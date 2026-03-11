Did Emma Thynn from ‘Ladies of London’ throw shade on Duchess Meghan?

I do not watch any of the Real Housewife shows or any of the Housewife-esque shows. I gave a few of them a shot many years ago and I’m just not into them, but God bless. People love them and I accept that. Well, apparently, it’s all happening on the new season of Ladies of London: The New Reign. The original LoL ended after season 3 in 2017, but they rebooted it into LoL: The New Reign, with new cast members. Cast members like… Dara Huang, who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-fiance and mother of his son Wolfie. Dara has already been caught up in a reality-show scandal in the first few episodes and it seems like she’s already left the show? They accused her of being a madam as well, which is pretty wild. But there’s another new castmate who is causing a major kerfuffle: Emma Thynn, aka the Marchioness of Bath. Thynn is the first Black woman to marry a British aristocrat and get a noble title through marriage. See the language I’m using? The British aristocracy, the British nobility. Not the British royal family. Well, guess who Emma Thynn is being compared to?

Royal fans have taken to social media to draw comparisons between the Marchioness of Bath and the Duchess of Sussex in the latest season of the reality TV show, Ladies of London: The New Reign. Emma Thynn has joined the cast of the rebooted Hayu show, which follows socialites on the London scene, alongside the mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Dara Huang, and former Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli. In the opening scenes, designer Lottie Kane brought up Meghan while introducing Emma to viewers. ‘She is the first black woman to be married into an aristocratic family, and I think Meghan Markle tries to claim that, but it was actually Emma,’ she said. ‘I’m of mixed heritage, half-Nigerian, half-English,’ added Emma, who became the Marchioness of Bath after her husband Ceawlin Thynn’s father, Alexander Thynn, died in 2020. ‘The press commented heavily on the fact that I was going to become the first woman of colour to hold this title, and I acknowledge the fact that… the only woman of colour in this position is me, still to this day,’ she continued. Fans have taken to social media to comment on Meghan’s mention in the show, with one writing: ‘People continue to obsess over Meghan. Her power!’ A second said: ‘Of course, they think if they mention M it will give them more traction.’ A third wrote: ‘Watching #LadiesOfLondon and they threw some shade at Meghan Markle.’ Emma went on to explain her title, saying: ‘My title is the Marchioness of Bath. My husband is the Marquess of Bath. What does it mean in 2025 to have a title? For me, it matters in the context of the estate, the house, and the family. My husband is Ceawlin Thynn, the Marquess of Bath, and I run Longleat House. Longleat House is a stately home; it was built in the Elizabethan times in 1518. It’s very big, it’s officially the biggest house in the UK. Longleat is a 10,000-acre estate with art and antiques, 44 thousand books, a very huge collection of beautiful things.’

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, it’s the same issue I have with hyping up the women on all of these reality shows – if you’re such a big deal, why are you selling access to your life via a cheesy reality show? If the “Marquess/Marchioness of Bath” titles are so major, why the f–k are you on a show called Ladies of London: The New Reign? The money isn’t even that great, but what they really want is exposure so they can “build their brand,” I guess. Surely “Marchioness of Bath” is already a pretty major brand?? As for the comparison to Meghan… again, Meghan married a royal prince and she became a royal duchess through marriage. She became an HRH. Emma Thynn has a noble title through marriage to an aristocrat. It’s not the same. It’s also so typically British that people are conflating the two Black women and trying to pit them against each other.

Meghan Markle married the son of PRINCESS FUCKING DIANA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/JKBWDGFNXd — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 10, 2026