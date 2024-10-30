Joe Rogan refused to travel to interview VP Kamala Harris for his podcast

For several weeks, there have been rumors that Joe Rogan wanted to interview Kamala Harris and that Harris wanted to do the interview too. Rogan is anti-vaxxer trash BUT he has one of the biggest podcasts in the country, and his personal politics don’t really fall within traditional Democratic/Republican lines. Donald Trump recently sat down for an hours-long Rogan interview which didn’t actually go over so well – Trump was unhinged, per usual, but the format really showcased Trump’s mushbrain and inability to stay on topic or… make any kind of sense. So, the Harris campaign has been in negotiations with Rogan and his people, and then Rogan tweeted this yesterday:
Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.
It’s absolutely bonkers that Rogan wanted the Democratic presidential nominee and the sitting Vice President of the United States to come to him in the final weeks of the campaign. Like, she absolutely needs to be in the battleground states, not detouring to sit in Joe Rogan’s Austin studio for hours. When Alex Cooper interviewed Kamala for Call Her Daddy, apparently it was done on the fly in a hotel room, and Cooper’s people did some set dressing to make it look like a variation on Cooper’s usual set. Charlamagne Tha God also made arrangements to record his interview with VP Harris outside of his usual studio. Even a major TV program like 60 Minutes doesn’t make the candidate COME TO THEM. Why is Rogan too much of a baby to fly to meet the VPOTUS???
So the sitting Vice President and likely the next President of the United States should fly over to see you? 🤔
Respect for the office of VP as well as the fact that she has a competitive race to run, suggests you get your ass on a plane and talk to her wherever see is. https://t.co/RiXkbEITla
— Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 29, 2024
Surprise that Rogan didn’t want to make the effort to speak to a brilliant, no nonsense and compassionate woman. He’s a joke and these men who listen to him are lost.
The fact that he refused to travel to interview her shows that he has no respect for her as a candidate or as a person. He does not see her as a brilliant person or at the same level as he deems Donald Trump. Don’t even mention compassion, which I doubt he is able to feel for others. Finally, he probably is sexist and for him to go out of his way to meet her is like losing part of his masculinity.
I will forever shake my head that out of all the brilliance bouncing around News Radio, all these years later, it’s Joe F-in Rogan who is the biggest celebrity.
Only because we lost Phil Hartman. He was a national treasure. I will NEVER give Joe Rogan any credit. I hate that he has such a forum and audience.
This sounds like a really convenient excuse for Rogan to avoid interviewing her. He gets to still claim to be neutral and “open to all comers” as a host while he also avoids giving her a platform and risking the wrath of the Orange one and his primary fan base of 18-34 year old neckbeards.
Putting aside the fact that the election is one week away and Harris has bigger fish to fry, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there are security protocols in place that prevent a sitting VP from being interviewed in some guy’s private podcast studio when the interview could be conducted on neutral ground or at a location where the Secret Service already maintain a presence.
Joe Rogan has a lot of incels in his audience, and he is absolutely MAGA friendly! He’s rightly being slammed for expecting Kamala Harris to stop campaigning for the presidency, drop everything to fly to him and give him three hours of her time. He obviously is deluded.
However, I think he’s dropping this story for a different reason. His brand is pissing off the establishment, and I think he knew how this would land. He’s fine with this. What he might NOT want is people looking into his relationship to Tony Hinchcliffe, how he was strategic in setting Tony Hinchcliffe up with Trump, and the potential impact Tony’s racism might have on Trump’s chances: https://www.mediaite.com/media/joe-rogan-suggested-trump-hire-comedian-tony-hinchcliffe-to-write-bangers-for-his-campaign-back-in-august/amp/
Notice that Kamala Harris kept it classy and said that this interview didn’t work out due to scheduling? I think Joe Rogan is worried that he might have helped destroy Trump’s chances at winning.
I mean I understand that you likely didn’t listen to 3 insufferable hours of his interview with Trump but I promise you, he did NOT make Trump look bad-quite the contrary. Joe was deferential and kind and humanized Trump by talking about UFC, MMA etc. He gave him easy lay-ups. It’s infuriating but aside from that one clip that went viral of Rogen laughing at Trump when he couldn’t admit he lost the election, that interview was an absolute GIFT to Trump.
Kitten, You and I agree that Joe Rogan spent three hours fluffing Donold Trump’s image.
What I’m not explaining properly is that this past summer, Joe Rogan was the man who advised Agent Orange to welcome the jackwad “comedian” to his campaign. Clearly, TFG listened, because the jackwad warmed up the MSG audience with his racist “jokes.” (Which were obviously vetted beforehand and with the possible exception of calling Harris a c-word.) Trump’s campaign felt really good about this guy that Joe Rogan recommended a couple months ago. Trump, we all know, is a vengeful turd. Rogan knows this, too. If Trump had not listened to Joe Rogan, the “comedian” would not have alienated and pissed off tons of Latinos. Rogan’s interview might have helped Trump, his recommended buddy has not. Trump is never at fault in his own mnd–he blames others for his mistakes.
Do the people interviewing the VP need to pass some kind of background check? Because I’m wondering if that’s a reason.
