The Swifties think Joe Alwyn might be dating newly blonde Kendall Jenner

I’ve paid so little attention to Kendall Jenner this year, I didn’t even realize that she went blonde. Or maybe I did see it and immediately forgot about it because… it’s Kendall Jenner. While I think she looks much better with her naturally dark hair, I have to admit, she doesn’t look too bad as a blonde. I will also admit to thinking about Kendall a few times during the Olympics, because her ex Devin Booker was on Team USA and he was so pleased to win his second gold medal. Devin’s sheer joy at playing for his country made me like him so much more, and I was like “I wonder if he’s still dealing with Kendall at all?” Well, it turns out that Kendall possibly (repeat: POSSIBLY) has a new boyfriend who is not in the NBA whatsoever. The Swiftie streets are saying that Joe Alwyn and Kendall Jenner are possibly dating. Well… that would explain the blonde hair.
Taylor Swift fans suspect a relationship may be brewing between Kendall Jenner and the singer’s ex Joe Alwyn after the pair were seen posing for photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Alwyn, who dated Swift from 2017 to April 2023, and Jenner were seen smiling for a photographer alongside another one of Swift’s exes Patrick Schwarzenegger. Chatter of a potential romance then escalated online after fans noticed Alwyn liked Jenner’s Sunday Instagram post from the event.
As many fans remember, Swift publicly feuded with Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian for several years. So, the prospect of a budding relationship building between Jenner and Alwyn has unsurprisingly sent Swifties into a frenzy online.
“It looks like we’re heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn which would drive so many people crazy,” TikTok user hankatherinee said of the pair’s alleged interaction. “This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild.”
The romance speculation comes shortly after Jenner was rumored to have rekindled her relationship with her former boyfriend Devin Booker in September. The pair were seen getting cozy while out to dinner at the Surf Club restaurant in Miami last month, according to photos obtained by celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi.
Most recently, the blog speculated Jenner was with the Phoenix Suns star earlier this month as he was on the team’s injury reserve list and did not travel with the rest of his teammates for their Oct. 13 game in Denver, Colo.
People always theorize that Kendall is gay, but I’ve always maintained that she’s the most private of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and that she moves around her romantic relationships like most guys her age. She dates, she has fun, she doesn’t center her romantic partners in her life, she doesn’t approach it like “I have to get married soon.” I believe that she and Devin Booker have a sort of off-and-on relationship in general, and I also believe that she and Bad Bunny didn’t have some big falling out whenever they ended. My guess is that Kendall and Joe barely know each other and they’re just polite to one another when they attend the same events. Maybe I’m wrong! He’s not her type. I have no idea if Kendall is his type though.
It’d be the most Kardashian move she had ever done, which makes me think it’s BS. That’s not her MO – out of all of them, she typically avoids the easy PR moves.
She is a bit more private, but she always follows the family “trends”. I think they are in their white artsy guy era. Wait for Khloe to go for Joseph Gordon-levitt or some similar type. Like always, it was Kim who started it with Pete D.
Or did Kourtney start the trend with Travis Barker?
Or that he could be privately bitter and vindictive over the breakup with Taylor and wanted to pose with a Kardashian?
That he’s ” privately bitter” seems like as much of a reach as thinking famous people who see each other at a fashion show taking a photo together means they are dating. What reason does he have to refuse to be seen with her? And he’s never acted bitter before. Makes me worry for whomever his girlfriend is/will be that a subset of her fans will be cruel for absolutely no reason. She has moved on they shouldn’t care who he is dating almost two years later.
They were at the same table at a work event. They weren’t on a date or smt.
Not buying any of this — she could also be dating my neighbor based on this tenuous connection.
Yeah, and I don’t really follow Taylor Swift that much (I enjoy a lot of her music but am by no means a Swiftie), so I could be wrong, but I thought when she dated Joe Alywn they were low key for years because *he* hates all that publicity/celebrity stuff that comes with being an actor? Wasn’t that also part of why they likely broke up?
And sure, Taylor is easily one of the most famous women in all the world, but the Kardashians are a whole different level of in-your-face, get-it-all-on-camera celebrity. That’s pretty much all the entire source of their celebrity! So even if Kendall is more private than the others, I assume anyone dating one of them will end up on KUWTK, right? (I could be wrong! I’ve never seen it, but even the promo ads make it look like everyone’s relationships are fodder for the show, whether partners appear or the sisters fight about/discuss them.) I’m not buying that someone who intensely likes privacy would date a Kardashian.
