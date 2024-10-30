The Swifties think Joe Alwyn might be dating newly blonde Kendall Jenner

I’ve paid so little attention to Kendall Jenner this year, I didn’t even realize that she went blonde. Or maybe I did see it and immediately forgot about it because… it’s Kendall Jenner. While I think she looks much better with her naturally dark hair, I have to admit, she doesn’t look too bad as a blonde. I will also admit to thinking about Kendall a few times during the Olympics, because her ex Devin Booker was on Team USA and he was so pleased to win his second gold medal. Devin’s sheer joy at playing for his country made me like him so much more, and I was like “I wonder if he’s still dealing with Kendall at all?” Well, it turns out that Kendall possibly (repeat: POSSIBLY) has a new boyfriend who is not in the NBA whatsoever. The Swiftie streets are saying that Joe Alwyn and Kendall Jenner are possibly dating. Well… that would explain the blonde hair.

Taylor Swift fans suspect a relationship may be brewing between Kendall Jenner and the singer’s ex Joe Alwyn after the pair were seen posing for photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Alwyn, who dated Swift from 2017 to April 2023, and Jenner were seen smiling for a photographer alongside another one of Swift’s exes Patrick Schwarzenegger. Chatter of a potential romance then escalated online after fans noticed Alwyn liked Jenner’s Sunday Instagram post from the event. As many fans remember, Swift publicly feuded with Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian for several years. So, the prospect of a budding relationship building between Jenner and Alwyn has unsurprisingly sent Swifties into a frenzy online. “It looks like we’re heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn which would drive so many people crazy,” TikTok user hankatherinee said of the pair’s alleged interaction. “This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild.” The romance speculation comes shortly after Jenner was rumored to have rekindled her relationship with her former boyfriend Devin Booker in September. The pair were seen getting cozy while out to dinner at the Surf Club restaurant in Miami last month, according to photos obtained by celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi. Most recently, the blog speculated Jenner was with the Phoenix Suns star earlier this month as he was on the team’s injury reserve list and did not travel with the rest of his teammates for their Oct. 13 game in Denver, Colo.

People always theorize that Kendall is gay, but I’ve always maintained that she’s the most private of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and that she moves around her romantic relationships like most guys her age. She dates, she has fun, she doesn’t center her romantic partners in her life, she doesn’t approach it like “I have to get married soon.” I believe that she and Devin Booker have a sort of off-and-on relationship in general, and I also believe that she and Bad Bunny didn’t have some big falling out whenever they ended. My guess is that Kendall and Joe barely know each other and they’re just polite to one another when they attend the same events. Maybe I’m wrong! He’s not her type. I have no idea if Kendall is his type though.