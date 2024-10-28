Angelina Jolie went for a curly-haired diva look at the AFI Fest ‘Maria’ premiere

This diva!! Angelina Jolie stepped out on Saturday night at the AFI Fest premiere of Maria. Jolie heard all of you begging Nicole Kidman to bring back her curly hair and Jolie said “I’m going to hit ‘em up with some vintage Kidman.” The curly hair looks amazing on her – I have no idea if Angelina has naturally curly or wavy hair but I don’t think she does? Meaning, she had to put her curlers in or something. She looks younger with curly hair as well. And ever since she got that Tom Ford Beauty contract, she’s been wearing the f–k out of the red lipstick.

I don’t have much to say about Angelina’s fashion though. I mean… she’s not a fashionista, which is funny because she founded an atelier. She wore a beige silk dress which is too neutral, and she threw a sack-like shawled jacket over it. I get it – the look is all about her face, but I wish she was making different style choices for this promotional tour.

Netflix released the full-length trailer for Maria a few days ago, so I’m including it again below. I have such high hopes for this movie! I’m also including an interview Jolie did at AFI Fest.