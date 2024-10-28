Royal tours could be over forever because of ‘anger over slavery’ & the Sussexes

As King Charles and Queen Camilla were finishing up their big Australia-Samoa tour this weekend, i Newspaper published another critical piece about the monarchy. This one was written by Richard Palmer. The headline: “Royal tours may soon be over for good due to anger over slavery, Harry and Meghan.” Something similar was said in 2022, following Prince William and Kate’s catastrophic Caribbean Flop Tour, that the monarchy would “need to rethink” how and where they tour. Then QEII died, and William became more obsessed with copying his brother, and Charles got cancer, and on and on. Basically, it’s been two and a half years and the monarchy still hasn’t figured out if they can still “tour” their realms and former colonies. Some highlights from this piece:
Rethink royal tours: The King and his family may have to rethink their approach to the Commonwealth and realms after yet another tour was disrupted by protests and arguments over Britain’s colonial past. Charles and the Queen’s official visits to Australia and Samoa this week will be fondly remembered by the thousands who turned out to greet them. But for many around the world, the enduring image will be of a heckling Aboriginal senator being dragged out of Parliament House in Canberra after accusing the King of genocide.
Senator Thorpe’s message was received: Senator Lidia Thorpe’s tirade against the monarch did not go down well among some people. Even many of those not keen on the monarchy thought it ill-mannered. But it led Melbourne’s Age newspaper and some prominent liberals to demand that the King apologise for Britain’s treatment of the country’s indigenous people. Thorpe’s protest also came after the premiers of each of Australia’s six states snubbed an invitation to a reception to meet Charles, and the country’s republican movement labelled the first visit to Australia by a reigning King of Australia as his farewell tour.
All the king’s realms: The king has 14 overseas realms where Charles is head of state – Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. The Royals have found themselves the target of increasingly strident campaigns over the legacies of empire. These include demands for reparations for slavery and climate change; festering resentment over the way the Crown treated colonials; and in those 14 realms, growing calls to break the final tie with Britain by replacing King Charles with a homegrown head of state. “We just have to accept that wherever we go these days, not everybody is going to be delighted to see us,” one senior palace aide said. “It’s just part of our modern world. Those days of everyone coming out to cheer us are gone.”
The Cambridge Way: A tipping point came when William and Kate, then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and now Prince and Princess of Wales, went on an ill-fated Caribbean tour in March 2022 and found themselves facing protests. The couple were caught in a perfect storm of indignation during a week-long visit to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas. Their aides vowed afterwards that the couple needed to rethink their relationship with the Commonwealth and how to undertake such tours in future. “We’ll do it the Cambridge way next time,” a senior palace official said. But there has been no sign of any similar trip for them since and aides admit that Kate’s cancer diagnosis, following on from the change of reign and Coronation, has meant that any big rethink about how to tackle Commonwealth tours has been put on the backburner for the moment.
The Sussexit & the commonwealth: It does not help, of course, that Prince Harry, who had been tasked by Queen Elizabeth with representing young people in the Commonwealth even before he met Meghan, has quit along with his American wife. Her mixed-race heritage made her instantly more relatable to so many of its 2.7 billion population. Many in Africa and the Caribbean have since bought into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s version of events and their anger at the way they believe the couple were treated by the rest of the Royal Family has added to the public backlash against the monarchy there.
Whether William will eventually become head of the Commonwealth: But will William follow in his father and grandmother’s footsteps? On the plane back from that controversial Caribbean tour, a senior royal source briefed that the Prince and his staff recognised that he might one day be up to the job but also might never be the right person to lead the Commonwealth. Sally Bedell Smith, a distinguished American royal biographer, sees the value in a ceremonial, non-political, non-elected monarch heading the Commonwealth so thinks it remains possible. But she noted that Charles has been making all of those connections for decades during his long apprenticeship as heir to the throne. “William just hasn’t had that opportunity to immerse himself in the Commonwealth that his father had,” she said.
William & Kate won’t commit to putting in the time: He and Kate vowed to serve the Commonwealth as best they could. But are they prepared to put the hard yards in, travelling around all of the countries, especially after her illness and the re-evaluation of her priorities that is ongoing as she recuperates? It remains to be seen.
