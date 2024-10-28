The Mail is still crying about ‘headstrong & ungovernable’ Duchess Meghan

While the Daily Mail has been disgusting towards the Duchess of Sussex for years, the vibe has gotten decidedly grotesque, bullying, hectoring and bizarre in recent weeks. There was the week-long tantrum over Meghan’s red dress at the Children’s Hospital gala, followed by reports of Meghan and Harry’s “separation.” We’re currently in a gossip cycle where these awful people are trying to piggyback on Tina Brown’s comments last week, where she claimed that Meghan is “a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.” That led Richard Eden at the Mail to write one of the nastiest pieces I’ve read in months, in which he listed all of the “mistakes” he believes Meghan made over the years – mistakes like “naming her daughter Lilibet” and “giving an interview to Oprah.”
This new piece in the Mail might be one of the funniest and stupidest though. Christopher Wilson wrote: “Is it time for Meghan to follow the example of other American women who married into royalty?”
Slammed by ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown as having ‘the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world’, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be attracting yet more negative publicity. Described as headstrong and ungovernable, the Duchess was summed up by Ms Brown in a new podcast: ‘The trouble with her is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.’
So maybe this is the moment for Meghan to follow the example of the thirty-plus American women who married into royalty in the past – those who remained dignified and left behind a good mark on the world.
*The most fabled of all is Philadelphia-born Grace Kelly, who brought glamour, fame, and an effortless ease to the throne of Monaco in the 1950s. An Oscar-winning actress, she’s best remembered for her part in the Alfred Hitchcock movies Rear Window and Marnie. She married Prince Rainier III in 1956 and became a model princess, creating and supporting countless charities before her tragic death in a car crash in 1982.
*But for the ousting of the country’s monarchy in 1973, London-born U.S. heiress Marie-Chantal Miller would now be Queen of Greece. The 56-year old beauty, daughter of billionaire businessman Robert Miller, met Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, son and heir of ex-King Constantine, in 1994 and they married the following year. Now based in New York, she believes in behaving correctly at all times, especially (take note, Meghan) towards her royal in-laws. Mother of five, she says, “We sometimes forget to be caring towards others — and that’s where manners fundamentally start.”
*Lisa Halaby was born in Washington DC, the daughter of a US test pilot, airline executive and government official. A Princeton graduate, she worked as a town planner before meeting the widowed King Hussein of Jordan in Amman in 1978, taking the title Queen Noor when they married. As queen, she created a vast charitable organisation in her her husband’s name, while her international work focuses on environmental issues with the emphasis on water and ocean health. Now aged 73, she has been a widow since her husband’s death in 1999.
He keeps going and going, because of course he does. Poor Meghan left those horrid people five years ago and they’re still running long-winded hissy fits about how she’s “headstrong and ungovernable.” Two loaded words when it comes to Black women. Wilson, like Tina Brown, can’t really put his finger on what exactly Meghan has done “wrong” though – clearly, she’s not white enough for them, and clearly, they’re devastated that Meghan didn’t simply divorce Harry and move away, leaving the charismatic prince on their shores. Or are they mad that she didn’t stay too, so that they could abuse her at close proximity? In any case, they can’t come right out and say that, so we get loaded commentary about how she’s “ungovernable.”
But you guys, why doesn’t the Commonwealth in Africa and the Caribbean like them anymore?! 🙄🙄🙄
Why won’t she bend and more importantly why won’t she break?? One by one we’ve thrown everything at her! How dare she be thriving while we are failing miserably? Everything they wish on and did to Meghan is befalling the monarchy. Wilson and Tina Brown are simply passing on the baton of failure and irrelevancy to each other.
Does headstrong and ungovernable mean “uppity”. She just didn’t know her place or grovel as required.
Bingo
💯
Yup, I play a game whenever I read a headline about Meghan where I just take the adjective they put on her (“headstrong”, “strong-willed”, “bossy”, “dramatic” or “independent-minded” and replace it with “uppity”. Because that’s what they are really saying – how dare this woman think that she’s worthy of respect? Of love? How dare she not try to bend to our rules and standards? How dare she steal our prince? Saves me a ton of time.
