Homeless savior Prince William also donated money to elite island Mustique

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs tonight and tomorrow night in the UK. It’s a two-part documentary in which William claims to have the answer to solve homelessness, and when pressed for details, he claims he’s “pushing forward to deliver change and hope and optimism into a world that frankly has had very little of it for a long time. I hope I can bring something that’s not been done before.” And yet, he also said at one point: “I’m not sitting here saying I’m going to solve the entire world’s homelessness problems. But I am going to show people how to prevent homelessness.” You guys, the best way to prevent homelessness is by delivering hope, change and optimism, and once you prevent homelessness, the issue is solved! Speaking of, William is continuing his years-long ties to the island of Mustique, where billionaires and rock stars vacation.

Prince William is clearly determined to maintain royal links to Mustique, the playground of the rich and famous in the West Indies. I hear that the heir to the throne has donated £10,000 for charitable causes on the tiny private island which has been beloved by the jet-set since Lord Glenconner bought it in the 1960s and gave Princess Margaret a ten-acre plot as a wedding present. Newly published records show that William made the generous donation through his Broad Cairn Foundation, via The UK Friends of Mustique Charitable Trust, which is based in Tetbury, near King Charles’s Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. The Prince and Princess of Wales have enjoyed several holidays on Mustique, which is home to rock stars Sir Mick Jagger and Bryan Adams, as well as U.S. fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. William and Catherine have stayed at the Villa Hibiscus, owned by the princess’s family friends John and Belle Robinson, now separated, owners of the Jigsaw fashion chain. They have also stayed at the Villa Aurora, owned by Mark Cecil, a hedge fund millionaire, who is a friend of Catherine’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. In 2015, Catherine and William stayed at the Villa Rocina, owned by Venezuelan millionairess Violera Alvarez, who attended their wedding and is a close friend of the Middletons. Princess Margaret owned Les Jolies Eaux, a villa on Mustique, for many years before giving to her only son, David, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, who later sold it.

[From The Daily Mail]

You mean to tell me that Prince We’re Going To Prevent Homelessness With Optimism owns a vast real estate empire, lives in five homes AND he takes regular vacations to an elite private island considered the playground for wealthy A-listers? Well, I never. Just so we’re clear, I have nothing against noblesse oblige, and I absolutely believe that every wealthy person should do charity work or at least substantially donate to charity. But don’t make a self-centered documentary about how you’re solving homelessness (when all you’re doing is donating) and then f–k off to Mustique or your private estate in Norfolk. It’s tone-deaf.