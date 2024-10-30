Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum called off their engagement & broke up

I always halfway believed that Channing Tatum was one of the main reasons why Zoe Kravitz’s first marriage imploded. The timeline backs that up – Zoe started talking to Channing when she was putting together her directorial debut, a film which would end up being called Blink Twice. As she was casting and pursuing Channing as the lead, her marriage to Karl Glusman quickly fell apart in late 2020. Zoe and Channing didn’t officially become a couple until 2021, and they got engaged last year. Well, now their relationship is over!

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are calling it quits after three years as a couple. Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Batman actress and Magic Mike actor have called off their engagement. The two first became an item after working together on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred, and got engaged a year ago. Reps for both stars have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE. Tatum, 44, joined Kravitz in seeing a production of a play by Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke in New York City’s Red Hook neighborhood on Oct. 6. However, Kravitz, 35, has in recent weeks been spotted out and about without her engagement ring, including on a recent outing with Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.

[From People]

It sort of bums me out? I just watched Blink Twice, and I found it so impressive. Zoe is actually a great director, and she directed her lover so well – it was honestly a great performance from Channing, and the whole cast did a great job. Channing seemed really into Zoe, to the point where he was following and liking posts on fan-run Instagram accounts. Channing was friendly with Lenny Kravitz too, Lenny approved of him. I wonder what happened.