How dare she not allow itself to be colonized. It is our right … our right …. our right. How dare she set an example that women can free themselves from patriarchal racist systems and then be happy. How dare she …..
Slave owners upset that the slave crossed the Ohio River. She’s not ” ungovernable”, she is in charge of her own life and choices as she should be. When are they going to give it a rest? Next month will be five years since the South Africa tour and them going to Canada for ” holidays”. Oprah is coming up on four years ago and Spare and the docu series two years ago. Are they still going to be writing articles in 2030 saying, ” 8 years ago she said.., and hasn’t mentioned us since, and we still need to be completely irrationally angry about it!”. You lost! Whatever happens with their marriage, family, or success level you will never get back the Harry you had in 2015, and you will never get back your opportunity to treat her like you did in 2019.
The British press really does treat Meghan like a runaway slave.
This. They are fully chasing her with pitchforks and fire. This is unconscionable.
These white supremacists can only view others through their cracked lenses of “governable “ and “ungovernable “. Meghan and Harry left for Good. Commonwealth countries are not impressed. William and Kate are the opposite of inspiring. So-called journalists shrieking into the wind to gain their paychecks. Is this how the whole thing finally crumbles?
So is she a member of the royal family or is she not? Yes, we know they want her back just to hate on her, but their messaging is so contradictory it’s ridiculous. They might as well be honest: “Come back Meghan, so we can tell you how terrible you are and why you don’t belong!”
Royal reporters are nasty, abusive people. They deserve the sinking ship they refuse to right or bail out of. Let the whole disgusting genre die with this basket of deplorables. They deserve to lose their careers. No one has the right to slander and abuse another human being for a living.
An amazing biracial American woman broke up with all of you. Deal with it.
Seriously.
As usual, a badly researched piece. Grace Kelly was never in Marnie. It was Tippi Hedren. If that is so badly researched, what does that say about the rest of the piece?
Maureen also doesn’t mention the (verbal) abuse Grace Kelly suffered. Rainier was by many reports a cruel man. I have no idea if bodily harm was ever part of the abuse though.
So yes, the guy who works for kibbles may be many things, but a journalist who can actually do proper research he’s not.
That said, “ungovernable”? Really? In the 21st century a partnership of equals should be what couples strive for, not the in-law family deciding about rules and protocols that are only broken when they apply to a person of color.
Rainier was not the ideal husband. She was engaged to Oleg Cassini and her family disapproved.
@Nanea – Grace Kelly’s marriage to Prince Rainier was an extremely unhappy one by all accounts, including those published in the Daily Fail.
Face it, British Press. She’s just not that into you.
Not only that, he presents to examples of women, Kelly and Noor, who married the Monarchs. I’ve seen multiple documentaries about Grace, and that marriage was not good for her. More on that later. First, let’s start with Grace Kelly herself. I am a huge fan of old movies, and I love her Hitchcock films in particular. There were only two, and you’re right Marnie was not one of them. They were Rear Window and To Catch a Thief, which famously features a drive on a winding road were Grace later tragically met her end. Grace received her lone Oscar for her performance in The Country Girl, staring opposite William Holden and Bing Crosby. Rumor has it she had affairs with Holden and the director of that movie. She also had a rumored affair with Gary Cooper, her High Noon co-star. I don’t bring this up to disparage Grace, but only because many racists like to bring her up in a effort to disparage Meghan. I respect Grace, because she showed a tremendous amount of indepense, in a time when women were treated like little girls. But it’s the way people try to pretend like, unlike Meghan, Grace was a virgin on her wedding night, that really gets me. Grace’s father was a social climber who wanted his daugthers to marry into societies that would give him the cred he so desperately sought. So he ended her engagement to the fashion designer, Olig Cassini, and overnight, he had her married to Renier. That arrange included the father giving her over 2-million dollar inheritance to Renier. Within 3 months of the marriage, he went back to his mistress. She was miserable. She seemed to regret ending her carrier. She had entered an agreement to do a movie sometime after the marriage, but he blocked it. She gained wait after giving birth to 3 children and was trashed by the media. What never gets mentioned also, is the fact that, she had moved to Paris by the time of her death. They were no longer living together. It requires a whole lot of ignorance and lack of knowledge about these people, to believe the lie. Because Monarchies exists on beds of lies. Like the one about them being inherently good, just by being born.
