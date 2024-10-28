Mail: Prince William had a ‘rugged rebrand’ from ‘balding middle aged dad to hot heir’

Prince William has been trying out his awful bearded look for a couple of months now. It actually began over the summer, when he appeared in a video praising British Olympians, and then he shaved soon after. Then he had second thoughts, and he grew out a sleazy little beard again. Throughout it all, I’ve gotten the impression that William believes that his beard has been well-received across the board. People are like “oh, you grew a beard,” and he responds with “Thank you, I do look amazing!” Plus, he’s obviously trying to copy everything his brother does, including Harry’s beard. But did you know this was all part of William’s single-guy rebrand? From the Daily Mail: “Secrets of Prince William’s ‘rugged rebrand’: How future King went from balding middle aged dad to hot heir – thanks to new trainers and THAT stubble.” I don’t know if I should laugh or hork.
When Prince William debuted his new beard in August a wave of fans praised his fresh appearance and encouraged him to keep the rugged look. This outpouring of support appears to have played a significant role in William’s choice to maintain his new style, and to even expand on it. However, it’s not only his grooming habits that have evolved – William has also revamped his wardrobe in recent years, confidently showcasing his new fashion choices.
Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander says: ‘This positive response has given William the confidence to be more contemporary with his style. It seems that he’s adopting an age-appropriate look and it’s great to see.’
During a recent visit to the NFL Foundation, William opted for a contemporary outfit, comprising a slim-fit blazer, shirt and chinos, finished off with a pair of crisp white trainers from Russell & Bromley. His relaxed ensemble struck the ideal balance between comfort and style, while maintaining a smart appearance. The white trainers, in particular, caused quite a sartorial stir.
Body language expert Judi James believes that William’s evolving style reflects his increasing confidence, with his choice of footwear signifying a shift in attitude.
She says: ‘William’s recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and maybe an update in his priorities since Kate’s and his father’s illnesses. White trainers look symbolic of William’s recent shift in attitude when he is working. Some of his signals of inherent shyness have decreased and he looks happy to be more immersive and more relaxed as a result.’
William is believed to have been working with stylist Natasha Archer, who is responsible for creating some of his wife Kate’s most iconic outfits. As William adjusts to his new role within the royal family, his path towards becoming King has undoubtedly contributed to his growing sense of self-assurance.
Judi explains: ‘His step-up closer to the throne might have created pressure as his responsibilities increased, but pressure and stress will often decrease when feelings of control increase, making William’s recent outings seem to imply that he feels more in control of his own destiny as a royal than he did when he had his grandmother and father to answer to. William has feared being too spontaneous or even “giving” with his body language for most of his life thanks to the way he witnessed his mother’s life become an ongoing soap opera, but he seems more trusting with the press now.
Style-wise, there really hasn’t been a significant change this year, or maybe I just haven’t paid attention? Like, he’s always preferred slim-cut suits and moose-knuckle-emphasizing tight pants. He’s always worn those slim, knit ties. He’s never worn clothes well or looked comfortable in any style. The only differences are: the gross beard and the fact that William has lost a noticeable amount of weight in the past five months or so. I genuinely believe that he grew a beard partially to hide how hollowed-out his face looks. This is not a “rugged rebrand” overall though – he looks ill and greasy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, sporting a beard, speaks with serving graduats following the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, near Sleaford, eastern England, on September 12, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, sporting a beard, speaks with serving graduats following the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, near Sleaford, eastern England, on September 12, 2024.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
The Prince of Wales meets with parade executives after attending Sovereign's Parade on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire
William, The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell United Kingdom
William, The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell United Kingdom
The Prince of Wales , known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, as he meets workers from the homelessness sector during a visit to Shelter Scotland in Aberdeen, to hear more about the services they offer supporting people who are homeless or on the brink of losing the roof over their head, and meet those they have helped
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a 'Thank You' event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen for workers from across the city's homelessness sector
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London, to celebrate young creatives and showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries
The Prince of Wales throws a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
The Prince of Wales catches a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Lol, he could switch to a full clown costume with a giant red wig and big, floppy shoes and I still wouldn’t see anything but that crud on his face.