I didn’t think about that but that makes sense. Both the location and the people around need to be vetted which takes time. Better to fly him into a secure location to interview her, especially with Musk making crazy statements about “A” attempts. If he wants an interview and doesn’t want to travel, it can be done remotely. Or not.
When Conan interviewed Obama’s, he said his team got background checks (and his team flied to them).
The three hour interview of Trump caused him to be very late for his next rally event. Not that this was the worst thing about it. But it just shows how if the VP conceded to Rogan’s conditions, it would throw her off the trail for hours, including unnecessary travel time. Rogan, like so many of these popular podcasters, is high on his own supply.
So did Trump fly out to Austin right before his racist rally at MSG? Or did Joe make an exception for his pal?
Trump flew to Austin on Saturday. He had a big event (actually tiny event) scheduled for Saturday night in Traverse City, Michigan. The MSG event was Sunday. Unfortunately, that was unaffected by the podcast.
Ah, that makes sense – I guess I thought that all of the B-list speakers were vamping until Trump got there, but no. Still, kind of makes Trump look kind of desperate that he was willing to kowtow to Rogan’s demands, doesn’t it?
Yeah, the thing is Trump is currently unemployed, having been banned from his business in NY and you know…lost his last presidential election.
So while I do get that running for President *feels* like a full time job, and he is treating it like one (given that we know even as president he feels “full time” is more like, 1 day of work; 2 days of golf), Trump has a lot of time to devote to stoking Rogan’s ego.
(And yes, it still made him 3 hours late to his rally, which suggests the “3 hour sit down” with Rogan was not intended to be 3 hours, but the weave takes a lot of time! But that also means Rogan’s complaint that the VP will only give him one hour is disingenuous as well.)
But Harris has all the same running-for-POTUS “full time job” stuff, AND another ACTUAL full time job of being our Vice President and working to get a lot of stuff done (hostage exchanges, for this country, even while running for POTUS.
So yeah, Rogan is a disrespectful, self-important incel who didn’t want to interview her in the first place.
Honestly, let’s not accept Trump’s weak excuse for not being able to answer a direct question, or tell a cogent, linear story or anecdote. There is no weave, just an excuse.
Well this serves as proof positive that we need to alert the scientific community. It turns out Copernicus was wrong; the Earth doesn’t revolve around the sun, it revolves around Joe Rogan!
Is it arrogance or stupidity or whatever steroids do to a brain?
Does he think he’s smart? He does, doesn’t he?
Not surprised he’s too scared /unprepared to “interview” her.
On the upside, he could have lied and said she was refusing / scared to come talk to him. The bar is in hell, but I’ll give him that.
He is very afraid of interviewing a smart competent woman of color who would push back on his stupid questions. He knows she is busy so this is his excuse and it like him is stupid.
Fun fact: Rogan is apparently a friend of the hacky racist “comedian” from Trump’s half-assed Nuremberg rally. So, there’s that.
Miranda, Pardon me for not scrolling down to read your comment first! I think the same–JR doesn’t want the responsibility for introducing that a-hole to Trump (who predictably doesn’t know him, but won’t distance himself from the racism) and possibly helping KH win.
Well, of course Trump had three+ hours to spend with Joe Rogan in the last week of the election. Unlike MVP, he doesn’t have any commitments or responsibilities (unless you count court appearances).
Why? WE KNOW WHY.
If she capitulates to him I will lose a lot of respect to her. What a jackass. And how many people who haven’t voted and are open to vote for her would listen to a 3 hour podcast between now and Tuesday?
I would ignore this because he’s an idiot who realized he messed up by not having her on. Charlamagne just posted some more clips of his interview and BET had a great Black Man roundtable on last night about Kamala. She doesn’t need him.
He is such an arrogant d**k; he would never pull this with a man. Pathetic
I think this is another mistake from the Harris campaign. Rogan’s platform is so massive and would be of so much use to her. Remember that the President serves at the behest of the American people, not the other way around. This means meeting the people where they are.
I’ve said before that Harris is a great candidate held back by some of the hackiest political operators. Jen O’Malley Dixon already sunk two slam-dunk candidates in Beto 2020 and Biden 2024. Now she’s trying to lose Harris the race.
So you’ve decided that kowtowing to Rogan’s demands is somehow “meeting the American people where (we) are? “ Actually that was yesterday on the Mall.
I don’t understand the language here. Kowtowing? Is that what you think of national service? Of voter outreach? Acting like traveling for an interview is some shameful act, that people should be happy to simply be in the prescence of someone close to the levers of power like Harris is simply un-American to me. The Harris campaign should want to make it as easy as possible for someone like Rogan.
There are so many potential voters that listen to him that could be swayed, so many people that listen to his show only and take his opinions seriously. To deny Harris a chance to speak to them in a format she is strong in (long form) is doing her a disservice.
Excellent answer, Blithe!💙
Erin, I’m someone who is actually glad Kamala Harris did not show up on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but she would have if the two sides could agree on how, when, where to meet. I understand the allure to a certain extent of going into oppositional territory to speak to a different set of voters.