@Proud Mary – Those are my recollections too after reading numerous articles on Grace Kelly. Apples never fall far from the tree because her son, Prince Albert, is also in an unhappy marriage to his South African “hostage” wife. Is this what Royalty does to people? No wonder H&M wanted out.
The fascinating thing, Deborah1, is that Charline’s father, Michael Wittstock, really reminds me of Grace’s dad a lot. After Charline tried her runaway bride routine, Michael did an interview in which he waxed poetic about what it would be like to be the father of a daughter married to the Prince of Monaco. Shortly thereafter, he walked Charline down the aisle, the same aisle, on which she walked out, openly weeping.
Grace was also in “Dial M For Murder,” another Hitchcock film.
OMG! Yes, how can I forget, I love that movie!
They thought Meghan would be a Fergie or Cowmilla, take abuse from the media and try to befriend them to get good press.
Oprah’s interview served its purpose.
Almost 5 years later and they’re still recycling the same crap.
Cowmilla was a uncouth cow on that tour, the evil she and Chucky did to the Sussexes are coming home to roost.
They figured she’s an “actress” of course she’ll play the game with us. They didn’t realize that Meghan is a classy, educated woman, not “girl” who was not taking any sh*t from them. But the one they really underestimated was Harry. I think they thought he would never stand up for himself but boy did they FAFO with him, lol.
Bingo! Harry was the one that surprised them.
The thing is that, Meghan would have had to doormat herself like Fergie and Sophie, because Harry is not the future King. But, moreover, there would have been no end in sight for the abuse, because William and Kate are inadequate and fragile, and therefore they need the distract. Because Camzilla is married to Charles, who would eventually become King, she had some leverage with the press. What would Meghan’s leverage have been? The press clearly, openly treated Harry like a spare. Harry was scapegoated for everything William did. Harry had no choice but to leave, if he wanted a different result. Luckily for him, he was married to someone who helped him find the path. But even then, both Harry and Meghan were willing to continue working for the Crown. The Crown clearly over played its hand, and is now regretting it. But they are too weak to admit that they’ve lost.
Of course they are because the leftovers aren’t doing anything and the Chuckles and Horsilla your flopped. So it s back to harassing Meg. They don’t want to talk about how uncouth Horsillas behavior was so the go to Meg.
Isn’t it odd that they are doing what they incorrectly accuse the Sussexes of doing constantly? Instead of reporting on Chuck & Cam’s no-good, very bad, awfully disastrous tour, the BM is, oh, what is the overused phrase, “overshadowing,” “blind sighting,” or stepping on the tour news cycle by writing about a couple in the U.S. Odd that.
Truly pathetic, blatantly racist .. sad really, how far the RF has fallen.
The behavior of Camilla over the last days is really not something you can cover up by going after Meghan. You are really just underlining the blatant racism.
If they had cast aside their racism they would have bothered to actually read something about black women and would have known historically black women don’t do door mat well. They just don’t. It’s not just black woman either. Any self respecting woman confidence in herself, and her value , doesn’t do door mat well. They thought because kate spent her entire life waiting for William then being his stepford wife, that Meghan would also. They learned nothing from their experience dealing with Diana. They couldn’t mold her, they couldn’t control her and despite it all they couldn’t break her, so, IMO they unalive her. Meghan was and is everything they hate in women. The fact they she doesn’t care, and no longer even mentions them, and to add insult to injury didn’t even leave the airport the last time she was there, stings. They are truly in her rear view mirror and they resent her for it. But worse of all, in what they thought would be an easy decision Harry, the man they abused used, belittled, insulted treated like crap, when there was a choice of her or them, he chose her. So now a man who made a decision to risk is life in a war, go on missions for them, make life choices for dating, is mentally unable and easily led by a biracial woman.
Dora, what they’ll never forgive is that she is supposed to be sooooooo grateful to marry into the brf. She’s supposed to be sooooooo grateful to be at the top of that pyramid. She was supposed to be grateful while they told her why she didn’t belong.