Oh my goodness! That’s hilarious.
LOLOLOLOL ill and greasy…❤️ it!
From my favorite comedian, Laura Ramoso –
“Style is a strong word”
Ahahahahahahahahaha!!!! Lolz roflmao.
😂😂😂 I know right too funny. He went from balding egg head to scruffy homeless egg head. There’s nothing hot about him other than his temper🔥🔥.
It’s amazing how the Mail supports his slide into real mental
Illness
God bless the British media for trying to make “fetch” happen with William. And “thoughts and prayers” to William for his continued and oh so transparent photos with people of color. Really, good luck with that. Very much not racists.
What does his valet actually do? Because he is failing, I wonder if he brings him suggestions and William just shuts them down because he listens to no one. How does a young future king have no style,no confidence and zero swag? Pitiful!
William is tall and slim with cool colouring. He should be easy to style, but he simply isn’t interested in clothes or grooming himself. He isn’t even good at casual clothes. Oh he annoys me. Access to the best of everything and he can’t be bothered.
Yeah, I guess you could say that wearing trainers with a suit is new for him, but style-wise, he’s stuck with the slim cut suits and ill-fitting forever. The only thing that made me smile here is the DM trying so hard to make the leftovers more “modern” and “stylish”, which admits that they were lacking those qualities before, right?
As for “that stubble”? Nope. I actually think a full beard would soften his face and might look better than him being cleanshaven. Instead, predictably, TOB chose the worst option – stubble, but keep it patchy and fussily trim it every day so that you can still see the skin underneath. And for goodness sake, don’t moisturize or use any product to make your precious stubble look lustrous or full. No, keep those iron shavings scratchy as hell. It makes his whole face appear grey and drawn. Somebody in another thread compared him to Homer Simpson, and I can’t unsee it!
Each new pic shows him looking a little worse for wear. He’s gotten that “sickly” look Edward’s had for a while.
Here’s a thought, considering that since Kate was invisible most of the year: what if it’s WILLIAM that actually has/had cancer and was receiving treatment. Kittie was the coverup? God knows he’s looked like crap warmed over all year, the weight loss, the swaying at investitures…? Could be HE’S the one that’s been sick…?
Something is clearly wrong with William so that thought occurred to me too. Not necessarily cancer but something is wrong and they couldn’t have the King and his heir both sick at the same time. Kate is used to explained Williams absence.
I think WanK had Covid again. Edders’ falling off, and his reported increased fatigue levels while traveling, definitely fit the description of someone contending with chronic Long Covid.
The UK had a bad winter last winter w/ Covid, and the “summer wave” that started in May didn’t help matters either. Given that the family gathered at Sandringham, and go everywhere in crowds just raw-dogging the air, odds are high someone at Christmas had it and passed it around.
Could the “cancer” thing actually be a Covid thing and they don’t want to say that word out loud, so they say the other one? Not out of the realm of possibility, I think.
Yeah, to me the face fuzz is to disguise his significant weight loss and the fact that he can’t stop clenching his jaw. I don’t think he reads entirely healthy, but my guess is that it’s not (just) Covid. As to his wife, she looks even thinner, has a nasty new scar, her hands look like she has issues with circulation, she looks tired and unhealthy. Whatever tf is going on, I don’t think K is covering for him as much as he’s trying to hide behind her. Or hide. And not in a shy way.
I’m no fan of his, but I do think he’s for sure unwell and long covid fits the bill. It’s kind of obvious really – the reason all those wankers got cancer is from living in old maybe even ancient (sorry from the US) buildings riddled with mold and bacteria. That cause cancers, period. I know they update them but the insides, and mold has staying power. The reality is that mold +covid = long covid/dysautonomia. i don’t know if his handlers would let him be wasted in public like that but if he had lc he could be swaying from that alone. I still don’t feel that bad for him or anything or the rest of the family. They have all the money they just need the ability to use it and see the “right” doctors and sorry but western medicine is crap for things like that.
