Donald Trump received the coveted Joe Rogan & Proud Boy endorsements

Rachel Maddow pointed out something last night which hadn’t occurred to me: the white nationalist terrorists supporting Donald Trump don’t have any new plans, they’re just running the same old playbook. They plan to disrupt voting anyway they can, they plan to declare victory even if it doesn’t go their way and they plan to attempt another insurrection. Speaking of, the Proud Boys – the extremist, white-nationalist, misogynist group – has promised to put “boots on the ground” today. As the Philly elected officials said yesterday: f–k around and find out. Y’all want to play militia? You’re going to prison. Anyway, surprising no one, Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump. I’m not saying Rogan is a Proud Boy (he’s not), but he definitely understands his audience. Rogan was also too racist/scared to fly to Kamala Harris to interview her.
Joe Rogan, the enormously popular podcast host who brought Donald J. Trump onto his show for a three-hour episode last month, endorsed the former president in a post on social media on Monday.
Mr. Rogan, who also spoke at length with Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Mr. Trump’s running mate, and Elon Musk, a prominent Trump surrogate, on recent episodes of his podcast, said Mr. Musk made “what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”
“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Mr. Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” wrote on Monday evening, without offering details of what Mr. Musk said that convinced him.
Minutes later, Mr. Trump promoted Mr. Rogan’s endorsement from the campaign trail in Pittsburgh, falsely suggesting that Mr. Rogan had never before endorsed a political candidate. Mr. Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2020.
“He’s the biggest there is,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Rogan, adding, “Somebody said the biggest beyond anybody in a long time.” The Trump campaign soon sent out a fund-raising email playing up Mr. Rogan’s endorsement.
The Times also pointed out something I forgot, which is that Rogan initially supported Robert Kennedy Jr, not Trump. Because Rogan’s big thing is being anti-vaccine and Kennedy was the anti-vaxxer candidate. It’s also funny because (arguably) Trump’s only real “achievement” in office was throwing everything into getting a Covid vaccine as fast as possible in 2020. Trump couldn’t even run on that – whenever he mentioned vaccines, his own people booed him. Anyway, here’s the American male brain trust talking about the mental health of whales.
just a couple of dudes chattin about whales being driven crazy by wind energy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2024
Call me crazy , but at the Reading Trump rally, another journalist and I thought it sounded like Trump was saying goodbye. Like he knew he was going to lose
— Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) November 4, 2024
I’m going to take this opportunity to ask nicely to whoever is in control God, Alla,Jehovah,Buddha or even aliens to please rid this universe of this racist evil being and all his minions!!!
Co-sign. 🙏
I’m not a particularly religious observant person, but these last few weeks I’ve been beseeching the god(s) of my parents and Ancestors to bring Karma and healing in a decisive defeat of DJT. 🙏🏾
I believe Edith Wharton’s in charge of all that…
Will you marry me? Seriously, thanks for the brain cleanser.
Who cares? I’m pretty sure everyone who listens to Rogan was voting for Trump anyway. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m also wondering what percentage of his listeners are actually going to make an effort to vote. A lot I’m sure. But also, I could see some just not.
The wives are the ones who know where the polling stations are, anyway. All they have to do is go vote (if they haven’t already) and not say anything to their husbands.
Honestly, I thought this too but if you go on the Joe Rogan subreddit, there are A LOT of dudes on there who are left-leaning that just listen to the podcast for some inexplicable reason? It doesn’t entirely make sense to me but I was very surprised when I stumbled upon the subreddit to see how many posters were calling Rogan out for his many ludicrous positions.
I glad that Harris didn’t give in to Rogan’s demand of going to his studio, like she didn’t give in to MSM demanding interviews when they never covered her working events.
Same. She did the right thing.
Joe Rogan went from hosting a game show in which ppl eat bugs to somehow being taken as a serious person to follow for political advice.
Total garbage. No talent.
This.
He played kind of a himbo douche on New Radio prior to that. He was a shitty actor because he was just playing himself the whole time.
Dear Sweet Baby Jesus please end this chapter on the Trump lunacy we have had to deal with all these years now.
It’s ladies night tonight!
Nothing screams “fair, free, independent” elections like *boots on the ground*.
May prison be one of the Orange Thug’s next stops, and may he and his ilk rot in hell in perpetuity.
And I wouldn’t mind for all his far-right family clan criminals to be locked up too, and for the NRA to be kicked where it hurts.
Not mentioning those that deserve to lose their seats, like MTG or Cancún Cruz, or Rick Scott and so many others.
🌊💙🌊
Can I add an “AMEN!” to that?? 🌊 🙏🏻 🌊
Can I second the amen!
I feel nauseous with anxiety.
Please no more Trump, not even photos.
Yes! Petition to avoid his face in the header photo/thumbnail. Maybe a photo of something else orange? Construction cones? A glass of OJ?
Photos of him make me physically ill–EXCEPT for that one at the top. That one makes me laugh That orange painted face with the white circle around that wide open guppy mouth! The fully zipped orange vest over a LS white shirt with red tie! And the best part–that boom mic!
