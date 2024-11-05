Hollywood insiders are planning to cook & doomscroll on Election Night

Here are some photos from Kamala Harris’s Philadelphia rally last night. She staged the rally on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous by Rocky. Thousands of Philadelphians packed Benjamin Franklin Parkway to hear VP Harris speak and to watch the star-studded final rally before Election Day. Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, The Roots, Fat Joe and Oprah were all there. The Harris-Walz campaign has had a lot of celebrity involvement and it hasn’t been a big criticism at all. I’ve said this all along – the Republicans can’t slam Democrats for being “too Hollywood” because Republicans worship a degenerate reality star. Plus, the degenerate reality star is sick with jealousy that Democrats have all the “good celebrities.” Speaking of, the Hollywood Reporter took the temperature in Hollywood for Election Day and Election Night:

There’s a common refrain running through Hollywood regarding election night plans: Put the champagne on ice. Celebratory and star-packed shindigs of years past — basically anything prior to 2016 — are just that, history, and have been replaced by casual, more intimate and anxiety-filled gatherings. The reason? It’s complicated, and best explained by one of the industry’s most politically active producers.

“The biggest change for me personally is the understanding that we most likely will not have a confirmed outcome by the end of election night. We’ve now seen major swings with vote-by-mail being counted later than in-person voting, so the idea of doing a ‘party’ on election night doesn’t make sense due to that uncertainty, and others probably feel the same way,” explains Jamie Patricof, founder of Hunting Lane, an auteur-driven film, TV and documentary production company and a longtime political activist. “The 2016 election was also traumatizing for a lot of people, and the fact that 2020 extended until that Saturday has changed the course of election night plans. For me, it’s now more important to be with friends, family and people who have poured their hearts, time and effort into getting candidates elected that are critical to the policies and issues important to them and us. There are plenty of other days and nights to have parties.”

Another one of Hollywood’s most politically active producers reports that they will be “pacing” on the set of their new movie while watching results trickle in. A well-placed communications executive will be playing poker with friends as a distraction. Couch surfing with remote in hand for more than a handful who were asked to share plans. “People are honestly too scared to jinx anything,” one said. Pizza and cable news is on the menu for a veteran manager. Kelli McNeil-Yellen, writer, producer and founder of KLA Media, will be focusing on a different menu by tackling a challenging recipe from Julia Child.

“My husband [director/cinematographer Alexander Yellen] and I got a mid-priced bottle of pinot noir to accompany the meal — nothing in the celebratory price range but also nothing cheap — and are tackling the original Julia Child boeuf bourguignon recipe from scratch for two reasons: One, it’s going to take hours to make and hopefully keep our minds off things, and secondly, we’re going to need some comfort food and we can’t think of anything that sticks to your ribs better than an OG Julia Child recipe,” said McNeil-Yellen.

As for Patricof, he plans to be stuck like glue “to all the pundits I’ve spent every day and night with for the last few years.” He continued: “This is like my Super Bowl. I can’t wait for the Steve Kornacki cam [on NBC]. I totally envy and respect anyone who can play Monopoly Deal and enjoy Tuesday night by taking their mind off the election. I will definitely be taking advantage of watching four windows at once on YouTube TV.”