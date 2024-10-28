Princess Kate won’t go to Cape Town for Earthshot as she’s ‘prioritizing her recovery’

Last year around this time, the tabloids were quietly panicking, as was Team Middleton. You see, the Princess of Wales skipped her husband’s New York trip that fall, with the understanding that she would go to the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore that November. Then royal reporters began openly discussing how Kate was not going to Singapore either. Suddenly, the conversation was: what’s going on in William and Kate’s marriage, why is Kate too lazy to support her husband, why is she a “reluctant traveler” all of a sudden? Team Middleton pushed back as best they could, and soon enough, the palace came up with an excuse for why Kate was skipping: George had a test and Kate had to support him! It was all bizarre.
Well, this year, there has been little to no energy directed towards “will Kate go to this year’s Earthshot Awards?” Given her months-long disappearance and the strange “cancer-free” video, most people assume that we will see very little of Kate from here on out. The royal reporters are getting updates on how William is flying supermodels into Cape Town though, so thankfully the Daily Mail gave us an update on whether Kate will come:
Prince William will be joined by a star-studded line-up of supermodels and TV stars for his solo trip to South Africa to host the Earthshot Prize ceremony. The Prince of Wales, 42, will head to Cape Town to oversee the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 6, joined by a host of famous faces including supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow.
The Earthshot Prize is one of the heir to the throne’s big ‘passion projects’ and looks to find and upscale positive solutions to the climate crisis in five key areas: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.
Each year, the prince awards £5million in prize money to those offering pioneering solutions to the most pressing climate and environmental challenges facing the world today.
It is expected that Prince William will visit Cape Town without his wife Kate Middleton, who is prioritising her recovery after completing chemotherapy this year.
[From The Daily Mail]
GB News got the exact same update from the palace: “Notably, the Princess of Wales is not expected to join her husband in South Africa. She continues to prioritise her recovery after completing chemotherapy treatment.” So there you go. For what it’s worth, at no point did they actually say that Kate was expected to go this year. Unlike last year, when her attendance was widely expected. I also think Kate will be making a public outing next month, but it will be for Remembrance. She’ll go to the Remembrance festival/concert, probably, and definitely the Cenotaph. Those are the appearances people are “expecting” even if nothing has been confirmed. There will be a freakout in the British press if Kate skips Remembrance, but they’ve already done enough so that her non-attendance at Earthshot is no longer a big deal.
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year.
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales listens to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales speaks with a paramedic during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales laughs as she speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
He does not want her there.
I have always believed and still do that they’re on a trial separation 😎
Translation: the divorcee ain’t invited
Oh for goodness sake her recovery is the excuse for everything. Again I recovered quite nicely from chemo . Chemo for me personally was not a problem I still lived my life while on it. I shopped and got out and was still able to walk around like usual. Peg just doesn’t want to take her because these two are living apart and he is living his life. They should just announce that they are done and get it over with.
I just don’t understand why WanK don’t just admit their marital issues and just get on with it. No one cares if they are separated or divorced/getting divorced. How much money has been wasted supporting their false narrative, on social media, in legal wrangling, in funding multiple households, travel back and forth pretending they still live together?
I said that a few weeks ago, I think they’re overestimating how much people would really care if they divorce. I know that they don’t want to do an entire sequel to war of the wales, but the media landscape is just not the same anymore. Yes the royalists will care that their perfect white couple aren’t together, and those Instagram influencers who hold up Kate to be some posh ideal will probably be sad but most other people will move on pretty quickly. Especially given the fact that they have the media in their back pocket. If they don’t want this to be a story for long it won’t be a story. The British media are the only ones who write stories about Harry and Meghan every single day anymore, if they wanted people not to pay attention to the fact that they are divorced it could happen.
They won’t say anything because it will ruin the whole “normal, wholesome, very middle class family” pr thing they have going on. Even if they did announce a separation and even if that was amicable, it would be enough to invite speculation and rumors and they simply don’t want that.
I wonder if when the wales children grow up, they might spill the beans. I don’t think George will but Louis or Charlotte might.
Whether they are separated or not, something is going on in that family
As Chloe says, they can’t ruin their “model wholesome family” narrative. That’s literally they only thing they offer in return for their grants.
And in addition, I’m pretty sure William would never be able to live with Harry’s family being more perfect than his own is (at least on paper).
And they keep wanting it both ways. They muzzle the press yet still want people tittering about Big Blue going missing. They complain about media scrutiny while they continue to encourage these baseless divorce stories about H&M. They want to play ‘happy families’ but are visibly uncomfortable around each other. They want attention but disappear for weeks on end. They GET attention and then KP freaks out and acts so scolding and belligerent, people don’t want to interact with them anymore.
They are too secretive and dishonest to ever gain a smidgen of the regard from the general public William seems to crave.
At this point, the only reason I can think of, as to why they’re hiding the whole separation thing (albeit so badly it’s pretty much a universal open secret since the move to Adelaide Cottage), is this: Competition with the Sussexes.
