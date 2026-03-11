‘Power-dressing’ Princess Kate wears shoulder pads to project ‘stability,’ okay?

I love “analysis” of the Princess of Wales’s fashion, even if she hasn’t given analysts much data in recent years. They recently claimed that “grandpacore style” is a real thing for Kate, and it is the height of modern princess fashion. Now those analysts think they’ve found something else to praise: Princess Kate’s recent pointy shoulders and boxy shoulder pads. For several years now, Kate has been trying to make “pointy shouldered coats” happen, especially on her bespoke coats and coatdresses. Those combined with the shoulder pads give her a broad-shouldered witchy look, in my opinion. But according to fashion experts, the shoulder pads project “stability” following Prince Andrew’s arrest. Er…

The Princess of Wales’s strong, structured shoulder pads at the Commonwealth Day service served as a ‘secret style weapon’ to show the Royal Family’s ‘stability’ as it faces scrutiny in the aftermath of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, a stylist has said. Speaking to the Daily Mail, fashion expert Lisa Talbot shared how Kate was ‘power dressing’ at Westminster Abbey, to project an image of confidence with her cobalt blue Catherine Walker coatdress.

The royal, she explained, ‘understands the subtle power of clothing’, as she made the sartorial statement while leading the largest gathering of senior royals since the disgraced former duke was detained by officers last month.

‘The return of the structured shoulder is a very clever style signal,’ Lisa continued. ‘Shoulder pads have long been associated with authority and presence, they visually broaden the frame, strengthen the silhouette and create a sense of composure and control.’

They also add structure through the shoulders, which the stylist said makes the look ‘instantly feel more commanding and confident, which is why we’ve historically seen this shape used by women in leadership roles’.

‘It sends a message of strength without needing to say a word,’ she added. ‘For the Princess of Wales, this kind of tailoring works almost like a secret style weapon. At a moment when the Royal Family is under scrutiny and navigating difficult headlines, the strong shoulder creates an image of stability and reassurance. It’s polished, purposeful and incredibly modern, projecting confidence while remaining elegant and respectful to the occasion.’