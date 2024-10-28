Trump MSG rally speaker called Puerto Rico ‘a floating island of garbage’

Would it surprise you to learn that Donald Trump’s Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden last night quickly devolved into racism, misogyny and violent extremism? Who would have thought. I’m not sure what MAGAland was thinking honestly – did they believe that no one would pay attention, or that people would be receptive to their message? As it turns out, the real October Surprise was everyone getting on the same page that Donald Trump and his minions are white nationalist neo-Nazis. I’m actually going to spare everyone – myself included – most of the videos from the MSG rally. The whole thing went sideways minutes into the rally when the first speaker insulted Puerto Ricans and all Hispanics and Latin American people.

As former President Donald Trump courts the community’s vote, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe crudely mocked Latinos — a key constituency for any winning campaign in 2024 — during preprogramming for the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally.

With nine days remaining until the election, Trump gathered scores of his most popular surrogates and allies to rally thousands in midtown Manhattan, a reliably deep-blue area. Hinchcliffe, taking the first slot among nearly 30 warmup speakers, launched into a crude and disparaging set of jokes about the conflict in the Middle East, Black voters and Latinos.

“These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do,” Hinchcliffe said, setting up his joke: “There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They c– inside, just like they did to our country.”

A few moments later, the comedian took a second swing at a key voting bloc within the community: Puerto Ricans.

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said to a scattering of claps and jeers.

He also told a joke about one of his Black “buddies” and how they “carved watermelons” together. A number of the opening speakers at the Madison Square Garden rally threw around vulgarities and demeaning comments about Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic politicians. Radio host Sid Rosenberg called Hillary Clinton “a sick son of a b—-” and David Rem, a Trump backer in New York City, said Harris was the “Antichrist.”

[From NBC News]

Despicable. True story: there are significant Puerto Rican voting blocs in several battleground states, notably Pennsylvania and Florida. It’s so funny (in a horrible way) that just minutes into this Nazi rally, people got what they came for and Republicans are now clutching their pearls and trying to say “this is not what we really believe, we don’t know what they were talking about!” Three of of the most famous Puerto Rican artists – Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin – immediately responded by posting pro-Kamala Harris or anti-Trump messages on their social media. Even Kamala Harris posted something. The backlash was so loud and strong that even the Trump campaign blinked, claiming that the “floating island of garbage” joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Did… did the campaign think that one thing was the only offensive part?

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 28, 2024 at 7:56 am

    What is it about these Nazi Wanna-bes and garbage? First Trump says America is a garbage can, then one of his warm up speakers says Puerto Rico is “a floating island of garbage”. And this on the very same day MVP spent time with Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania talking about her plan to actually help them after two devastating hurricanes during Trump’s term when all he did was throw paper towels at them. This obsession with garbage by MAGA is yet one more case of every accusation being a confession. I don’t think there’s a clean up crew big enough to remove the stink from MSG after last night. Not enough bleach on the planet either.

  2. Giddy says:
    October 28, 2024 at 7:59 am

    What a surprise that Nazi-praising, misogynist, racist Trump would be joined by other speakers parroting his despicable views. Birds of a feather and all that. I had heard recently about Trump’s inroads with Hispanic voters and I hope last night put a stop to that. If anyone missed last nights verbal hatred, it’s everywhere today, especially on Hispanic talk radio. Trump has shown us very clearly who he is; believe him.

