Did Emma Thynn from ‘Ladies of London’ throw shade on Duchess Meghan?

I do not watch any of the Real Housewife shows or any of the Housewife-esque shows. I gave a few of them a shot many years ago and I’m just not into them, but God bless. People love them and I accept that. Well, apparently, it’s all happening on the new season of Ladies of London: The New Reign. The original LoL ended after season 3 in 2017, but they rebooted it into LoL: The New Reign, with new cast members. Cast members like… Dara Huang, who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-fiance and mother of his son Wolfie. Dara has already been caught up in a reality-show scandal in the first few episodes and it seems like she’s already left the show? They accused her of being a madam as well, which is pretty wild. But there’s another new castmate who is causing a major kerfuffle: Emma Thynn, aka the Marchioness of Bath. Thynn is the first Black woman to marry a British aristocrat and get a noble title through marriage. See the language I’m using? The British aristocracy, the British nobility. Not the British royal family. Well, guess who Emma Thynn is being compared to?
Royal fans have taken to social media to draw comparisons between the Marchioness of Bath and the Duchess of Sussex in the latest season of the reality TV show, Ladies of London: The New Reign.
Emma Thynn has joined the cast of the rebooted Hayu show, which follows socialites on the London scene, alongside the mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Dara Huang, and former Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli. In the opening scenes, designer Lottie Kane brought up Meghan while introducing Emma to viewers.
‘She is the first black woman to be married into an aristocratic family, and I think Meghan Markle tries to claim that, but it was actually Emma,’ she said.
‘I’m of mixed heritage, half-Nigerian, half-English,’ added Emma, who became the Marchioness of Bath after her husband Ceawlin Thynn’s father, Alexander Thynn, died in 2020. ‘The press commented heavily on the fact that I was going to become the first woman of colour to hold this title, and I acknowledge the fact that… the only woman of colour in this position is me, still to this day,’ she continued.
Fans have taken to social media to comment on Meghan’s mention in the show, with one writing: ‘People continue to obsess over Meghan. Her power!’ A second said: ‘Of course, they think if they mention M it will give them more traction.’ A third wrote: ‘Watching #LadiesOfLondon and they threw some shade at Meghan Markle.’
Emma went on to explain her title, saying: ‘My title is the Marchioness of Bath. My husband is the Marquess of Bath. What does it mean in 2025 to have a title? For me, it matters in the context of the estate, the house, and the family. My husband is Ceawlin Thynn, the Marquess of Bath, and I run Longleat House. Longleat House is a stately home; it was built in the Elizabethan times in 1518. It’s very big, it’s officially the biggest house in the UK. Longleat is a 10,000-acre estate with art and antiques, 44 thousand books, a very huge collection of beautiful things.’
First of all, it’s the same issue I have with hyping up the women on all of these reality shows – if you’re such a big deal, why are you selling access to your life via a cheesy reality show? If the “Marquess/Marchioness of Bath” titles are so major, why the f–k are you on a show called Ladies of London: The New Reign? The money isn’t even that great, but what they really want is exposure so they can “build their brand,” I guess. Surely “Marchioness of Bath” is already a pretty major brand?? As for the comparison to Meghan… again, Meghan married a royal prince and she became a royal duchess through marriage. She became an HRH. Emma Thynn has a noble title through marriage to an aristocrat. It’s not the same. It’s also so typically British that people are conflating the two Black women and trying to pit them against each other.
That Longleat Estate must be really expensive to run if Emma needs to go on tacky reality shows to make money. I guess turning it into a safari park wasn’t lucrative enough.
Meghan has never said she was the first black or mixed race person to do anything. These people know they will get in the tabloids if they mentioned Meghan’s name
The Longleat Estate is very expensive to run, and it’s just one of many aristocratic estates in England jockeying for attention. The more publicity it gets, the better, I guess.
Agree with you. Emma’s appearance of “Ladies of London: is nothing more than free publicity for the Longleat Estate and further “building the brand” of Emma Thynn/ The Longleat Estate.
I have never read that Meghan said she was the first black royal, if she did say it she was mistaken. Even most British people don’t know about Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz who married George III and was the grandmother of the grandmother of Europe, Queen Victoria. There is also Phillipa of Hainault, married to Edward III and mother of both the Houses of York and Lancaster.
Well there’s some debate on queen Charlotte, and if she did have African ancestry it was from the 1400s (most likely). I did a deep dive on this about a year ago because people feel very strongly about it on both sides of the debate and I was curious, and it seems the answer is……its unclear.
but either way Meghan’s position was different because she was “openly” Black and was treated as a Black woman (i.e. treated differently.)
yes, it is expensive to keep. that’s why they don’t even live in the entire home. they have other activities there to help with the cost of running the place. yeah, it’s kinda low going on such a show. now wonder how many times meghan’s name will be coming up while she’s on the show?
Meghan’s name is clearly being used to push the show. It’s so very obvious to me that the ‘ww’ in the video clip invoked Meghan’s name in the narrative for attention. Well, they scored; it was picked up by the British media – free advertising. 🤷🏽♀️
Meghan is the zeitgeist. Her name in the narrative is bankable. 😏
I agree. Mention Meghan to get views, comments, articles, or interview with tabloids.