Sophie and Edward’s 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour got a similar shout-out for its awkwardness, and Palmer points out that Sophie and Edward have never returned to the Caribbean since then. Neither have William and Kate. LOL. The stuff about the Sussexes is so bizarre – “Many in Africa and the Caribbean have since bought into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s version of events and their anger at the way they believe the couple were treated by the rest of the Royal Family has added to the public backlash against the monarchy…” He could have just said “people around the world believe Meghan and her side and the left-behind Windsors have never offered any kind of rebuttal or evidence to the contrary.” Because that’s the truth. Besides, people have eyes – everyone saw how the Windsors and the British media ganged up on Meghan and HOW THEY STILL GANG UP ON HER TO THIS DAY. Anyway, the perfect storm is as such: an old king, too sick and out of touch to make real changes; a flighty, lazy, ambivalent heir consumed with jealousy for a brother who escaped; the brother who escaped and has no interest in being his family’s scapegoat or workhorse ever again. Let the realms fall and become republics. Also: spare me the “William hasn’t had time to immerse himself in the commonwealth” – he’s 42 years old. He’s chosen the path of laziness for decades.
Wait a minute, didn’t the rota rats and that other rat, Morgan, just tell us that this was the bestest royal tour ever, and it proved how strong the Windsor’s metal?
Shouldn’t Cammie’s dress match the blue (more a turquoise, really) that the king is wearing? It’s striking to me how they clash.
It’s 5:30 am and that’s all I’ve got at the moment. Other than “really?”. That’s what you came away with? Pathetic.
The tours will be over because of the uncouth way Horsilla acted about other cultures of brown and black peoples. She laughed at them and showed just what a F**KING RACIST SHE IS!! Chuckles I’m sure had a giggle in private. They showed the world that they don’t believe they and their ancestors did anything wrong and they are not going to change. He can say it was a sad time all he wants but it changes nothing. The world and commonwealth see you for what you are and they won’t have you back!!!
I am continually shocked by how fucking rude and racist Camilla is in public, on the job. I shouldn’t be because she has form on this, but I just find it hard to imagine being so entitled to show off your lack of care of other people. I genuinely find it hard to understand people like that.
Did Cam ever really train or prepare for this role? Wasn’t part of her appeal as a mistress that she was a true aristo, absolutely shielded from any real world concerns, who was just fun and uncomplicated (read potty mouthed and unapologetic)?
Cluck was chuckling right along with Seabiscuit in public on those thrones in Samoa. Wheezing puffs of laughter through his rictus grin that he put on, thinking that it masked his amusement at the derogatory comments ever flowing, like raw sewage, from the mouth of his mother-substitute/marital partner.
He did the same in Iqaluit.
@mightymolly she prepared her whole life, but it was only bedroom affairs. She’s not accustomed to anything outside the sheets, so forget ambassading successfully on a global level. Btch horse has no clue
Charles’ years of connection didn’t help him much this time, did they? And William’s problem isn’t just his laziness and lack of preparation – he’s a menace in public. He can’t show interest or empathy and he keeps tripping over his own ego
Not only didn’t Charles’ “years of connection” to the Commonwealth countries by going there periodically not help him during this tour, but neither did Charles’ obvious and pathetic reminders to the public that he’s ailing. Okay, we get it, you’re sick, but since you’re getting paid, either do the job well or forget it. Also, I must add that William “not having a chance” to acquaint himself with the Commonwealth the way previous kings-to-be have was quite a sentence. Please tell us what was William doing up until now, going down to the mines? Waiting on tables in order to make a buck? Fishing for kelp? I’d really love to know.
I also l looove how the article said that the British royals suddenly “found” themselves the target of increasingly strident campaigns over the “legacies of empire.” First of all, damn! The legacies of empire? Is THAT the way they refer to centuries of slavery, theft, rape and assault? And then, the claim that Charles and her just “found” themselves confronting people’s reaction is just a startling understatement and failure to take accountability.
There are so many things in the article I found thick-headed, but I must say that WanK’s reaction to the Carribean DisasTOUR being that next time “We’ll do things the Cambridge way” is quite a hoot. What, you mean that next time you’ll “phone” it in? That’s their way, isn’t it? #Laughing emoji. Don’t ever change WanK.
Next time it will be a ZOOM tour! Isn’t that the Cambridge way?
Well, the Brits did bring cricket to the colonies so there’s that for a legacy. Heh. I really do believe that, for people like whoever wrote that story, things like cricket are what they think of when contemplating the legacies of the British empire. The slavery, theft, assault, oppression, etc., are the ugly legacies they want swept under the rug and forgotten.
Charles is down bad
But at the end of the day, the Wales don’t seem to want to do tours anyways so doesn’t this work out better for them? They can zoom in.
SNORT!
I think that’s exactly what this is leading up to – the Waleses don’t want to do traditional royal tours anyway so this all works out for them.
Although his comments about Harry and Meghan were passive aggressive it was still surprising to see that Palmer mentioned them because until this article he has vehemently denied that parts of Commonwealth didn’t not like how the Royal Family treated Harry and Meghan.