I doubt they will ever forgive her for rejecting the brf and, because of security issues, the UK. Well, you reap what you sow people. The brf should have been grateful to her for giving their Monarchy such a boost. Now, it’s being exposed as a tired, old, has-been institution.
Knowing your self worth really triggers gutter rats who want to define you.
I wish some powerful or influential people would speak up in her defence. How is one person allowed to be vilified,abused and bullied to this extent? When is enough enough? This sickening and not okay.
I think that the Sussexes and their comms and friends have all been briefed on how to interact with a powerful, abusive, narcissistic institutions.
It’s the absolute best way to deal with narcissists in any capacity – it’s called grey rocking.
Narcissists want strong emotions from their victims. Love or hate. They don’t care. A narcissists worst nightmare is indifference. They need to be able to come in and completely derail your mental health. If they don’t have that power over you, they completely meltdown.
And that’s actually – in some instances – a necessary but very dangerous goal. Narcissists get incredibly dangerous when they are no longer being battled, when they are deemed unimportant. BUT! It’s literally the only way to maintain your mental health when narcissists are in your orbit.
And it does lead to the second part which is also usually necessary.
At some point, the “normal” people in the narcissists orbit will get tired of the same outpourings of undiminished rage over the same tired talking points, the same slights, the same everything. A narcissist’s rage doesn’t dissipate with time. And that’s where they lose everyone else.
Because the longer they go on, the more everyone else is seeing this and thinking – it’s been 5 years. You could have done a million things to fix this. Or address it. Or just move onto something else. But they don’t. And eventually that makes everyone very uncomfortable because it’s not “normal” human behavior. Maintaining that level of rage for so long over things that frankly look less and less important with each passing day scares people. Or confuses them.
And people quietly stop engaging as much, stop visiting, stop calling, or stop listening. It’s inevitable.
Both the crown and the media are abusive narcissistic institutions.
This is how this always unfolds. In small tiny families in small tiny towns to the monarchy and a whole nations press. Narcissists can’t change and so – if you don’t respond and your friends don’t respond and they have nothing new to infuse into their sad and tired narrative …. This is how it goes. They end up looking deranged, more and more people side with the victims and that’s that.
These are excellent points, and I think your second point is where a vast majority of the general public resides. We’ve all been there with people in our lives where they are still going on about some slight by an ex, other family member, neighbor or a job for such an extended period of time that even if you agree that they were wronged you just want to say would you please get over it and move on. Outsiders who don’t really care aren’t going to have the same level of anger that you have, and they’re definitely not going to maintain it for years down the line. I always think about SATC when Miranda told Carrie that about her Big and Natasha obsession.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/oct/29/cross-party-female-mps-condemn-uk-media-treatment-meghan-duchess-sussex-royal
This is the only occasion that I can remember the press being attacked for their behaviour.
Sunnyside, we also have to give credit to the women of Parliament who signed a letter supporting Meghan. Harry talked about that letter during the Oprah interview.
You’re right Sunnyside. Harry addressed this during the Oprah interview, saying how much it hurt him that those women spoke up, but his family refused. The attempt at re-writing history here is just so obscene. They really want to convince the world that Meghan only started being treated badly after the Oprah interview.
Over 20 women from parliament sent a letter regarding that Jeremy Clarkson article, in defense of Meghan. But I wish some celebrities would speak up.
If you change the name and the pronouns, you get the crux about who they’re really mad at.
They’re mad at William, for not having Harry or Meghan’s star power.
“William is a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. His issue is that he doesn’t listen. He has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. He does what he wants to do. And all of his ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”
There, Rota! FTFY 😀
💯
100% as well.
Their daughter. Lily. Harry named her after his grandmother.meghan agreed.
I think it is a lovely name and a compliment to her great grandmother.
Harry always loved the name Lily. You can see videos of him on walkabouts just going to pieces when he meets a child with that name. It just all fell into place that his grandmother had that as a nickname. So this truly WAS Harry’s decision.
Grace kelly was not perfect. . She would probably be first to admit she was not perfect. Also the marriage to Rainer in various respects was not exactly idyllic.
She was miserable at her wedding to Rainier, the expression on her face reminds me of Princess Charlene at her wedding, like “why on earth am I doing this, what kind of hell have I gotten myself into?”