They might feel compelled to present a universal front – I mean think about it… they’ve spent nearly 10 years trying to drive H&M apart by any means possible. WanK literally turned “let’s attack Meghan and get the Sussexes to divorce” into a British cottage industry.
And that initiative is failing at every turn. H&M are stronger together and hold each other up no matter what.
WanK, or at least Kate, wants the kind of marriage the Sussexes have. It’s clear she doesn’t have that, and never did. Rather than admit failure they keep up a charade. I believe that in their heads, if they make the marital rupture public and a concrete fact, rather than speculation, to them that means the Sussexes “won”. And the Waleses can’t have that! :eyeroll:
I also think that Huevo wants to keep using Huesa as cover for his actual extra-curricular amorous activities. Nothing winds him up faster than public scrutiny and criticism. Look at what came his way in the beginning of the year before the palaces decided to protect the royal racists with the double cancer storyline. Rumors of his cheating with women, with men… speculation about Christian Jones and why he and his father protected CJ at the expense of Harry and the Sussexes’ safety, and the many strings of connections between Huevo and infamous blackmailer Dan Wooton.
Publicly holding onto their marriage keeps most of that talk out of the Rota’s mouths. If the Waleses were to actually split, they know the BM would have a field day just as they did with Huevo’s parents. Neither W or K is strong enough to withstand that alone. They’re too thin-skinned. The Waleses are sticking together out of self-preservation and a deep fear of failure.
“The Waleses are sticking together out of self-preservation and a deep fear of failure”
I think this is true. Perversely, the longer they act like this the worse it will be when things inevitably hit the fan.
I completely agree with both POVs here, lol. They are staying in their sham of a marriage because the happy family is the only thing going for them. I also think for William especially, he would view divorce as a failure because he views his father as a failure for many reasons, but not least of which is divorcing his mother.
The irony of course is that for many families, getting a divorce results in a HAPPIER family. The separation/divorce helps the parents get along better, the kids aren’t living in a toxic environment, etc. That’s not true across the board, of course, but it does happen. So the idea that happy families = parents still married is a false one.
But then I come back to what others are saying – I honestly don’t know how much people would care if they divorced. I think if it was kept relatively quiet and amicable (on the outside) most people would shrug and move on. A few derangers would bemoan the loss of Queen Catherine but overall I think the public would accept it. This is 2024, it would not be the huge scandal that the royals seem to think it would be, if it played out quietly.
Another irony here is that if there IS shock at a divorce announcement, its because the Waleses have been insisting for the last decade that they are the picture perfect normal middle class family, despite their pesky millions and titles and tiaras, so for many the divorce would be surprising. If they dialed back their happy family narrative a bit they could better weather the PR Storm of a divorce announcement, you know?
So let’s say they did announce a divorce and messaged that it was amicable, very conscious uncoupling. Would the BM tabloids get behind that? Or would they breathlessly report somewhat lurid details? I actually don’t know. At this point, they are so committed to the monarchy, that William can get away with a lot. I think they might actually play along if William wanted it to be seen as a mutual choice with no drama. They’d still have plenty to write about even with that direction.
@Jais the relationship between the royals and the press is so twisted at this point that its hard to tell, but I do think the press would get behind an amicable divorce, especially if they could then start breathlessly reporting on who Kate was dating now etc. (or who william is dating.)
And as long as William and Kate are both okay still offering up their children as press shields, I think they could control the narrative around a divorce pretty well.
I think it could turn ugly in the press, but not if they get everything hammered out quietly behind the scenes first.
Just admit the Waleses are separated and have been for some time. Someone will eventually report the truth.
I can’t believe they’re floating this lie! Kate did not go to Singapore. Was she prioritizing her health then? Of course not. William demanded she stay away, because he was promoting himself as a hot single statesman. Kate darned a pair of jeggings and went out to do some military outing, if I recall correctly. I recall reading in the news, then, long before any word of her “illness” was released, that she was not going to South Africa either. Now it’s because of her health, even though she now clams to be “cancer free”? Just lie, after lie, as they project this failed marriage onto the Sussexes.
So a professional and personal separation? I mean, since her appearance at Christmas is also in doubt?
But no, we will not speculate about the white lady. She will have preventative chemo, and we will give her room to doo that.
We will not disbelieve her, go on panels on ITV and claim she is lying. Or find royal expert to tell us how she can’t have preventative cancer treatment because her husband once went to a cancer center.
Recovering from what? Can she be more specific, 10 months out from abdominal surgery, video saying chemo over and cancer free, so what is the problem here? Many on this site have gone on record saying they have lived close to their usual life style while on chemo. Videos show she is quite active. What am I missing?
Especially after Charles just came back from a trip while not yet being cancer-free. I’m just saying pr-wise it looks odd when one RF member has cancer and is doing trips while another did a cancer-free video and is not doing trips. And yet it’s crickets from the BM about that. But hey, I get it. I wouldn’t want to travel to Singapore with William either. But he’s not my husband .
Thank you for saying everything I wanted to put into words! Recovery from what exactly? I truthfully couldn’t care less about her marriage or anything else she does or doesn’t do but the hiding behind some mysterious cancer is disturbing.
