Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum called off their engagement & broke up

I always halfway believed that Channing Tatum was one of the main reasons why Zoe Kravitz’s first marriage imploded. The timeline backs that up – Zoe started talking to Channing when she was putting together her directorial debut, a film which would end up being called Blink Twice. As she was casting and pursuing Channing as the lead, her marriage to Karl Glusman quickly fell apart in late 2020. Zoe and Channing didn’t officially become a couple until 2021, and they got engaged last year. Well, now their relationship is over!
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are calling it quits after three years as a couple. Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Batman actress and Magic Mike actor have called off their engagement.
The two first became an item after working together on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred, and got engaged a year ago.
Reps for both stars have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.
Tatum, 44, joined Kravitz in seeing a production of a play by Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke in New York City’s Red Hook neighborhood on Oct. 6. However, Kravitz, 35, has in recent weeks been spotted out and about without her engagement ring, including on a recent outing with Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.
[From People]
It sort of bums me out? I just watched Blink Twice, and I found it so impressive. Zoe is actually a great director, and she directed her lover so well – it was honestly a great performance from Channing, and the whole cast did a great job. Channing seemed really into Zoe, to the point where he was following and liking posts on fan-run Instagram accounts. Channing was friendly with Lenny Kravitz too, Lenny approved of him. I wonder what happened.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Maybe she fell for Austin Butler she’s filming a movie with now? Only half-kidding.
Same thought. Did you see Austin & Zoe kissing on set? Looked like more than acting. He hasn’t been seen w his g.f. in quite some time either. Mark my words – it was Austin and I kinda ship them
It would make Cindy and Randy very happy if it was true
I saw the photos and did not even consider they were filming a movie. Butler and Kravitz looked good together, like they fit.
OMG thought the same 🤣
Kaia Gerger has a bad picker. Cindy and Randy got her out of that Pete Davidson thing.
Tatum been going through a very acrimonious divorce with Jenna Dewan and I wonder if Zoe found out things about him that she didn’t know and like. they finally settled last month so the timing is interesting.
It was only held up on Magic Mike money though. I think any personal stuff was long settled. Maybe she didn’t like him just not settling or tactics used though.
I thought their engagement was just a stunt because of their movie, her first move as a director and a pressure strategy to get his divorce finalized.
Folks are already blaming him for the end of the relationship. But maybe both egos? I’m not a fan of either but they’re both talented enough. Blink Twice seems interesting with a compelling story, so I am interested in watching it.
my friend and i REALLY really liked blink twice. all the actors did a great job (and as a 90s gal it was fun seeing so many big names from back in the day. christian slater and haley joel osmet did such good jobs). we thought kravitz did a great job handling the suspense, especially for a first time director. it wasn’t a perfect movie by any means, but we loved it and talked about it for ages after we saw it.
I never got the vibe with these 2 as a couple.
Same. They always seemed like kind of a mismatch to me.
Same. Never understood the match. I find her boring looking, and she’s giving low energy.
They always seemed like an odd match to me too.
I kind of thought it was a showmance. Movie finally came out, made its way through theaters, and now right on cue the relationship is over.
100%
I’m shocked that it lasted this long, he definitely seemed way more into her. I didn’t realize that there were thoughts that her marriage ended because of her interest in him, but I did always think her ex looked a lot like him. Especially in the Bikeriders with the buzz cut and how Channing looks now. She may just have a type. I guess we’ll see if it’s acrimonious but it doesn’t seem like it now, better they figured it out before getting married.
Well another film-set romance has bit the dust, color me not surprised.
Did Blink Twice actually make money?
Here me out….Film financing can be opaque and slippery. Blink Twice had a “reported $20 million budget” (excluding marketing). Add another $20 million estimate for the marketing. If ZK went over budget (a common occurrence for a first time director) then a $46 million worldwide haul could mean a minimal or negative net income.
Amazon could use the movies’s good word-of-mouth to propel streaming revenues (or secondary market views). But those figures are even more shadowy.
The bottom line is we won’t know how well Blink Twice dud fur sone time even if the studio and ZK and CT do. If the film —which could have kind of been like ZK’s and CTs baby — didn’t bring in the money, what would their reaction be?