She clearly felt stifled, and it was said was exploring a return to acting at one point. Who knows what would have happened if she hadn’t died so tragically.
Very true Jaded. She looked like she’d been crying beforehand. Beautiful but sad.
The entire wedding, itself, was a Hollywood production– produced by the studio that owned her contract. The wedding dress was also by the studio. She said in an interview that they were both so exhausted after all that performance that they slept through most of the honeymoon. The Principality of Monaco has (or had?) an agreement with France that if they cannot be financially solvent, it would revert to that country. Monaco was on the brink of bankruptcy when a scheme was hatched to create a PR for Monaco that would create huge publicity and attention. The casinos boomed after his marriage to Grace, who had starred in a movie(To Catch a Thief) that heavily featured Monaco locals, including a casino. It was an arranged marriage that showed it’s tattered edges within month. Even in the early stages she spend a lot of time in Philly at her parents home with the kids, which makes me think that its the reason all three have what sounds more like American accents.
I think I’m confused. How is she supposed to follow these examples? Does that mean she returns as a working royal? Bc Meghan doesn’t want that. And William and Kate both couldn’t handle it. So it’s a moot point. So basically just another bullying article.
They couldn’t possibly have her back as a working royal, she outshines Kate by miles.
No, they want her to back and sit quietly in a corner, while being abused. Both Grace Kelly and Queen Noor were married to the monarchs, so I really don’t see how the comparisons make any sense. Both had established roles as Queen and Princess. What role is there for Meghan? Don’t-overshadow-Kate, is not a job. What’s even more disingeneous about this, is all those articles back in the day about how “Kate is making arrangements for Harry and Meghan to move to South African.” And “Queen Camila wants Harry to move to Bermuda.” What they want is control. They don’t want the Sussexes there, they just want to control their movements, stifle them.
The problem with this piece, besides it being tone-deaf, is that Meghan’s being compared to people who either married the monarch or the heir to throne. She was always going to pose a problem for the Royal Family because she and Harry were more popular and got more attention than the heirs. The three American examples all had problems. Grace was killed in a car crash and was allegedly unhappy in her marriage, Marie-Chantal is a Crown Princess of a defunct Royal Family and Queen Noor practically lives in exile in the UK.
Grace and Rainier had rebellious children. Caroline should never have married Philippe Junot, who cheated on her during their honeymoon. There should have been a long engagement period. And Stephanie and Albert also had their own troubles. Grace and Rainier seemed more of a “business” arrangement marriage, she would add glamour to Monaco. Grace famously told young Lady Diana about being a Princess “it will only get worse.”
yes that stood out to me too! they’re comparing her to queens or in Grace’s case, a woman married to the head of the principality. And Marie-Chantal is such a different situation in general.
But overall, these comparisons are to women who married the heads of the royal families, not women who married the then-5th-in-line to the throne.
And besides that, its significantly whitewashing their histories, especially with Princess Grace.
Its just a strange strange piece.
@Amy Bee – And then we have Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain, neither of whom appear to be in ideal marriages. Former Queen Margarethe of Denmark and her husband hated each other so much before he died that he refused to be buried next to her, as is appropriate for royalty. Marrying into royalty is no bed of roses for anyone, as the Daily Fail well knows.
And after Mary’s husband was involved in a cheating scandal, and became king, we don’t know how forced she was to go along wigh the charade, and how happy she is at all.
And don’t forget, despite Noor’s alleged compliance, her son was forcibly removed from the line of succession by his older brother. Who knows what fate lied in wait for Harry, if he remained at Williams disposable, upon William ascending the thrown.
Not only is the Greek monarchy defunct, but they never had to wade through all the layers and layers of royal bulls*it and protocol that the UK royal family have. Plus, Pavlos and Marie-Chantal have been employed – he as an investment banker and she started a successful children’s clothing company.
Grace Kelly might have been beautiful and gracious, but then so does Meghan, but frankly she must have been terrible at parenting: Look at all her 3 kids, Caroline, Stephanie and Albert.
