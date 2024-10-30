Homeless savior Prince William also donated money to elite island Mustique

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs tonight and tomorrow night in the UK. It’s a two-part documentary in which William claims to have the answer to solve homelessness, and when pressed for details, he claims he’s “pushing forward to deliver change and hope and optimism into a world that frankly has had very little of it for a long time. I hope I can bring something that’s not been done before.” And yet, he also said at one point: “I’m not sitting here saying I’m going to solve the entire world’s homelessness problems. But I am going to show people how to prevent homelessness.” You guys, the best way to prevent homelessness is by delivering hope, change and optimism, and once you prevent homelessness, the issue is solved! Speaking of, William is continuing his years-long ties to the island of Mustique, where billionaires and rock stars vacation.
Prince William is clearly determined to maintain royal links to Mustique, the playground of the rich and famous in the West Indies. I hear that the heir to the throne has donated £10,000 for charitable causes on the tiny private island which has been beloved by the jet-set since Lord Glenconner bought it in the 1960s and gave Princess Margaret a ten-acre plot as a wedding present.
Newly published records show that William made the generous donation through his Broad Cairn Foundation, via The UK Friends of Mustique Charitable Trust, which is based in Tetbury, near King Charles’s Gloucestershire home, Highgrove.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have enjoyed several holidays on Mustique, which is home to rock stars Sir Mick Jagger and Bryan Adams, as well as U.S. fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. William and Catherine have stayed at the Villa Hibiscus, owned by the princess’s family friends John and Belle Robinson, now separated, owners of the Jigsaw fashion chain. They have also stayed at the Villa Aurora, owned by Mark Cecil, a hedge fund millionaire, who is a friend of Catherine’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.
In 2015, Catherine and William stayed at the Villa Rocina, owned by Venezuelan millionairess Violera Alvarez, who attended their wedding and is a close friend of the Middletons.
Princess Margaret owned Les Jolies Eaux, a villa on Mustique, for many years before giving to her only son, David, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, who later sold it.
[From The Daily Mail]
You mean to tell me that Prince We’re Going To Prevent Homelessness With Optimism owns a vast real estate empire, lives in five homes AND he takes regular vacations to an elite private island considered the playground for wealthy A-listers? Well, I never. Just so we’re clear, I have nothing against noblesse oblige, and I absolutely believe that every wealthy person should do charity work or at least substantially donate to charity. But don’t make a self-centered documentary about how you’re solving homelessness (when all you’re doing is donating) and then f–k off to Mustique or your private estate in Norfolk. It’s tone-deaf.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales , known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, as he meets workers from the homelessness sector during a visit to Shelter Scotland in Aberdeen, to hear more about the services they offer supporting people who are homeless or on the brink of losing the roof over their head, and meet those they have helped
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales using a drill on a car tyre during a visit to the 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist, ENSO, in Brentford, west London, as they announce a pioneering new strategic partnership with Uber across the UK and USA. The London-based start-up, which was a Finalist in the 2023 “Clean Our Air” category, creates tyres specifically designed for electric vehicles that are more sustainable and reduce harmful tyre pollution, leading to cleaner air for everyone.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with Olympians and Paralympians Adam Peaty (second right), Tom Dean (left), Maisie Summers-Newton (right), and Louise Fiddes (second left) during a visit to Birtley Community Pool in Birtley, Tyne and Wear, to celebrate its reopening and highlight the importance of having access to swimming
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birtley, United Kingdom
When: 03 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London, to celebrate young creatives and showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London, to celebrate young creatives and showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to participants as he attends a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales throws a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Cornwall arrives for a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall, to learn about how the college is providing opportunities for young people in rural areas.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Cornwall speaks to students during his visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall, to learn about how the college is providing opportunities for young people in rural areas.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
He and his gold standard yes men are clueless. Of course he wants to give to the charities on his favorite bolt hole but 10,000 to him is pocket change so he cheaps out there too.
Okay, so I have a few takeaways from this. The first is that 10k doesn’t seem like that much for someone with William’s new Duchy income. I wonder if the 10k was basically an entry level donation to get access to a charitable party someone was throwing or something – like buying a table at a donors event or whatever. Second, this is a private island run by A-listers, correct? So what are these charitable causes? Like if there is a hospital on the island that needs funding, why not just donate directly to the hospital?