Not a reality television viewer, those shows just do not interest me. But from what I have seen online, I have cause. Those women continuously debase themselves trying to one up each other. Know this is entertainment what TV is designed for but spare me from this type of noise and shade being thrown all for clout on a reality show. Clout chasing Meghan will not bring you into her realm.
Of course these people would mention Duchess Meghan, she is the money maker for the entirety of that island. Thirsty and shady does not look good on these people, especially when their faces are already full of fillers and God knows what else.
Who? Have never heard of her.
Same. I saw a trailer for this show when I was watching something on Peacock and this woman seems exhausting. Not likable at all, and this was from a short trailer.
These are totally not my type of shows, and given the fact that one participant has already been accused of being a madam (?!!), I still see why. As for this conflation- don’t recall Meghan ever saying she was the first black woman to marry into a noble family, because she honestly could not know that. There’s tons of noble families all over the world. She was the first to marry into the British royal family at that level though. Unless someone can point out in the last 4 to 500 years anyone black, marrying someone in the top 10 of the line of succession?
And seeing how she is treated now, and how she was treated then is totally different based solely on that fact. Meghan got too high and too close to the levers of power and that’s why it was a problem. I’m not saying that the marchioness of bath is lesser than Meghan, but there was not going to be the level of flip out about her getting married that there is about Meghan. It’s just not the same.
Also I feel like Meghan is mentioned on some sort of reality show, soap opera, TV show in the UK once a week. Why do they keep trying to convince people that she’s not a cultural touchpoint?
Longleat House has parts of the house open to visitors and there is a zoo and park on the grounds. All of these historic homes have to have money making ventures, as there is no real wealth that is passed down with the titles. I am sure her being on the show would help generate tourism.
Emma Thynn is the tacky whatever derangers want Meghan to be. I’ve seen comments on socials where these low-life royalists/monarchists uplift emma at the expense of Meg. I bet she knows and welcomes the comparison for obvious reasons.
she is the ultimate pick me. “Look at me everyone!! I am a mixed race person who loveeeesss the royals, unlike Meg.” -.- She is a part of Scooter’s Tusk charity/gala and also cozies up to Edward Enninful. At this point we all know what Edward has said about the duchess. She has also somehow ended up in a few circles or amongst some of Meghan’s friends, like Serena Williams and attended the Baby2Baby gala.
Ladies of London has to be the tackiest show in a while. I understand the Longleat estate needs money but still. If anyone really wants to follow the lives of aristocrats, Lady Violet Manners, Now Viscountess Garnock is a good example in both her personal and professional life.
Whats crazy is that emma herself faced racism when marrying her now husband. her mil wasn’t invited to the wedding. The absolute gall of her for thinking she’s better than the duchess!
I don’t think she thinks she is better. In the past she has specifically said she didn’t want to compare herself to Meghan.
I watched the show and I took it as a lighthearted comment. I think she was asked by the producers and she made a jokey comment, out of context it can be used as a talking point.
I’ve seen Emma Thynn in a few reality shows over the years, and I’m impressed with how she has matured.
Originally she came across as a little spoilt, she now seems very invested and aware of the history and heritage of the family she has married in.
She’s also quite hands on with the estate. Considering her father in law literally had a harem of younger women (nicknamed ‘the wifelets’) and her mother in law said she was ruining 400 years of bloodline (she was banned from the wedding and any contact with grandchildren) I think she’s done pretty well with herself.
“I don’t think she thinks she is better. In the past she has specifically said she didn’t want to compare herself to Meghan.”
Okkayyy then explain, why was she following a bunch of Meghan hate accounts and unfollowed them when the news made it to reddit a few months ago?
You can like emma and give her the benefit of doubt. But I would absolutely trust people when they show who they are. The producers here know what they are doing. Emma knows what is happening.
Ok I have to admit, I’m not invested enough to follow her on social media!
I’m just going by I’ve seen or read of her over the years.
It was one silly little comment to introduce her, as she is by far the most ‘lady’ of them all.
They’ve also mentioned the alleged madam is the mother of Beatrice’s stepson. They clearly want to ramp up the royal connections/references to attract their audience.
I didn’t think it was that deep.
Never been a fan of these shows, certainly won’t watch this. Wouldn’t have opened this article except they mentioned Duchess Meghan..
And that’s exactly why they mentioned her, because same, friend! lol!
Er, we’re all women of colour in a competition to see who married into the aristocracy or royal family. Because I am shocked, shocked I tell you, I never once heard of this competition.
I read her wiki and immediately got grossed out by the description of how/when she met her husband – “She met Ceawlin when she was four and he was 16, at the wedding of her half-brother Iain McQuiston to Ceawlin’s aunt, Lady Silvy Cerne Thynne.” Ick.
Ceawlin was involved with (engaged to???) another woman for years who was killed.
In 1996, Thynn was injured in a building collapse in New Delhi, India, initially thought to be caused by a terrorist bomb, which killed his girlfriend, Jane Kirby, and his business partner, Crinan Wilde.
Cewwlin did not “reconnect” with Emma until years after the death of Jane Kirby by which time Emma was an adult. I do not think there was/is anything “icky” about the connection and relationship of Ceawlin and Emma.
OH GROSS wowwwwwww I did not know that!
There was one in the last 500 years.
Emma better cut Meghan a cheque for using her name on that reality show. She’s been trying to build her brand for years but it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. She was also on Venus and Serena’s podcast. The royalists like to tokenize her and use her to bash Meghan.