I don’t think he’s looked well for the past 10 months or so. I don’t think its cancer for him, but long COVID is a possibility, as is excessive alcohol use or detox from that. I agree with others that the beard is partly to cover up his gaunt face (and to appease the derangers who fawned over it on IG.)
His style hasn’t really changed that much though, the white sneakers were new but generally his look has been pretty much the same.
OMG, what would they do without their claquers?
“A claque is an organized body of professional applauders in French theatres and opera houses. Members of a claque are called claqueurs.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claque
Thank you for this! These royal crackers need their claquers fr. The last line about William seeming to trust the press more is hilarious. No kidding. Why wouldn’t he? They cover up his secrets and applaud the fact that he wears white trainers. Why wouldn’t he trust them?
is this article in response to Harry making the #25 on the Harpers list last week ? we knew it was coming. PS i went for Horking
It’s funny because growing up Harry was the awkward ginger and William was the supposed hunk. Harry really started looking good when he joined the navy, it has been downhill with William for decades at this point . Look at the images of him and Charles greeting folks as he was about to go to Uni and then by his engagement he was already losing hair and looking like a typical Windsor.
Is the ‘hot heir’ rebrand in the room with us?
Hot air?
I think I need a barf bag after reading this…this is really reminding me of the 1970s, when they were trying to brand then Prince Charles as the hot sexy bachelor that all the ladies were after. I’m sure if you google it, they must still have the pictures of him at the beach, frolicking in the surf with women.
Now that Elizabeth II is gone, he’s going with the beard. She didn’t like it on him enough to let him have a beard at his wedding cosplay, She was right about it.
Nope, he still looks like a dirty, droopy penis. Were the white old man shoes supposed to evoke tighty whities? He reminds me of my 90 year old neighbor who sits on his patio in his underwear and a wife beater.
An apt description lol! FFS, Law Roach and Tom Ford could not make this odious douchebag “hot”, and both are talented AF. I can see Homer Simpson in Egg, however I also see Mr. Burns!
This seems pretty close to an open admission that William and Kate are separated. Because what sort of husband and father decides that his wife’s cancer diagnosis is the perfect time to abandon his finely cultivated image as a doting husband and family man to become the “hot” heir?
Also, these “body language experts” are really just a propaganda tool for “don’t believe your own lying eyes.” Because anyone can easily see that something is seriously amiss with this man. My guess is alcoholism.
So stepping up to the throne includes growing that ugly stubble that makes his face look dirty. The sycophants flatter huevo about the scraggly beard
“William is believed to have been working with stylist Natasha Archer, who is responsible for creating some of his wife Kate’s most iconic outfits.”
Oh, are they admitting wee Natasha is responsible for putting together outfits based on Kate’s Meghan/Queen Mary of Denmark/Princess Diana cosplay lookbooks? 😆
Natasha’s either not doing her job, or Huevo and his valet aren’t listening, because he’s still rocking up in horrid moose knuckle trousers, moth eaten velvet jackets, and twee slippers with airplanes embroidered on them.
He looks like freddie the freeloader who was portrayed by red skelton with makeup which looked like the stubble William has now.
His cosplay beard is a living insult to the homeless people he purports to champion.
Ha, ha, no. Nice try though.
I gotta love any article that manages to be both pathetic and hilarious at the same time!
He must REALLY want to cop off with a supermodel at Earthshot this year! :-))) Didn’t we see this same timing last year too?
His stylist needs firing because the outfit he wore to the NFL camp was inappropriate. Plus, I seem to remember when Harry started dressing better the British press had a problem with him changing his style, complaining about Meghan’s influence on him.
The devil is a lie!
William is starting to give off creepy uncle Andrew vibes…
*retch* He looks unwashed and homeless, not hot. Stop it. He’s spinning because Harry is on an actual list of legitimately hot men, lol.