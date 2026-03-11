The next season of ‘Feud’ could be ‘Angelina Jolie vs. Jennifer Aniston’

A few years ago, when Ryan Murphy began putting together the current “Love Story” series about John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette, the original anthology was called “American Love Story.” I have not seen a real explanation for why “American” was taken off. There are some theories though. One theory, which I believe, is that Murphy wants this to become one of his regular franchises, and he’s also looking to go international. Now he can do Love Story: Prince Charles & Lady Diana or whatever. It’s believed that he also wants to expand the focus of the Feud anthology. But at what cost? Well, the tabloids are now claiming that Murphy has an idea for the new season of Feud: Jennifer Aniston versus Angelina Jolie. Come on, please do NOT.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Princess Diana and King Charles III. John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
Hollywood loves a dramatic love story — and rumors are swirling that Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt and the role Angelina Jolie reportedly played in their 2005 divorce may soon be headed to the screen.
“Jen and Angie’s epic decades-long feud is not only fair game, it’s got the ingredients of a major box office hit, or at the very least an extremely buzzy streaming miniseries,” a source tells Star. “Enough time has passed that the full story can finally be told, and the race is on to figure that out and assemble a project.”
That being said, “you have to go into something like this with a reality check,” warns the source. “You produce a show about Jen and Angie without their involvement and you become an enemy of both of them, and their powerful friends, for life, not to mention the legal firestorm you could set off in the process.”
Anderson, 58, has made no secret of her feelings about Pam & Tommy and has publicly demanded an apology from producer and star Seth Rogen.
“Jen and Angie both have sharper claws than Pamela … but apart from raising their ire, there’s a ton of potential upside in telling this story,” says the source. “Like a lot of the fact-based Ryan Murphy dramas of the last few years, it markets itself and everybody already has an opinion about the subject matter.” Adds the source, “It’s the feud everybody wants to see finally dramatized.”
The thing about Aniston and Jolie’s “feud” is that they were only in the same room/space a couple of times, notably once at the Oscars. There was no big fight, no dramatic face-to-face. The feud mostly existed in the tabloids and in interviews over the years. While there’s plenty of evidence of a feud (in general), I’m not sure how the actual history could be dramatized when it’s sh-t like “Aniston made a weird reference to Angelina’s children in an interview while Angelina got pap’d working on a movie in Europe.” Anyway, it won’t happen. Not because of qualms over how to dramatize the story, but because of Brad Pitt’s power in Hollywood. And because Angelina and Brad are literally still suing each other and dealing with these labyrinth-like lawsuits.
You know what I’d like to see? Yes, I’m hoping to distract Ryan Murphy with a much better idea – the next season of Love Story should be “Liz & Dick” – Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. I actually think that would be amazing. They could also get into Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds too, since Taylor was married to Eddie Fisher when she met Burton.
Absolutely not. Gross. I’d rather it be people who are no longer around if it’s going to be done at all.
Ryan Murphy needs to stop. Ick
More proof that Ryan Murphy is a trash person.
Ryan Murphy is scum.
This is so incredibly terrible, and the reason is right there in the title. I really hate the way they framed this about the women instead of the guy that caused the drama. It makes Angelina and Jennifer the antagonists, instead of Brad Pitt. The situation was really Brad against jennifer, because he put her in the middle and treated her like crap. And eventually went on to treat Angelina like crap.
Tiffany I completely agree with your reasoning on this.
Came here to say the same thing! this is on BRAD not the women. Please leave the women out of your mouth Ryan!
It’s also mean girl spiteful.
Aniston & Dern very publicly engage with Pitt post-Jolie break up (and still namecheck him in interviews). This stuff only serves to bring up external ugly drama.
A better series would be: Trash Men and the Women Who Left Them
Ugh, seriously. Brad vs everyone – maybe. But seeing how Ryan Murphy treats women in his projects, he’d end up slanting it towards him anyway. Just gross all around.
I hate that Love Story was a success. I considered watching it but haven’t, and won’t, because of everything I’ve heard/read. But it means he’ll keep pulling this bullshit and I hate it.
This actually sounds really boring.
Hmmmmm. Was Charles and Diana ever a “love story?”