I read Heidi Klum will be there, which is a bummer because I like her.
She’s intelligent & well spoken, so is Winnie Harlow, which is my guess why Willy cannot stand to have Mumbles Kate with him.
It screams volumes she’s not going. Can you imagine the headlines if Meghan missed Inviticus? Well actually we’ve seen the headlines when Harry flew solo for his events. They were scathing.
Maybe she just doesn’t like going to places where the majority of people are not YT English people … oh sherbet, did I just say the quiet bit out loud ! Doofus 🫠
Honestly, I think this could be part of it. Kate has never visited an African country as a working royal. She probably doesnt’ want to start with South Africa which would result in a direct comparison to Meghan.
I believe WanK are separated, and normally K would have to scrounge up a ridiculous excuse not to go. This excuse is better than last year’s: She’s got that scar, she’s lost weight, she looks exhausted and ill, she’s probably having circulation issues (discoloration on her hands). I don’t like her, but I don’t think she’s off base not going this year. I do think she should be working more at home.
Oh joy another faux military outfit probably.
And is it me or are the papers rather gleefully mentioning the supermodels…
Oh, it’s not just you… lots of people have clocked that. They’re also giggling about how every time he does one of these the celebrity level of the people he tries to surround himself with gets lower. From Cate Blanchett to Heidi Klum… in three years’ time he’ll be hanging out with Maura Higgins…
Interesting though, that we haven’t heard a peep about “single dad rebrand” since the cancer storyline started up with the palaces. That kinda smells like a deal was struck, doesn’t it? What did Kate really get out of the bargain?
@tiara, there’s a whole other article from the DM today about William’s new “hot stubble” and “more confident” (?) style now that he is “stepping up” to the throne. Because, you know, it’s the confidence that was his problem all along… Maybe the prospect of traveling solo without his wife and partying with celebrities will help him?
@Jay I have thoughts on that… I feel like the “hot dad” and supermodels schtick is a smokescreen, tbh.
As expected. Her next appearance will be Remembrance Day.
So 🦴 needs time off to recover from the many months of recovering, or what?
These lazy grifters can rejoice that they get their millions regardless — whether they “work” (whatever work is) or they don’t.
And Harry’s brother and Harry’s SIL don’t, and get away with it.
Abolish the monarchy.
I find it disheartening that Kate wants to “prioritize her recovery and focus on those things that bring her joy” but is making it clear that helping others and being of service to those less fortunate, isn’t a thing that brings her joy. This woman has such a platform to highlight issues and causes that affect so many but just can’t be bothered to reach out and help a fellow human being.
Good observation. If the life of public service she signed onto doesn’t bring her any joy, what exactly does? And why can’t she share these joyful passions, if any do exist, with the public?
100%. Even if the whole cancer storyline is true, or even if she’s had chronic Covid – she could do Zoom-like mtgs in the public sphere that work around her energy levels, if she was motivated to do anything.
The problem with sourcing an empty vessel to marry into the royal family that won’t upstage any royals, is that it never fills itself, and thus has nothing to pour out to give to others.
She definitely wasn’t hiding because of a facelift.
Beginning to give more credence to that Spanish reporter lately. Some type of head trauma might easily necessitate being placed in a medically induced coma, abdominal surgery might be a little bit bigger stretch. Do believe they are separated/divorced and she had to give Big Blue or its replica back.
What exactly are you recovering from? I don’t think we’ve ever heard the truth. Ever
William keeps giving the game away when he has to be near her. They will eventually run out of lies to use.
What his stenographers and mouthpieces in the British press fail to report is that not a single penny of this “passion project” (like any of his “passion projects”) comes from Williams’ own pockets. The £100M budget for 10 years is all money from Bloomberg and Bezos, and they see it as an investment in the prizewinners’ companies, not as free grants. It’s just business, as Willy told the UK press in NY last year. So the media is giving him free publicity for his private business projects, sold to the public as charity projects.
And Willy is spending those millions like crazy. If we look at the reports that the Earth*t Foundation “is willing to show”, he has so far spent more money on expenses (e.g. staff, PR, celebrities, travel, etc.) than on grants for the prizewinners.
I think Kate just really really really wants to be queen and will never agree to a split. Certainly not now that Charles seemingly has one foot in the grave.
I think she was stalling a divorce, which is one reason the Middletons disappeared along with her. And I think one of the stipulations to stay married (in name only, mind you) was that she give back Big Blue.
She’s irrelevant, honestly.
Balls, Will doesn’t want her there and she doesn’t want to go. These people are too laughable for words.
Alright, the new excuse for everything is “Kate prioritises her recovery “. I thought that the treatment was over, according to their own admission during the release of their last video… does she still have any side effects of the chemo? I think they overplay the cancer and chemo card and it’d probably backfire soon…. the biggest evidence for me is William’s behaviour towards Kate during the last engagement..you don’t treat your wife and mother of children with cancer like he did no matter how much you hate her..
He behaved as if her very attendance was nothing but an annoyance.