HIS face.

Podcaster Joe Rogan said supporters of President Trump “feel betrayed” by what he called the “insane” conflict with Iran.

“Well, it just seems so insane, based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” Rogan said during the latest episode of his podcast. “He ran on, ‘No more wars,’ ‘End these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

A number of GOP lawmakers have raised concerns about Iran becoming a protracted commitment for the U.S. after it was embroiled in two decades of conflict during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Last week, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said “MAGA voters” should worry the U.S. military action against Iran could turn into “another forever war.”

“I would say stay concerned,” Burchett told a reporter after being asked if he had a message for Trump supporters. “I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue.”

In a new Quinnipiac poll, almost three-quarters of surveyed American voters expected the conflict in Iran to last for months or longer. Seventy-one percent in the poll said they believed the war would go on for “months,” “about a year” or “longer than that.”

On Monday, Trump called the war an “excursion” that would come to an end soon.

“This was just an excursion into something that had to be done. We’re getting very close to finishing that too,” Trump said during a press conference. The president’s comments came days after he said he would only accept “unconditional surrender” from Iranian leadership.