Sidenote: that top photo of Kendall is the most Khloe/Kardashian I’ve ever seen her look. Since she’s a Jenner she didn’t look as similar as her older sisters before, but I guess if you all go to the same surgeon and have enough work done, you all start to look the same?
I randomly heard she was back with Devin Booker. I hat that I even know that possible rumor about her.
Why are her fans keeping tabs on him??? That’s really weird, especially since she’s in a whole new relationship….
It seems that any relationship that ends they blame the guy for not being THE ONE for Taylor. It’s odd behavior.
What you said. What a bunch of messy people.
They aren’t. This is made up. Swifty twitter is all I get besides election stuff on my timeline and joe is not discussed at all anymore. It’s all about the tour, new costumes if she’ll drop reputation with debut and Travis, Travis, Travis. Swifties are also talking about the election and making plans to get the vote out. That is it!
None of the exes are talked about. They wanted to write this story and used swifties as an excuse.
Taking a picture with someone because you’re in the same event and then liking the picture you took with that person on Instagram doesn’t mean your dating them.
This is just a ploy for Swifties to distract the public from the fact that Taylor invited Dave Portnoy a man with several sexual assault cases against to her show and even wrote him a handwritten letter thanking him for his support.
I think, we should note that Kardashians and Taylor have common friends they socialize with: Gigi, Lana. So, I don’t think, Taylor makes her friends not associate with people she doesn’t like. I don’t believe (from what is available publicly), Joe is dating Kendall. They were at the same table on a work event. I don’t even know if they met before? Joe chooses to do fashion shows instead of interviews for promotional work, so it is possible they met before. Anyway, if they are dating, still it isn’t anyone’s business. Taylor is already in a year long relationship and she looks happy. So, swifties should leave Joe alone.
I thought she was still with bad bunny.
The blonde hair is pretty awful. She does not have the skin tone for that color of blonde.
Agree. Her brunette hair is beautiful so why be something you’re not.
I don’t buy it. I mean, isn’t she a bit… too dumb for him?
What makes you think she’s dumb?
The Kardashian Jenners, so tired of all of them.
Their PR team works every hour of the day. Pfft.
This poor guy, his time w/TS is gonna dog him for years. Her fans are a different level.
I have a soft spot for Kendall. The least famewh*rey in a family of famewh*res. Sadly, I’m most impressed that she didn’t decide to dive into parenthood just because all of her sisters were doing it at the same time. I hope she’s enjoying her youth dating age-appropriate dudes, whomever they may be.
I don’t think Joe is the academic and the smart one that he pretends to be. He spent six years with Taylor and couldn’t make that into any kind of a career. To his credit he had money from residuals but he doesn’t have any significant movie parts. Joe needs to find a job teaching English literature at a boarding school. His only claim to fame will be that he spent six years with Taylor Swift.
You know, not every actor wants to be a big movie star, right? He worked with a lot of big, respected directors in small roles. Maybe, that is what he wants to do? Why should everyone want to be the biggest, richest? Some people are just content with what they have and that is okay.
I agree that not everyone has to be hustling for big movie star status, but I think he did want a bigger career. I don’t know what makes me think so, just his vibe.
@Smart&Messy, I remember in one of his interviews, he talked about wanting to work with directors he admires regardless of how small the role is. I think, that is what he wants. Also, he dated one of the most ambitious artists of our time. Maybe, that gives you the impression that he must be at least a little like her since they dated so long. But, like everyone said, if he wanted to be that big movie star, he would do that while he was with Taylor. You don’t have to be very smart or talented to take advantage of your partner’s enormous fame. You can network like crazy and do regular pap walks to get noticed. He chose not to do that. So, I believe his actions.
I think he has been very fortunate that he never had to pursue a pay check and could be super-choosy about taking only roles with auteurs and in prestige dramas – usually not well-paid. He pretty much went straight from living with his upper-middle class parents to a multi-millionaire (now billionaire) pop star, so perhaps never had to hustle or take a role in a trashier crown-pleaser for the dollars.