She made a comment a while back about how she decided she didn’t want children and wanting to be around people who have a similar childfree mindset (https://people.com/zoe-kravitz-reveals-whether-she-and-fiance-channing-tatum-want-to-have-kids-8695764), which I found strange considering Channing appears to be an involved father.
I looked back to make sure I wasn’t mistaken, but in 2022 there was a page six report where she said she could see herself having “one kid” with CT where other reports said she was leaning toward being child free. IMO it sounded like that was more based on societal pressure than a desire to have a kid.
Maybe she solidified her position on not wanting children and it was a deal breaker.
Austin Butler? Their chemistry looks pretty spicy! Also, would make sense with the rumours about his split with Kaia.
That woman doesn’t want to get married. It’s real obvious. Also, he always seem way more into her than vice versa.
Agree. It’s obvious she doesn’t want to get married, settle down, or have kids. (No shade to her!) Channing, however, is the marrying type and already has a kid ( or maybe more than one?). They likely aren’t compatible.
I remember reading that Zoe didn’t want children. I read some quotes yesterday about Channing wanting more kids when the news broke.
My theory is he tried to convince her to have kids, she stood her ground about not wanting any. They did the right thing and broke up before they got married because that type of difference would never be resolved. That’s not something you can make a sacrifice on.
Also, even if he didn’t want more kids, he has one or two kids already IIRC and like someone said above, he seems to be an involved father. so by default it seems that would rope Zoe in for SOME amount of step parenting. Whatever her reasons for wanting to be childfree, they might not have been compatible with being a stepparent.
It seems fairly calm and not ugly though so my guess is they decided this just wasnt going to work and better to decide that now then after a wedding.
I seem to remember Channing cheating on every partner he’s had so…
This was my first thought as well. If this is the reason, at least a silver lining is that she got out before marrying him.
Really? With who? I never would’ve thought that. He’s not my fave but always struck me as a nice guy.
I bet she an Austin are an item. They are both gorgeous and had to smooch each other on screen! Chemistry is a helluva drug.
Isn’t he dating Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia? I don’t think I’d want to piss off that family by cheating. His career isn’t that set to do that kind of thing.
Didn’t they break up 2-3 weeks ago?
I didn’t realize that she has said she doesn’t want kids and he already is an involved father. I could see that being a big thing that came between them. Step-parents have to be willing to integrate the kid(s) into their lives. If they can’t find a way to do it, then it doesn’t work. And he might really want another child and end up regretting not having that option, just as she might resent having one just to please him. They’re all better off ending things now.
My niece almost married a man with two children. They dated for 5 years before getting engaged, and she loved his kids and was really good with them. The reason she called it off wasn’t because of his kids, but because he finally told her that they could have a child or two, but he wouldn’t co-parent them the way most married fathers would. He had enough on his plate with the two he had. That was the deal-breaker.
Am I reading this right- your niece’s fiancée told her that he was willing to be a “donor” for two kids but with the energy of “If we get a pet dog I am not helping you take care of it” vibe??
Either way, good for her for getting out of there! Even if I am misunderstanding the condition he gave that does not sound like someone who would have respect for a partner.
Wait, can we talk about how Jenna’s fiance posted a shady Instagram story yesterday after this news broke?
Right?? So shady! And definitely related to this breakup.
Maybe it was unrelated and I hope it was. Even if he has his reasons that just seems so immature and petty.
Yeah it would be really petty. That’s your de facto stepchild’s dad.
Wow yeah I just went and looked because I was skeptical, but you’re right. It’s exactly the same “HAHAHAHA” thing that Channing did a while ago on something he found funny. Like exactly. Do y’all remember that?
And then Steve got backlash and was like “I was talking about a dead plant. Can’t a guy laugh at a houseplant anymore?” sure dude. I’m super side eyeing that and I’ve never thought anything shady about him before.
I’ve always said that 3 years is a critical point in any relationship. It’s when the pheromones wear off and you’re confronted with if you are actually compatible and want the same things in life. I wouldn’t be surprised if Channng wanted to be a dad again and Zoe didn’t want to start a family yet (or ever).
Also he will forever be Charming Potato to me (RIP D-listed).
I miss D-listed. 🙁
I broke up with two ex boyfriends at the 3 years mark exactly. That is the period you either marry or break up.