Angelina Jolie went for a curly-haired diva look at the AFI Fest ‘Maria’ premiere

This diva!! Angelina Jolie stepped out on Saturday night at the AFI Fest premiere of Maria. Jolie heard all of you begging Nicole Kidman to bring back her curly hair and Jolie said “I’m going to hit ‘em up with some vintage Kidman.” The curly hair looks amazing on her – I have no idea if Angelina has naturally curly or wavy hair but I don’t think she does? Meaning, she had to put her curlers in or something. She looks younger with curly hair as well. And ever since she got that Tom Ford Beauty contract, she’s been wearing the f–k out of the red lipstick.
I don’t have much to say about Angelina’s fashion though. I mean… she’s not a fashionista, which is funny because she founded an atelier. She wore a beige silk dress which is too neutral, and she threw a sack-like shawled jacket over it. I get it – the look is all about her face, but I wish she was making different style choices for this promotional tour.
Netflix released the full-length trailer for Maria a few days ago, so I’m including it again below. I have such high hopes for this movie! I’m also including an interview Jolie did at AFI Fest.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
In the top pic, that one strand in the back that’s more long and frizzy than luxurious shiny wave? I have one of those in the exact same spot … it resists the glamour treatment … I get my hair all wavy beachy gorgeous, but if I catch myself from the side I’m like what is that? I know I styled it, why is it betraying me with it’s straggly frizz LOL
She looks gorgeous, and her hair works with the satiny ease of the outfit. glad she’s having style fun with this movie.
I too have a “you’re not the boss of me” lock at the back of my head that always looks like I just got up from a nap. AJ, just like us! 😂
She is a goddess. This is evidence that you can pull off anything when you have that face.
Love Angie!
I love it! She looks gorgeous and fresh and, as a straight hair person, I am so jealous of the luscious curls!
Is it just me or is her face somewhat different? She looks tired and pale also? Love the hair but the dress looks badly tailored and the colours don’t match.
She had way better looks on the red carpet.