That said, he is very good-looking on screen and charming in small roles – in Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy, he was very good – but IMO he just doesn’t have whatever that pinch of magic is on screen that turns people into stars. He’s also unlucky that there are a lot of handsome British lead actors in his rough age-range and niche – Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Robert Pattinson, Josh O’Connor, Nicholas Hoult, Jonathan Bailey etc
About that, I have a theory. I am like 99% certain who the guy in No Body No Crime. He is a power player in Hollywood. He used his connection to take Alwyn into Hollywood (unbeknownst to Alwyn) and because of the bad blood between him and TS, she moved close to Alwyn. I actually had worked that out for quite some time. And when TS wrote Mastermind, the lyrics fits my theory perfectly. And because of that, the man made sure Alwyn wouldn’t progress in HW as long as he was still with TS.
Collectively society is bored of the Kardashians.
Joe was allergic to fame and attention when it wasn’t focused on his work. It would be a stretch to date Kendall. Likely they took a picture at an event and that’s it.
I agree that she doesn’t look as bad as a blonde as one might expect. I prefer her naturally dark hair too, but this look is kind of fun for her, at least temporarily. As a smallish woman with pale skin I always feel like I can’t pull off “dramatic” colors (for hair or clothing) because they would overwhelm me or make me look harsh. Kendall doesn’t have that problem.
I don’t buy that she and Alwyn are dating. I don’t care but it seems like stretch. But they’re both fairly private so that would be a mark in their favor as a couple I guess.
The blonde hair looks more like it’s just the wrong shade. A cooler ash blonde might suit her better. She has they type of look that can pull off almost anything.
I wanted to be all “nah” but we also have Timmay dating Kylie…so
Same thoughts here. Who knows. This seems like reaching though. 🙂
Also I’m a swiftie and I learned about this whole story right here on this post. I haven’t seen talk of it anywhere, not even Taylor Swift Reddit. Maybe I’m on the wrong corner of the internet where unhinged fans are not hanging out.
Is Kendall the one who can’t cut a cucumber?
I thought she was dating Timothee C?
Which one is married to Scott Barker?
WHY AM I EVEN HERE ASKING THESE QUESTIONS LMAO
Ahem, Kylie is dating TC and Kourtney is married to Travis Barker. just because they all use the same plastic surgeon and have names that begin with K even when they shouldn’t is not a reason to find them indistinguishable.
Outwardly this guy hasn’t acted like a fame seeker. If anything, he seems to make choices for how he portrays himself in public so that it can never be implied that he uses relationships to seek fame. That’s something in this day and age.
What would one talk to a Kardashian about? I feel like you’d have this be easily entertained by vapid topics to date one of them. It’s fine for dudes who are just looking to up their name recognition I guess.
I don’t really have an opinion on whether or not they’re dating, but I kinda don’t love the suggestion that going blond must be for a guy.
ITA about that in friggin’ 2024. But the KarJenners don’t live in our year or our universe. They are in some alternate universe where women both have all the power and behave like fictional stepford wives as a means of wielding power over men. It’s safe to assume anything that any of them do is either to garner attention or attract a specific man (whom they will use for additional attention and then callously discard).
Didn’t they live together for years? I find it odd when they are writing about Taylor it says they dated for six years.
I doubt this is happening but we were wrong about Timmy and Kylie before. I’m sure mamma K is doing her most to plant these rumors. The kklan definitely is in their white boy prestige actor phase.
Yeah, they really seem to have pivoted to destroying the lives of artsy white men instead of athletic black men. (TBF, I don’t have any knowledge of them actually destroying the lives of the men in this new profile, but they certainly don’t care if that’s the outcome as long as it helps them rebrand successfully.)
@normades- I think that prob makes more sense re mama k. I think the Kardashians are just losing many peoples interests, reality tv isn’t as popular as it once was. They really don’t have much talent to be worth really talking about compared to many of the Gen Z and millennial artists these days who are racking up more and more followers and engagements on SM.
I don’t like her as a blonde, especially with the dark roots and eyebrows. She looks better as a brunette in my opinion and could probably rock a nice auburn.
Have seen Kendall in person (actually standing next to me in an elevator), she’s so gorgeous with her dark hair. Hopefully it’s just her blonde phase and she’ll go back to her naturally dark hair.
I don’t think Kendall is JAs type but also agree with above(although she’s always been pretty private about her relationships), I didn’t think Kylie is TCs type either