Given how H&M were warmly embraced in Colombia, Nigeria, and Jamaica, not to mention Oceania/Australia in 2018, any denial Palmer issues will fall flat b/c the receipts are out there.
The Marley family invited H&M to the BBQ; they didn’t invite the Waleses. Period.
That stung the Waleses, and utterly cut up the Rota’s talking points.
I think it’s interesting they avoided talking more about Fiesta’s tours this year. She’s been like a submarine rigged for silent running, the way the Rota have been studiously ignoring her. Were they just as disastrous as Ed & Soph’s Caribbean Tour? It’s almost giving “why aren’t they talking about those, and what are they hiding” at this point.
He’s still deluded. He has missed the comments people from commonwealth nations made about the way Meghan was being treated BEFORE they ever said a word on Oprah or elsewhere. They always leave out those previous years.
Good riddance – speaking from one of “Charles’s” “realms” (Canada), we don’t want him touring here, we don’t want his mealy-mouthed nonapologies for the destruction of colonialism and the treatment of First Nations people, and unless he wants to return some of our stolen wealth, he and his heir can keep the F away forever.
He doesn’t even need to show up to return the stolen wealth. Just sign the check and mail that puppy.
They can stick to their own isolated shores, they are no longer relevant on a world stage.
The way the BRF tours the Commonwealth is a relic of the colonial past – and that is the major reason why these kinds of royal tours are not working anymore. Times have changed but the BRF has not. Even had Meghan and Harry remained with the BRF their presence would not have been able to stem the tide. They would not have conducted much better and with greater sensitivity but they would ultimately have still been representatives of a colonialist institution that remain firmly planted in a past that is long gone.
The problems of the BRF’s tours go beyond the royal individuals themselves, it involves the larger machinery surrounding them. Their own staff but also diplomatic staff. The insulting way the local press in Kenya was treated was apparently due to the British reps in Kenya. The colonialist mindset is deep – even the British boarding school system is rooting in colonialism as they morphed into institutions that produced colonial officers (and the violence in that system was calculated to produce people who were comfortable to enact violence on others after having been subjected to violence themselves).
@ Arthistorian: 👍
@ArtHistorian: You’re so right.
Total agreement! The royal establishment doesn’t even know why it does tours anymore. They’re still stuck on “impress the natives” paternalism–I’ll bet the word “natives” appears on their planning documents. They still act like the Commonwealth is an empire. But as the royals are too thin skinned to take criticism, constructive or otherwise, I don’t think we’ll be seeing many royal tours in the future. The idea of the Commonwealth as a royal enterprise died with Queen Elizabeth. Whatever the Commonwealth will be in the future will be decided by the convening nations, not the British royal family.
Agree. Looking back at media and conversations from grandparents generation as a kid in Canada, Canada’s identity really did used to be as a “child” of Britain. We had their flag and anthem until the 60s and 80s respectively! I can remember singing God Save the Queen in school!
But that is just not who we are now. Those generations have died out and I’d say the majority of Canadians now feel no strong ties to Britain at all, and the country has sort of forged its own identity (hockey and Tim Hortons) that has nothing to do with the Empire.
As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get rid of them soon enough.
Well I’m a middle aged white woman in a Commonwealth country and I also ‘bought into’ the Sussex story because I saw it happen with my own two eyes. The Windsor brand is toast in most places in the world. No one cares. I think the plan is just to limp along long enough for the Wales’ kids to grow up and be the new shiny toys. Charles and Camilla are old and not loved. William and Kate are charisma-free, work-shy and boring.
It might not do any good but they should try apologizing and making amends to Harry and Megan. Maybe they’d agree to some limited appearances representing the crown on their terms but I doubt if they’d ever return to that life.
That ship has sailed, I think. Harry and Meghan have suffered enough and have now established their own personal and professional lives in the US where they and their kids can thrive without the unrelenting BS and racism from that family and the tabloid press. They are doing their good works around the world with enthusiasm and success. The BRF have reaped what they sowed and now can sink or swim with the do-nothing Wales in the wings.
It’s only several years late, but he’s finally admitting, however reluctantly, that the Commonwealth countries noticed something about Meghan’s skin color, her heritage, and the way the RF treated her. Gosh!
Next, the Commonwealth is essentially the British Empire 2.0. What we’ve noticed on all of the non-QE2 (ie, KC, W, Edward and Sophie, etc) is that they behave like nothing has changed and are very upset that the Commonwealth countries are not playing along. “…after yet another tour was disrupted by protests and arguments over Britain’s colonial past,” should be after yet another country was disrupted and forced to pay for an expensive, unwanted tour…”
And if the Royals treated Meghan that way, then perhaps citizens of Commonwealth countries wondered what the Royals true attitude towards them was. Could they possibly be as racist as it seemed? Yes, they could!