PS: I happened to have been a student in Paris at the time Caroline was and knew people in her circles. She was then promiscuous and allegedly tried coke at least once on a boat, told me a friend who was present. Then she ⚭ a French creep but had the marriage annulled by the pope, and everyone knows the behaviours of Stephanie and Albert.
I’m sure Meg is by far a better role model as an actress, person, wife and mother.
Caroline had to wait years for that annulment.
I didn’t know that about Caroline, but I saw Stephanie’s troubled youth (and adulthood for that matter) being well-documented, in real time. Drugs, one child out of wedlock with her bodyguard, and a failed attempt at a music career that had lots of people shaking their heads. She has no singing voice. She even did an Oprah interview to try and silent some of the bad press. To this day, people still wonder weather her brat behavior led to the car crash that ended her mother’s life. Caroline on the other hand did openly rebel against her parent’s wishes, and married a guy who was much older than her. They divorced after two years. Before that she was linked to a long list of men. But oh well. She’s white, therefore, virgin.
Soul strong and wonderful. There, fixed it.
Somedays it is better just not to say what I truly think of the people who write this 💩 and continue to attack and harass Meghan with their hate campaign. It’s beyond time to leave her alone.
It’s sad and pathetic to continue to hound someone who quit you 5yrs ago ESPECIALLY when the person is paying you no mind whatsoever.
When people entered this space to say that the bullying of Meghan is confined to that island, I was itching to take the gloves off. This is not circa. 1995. Last week, Tina Browns vile attacks against Meghan were picked up worldwide. Articles like this are not confined to Daily Mail’s spaces; they spread around the internet, shared far and wide. But I do take solace in the fact that their continued bottom-scraping is evidence that the leftovers are drowning, while the Sussexes are shining. Speaking of mistakes, make no mistake about the fact that Maureen is officially on the Firm’s payroll. At a minimum, the Sussexes are paying his bills. He will get zero clicks from talking about the trash left-behinds. He, and the firm, need to crawl below sewage level to distract from the failure that is the Wales’ marriage and the fact that Charles and his horah are a boil on the azz of the UK.
**Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be attracting yet more negative publicity. Described as headstrong and ungovernable,**
Attracting negative publicity = inspiring us to generate negative clickbait
HEADSTRONG and UNGOVERNABLE. LOL
really!?!? Exactly why does he think people have the right to GOVERN an adult, independent, informed, independent, smart, educated, financially independent woman?
Who does he think have the right to do the governing of said woman?
Richie like so many in and outside the rota perceptions are stuck in the height of British imperial colonial period when they could rape, rob, and Black And Brown people in their own lands with impunity.
They seem to mistake Meghan Markle for a barefooted yard gal who should be grateful for their attention.
Interestingly enough, the women this dolt cites in his article are all white. Very white. And very rich. Meghan is just as educated, charitable and intelligent as all these other American “married-ins”, plus she had a successful career before marrying Harry. She was ready, willing and very able to take on a successful role in the BRF but it’s clear that she got terrorized out of the family due to her biracial heritage. This article is nothing more than a thinly veiled racist screed by yet another so-called journalist/trash tabloid writer who can’t stand the fact that a half-black American woman could be so accomplished as to outshine the BRF, especially a certain brother-in-law and and his jealous wife whose only hallmark seems to be avoiding work.
“Headstrong and ungovernable”: what demeaning language . Does he think Meghan, a free grown woman in another country, ought to act more like an obedient child?
I really don’t see the point of these articles. There is absolutely nothing she can do for these people. Once again demanding perfection while constantly moving the goalposts.
tinabrown’s hysterical hyperbole, inter alia: “The trouble with [Meghan] is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,” NB:- “the entire world!!!”) LMFAO! I meeeeeean!!!!! That should give us all a clue about the extent of the desperation assailing the sycophants of the left-behinds.
In fact, its palpable. For example, one Squaddie known as [@]jozzzaphen who apparently lives in britain and always has some inside knowledge of royalty and britshitmedia goings-on, quoted from a “royal source” this morning: “After a series of brutal stories came out, including from the Hollywood Reporter and the Daily Beast….there was no joint damage control of them (i:e H&M) say, doing a lovey-dovey public appearance. One argument to be made is that maybe they simply dont feel the need to prove anything to anyone.”
