Hollywood insiders are planning to cook & doomscroll on Election Night

Here are some photos from Kamala Harris’s Philadelphia rally last night. She staged the rally on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous by Rocky. Thousands of Philadelphians packed Benjamin Franklin Parkway to hear VP Harris speak and to watch the star-studded final rally before Election Day. Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, The Roots, Fat Joe and Oprah were all there. The Harris-Walz campaign has had a lot of celebrity involvement and it hasn’t been a big criticism at all. I’ve said this all along – the Republicans can’t slam Democrats for being “too Hollywood” because Republicans worship a degenerate reality star. Plus, the degenerate reality star is sick with jealousy that Democrats have all the “good celebrities.” Speaking of, the Hollywood Reporter took the temperature in Hollywood for Election Day and Election Night:
There’s a common refrain running through Hollywood regarding election night plans: Put the champagne on ice. Celebratory and star-packed shindigs of years past — basically anything prior to 2016 — are just that, history, and have been replaced by casual, more intimate and anxiety-filled gatherings. The reason? It’s complicated, and best explained by one of the industry’s most politically active producers.
“The biggest change for me personally is the understanding that we most likely will not have a confirmed outcome by the end of election night. We’ve now seen major swings with vote-by-mail being counted later than in-person voting, so the idea of doing a ‘party’ on election night doesn’t make sense due to that uncertainty, and others probably feel the same way,” explains Jamie Patricof, founder of Hunting Lane, an auteur-driven film, TV and documentary production company and a longtime political activist. “The 2016 election was also traumatizing for a lot of people, and the fact that 2020 extended until that Saturday has changed the course of election night plans. For me, it’s now more important to be with friends, family and people who have poured their hearts, time and effort into getting candidates elected that are critical to the policies and issues important to them and us. There are plenty of other days and nights to have parties.”
Another one of Hollywood’s most politically active producers reports that they will be “pacing” on the set of their new movie while watching results trickle in. A well-placed communications executive will be playing poker with friends as a distraction. Couch surfing with remote in hand for more than a handful who were asked to share plans. “People are honestly too scared to jinx anything,” one said. Pizza and cable news is on the menu for a veteran manager. Kelli McNeil-Yellen, writer, producer and founder of KLA Media, will be focusing on a different menu by tackling a challenging recipe from Julia Child.
“My husband [director/cinematographer Alexander Yellen] and I got a mid-priced bottle of pinot noir to accompany the meal — nothing in the celebratory price range but also nothing cheap — and are tackling the original Julia Child boeuf bourguignon recipe from scratch for two reasons: One, it’s going to take hours to make and hopefully keep our minds off things, and secondly, we’re going to need some comfort food and we can’t think of anything that sticks to your ribs better than an OG Julia Child recipe,” said McNeil-Yellen.
As for Patricof, he plans to be stuck like glue “to all the pundits I’ve spent every day and night with for the last few years.” He continued: “This is like my Super Bowl. I can’t wait for the Steve Kornacki cam [on NBC]. I totally envy and respect anyone who can play Monopoly Deal and enjoy Tuesday night by taking their mind off the election. I will definitely be taking advantage of watching four windows at once on YouTube TV.”
I make no qualms about it, I’m going to be watching MCNBC and scrolling Twitter. I’m not sure we’ll know who won tonight, but I actually think we’ll know by Wednesday evening. The situation in 2020, where it took four days to count votes in Michigan, Philly and Georgia…I just feel like people are more prepared overall. But yeah, I’m all for people being cautious and not expecting a huge celebration tonight. The Harris campaign knows what they’re doing and they’re preparing people to tuck in because it could take a few days.
I will not watch the news and will only go to YouTube sites that are hopeful. I says this now and I hope that I can actually do it!!!🫣🫣🫣
What YouTube sites do you recommend?
Meidas touch. They are lawyers for democracy and they deal in the truth. They are on all the time and they bring on great guests. Also I have done something I have never done and I watched a bunch of tarot card spiritualists and they all picked Kamala to win. I’m hoping one of them is right lol.
I’m having dinner with a good friend who’s in from out of town. We’re on the east coast, so by the time we’re done the polls still won’t be closed yet on the west coast.
For once, I will not be hope scrolling. I will take a drink and go to sleep. I have tomorrow off and I am hoping for the results telling us that Vice President Kamala Harris is president elect.
Yep, same. After 2016 I’m never doing that to my body again. I’ll wake up tomorrow morning and see which states have been called, or better yet if the election has been for Harris. I don’t think it’ll last until Saturday or even really Wednesday night this time. The difference in Pennsylvania ffrom2020 to today is that they are able to start counting the early votes almost 2 hours ago, whereas in 2020 they had to wait until the polls closed. They should have a pretty good handle on the entire early vote count by 10:00 p.m. tonight.