Another takeaway is that this article is trying to tell us about how the Middletons have such well connected and wealthy friends but my guess is those friends popped up when Kate become very closely aligned with william in the press.
Yeah the real objective of this piece is to show how well-connected the Middletons are.
He donated because if he didn’t he would no longer get free invites to the island.
There was a vague reference a few months ago that they had donated something because Mustique was hit by one of the hurricanes this year. So he’s giving bare minimum to keep getting freebies.
YES this is exactly what it sounds like, right? Like someone was basically like “hey if you want to keep coming here you need to at least pretend you care, Richard Branson gave 5 million” and then he gave 10k.
My big takeaway was “He has ANOTHER charitable foundation, that I’ve never heard of, that doesn’t include Kate?” How interesting!
Per the trust’s website: The UK Friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust believes that the best way to achieve its aim to alleviate poverty and improve St. Vincentians’ lives is through long-term collaboration and partnerships. The UK Friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust will be working in close collaboration with established charitable organisations on Mustique such as the Mustique Charitable Trust, the Mustique Medical Trust and the Mustique Educational Trust.
Established in 2008.
Reread their mission statement over & over & still unclear on what they actually do.
I guess they allow the poors to live there too so they’re on hand to do all the actual work?
This is my thought as well – someone is staffing all those houses – but I’m sure paying a better salary isn’t tax deductible the way a charitable donation is.
That photo with his teeth out is horrific
It really is! His toothy grimaces remind of the Nazgul from LOTR.
edited typo
You can tell that this story was hand delivered to the daily mail by KP’s press office because they call her Catherine.
He gave 10k?!? 😂🤣 I am sure mick jagger et al were very impressed.
Dear god. He sucks st everything!
Also – I love how every time they publicly went there it was to stay with friends of the Middletons. The terribly middle class no connections Middletons. Who apparently move in much more wealthy circles than I thought possibly.
It’s funny how the people close to the royals can apparently trade on royal connections and make a ton of “friends” but the royals themselves can’t. (Aka William mostly)
That is like a $1 donation from normal people.. this man is sure getting a lot of press for literally doing next to nothing.. he reminds me a lot of Trump with his “concept of a plan”. How about saving the documentary until something is accomplished, you know like Prince Harry did 8 years into Invictus that highlighted the veteran athletes and their achievements.
Great reminder also that the only stint of real-life work Kate ever did, which was for Jigsaw and lasted only a few months, was just a favor from her parents’ millionaire friends…
Kate got a freebie vacation from the Robinsons
Oh so William has other charity entities besides the Royal Foundation, good to know and how exactly is this other foundation financed, where are tax filings for it?
William is going to show people, who have worked on the issue of homelessness for decades, how to prevent homelessness? My goodness, the hubris is remarkable! He’s going to bring something to the table that no one has ever thought of before, like what exactly? If you have the solution for the issue of homelessness then spit it out man, don’t keep us hanging, share what you know so we can end the suffering of so many right here and now. Tell us how you’re going to do all this without addressing government failures, systemic poverty, mental illness, addiction, etc, etc, etc. Come on William, it’s time to share your brilliance with the world!
I just looked the Broad Cairn Foundation up on gov.uk’s charity commission pages. The charity operates in England and Wales (Mustique being… neither), and they received ~ £ 96,000/€ 115,000/$ 125,000 in donations last year
Harry’s brother is not mentioned among the three trustees.
They are
• Rebecca Priestley, who has worked at KP for ten years and is now a life coach, “mentoring individuals to navigate high profile, high stakes professional and family systems”.
• John Guy Elmhirst Monson, Financial Advisor to the Household of The Prince and Princess of Wales, and former Trustee, The Royal Foundation.
• Fiona Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, a solicitor and Tory politician, who has represented members of the British royal family.
Color me surprised, skeptical, intrigued about the backstory of those three people and how the Fail concludes it’s Harry’s brother’s foundation.
Priestley is her married name. She was Rebecca Deacon and Kate’s private secretary for 6 years. They have set her up with a series of cozy jobs since. Shackleton represented Charles in the divorce from Diana. I am sure the guy in the middle has some similar cozy ties. The foundation sounds like a previously unknown tax shifting vehicle of William and Kate.
I’m guessing the foundation was set up by Charles and passed to William when he became PoW.
Pretty obvious this man had his front tooth replaced. They did him no favors with how it was done. Far too obvious.
