Duchess Meghan will make a (paid) appearance at a Sydney ‘Girls’ Weekend’

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed an upcoming trip to Australia. They will travel to Oz in mid-April, and they’re not bringing Archie and Lilibet. I figured that the visit probably wasn’t going to be some loosey-goosey “we’re just here to hang out” thing. Especially since they confirmed their plans so far in advance, there was a sense that they would be working and making paid appearances or giving paid speeches. Well, all of the above. Meghan is getting paid to appear at a “Girls’ Weekend” event in Sydney, hosted by the Her Best Life podcast.
Meghan Markle will join a “Girl’s Weekend” retreat hosted with the Her Best Life podcast during her upcoming visit to Australia with her husband, Prince Harry.
The event, which will be held from April 17 to April 19 at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, will include “meaningful speakers” and “a gala dinner featuring in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” described as “An intimate gala like no other” in the press release.
Her Best Life, co-hosts Jackie Henderson and Gemma O’Neill outlined Meghan’s role for the upcoming podcast retreat in their Tuesday, March 10 episode. O’Neill explained that she and the Duchess of Sussex, 44, share mutual friend Markus Anderson, who is a consultant for Soho House. Anderson texted O’Neill in late 2025 from Meghan’s home, asking if she would ever like to collaborate with Meghan if she ever came to visit Australia, O’Neill said.
“Markus messaged me because he was at Meghan’s house,” O’Neill explained of how the collaboration came to be. “Markus is also very close friends to Meghan and has been for many years as well, long before she was married and they have a beautiful friendship too and I guess that’s probably one of the things that I’ve always felt about Meghan, whenever I’ve read stories, is I’ve always felt protective that my friend’s Markus is the bee’s knees, he’s a top notch human. The first person to be there, check on you. I knew that Markus wouldn’t be so close or best friends with someone who wasn’t also the same.”
O’Neill added, “He’s always said we would get along really well and always wanted us to connect,” before adding that she was contacted by “someone on Meghan’s team,” who said that Meghan would be happy to connect.
“I am, like, beside myself about, because I have admired this woman, and what she has endured, how she’s risen above it, and how she has demonstrated, how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise, and that person is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” O’Neill said of Meghan’s journey in the public eye. O’Neill continued, “And I can’t believe I’m even saying those words. There’s no one more shocked than me, because I know what you’re all thinking, ’cause I’m thinking the same thing, which is ‘how has Meghan Duchess of Sussex, this incredible woman, gone from Oprah to talking on stage with just little odd me, Gemma in Sydney?'”
O’Neill said of Meghan’s participation in the upcoming event, “She’s doing this because she really loves what our community is about which is women trying to grow, trying to be their best selfs and trying to help other women.”
Tickets to the “Girl’s Weekend” retreat come in two packages. The “limited” Early Bird tickets go for $2,699, while the VIP Experience for $3,199 per person includes seating at a table in front two rows for the gala dinner with Meghan, a group table photo with Meghan, an exclusive VIP goodie bag, premium ocean view hotel room (twin share), and all weekend inclusions. The event is limited to 300 people and all tickets include a full weekend experience, according to the podcast.
The Daily Mail claims that the event will probably sell $1 million from tickets and Meghan is likely getting a six-figure appearance fee, which sounds about right. My guess? Meghan and Harry have several reasons for this trip, and it’s not just this “Girl’s Weekend,” because financially, that doesn’t make much sense. Speaking of, Harry has been announced as the keynote speaker for the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne – the summit runs from April 15-16. So… they’re going to both Melbourne and Sydney, and I would imagine that they have other events/appearances up their sleeves too. The usual suspects are already crying about “how dare they make paid appearances!” Yeah, and? They’ve left money on the table for years – they’re both really selective about where and when they make speeches and appearances. Meghan especially could have been collecting six-figure appearance fees for fashion shows, random store/casino openings, etc for years.
🆕 Lifeline Narrm is “proud” to announce that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will be a Keynote Speaker at the InterEdge Summit 2026 on workplace mental health, from 15-16 April 2026 in Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺
Details here👉https://t.co/hkLvQSP3if#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/GdOTPYvezL
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) March 11, 2026
Gemma O’Neill on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
“I have admired this woman and what she has endured, how she has risen above it and how she has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise” #MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/GsXPrLitE9
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) March 10, 2026
Photos courtesy of Her Best Life’s Instagram, Backgrid.
I’m on the list. If I get a ticket I’ll be going. Started a new account just in case! I really dislike Jackie, she’s extremely problematic and assume research on her wasn’t done, but I’d love to see Meghan.
Jackie O is no longer associated with the podcast. She left at the beginning of the year.