I firmly disagree, however, with Joe Rogan setting up all of the parameters of this meeting and expecting KH to take half a day or more off from campaigning to meet someone who has not shown respect for women, POC, Jewish or Muslim people. He’s got a long history of controversy! Recently, Joe Rogan had urged Trump to hire that jackwad “comedian” to write content and show up at rallies. He did and got Bad Bunny among others to support Kamal Harris: THOSE are the voters who are motivated to show up.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2023/02/08/joe-rogan-draws-backlash-for-antisemitic-comments-spotify-silent-on-latest-controversy-from-its-biggest-podcaster/
Yes, it’s massively full of incels and conservatives who would never have voted for her anyhow. She’s also currently busy working her current job as VP as well as running the campaign. Yes, all signs point to her actually running it vs being a mere participant. People have also pointed out in this thread the myriad of other reasons, notably security, that she can’t be dedicating an entire day to traipse down to his casita in Austin for his broadcast echo chamber. That would actually be kowtowing. He (and you, at very least) thinks he’s far more important than he is.
@ML
You don’t have to like or respect Rogan to understand he has a massive platform. He has by a margin the most popular podcast in America, and you don’t get something like that unless democrats, republicans, and independents listen to it often. Bad Bunny is not an endorsement the Harris campaign should be chasing either, as he is fairly unpopular with men (see the latest blueprint survey where he had negative favorables). Rogan in that same survey was +23 among men, and much more well known.
@Moontheloon
He has an extremely popular podcast that reaches millions of Americans and is growing. There are people that listen that Harris can reach, that can hear her for the first time. To deny this opportunity doesn’t make any sense to me. And frankly Rogan is a pretty soft interviewer too that doesn’t like to cut people off. Harris would have crushed it.
There are far bigger names advising Kamala than Jen O’Malley. Like Barack. And it feels like nothing in this campaign is like previous presidential campaigns. Very innovative. Kamala is calling the shots, not others.
If she had more time she would do it. Rogan didn’t clamor for her early on, he is now because she’s demonstrated more cojones than he’s seen for a while and he loved that. He only wanted Trump after the bullet fist bumping event, not before that, Rogan was very clear about it.
I’m sure plenty of people are in VP Harris’ ear. That’s why having a campaign manager who can filter all of the noise and focus on a unifying message and strategy is so important. Thus far campaigns that Jen O’Malley Dixon have overseen have not been able to do that. Associating with losers like her is a recipe for own goals like this.
I’m one of those people who thought Harris should go on Rogan because he’s a polite interviewer who wouldn’t go super-hard on her and yes, he has a massive audience of mostly 18-29 male demographic that Kamala needs to get on-board.
But it just doesn’t make sense to devote 3 hours to an interview when we are less than a week away from the election. Her time is better served elsewhere, campaigning in swing states.
I do agree that she would have nailed it though and I genuinely believe that she could have convinced some listeners to vote for her.
People like to say that Rogan’s whole audience is incels but many are undecided, independent and apolitical. I get that people on this site hate folks who fall into any of the aforementioned categories but as an independent myself I can assure you: WE VOTE.
I wish we were not a country who elevated people like this.
Listen to this heartfelt podcast with Kamala & Brene Brown instead. Two highly intelligent, courageous and mission driven women. The first half focuses on Kamala’s early life and the second half is about leadership. It’s mostly non-partisan.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/unlocking-us-with-bren%C3%A9-brown/id1494350511
And a side rant: It’s frustrating when people only view intelligence from a lens of academics or logic without factoring in emotional intelligence and listening/communication skills. Kamala has the whole package. (Not sure why anyone thinks Trump is intelligent other than his “billionaire” status and ability to manipulate by bulling & exploiting people’s fears). Another example of biases built upon years of patriarchy. Boo!
Juxtapoze – Thanks for the link. After getting this far down in the post I was wondering if the only comments left were from troll-sounding bench warmers who thought they were better qualified to run Harris’ campaign than the people actually doing it.
Good. I’m glad Harris isn’t giving him her time, what an entitled prick. I’ve been told, pre-Drumpf, his podcast used to be interesting, he had really thought provoking guests on and stuff. Then he and Dana White (UFC owner) went MAGA and now they cater to the deplorables. TBH I’m not surprised, I get the vibe they both really dislike women in general.
Agreed. And those who dislike women in general are especially disgruntled with brilliant Black women in particular.
This tracks. Rogan wants his comfy mancave where everything is tailored to him and he has a ‘conversation’ not an interview. I can’t think of a notable woman going there plus he was a NIGHTMARE about Covid. Remember Musk smoking pot there?
I was pleasantly surprised he loved loved loved Kamala’s campaign. Not her ideals, her campaign. “If you’ve got something to say to me, SAY IT TO MY FACE” was chef’s kiss to him. He complimented her handlers, her puppetmasters. Gaaah. If she had more time, it’d happen. Metaphorically speaking she has the big swinging 🍆 that he’s pumped to hang out with.
I am as pro MVP Harris as one can be, but I will say this in Rogan’s defense – he also made Trump fly to him for the podcast, so he’s treating them semi-equally with this stance.
What. a. putz.
Honestly. She does not need him.