Could it be that a little bit of the light of reality is finally beginning to penetrate the thick, fog that surrounds the excuse-for-brain that fills the cranium of those Shit Islanders? Dare we hope? Or do we still point and laugh?
“The trouble with [Meghan] is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,” Tina Brown is an asshole. And not only do the Sussexes probably not feel the need to prove anything to anyone, they also probably don’t care anymore what they think, especially the rota and BRF. I mean do the rota rats need to hear “F*ck you!” right to their faces to get the message? Apparently so. But I think the rest of us have gotten it.
After reading this I have to ask how the bm will be describing President Harris? Do we really think that they will be able to keep their misogynistic and racist beliefs silent?
IMO they’re also enraged that Meghan had the audacity to have sexual intercourse with Harry and allowed impregnation so they have to endure Prince Archie and Princess Lili in the Line of Succession.
I have always thought that the attacks on Meghan became more widespread from the moment she announced her pregnancy, but she is not the first mixed married in, the wife of George III. Queen Victoria’s grandmother was known as the black Queen.
@sunnyside up, does that matter? Before Meghan, BRF was seen as the white symbol of the world. They had a lot of racists fans (especially in America) who loved their white image. When Meghan married one of the most popular members of the family, those same people lost their minds. The online trolls we are seeing are not just paid ones. Some of them really hate that it isn’t full white family anymore, so they are saying Meghan’s children are fake or Harry is a traitor in order to remove those mixed children from the succession and get their perfect white royal family back. If you go back to the tabloid articles when Meghan joined, there are lots of references to her “exotic” DNA, which isn’t coincidence.
@sunnyside she may have been known as ‘the black queen’ doesn’t mean she actually was. She had two white parents and all her siblings were white. Not sure what she has in common with Meghan, other than that she was called names.
And look at how hard they’re denying that. :/
They will never admit that by bullying Meghan out , they didn’t expect Harry would go with her .
He chose her over the rotten Monarchy .
That’s why they will never forgive her .
When the British monarchy inevitably collapses, they will be able to point to the “exclusion of the Duchess of Sussex” as the turning point.
For all the good that Queen Noor did, she’s living in exile and her eldest son is pretty much under house arrest in Jordan.
Marie-Chantal has gone into business for herself selling children’s clothes. Wonder why the author neglects to mention that.
It’s an inconvenient truth.
How many of these people were mixed race, apart from Meghan?
Note: The 3 examples of women marrying into Royal families are all white women, who did not face racist Media, Royal staff, & some racist family members. These women are from different eras than Meghan Markle. Grace Kelly stands out because she was very famous BEFORE marrying into the tiny Monaco royal family. The major difference is how BLACK women are treated; no comparison with how white women are treated in society. The actual Royal Family makes the difference: The British Royal Family is historically racist, even acknowledged by Piers Morgan years ago. If Meghan DoS was treated with respect and allowed to support her charities using her experience/education without interference from those who had no or lesser experience, imagine the successes she would have brought to the British Royal Family. Unfortunately, each Senior Member of the BRF are jealous of anyone they feel out shadows them, especially their black relative.
I find weird that they listed examples of some married in queens or crown princesses. Harry is second in line, why they dont list some other examples, or even Diana’s very near own example of how she was treated?
Marie Chantal wa welcomed because she is loaded, and she and her family really wanted to belong to royalty.
neither of these examples had to deal with the vitriol level directed at Meghan. None of them.
Yep, we Americans have been ‘ungovernable’ for about 250 years I reckon’ 🙂 It used to bother me Brits didn’t like Americans but now, after this long Meghan cycle, doesn’t anymore. They can go eat a bug! 🙂 UK News agencies especially.
so this is the woman who left her successful career in America, loaded up and came to a country not her own, did exactly what they said, took on a heavy load and traveled and daily basically campaigned for the royal family when she was pregnant, and then when she was nursing. They said go and she went, they said where to go and she went. So the mistakes were theirs and not hers.
What major thing is going on that they are deflecting using their very favorite scape goat?
Are some major cracks about to show that would in some way validate her?
I view it all as projection from the heir and his intermittent wife. They are the ungovernable ones barely doing any work.