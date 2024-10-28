Prince William: ‘I think if I answered every critic, I’d be here all day’

The two-part documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness comes out this week. Prince William wants people to focus on his vanity project rather than enjoying Halloween with your family. Ahead of the air date, ITV released a new clip from the documentary where William actually says his brother’s name:
The Mail is like “OMG HE SAID ‘HARRY’.” But actually watching the clip, the whole thing is strange – it’s like he’s trying to reclaim Diana’s memory while also showcasing his stunted perspective on problem-solving homeless issues. Speaking of, the Guardian has more quotes from this documentary and it gets even weirder:
Prince William has said criticism about his privileged lifestyle and many residences drives him to try to end homelessness in Britain. The heir to the throne was challenged to respond to jibes about his three homes and 135,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall estate for a two-part ITV documentary airing this week.
In ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’, viewers hear a recording of LBC radio host James O’Brien citing criticism from Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, the anti-monarchist group, who says homelessness is about government policy and investment, and won’t be stopped by charity or royal patronage.
Asked how he feels about the criticism of Homewards, his five-year programme designed to show others how homelessness can be ended, William says: “I think if I answered every critic, I’d be here all day. But you know, criticism drives you forward….I think it’s right to question but I think, ultimately, we are pushing forward to deliver change and hope and optimism into a world that frankly has had very little of it for a long time. I hope I can bring something that’s not been done before.”
The documentary, which airs on Wednesday and Thursday, follows him through the first year after launching Homewards. William is seen touring Nansledan, near Newquay, where the duchy is building 24 homes.
“I’m not sitting here saying I’m going to solve the entire world’s homelessness problems. But I am going to show people how to prevent homelessness,” he says.
More than 350,000 people in Britain lack a permanent home. The number of homeless people, or at risk, aged between 16 and 24 is estimated to have risen to more than 130,000.
The prince tells the documentary team he has discussed homelessness with his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis on the school run. In Windsor, where they live, the local council was dealing earlier this year with 101 homelessness cases and there were 25 rough sleepers. “The first few times I thought, do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed? And sure enough, they did, and they were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on,” he tells the film-makers. “And I do think it’s really important that you start those conversations when the children are small, so that they understand the world around them and they’re not just living, you know, in their own little worlds.”
I’m really astonished by so much of this. William is such a dilettante, he can’t even answer a question about what he’s actually doing about homeless issues IN HIS DOCUMENTARY ABOUT HOMELESSNESS. “We are pushing forward to deliver change and hope and optimism into a world that frankly has had very little of it for a long time…” He started a pilot program in which his foundation gave money to homeless shelters and halfway houses. That’s it. He’s not reinventing the wheel – he’s literally doing the bare minimum of issue-driven charity work. Which would be fine, except (again) he’s claiming that he’s “going to show people how to prevent homelessness” and he’s literally made a documentary centering HIMSELF in the homelessness issue.
Royal commentator Peter Hunt made a good point: perhaps instead of wandering around, claiming to be a thought-leader on homeless issues, William should simply take a fixed income from the Duchy of Cornwall and give up the enormous estate.
William can singlehandedly make a significant impact on homelessness by accepting a fixed income in return for giving up his vast Duchy of Cornwall estate.
Instead of tinkering at the edges, he’d become a consequential royal. https://t.co/U9mQoqz9NA
— Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) October 27, 2024
No one takes William seriously.
He looks awful with the beard. He does not want to hear criticism . And he points out the homeless to his children on school runs. Then he has the nerve to play the Diana card after censoring her Interview which included her talking about bringing her children to call attention to charity work. It takes a lot more to help the homeless than just empty talk that will goes in for
My only issue with W giving up his estate to the government is that they’ll bungle it and waste those funds on other projects. The government made this problem or at least has failed to help those without homes, giving them more money isn’t the solution. That being said, William could actually make tangible improvements but that would require real work, real empathy and as we know, he’s allergic to both.
He doesn’t have to give the income up officially. He can give that amount to the charities himself, instead of giving back to the government. No one is gonna say, he can’t do that. Previous research shows that only providing unconditional housing would decrease the issue significantly. Of course, mental health assistance is part of it, but people can’t solve their issues if they don’t have a secure home.
As Americans know since Harry and Meghan and their children were victims, it’s easy in the UK to evict tenants. A landlord doesn’t need a reason.
England and Wales have a No-fault Eviction
It’s early in the morning in my neck of the woods so please cut me some slack. Peter Hunt suggested that William should give up his duchy in order to raise money for homeless people? It would be a worthy cause but isn’t that a bit extreme?
“I hope I can bring something that’s not been done before.”
I think this is such a big problem for him. He’s more concerned about making a name for himself that he has no insight. He isn’t smart or creative enough to just pluck a good idea out of think air. He needs to build on the work that’s already being done and study it. He might them be able to come up with something. But he hasn’t done the work.
Do you think the documentary is actually going to say how much was donated? We all know it wasn’t enough to build 24 homes. At least not sturdy ones.
When ppl like him say that stuff about criticism it’s frustrating bc they are usually the ones who actually need to hear it. He’s so self centered.
William’s “gold-plated” advisors are so deeply incompetent. Homelessness will never be an advantageous issue for the royals to take on because they will always be criticized for their ridiculous amount of property sitting idle at great expense, and not to mention all the profits from renting all their other housing stock exempt from taxation. There are a hundred other issues he could have tried to co-opt so this is just 💩 strategy, even if William wasn’t a complete nincompoop.
He should have gone for oceans or clean beaches, or joblessness, or preserving cultural practices (although he can’t be bothered to learn Welsh as PoW). Almost anything would be less tone deaf than homelessness.
William makes it all about him.