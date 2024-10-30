Joe Rogan refused to travel to interview VP Kamala Harris for his podcast

For several weeks, there have been rumors that Joe Rogan wanted to interview Kamala Harris and that Harris wanted to do the interview too. Rogan is anti-vaxxer trash BUT he has one of the biggest podcasts in the country, and his personal politics don’t really fall within traditional Democratic/Republican lines. Donald Trump recently sat down for an hours-long Rogan interview which didn’t actually go over so well – Trump was unhinged, per usual, but the format really showcased Trump’s mushbrain and inability to stay on topic or… make any kind of sense. So, the Harris campaign has been in negotiations with Rogan and his people, and then Rogan tweeted this yesterday:

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.

[From Rogan’s Twitter]

It’s absolutely bonkers that Rogan wanted the Democratic presidential nominee and the sitting Vice President of the United States to come to him in the final weeks of the campaign. Like, she absolutely needs to be in the battleground states, not detouring to sit in Joe Rogan’s Austin studio for hours. When Alex Cooper interviewed Kamala for Call Her Daddy, apparently it was done on the fly in a hotel room, and Cooper’s people did some set dressing to make it look like a variation on Cooper’s usual set. Charlamagne Tha God also made arrangements to record his interview with VP Harris outside of his usual studio. Even a major TV program like 60 Minutes doesn’t make the candidate COME TO THEM. Why is Rogan too much of a baby to fly to meet the VPOTUS???

So the sitting Vice President and likely the next President of the United States should fly over to see you? 🤔

Respect for the office of VP as well as the fact that she has a competitive race to run, suggests you get your ass on a plane and talk to her wherever see is. https://t.co/RiXkbEITla — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 29, 2024