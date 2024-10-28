Mail: Prince William had a ‘rugged rebrand’ from ‘balding middle aged dad to hot heir’

Prince William has been trying out his awful bearded look for a couple of months now. It actually began over the summer, when he appeared in a video praising British Olympians, and then he shaved soon after. Then he had second thoughts, and he grew out a sleazy little beard again. Throughout it all, I’ve gotten the impression that William believes that his beard has been well-received across the board. People are like “oh, you grew a beard,” and he responds with “Thank you, I do look amazing!” Plus, he’s obviously trying to copy everything his brother does, including Harry’s beard. But did you know this was all part of William’s single-guy rebrand? From the Daily Mail: “Secrets of Prince William’s ‘rugged rebrand’: How future King went from balding middle aged dad to hot heir – thanks to new trainers and THAT stubble.” I don’t know if I should laugh or hork.

When Prince William debuted his new beard in August a wave of fans praised his fresh appearance and encouraged him to keep the rugged look. This outpouring of support appears to have played a significant role in William’s choice to maintain his new style, and to even expand on it. However, it’s not only his grooming habits that have evolved – William has also revamped his wardrobe in recent years, confidently showcasing his new fashion choices.

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander says: ‘This positive response has given William the confidence to be more contemporary with his style. It seems that he’s adopting an age-appropriate look and it’s great to see.’

During a recent visit to the NFL Foundation, William opted for a contemporary outfit, comprising a slim-fit blazer, shirt and chinos, finished off with a pair of crisp white trainers from Russell & Bromley. His relaxed ensemble struck the ideal balance between comfort and style, while maintaining a smart appearance. The white trainers, in particular, caused quite a sartorial stir.

Body language expert Judi James believes that William’s evolving style reflects his increasing confidence, with his choice of footwear signifying a shift in attitude.

She says: ‘William’s recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and maybe an update in his priorities since Kate’s and his father’s illnesses. White trainers look symbolic of William’s recent shift in attitude when he is working. Some of his signals of inherent shyness have decreased and he looks happy to be more immersive and more relaxed as a result.’

William is believed to have been working with stylist Natasha Archer, who is responsible for creating some of his wife Kate’s most iconic outfits. As William adjusts to his new role within the royal family, his path towards becoming King has undoubtedly contributed to his growing sense of self-assurance.

Judi explains: ‘His step-up closer to the throne might have created pressure as his responsibilities increased, but pressure and stress will often decrease when feelings of control increase, making William’s recent outings seem to imply that he feels more in control of his own destiny as a royal than he did when he had his grandmother and father to answer to. William has feared being too spontaneous or even “giving” with his body language for most of his life thanks to the way he witnessed his mother’s life become an ongoing soap opera, but he seems more trusting with the press now.