Trying not to lose my cool over this as a proud granddaughter of Vincentians ( Mustique is part of the St Vincent & Grenadines). 2 years ago St Vincent suffered a horrific volcanic eruption affecting right across the Windward area of the Caribbean- the island which depends on tourism for it’s main income was absolutely devastated and the infrastructure and it’s economy has still not recovered.
SVG is a commonwealth country (not fully independent) and Charles is it’s head of state , I was shocked at the time that there was no official statement of support or funding from egg & bone given the number of times they and the Middletons had been there.
Given all the sensitivities and controversies about reparations currently – being led largely by the Caribbean nations, this reads as a tone deaf mis-step and symptomatic of how uneducated and uncaring they and their team are.
Also there’s a lot of chatter on Twitter about a documentary on channel 4 Dispatches programme (UK) due to be broadcast this weekend which apparently has been blocked twice about Charles and William, their secret millions and how they avoid paying taxes!
I just saw a trailer this morning for the Dispatches Special on Charles’ and William’s finances, so it looks like this time it is going ahead.
This could be VERY interesting.
The money the charity raises goes to St Vincent and the Grenadines so perhaps William was giving in response to the eruption.
Two years later? Sounds about right.🙄
Noticed how in an article regarding the documentary he mentioned talking to his kids about the homeless on the school run?
Funny how the Cut article about Meghan from 2022 mentioned that Harry and Meghan explained to Archie that some people have big houses, some small and some are in between homes. And during Meghan’s school run with Archie they noticed a homeless person and he got given a backpack with crackers, granola bars and water.
William copying the Sussexes yet again.
Dim, unattractive, arrogant, and tight-fisted. Peggington’s only plan is to throw money at the problem…but not too terribly much.
Being miserly isn’t a good look.
The hobo look is not working for him.
My partner has been working with the homeless and transitionally housed for almost 20 years. If only someone had told him earlier that optimism and hope and change could fix it lickity-split!
William is insulting people like my partner who have been trying to get governments and organizations to help the homeless. The amount of work people have put into trying to end homelessness is vast (with clear successes and failures) and has many moving parts. You can’t just wish it away WillNot because you’ve decided you don’t like it.
Sent this story to my partner. They replied with “How does hope, optimism and change pay the damn rent?”
i’ve been asking myself for years, when, oh when will someone think of the suffering of the rock stars and fashion designers languishing on their desolate private island? Thank goodness that generous Prince William has answered the call!
His entire personality is to pretend to care about the unhoused and the environment. And of course, to try and one up Harry at every opportunity. He’s a fraud and loser.
£10,000 seems like a pathetically small donation to me, given his enormous wealth, and the amount of interest he will be accumulating by the hour on that enormous wealth.
(Speaking of which, VERY much looking forward to the Dispatches Special on C4 this weekend which is going to be looking at Charles’ and William’s money.
The blurb says: “For the first time, Dispatches can reveal the secret millions the Royals are earning. For years they’ve kept the details of some of their wealth a secret but now we can reveal who is paying them and for what.“)
Sounds like he’s donating money to Mustique just to buy his way back into a very private grace & favour vacation home not associated with the Midds — someplace to bring his sidepiece when he needs a break from the exhausting work of saving the homeless. What a wanker…
When Kate and William went on all their freebie vacations before 2017 – even the daily mail called them the king and queen of freebies – we were always told that while they simply “couldn’t” just rent the place, they would instead make a donation to charity, often the Mustique hospital. The Robinsons, Cecil, and the Bunburys, who first got them hooked on the houses, were all invited to their wedding, naturally. I assume they have been to Mustique since 2018 without the media reporting it, and this is simply “payment.”
Yeah, I’ve never understood the ‘they couldn’t pay’ rent or AirBnB or hotel rates themselves. Makes zero sense. They absolutely had to be gifted the villas for their vacays. Right.
Ah William – you really don’t have a clue do you. It now makes perfect sense that you are hooked up with the Middletons. You all are really just the same kind of grifter regardless of your heritage, titles and millions ..
Every time I read about the Middletons’ wealthy connections, I think about Jessica Fletcher, NE school teacher, best selling author, whose list of friends included Russian authors/ex pats, world class ballerinas, and the like. Always amazes me they have the connections they do and haven’t left the UK other than to vacation. Anyhoo, is William still working on his struggle beard?