The article specifically mentions her as being friends with Marcus and the reason meghan is going. She’s the reason.
Markus is friends with both but while he was at Meghan’s he sent a text to Gemma and that’s how this whole event happened. Meghan mentioned how she would love to be involved when they go to Australia next and they exchanged contact info. It looks like Jackie O wasn’t involved with this meeting.
@Different-Name
The article says Gemma O’Neill is good friends with Markus. Not Jackie O. Gemma talks about it on the latest podcast which she did alone. She mentioned Jackie will not be attending the event.
The ‘ususal suspects’ just don’t like the fact that Harry and Meghan are proving they don’t need Netflix to make money. There are plenty of other avenues open to them. Commentators have been screaming about how ‘their deals are coming to an end’, ‘projects are drying up’. Then Harry and Meghan have two self funded international trips in quick succession with paid speaking gigs. Proving they are absolutely fine. Good for them. I will always root for them.
Very surprised that Meghan would associate with Jackie Henderson aka Jackie O who with her former radio partner Kyle Sanderson have been two of the most vile anti feminist and sexually exploitative broadcasters in Australia, and the bar is high on that score.
Fellow Aussie here: full-throated co-sign, AMTC. 💯
Thanks Aussies! This is important context about this podcast and hosts.
@AMTC Jackie O left the podcast at the beginning of February and is not returning. She will not be at the event and won’t meet Meghan. Gemma explained this in her latest podcast.
It would be helpful then if Jackie O’s name was removed from the references to the Her Best Life podcast and this event because it’s really not a great look.
Damn, we were just in Australia over New Years, and we’ll be going again in late June. This sounds like a great event, and I’m wishing our plans had put us there a couple months later or earlier!
Sidenote: the photo of Meghan that they used for the flyer is absolutely gorgeous. Such a good and increasingly rare example of how beautiful a woman can look in her 40s when she doesn’t start messing with her face and getting fillers in her 20s.
Happy the Sussexes are enjoying their lives by contributing to the conversations re the importance of protecting your mental health and the value of women’s empowerment and able to earn money from their appearances which allows them the funds to continue to spread these important concerns.
These people seem to have a problem with earning money for a two-fold reason, at least for the Sussexes. One, they seem to sneer at people earning money with an honest living which is odd given their base and target audience. Great message that it makes you lesser if you can’t live off of inheritance and taxpayers.
Also, because bots don’t purchase tickets. It’s hard to claim people hate someone and they are unpopular if people are willing to pay top dollar to see them.
This event sounds right up Meghan’s alley, and I hope they continue to intersperse ” I’m here to work” trips with philanthropy. I’ve always thought it was so bizarre when even fans acted like any money they earned they needed to donate to charity. We live in a capitalist society, until we don’t they need to earn money.
Wow it’s so gauche to make money legitimately as opposed to slum lording senior citizens and hospitals while collecting money from tax payers. Nevermind the usual idiots. Looking forward to the pics from the trip!
As she should. I hope those who attend this event have a lovely time.
She’s just *the* Duchess of Sussex, not Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. That’d be a divorced name like Sarah, Duchess of York or Diana, Princess of Wales. She’s famous enough that if you just say The DOS I think people will know who you’re talking about.
She’s the first Duchess of Sussex in history too- I think that is so cool (in the context of it all- you know us Americans don’t care about titles and Kings unless you’re a certain Cheeto In Chief)
“Meghan, duchess of sussex” is often how she refers to herself and is often listed as that in producing credits etc .
Thanks for pointing this out! Most people don’t understand that “The” before the title does make a difference. As you stated before divorcing Charles, Diana was Diana “The” POW, after her divorce she became Diana, POW. Now since the Sussex’s kind of “divorced” the royal family that might be why Meghan has dropped the “The”.
It’s also related to not using her HRH. there were a lot of articles about this around the time of Sussexit IIRC.
I think its also about reclaiming her name. If you look at producing credits for WLM for example, she’s listed as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and she absolutely had control over how she was listed there.
So it seems its her choice to go by that.
The fact that people still whine about how they make their money to NOT live off taxpayers, as if they were supposed to instead pick up jobs at Nordstroms and Five Guys, will never not be hilarious to me.
I’ve never enjoyed watching rich strangers get richer so much in my life LOL.
Right on, Harry and Meg. Make that $$$ honey, don’t let that $$$ make you!
Can someone British please explain, because I know there are issues with class ranking and aristocracy, but is it really that distasteful of a concept over there that making your own money is bad? That if you work it’s looked down upon when you’re titled? Is it just inherited generational wealth or you’re poor and that’s it? Because it seems to be the case and that’s such a bizarre mindset (obviously I know they’ll knock H and M for anything but this earning money is tacky seems to be universal).