Donald Trump on Tony Hinchcliffe: ‘I don’t know him, someone put him up there’

I’ve been around Donald Trump’s clownshow long enough to know that there is no bottom, and his idiot supporters instantly forget every offensive, obnoxious, racist, misogynistic and deplorable thing he says and does. That being said, the Puerto Rico comment seems to have taken hold at just the right moment in the election cycle to make a difference. On Sunday, Trump threw himself a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. The Trump campaign platformed a variety of white male speakers who vomited out hatred, racism and misogyny. One of those speakers was Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez all came out hard for Kamala Harris and Republicans panicked.

There’s an abundance of evidence that the Trump campaign knew and approved of all of the speeches on stage at the Nazi rally. Hinchcliffe apparently wanted to call VP Harris a “c–t” but the campaign shut it down, which implies that everything else Hinchcliffe said was A-OK with them. On Tuesday, Trump was asked about Hinchcliffe and his Puerto Rico joke, and this was Trump’s response:

Former President Trump says he does not know the controversial comedian who performed at his Madison Square Garden rally Sunday and didn’t hear him speak — his most extensive public comments yet on the controversy surrounding Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks about Puerto Rico. “I don’t know him; someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump told ABC News’s Rachel Scott in an interview published Tuesday. Hinchcliffe was featured at Trump’s Sunday rally in New York City, sparking backlash for describing Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.” He also made a crude joke about Latinos, babies and immigration. Trump told the network he hadn’t listened to Hinchcliffe’s remarks, and reiterated that sentiment when Scott asked what his thoughts were about them.

[From The Hill]

This was JD Vance’s response too, that he “didn’t see” Hinchcliffe’s set and that he has no idea what he said. This wasn’t some random comment made in an overseas speech not affiliated with the Trump campaign – this was the opening act of the Trump campaign’s MSG Nazi rally, the same rally that they organized as a carnival to showcase why Donald Trump should “win” the White House. Instead of owning it, Trump is being a giant p-ssy and crying about how he didn’t see it or hear of it.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, Trump claimed that the Nazi rally was a “lovefest” (I thought he didn’t know what happened??): “The love in that room. It was breathtaking. It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest. And it was my honor to be involved.” The last time Trump called something a “lovefest,” he was talking about the violent January 6th insurrection.