I guess I’m alone in that the Rogan endorsement worries me a bit.
There’s this prevalent false notion that the majority of his listeners are Republican but actually 35% of his listeners identify as Independent or “something else,” while 32% align with Republicans, and 27% align with Democrats. So there’s a fairly even mix there–obviously most are male age 18-34 which is an age group Trump has fared better with. This also tracks with my anecdotal experiences with people who listen to Rogan–I know independents, Dems, undecideds, and sporadic voters who are all Rogan devotees.
So yeah, I do think the Rogan endorsement matters but I’m unsure how much so at this late stage, where so many have already voted and the respective bases continue to remain calcified in a neck-in-neck race. Hopefully in the end, it’s completely inconsequential but I will forever hate Rogan for endorsing that orange shit stain.
“Moderate” is just code word for right wing dude who wants to date hot liberal chicks. The men who listen to Rogen and the pick-mes who aren’t like other girls were all going to vote for Trump. The whole “I’m just playing devils advocate” and “I’m really a Democrat” is all a pack of lies. You only take time to listen to that as a devotee if he’s telling you what you want to hear. “Apoliticals” and “third party voters” don’t give a shit enough–they were never going to vote for Harris anyway, no matter what they call themselves. They were already lost. I’m sure Rogan made his endorsement at the last minute because he knows exactly who his audience is. If he endorses Harris, he loses his audience.
He could have just kept his mouth shut and not endorsed. That’s always an option.
I don’t really disagree with your definition of “moderate”–I think those people are mostly just center right–but I didn’t say that word anywhere in my comment. I referenced Rs, Ds and independents/apoliticals.
And I mean, I KNOW several Democrats that listen to him and they are not moderates by any stretch. These are true blue types. Hell even The Pod Save bros admitted to listening to him from time to time.
People have this perception that Rogan’s podcast is a political one when it’s mostly celebrity interviews with a sprinkling of political interviews in-between. A lot of his focus is on wrestling and MMA–again all shit that men age 18-34 would probably be into. The political shit is mostly tangential, compared to the larger content. That’s how the dude gains the trust of legions of male followers–by speaking their language. His listeners typically aren’t tuning in to hear some politician speak–they’re just regular, loyal listeners. That’s why I hate this endorsement–because I think apolitical Gen Z males who might not care enough to vote, could actually get off their asses and vote for Trump if someone they trust and admire tells them to do so.
I agree with both of you @kitten and @lanne
My formally left leaning step dad listens to Rogan because he wants to “hear all sides”. He wears the “independent” badge with pride. In the end these are still dudes that fundamentally hate women.
He has enormous influence and even his endorsement made front page headlines. Just gross.
@Normades- you could be describing my FIL. It’s one of so many reasons why I find Rogan dangerous: because he’s an effective red piller–even for some rational, normal people–and he makes right wing extremism palatable to people who would normally be repelled by it.
If Trump loses tonight is he just going to keep running until he dies?
There has to come a point where even his family will acknowledge his dementia. This can’t go on forever.
Two thoughts on that. First he’s already the oldest candidate ever at 78. Second, though, Harold Stassen (RIP). Nobody lives forever.
My uncle and his partner are spending a couple weeks in Florida. He said they stocked up on food just in case shit gets real over the next few days. Praying for you, America.
He’s been wearing the proud boys colours lately, notice his cap the last few times he’s worn one. It’s no longer red. This is horrific.
I’ve noticed the black and gold attire instead of the blue suit and red tie/hat, too.
It is a signal.
Loud and clear.
I say that their late endorsements are intentional. Joe’s is late because he thought that the podcast would be enough to bring more voters to Trump. It wasn’t as helpful as he thought it would be because most people already knew that Rogan was a trump and Leon fan. Him coming out just the day before Election Day shows desperation that they are concerned and he needed to be loud in his support of trump. The proud BOYS coming out the day before is out of fear but also out of knowing that their support earlier would have looked really bad to those who were undecided and were already voting early. Racists aligning with trump earlier could be used to prove what most have already said, “Not all republicans are racists, but all racists are Trump supporters”. There is a reason they support him and his past racists rhetoric, insinuations and actions towards people of color and countries. His own father aligned with racists and Nazis them because that is who his family is. His youngest son and DIL led a boat parade that had these people and other Nazi supporters proudly displaying who they are. This family has a history of being racists and that’s why so many of their supporters have a known history of also being racists.
Proud Boys, huh? Well, if that’s who you want to be aligned with … Washington, Oregon and Nevada have put their National Guard on standby to help law enforcement in those states in the event they’re needed. It’s a smart thing to do.
you all might enjoy a content creator called And Mayhem Ensued on YouTube and tick tock
he’s a sweet young person that does makeup tutorials on how to get the looks of different politicians. he did trump recently. the resistance is everywhere.
stay strong everyone!
Ha! He did a trump makeup tutorial? I may have to watch that!
He is so fantastic I never enjoyed make up so much!!!!