What is the point of the British Royal Family? Can anyone tell us in one simple mission statement? They can’t even pretend to GAF for $90 million/day.
Kate was so stung and stunned during the Caribbean Flop where she experienced rejection and humiliation that she is refusing to leave on any further tours. Being thin skinned and not taking criticism well is addressed in Spare. I think it’s a combination of William not wanting her plus her hurt feelings. The Boston Boo, remember? She just can’t take it.
I don’t know why they went full Surprised Pikachu Face over their reception in Boston. Not like it’s the first time royalty got ‘Banned in Boston’. Nearly a 250 year tradition here. 😀
That’s another issue – the KP prep team being so incompetent or inexperienced is also a huge reason why they accomplish nothing. Nobody at KP cares if their events are successful or not!
It’s pretty mind boggling that in the year 2024 they didn’t anticipate the anger and indifference they encountered. And Camilla’s unconcealed racism completely swamps any lifelong efforts by Charles to relate to the people in these former colonies. And if it’s not working for him, there’s no chance it ever can for any of the other Left Behinds.
The royal family is at least 50 years behind the times. They only think about how touring “their” colonies will benefit their own standing. It’s the same old colonialist mindset at work – the colonies are there to give and give and the Windsors are there only to take and take.
Is this now an admission that mistreating M&H DOES have an impact on the monarchy?
Watch, Dick’s next article will be all about how H&M single handedly ruined the monarchy by rejecting the colonialist mores that Harry was born heir to.
I mean, that’s what most of the hate slinging from the Rota boils down to, when they report on H&M’s trips.
Sally b Smith is not distinguished biographer. She is a royalist and her books trashed diana.she gaslit Diana in her book Diana in search of herself.
I know it’s more fun, and relatable, to gossip about families fighting each other but let’s not allow the cognitive appeal of this narrative to let the media hide its’ central role in all this? The main thrust of Harry and Meghan’s ‘version of events’ was that the British Media treated him, then her, then both together absolutely dreadfully! Every time this media blather on about Harry coming back they gloss over the question of exactly what they are expecting to happen with his cases against the Mail and Sun which are self-evidently a massive part of his life and regard conduct occuring *long* before he met Meghan. Hardly a man ‘in thrall’ to a woman searching for her peace…!
Harry has made complaints about his family (and Meghan almost hardly, and extremely discretely if that) but these complaints essentially relate to actions said to be shaped by the toxic media environment?
The British papers also did this when they deflected blame over Diana’s death from themselves to first Charles and Queen Elizabeth, and then Diana herself (not wearing a seatbelt). They are the Big Bad, please let’s not lose sight of this?
It’s been the way the papers write and continue to write about Meghan that upsets me, a British citizen with commonwealth heritage. I am also upset by the disgusting way they have treated Jamaica and Nigeria in their coverage as a way of getting at the couple but also because of their own colonial and supremacist mindset, and their own fundamental contempt for the same nations they expect should nevertheless accept one of them as Head of State! Maybe the Family are involved involved in that but I think this attitude exists with or without them, tbh – why didn’t Palmer address it? And what has Meghan’s ‘version of events’ got to do with Royal’s objective lack of BAME staff or their treatment of Ngozi Fulani?
The commonwealth reckoning has been in the pipeline for years and I expect the infirmity and death of Elizabeth was the real trigger here, rather than the treatment of the Duke and his wife. I find trying to attach them to this story an attempt to obscure myriad legitimate grievances and to provide for many, who need to think about what is being asked, an easy mental route by which to dismiss the whole movement out of hand.
Old habits die hard for the rota writers it appears.
“We’ll do it the Cambridge way next time” – holy crap, is that a threat?
The purpose of that 2022 Flop Tour should have been to honor the countries visited, not to honor a queen who never lifted a finger to help them.
The unwillingness of Palace, Inc. to learn from its past mistakes is highly entertaining, and I look forward to their future humiliation.
Charles threw away his greatest assets–Diana, Harry and Meghan–because he’s petty and dumb. And now he’s hopelessly hamstrung with a charmless, gormless creature who brings nothing but embarrassment and revulsion to any table she sits at. Watching it all fall apart on him is delicious. Humiliation and failure couldn’t happen to a more deserving man.
This is a very interesting sentence : “the Prince and his staff recognised that he might one day be up to the job but also might never be the right person to lead the Commonwealth”.
So William and his staff recognize that he is not currently up to the job? But he might be one day?
That’s what this sentence says!
Lol! One hundred years from now they’ll still be reporting the royal family couldn’t modernize and bring in more people because of “Kate’s cancer diagnosis.”