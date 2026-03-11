The next season of ‘Feud’ could be ‘Angelina Jolie vs. Jennifer Aniston’

A few years ago, when Ryan Murphy began putting together the current “Love Story” series about John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette, the original anthology was called “American Love Story.” I have not seen a real explanation for why “American” was taken off. There are some theories though. One theory, which I believe, is that Murphy wants this to become one of his regular franchises, and he’s also looking to go international. Now he can do Love Story: Prince Charles & Lady Diana or whatever. It’s believed that he also wants to expand the focus of the Feud anthology. But at what cost? Well, the tabloids are now claiming that Murphy has an idea for the new season of Feud: Jennifer Aniston versus Angelina Jolie. Come on, please do NOT.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Princess Diana and King Charles III. John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Hollywood loves a dramatic love story — and rumors are swirling that Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt and the role Angelina Jolie reportedly played in their 2005 divorce may soon be headed to the screen. “Jen and Angie’s epic decades-long feud is not only fair game, it’s got the ingredients of a major box office hit, or at the very least an extremely buzzy streaming miniseries,” a source tells Star. “Enough time has passed that the full story can finally be told, and the race is on to figure that out and assemble a project.” That being said, “you have to go into something like this with a reality check,” warns the source. “You produce a show about Jen and Angie without their involvement and you become an enemy of both of them, and their powerful friends, for life, not to mention the legal firestorm you could set off in the process.” Anderson, 58, has made no secret of her feelings about Pam & Tommy and has publicly demanded an apology from producer and star Seth Rogen. “Jen and Angie both have sharper claws than Pamela … but apart from raising their ire, there’s a ton of potential upside in telling this story,” says the source. “Like a lot of the fact-based Ryan Murphy dramas of the last few years, it markets itself and everybody already has an opinion about the subject matter.” Adds the source, “It’s the feud everybody wants to see finally dramatized.”

[From Star Magazine]

The thing about Aniston and Jolie’s “feud” is that they were only in the same room/space a couple of times, notably once at the Oscars. There was no big fight, no dramatic face-to-face. The feud mostly existed in the tabloids and in interviews over the years. While there’s plenty of evidence of a feud (in general), I’m not sure how the actual history could be dramatized when it’s sh-t like “Aniston made a weird reference to Angelina’s children in an interview while Angelina got pap’d working on a movie in Europe.” Anyway, it won’t happen. Not because of qualms over how to dramatize the story, but because of Brad Pitt’s power in Hollywood. And because Angelina and Brad are literally still suing each other and dealing with these labyrinth-like lawsuits.

You know what I’d like to see? Yes, I’m hoping to distract Ryan Murphy with a much better idea – the next season of Love Story should be “Liz & Dick” – Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. I actually think that would be amazing. They could also get into Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds too, since Taylor was married to Eddie Fisher when she met Burton.