I much prefer a focus on Hollywood legends of the past, too. I am feeling a lot less inclined to watch his shows anyway at this point. I hate how he’s exploited the Kennedy tragedy, and the surge of hatred that it’s inspired toward Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. It must be so painful for her family.
He must like provoking people because… these two are still relatively young and articulate enough, when they need to be, to slam him pretty hard.
Maybe Gwyneth Paltrow will weigh in with her thoughts too… since she occasionally does for some reason.
He’s like a producer version of Andy Cohen – exploiting women, pitting them against each other, for his own ya-yas, mean spirited enjoyment,, and financial gain, under the guise of “entertainment”.
Looking at all those vintage images of Brad, it’s pretty clear that he’s high the entire time right?
Definitely.
I’m also reading real sadness in AJ’s eyes now, in their later photos together.
I would watch ‘Liz & Dick’ for the jewelry alone. And re-creation of the sets from Cleopatra!
As would I. There’s a lot of material to mine – they were married and divorced twice!
Same.
Please no Feud story about them. The way Pitt treated Aniston and later, Angelina, shows what a loser he is. The signs were there when Pitt started going on about Aniston not wanting children (allegedly). Aniston was said to have had a miscarriage during her marriage to Brad. He had the children with Angelina and was abusive to her and the children. He treated his ex wives horribly, and the children he had also. I doubt the producers would make him look bad which would make the show a travesty
Too soon.
No. Everyone is alive. There are actual children involved. And it ain’t your story.
Figure out how to write fiction folks. Or write about something so frickin old, no one is around anymore who cares. Ask Pamela Anderson.
Why not something like the real life feud between Olivia De Havilland and Joan Fontaine. which apparently was never resolved. But they might not want to go there, because Olivia De Havilland actually had sued the producers for how she was depicted in the Davis-Crawford episodes (2017).
This is a good idea.
I would absolutely watch a show about a social-climbing male actor who is a total chameleon with every partner he betrays on his way to A-list sex symbol status, only to have everyone realize what a POS he is and shun him and he ends up ruined, bitter and alone. That’s way more interesting than “insecure man cheats on more successful spouse and creates a family he goes on to abuse, let’s explore how the women acted during a horrible private moment in their lives for entertainment.”
But beyond that, there was simply never a mutual fued between them: Jen was hurt, rightfully, but (unless I am misremembering my gossip history) Angelina never went out of her way to exacerbate or exploit that pain, based on any personal qualm with Jen. And please, leave Jen Aniston’s love life and uterus alone already! Jeeeeeeez. Enough!
“social-climbing male actor who is a total chameleon with every partner he betrays on his way to A-list sex symbol status, only to have everyone realize what a POS he is and shun him and he ends up ruined, bitter and alone.”
Ooh, this, absolutely. The chameleon part alone has always fascinated me (his hair always matched!). This is definitely the more interesting story that I’d like someone (competent) to dig into.
@Kateeee – I’ll save some side eye for AJ for the W photoshoot released weeks after JA’s breakup with Pitt. Is Brad ultimately to blame? Yes. But publishing those pics of the 2 of them playing Happy Family with her son was cold on *both* their parts. Calling Jolie “uncool” and saying Pitt was “missing a sensitivity chip” was dammed restrained on Jennifer’s part, IMO.
I’d rather watch “American POS – The Brad Pitt Story”
I had the same thought about Liz and Dick being the next story. It’s the most logical subject to cover.
Yes because the Lindsay Lohan one wad tragicly awful.
The drama about the movie Cleopatra would be something really interesting. Burton and Taylor chemistry.
Who tf wants to see that? Gross.
How about a season of Ryan Murphy vs. Daryl Hannah?
Some possible Golden Age of Hollywood miniseries for Feud could be: Bette Davis and her fighting the studio Warner Brothers for better roles during (the 1930s); Joan Crawford’s comeback as an actress in Mildred Pierce where she won an Academy Award–she actually had to audition for the role; Joan Fontaine and Olivia de Havilland feud; and the story of It Happened One Night (Swept the Academy Awards, Clark Gable was forced to take the role as “punishment” by MGM, and other actresses turned it down before Claudette Colbert got the part).
Did he take off the “American” so he could dramatize Harry & Meghan? I really hope not.
I would love to see a story of vivian leigh and laurence olivier’s torrid relationship.