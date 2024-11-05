Donald Trump received the coveted Joe Rogan & Proud Boy endorsements

Embed from Getty Images

Rachel Maddow pointed out something last night which hadn’t occurred to me: the white nationalist terrorists supporting Donald Trump don’t have any new plans, they’re just running the same old playbook. They plan to disrupt voting anyway they can, they plan to declare victory even if it doesn’t go their way and they plan to attempt another insurrection. Speaking of, the Proud Boys – the extremist, white-nationalist, misogynist group – has promised to put “boots on the ground” today. As the Philly elected officials said yesterday: f–k around and find out. Y’all want to play militia? You’re going to prison. Anyway, surprising no one, Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump. I’m not saying Rogan is a Proud Boy (he’s not), but he definitely understands his audience. Rogan was also too racist/scared to fly to Kamala Harris to interview her.

Joe Rogan, the enormously popular podcast host who brought Donald J. Trump onto his show for a three-hour episode last month, endorsed the former president in a post on social media on Monday. Mr. Rogan, who also spoke at length with Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Mr. Trump’s running mate, and Elon Musk, a prominent Trump surrogate, on recent episodes of his podcast, said Mr. Musk made “what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.” “For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Mr. Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” wrote on Monday evening, without offering details of what Mr. Musk said that convinced him. Minutes later, Mr. Trump promoted Mr. Rogan’s endorsement from the campaign trail in Pittsburgh, falsely suggesting that Mr. Rogan had never before endorsed a political candidate. Mr. Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2020. “He’s the biggest there is,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Rogan, adding, “Somebody said the biggest beyond anybody in a long time.” The Trump campaign soon sent out a fund-raising email playing up Mr. Rogan’s endorsement.

[From The NY Times]

The Times also pointed out something I forgot, which is that Rogan initially supported Robert Kennedy Jr, not Trump. Because Rogan’s big thing is being anti-vaccine and Kennedy was the anti-vaxxer candidate. It’s also funny because (arguably) Trump’s only real “achievement” in office was throwing everything into getting a Covid vaccine as fast as possible in 2020. Trump couldn’t even run on that – whenever he mentioned vaccines, his own people booed him. Anyway, here’s the American male brain trust talking about the mental health of whales.

just a couple of dudes chattin about whales being driven crazy by wind energy pic.twitter.com/fWKHj76gLF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2024

Call me crazy , but at the Reading Trump rally, another journalist and I thought it sounded like Trump was saying goodbye. Like he knew he was going to lose pic.twitter.com/arUFuu5R4b — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) November 4, 2024

