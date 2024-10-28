“Timothee Chalamet crashed his own look-alike contest in NYC” links
  • October 28, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet hilariously crashed the “Timothee Chalamet look-alike” contest in NYC over the weekend. The prize was $50! [Socialite Life]
I saw Conclave on Sunday – I loved it! Ralph Fiennes is great in it. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Venom: The Last Dance. [Pajiba]
Olivia Rodrigo wore vintage Dior. [RCFA]
Photos from last week’s Power of Women party. [Go Fug Yourself]
Have you ever watched The Sandman? [OMG Blog]
Megan Thee Stallion recently got into Sex & the City. [Just Jared]
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco did couple-costumes for Halloween. [Seriously OMG]
Flowerboy = THC-enhanced soda. [Starcasm]
Joaquin Phoenix & Julia Roberts have the same birthday?? [Hollywood Life]
What are some “accidentally” scary movies, like The Wizard of Oz? [Buzzfeed]

8 Responses to ““Timothee Chalamet crashed his own look-alike contest in NYC” links”

  1. Lucía says:
    October 28, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    This whole thing was so funny! He was such a good sport about it.

    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      October 28, 2024 at 1:28 pm

      I love when celebs have a sense of humor about themselves. And he made the day for all his fans. He seems like a good egg.

    • Square2 says:
      October 28, 2024 at 2:28 pm

      Timothée takes acting very seriously but not himself outside of the work. He would make fun of himself & his co-stars would make fun of him, and it’s all good.

      I think it’s a great attitude for everyone: Be serious in your profession & important issues but not sweat on small (unimportan)t things in real life.

  2. yipyip says:
    October 28, 2024 at 1:39 pm

    Looks like some fun was had.
    TC new short hairdo is a no vote from me.
    We enjoy the Wonka movie, he does fine as young WW.
    Movie itself could have cut 20-30 minutes.

  3. Jais says:
    October 28, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    Lol, I’m confused. Is the guy in the picture above with the glasses actually Timothy or one of the look-alikes?

  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 28, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    I agree with your review of Conclave! LOVED IT! Great performance by Fiennes, understated performance from Lithgow. Tucci looked like he was having lots of fun. Isabella Rossellini stealing every scene it was in and all the twists and surprising turns

  5. Alexa says:
    October 28, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    I love it when celebs crash these kinds of contests! Best one was Adele. Search for “when Adele wasn’t Adele” on YouTube. Amazing!

  6. Anners says:
    October 28, 2024 at 5:48 pm

    Accidentally scary movies that scarred me for life: ET, Gremlins, Disney’s The Watcher in the Woods, Return to Oz, Labyrinth, The Neverending Story, Flight of the Navigator…I could go on and on! The eighties were rough on my over-active imagination and general susceptibility to nightmares. Oof!