Thanks for update Dee, I didn’t know PA is able to start counting the mail-ins earlier today. WI doesn’t have as large of a population, but we can’t start till polls open.
I don’t know what to do.
I went to bed early in 2016 thinking that H was going to win. And then my husband broke it to me the next morning that Trump won. The world went sideways and never righted itself.
I just feel sick and tired.
My plan is to go to bed early, but I may be too anxious to sleep. I may be reading my book all night.
I’m going over to my parents house for a bit for this historic night. Then I’m going to sleep. I refuse to stay up.
I would love to get absolutely shitfaced but know that won’t help. I’m going to watch The Diplomat and try to stay off screens. And not throw up.
I agree on the getting drunk, but … I wish.
I’m binging stupid Marvel movies and trying not to throw up. Suggestions welcome for the stupidest, funniest, most ridiculous possible.
My tv has been playing Oh Brother Where Art Thou, National Treasure (lmao), maybe Forest Gump… Definitely NOT Idiocracy lol.
You know what’s totally stupid and a complete waste of 6 hours of your life you’ll never get back?
Selling Sunset on Netflix. My guilty pleasure. The people are awful and the botox and outfits are worse. Thank me later.
I have talked my husband into going to an afternoon showing of The Wild Robot to take up some time, then we will be glued to MSNBC.
You are so brave. About watching the results, I mean, not about the robot thing. I’ll be trying to distract myself with other things, but I know that I may intermittently peak to see how it’s going (with one eye closed) a few times. I just know that I don’t want to feel the way I did after I learned that Hillary Clinton lost.
I’ve already started. Live coverage and doom scrolling. And yeah, I’ve already been cooking. Pulled pork. Coleslaw and potato salad. Deviled eggs because…duh. Made some bread. Bottles of wine. Cheesy, caramel popcorn. I’m sure this crazy menu will expand.
@Mab’s. If I bring some nicely aged whisky and a black forest cake can I come you to your place?
Absof*ckinglutely. The whiskey will go nice with pots of coffee! 😁🌊😁 And black forest…..so apropos.
Thank you @Mab’s!!☕️🥃🍰
Yum. Be right over!!
Can I come over?
But seriously, told myself I won’t be doom scrolling or watching cable news…but who am I kidding?
Hay-el yeah. Election party is on. (I’m already tipsy).
I’m gonna go home, pop an Ambien, and get some sleep. Hopefully wake up to amazing, historic news tomorrow morning.
I’m popping an Ambien, too. Toddler’s going to bed with melatonin at 7:30 and I’m following soon after. I’ll wake up when he does about 1am, change him, and then we’re going back to bed until morning.
I teach at a private school so we’re open today. I told my students after they finish their vocab quiz, I don’t care what they do: nap, shop for shoes, watch videos, do homework. We just have to get through the next 24-26 hours. I believe in America with all my heart. I pray my fellow citizens don’t betray the very ideals we all stand for.
I’m in Vegas and off work this week. I’ve got a bottle of Korbel, frozen pizza and ice cream ready for this night! I’m hopeful I can open the sparkling to celebrate! Not going back!!!!
For some reason, my Twitter feed is freezing and the vids won’t play. So maybe it’s a gift. No doom scrolling. But if things go well, I like seeing vids of the exact moment so I’m sad about that.
Hi there, I am from Holland but have happily lived in America for a few years so I feel very much connected to the States. Aside from my fear that should Trump win ( he can’t ) Europe will also be in danger, it is also that I remember 2016. I could not handle the tension and went to sleep quite hopeful. That sinking feeling in my stomach when I woke up…. I will never forget.
No TV or scrolling today for me. This is the only site I plan to check before going to bed early. If anything monumental happens, someone will call me. I plan to wear my pearls today in honor of President Harris — and my AKA Mom who would be “tickled pink” with Soror Kamala.
I might swing by Howard’s campus to inhale the excitement and to enjoy being closer to possibilities that I never expected to experience in my lifetime.🙏🏽✨
I also might swing by NMAI — one of my favorite happy-places — for some chill time.
I’m still deciding between dinner from Halal Guys and straight up chocolate.
@BLITHE- Dearest AKA daughter – I too am an AKA from Kamala’s generation and an AKA mom. My heart swelled with pride and joy at the use of your terminology (AKA Daughter) and the thought of your wearing pearls in tribute to your mom and to Kamala just made my day in a way that I’m finding hard to express. Just a beautiful sentiment. Thank you
I will be cooking all day like it’s a Sunday dinner to keep my mind off this. So my gumbo has 15 pounds of shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage and is at least several gallons. In the meantime my son brought me a drink (kinda strong but good). Wish you were here, AKA Daughter. 💙💙💙
I had plans to do a low key night with take out with my sisters. But they came down with COVID, so that’s out.
I was going to go to Plan B, make soup and watch the news …. but I had crazy dreams last night with a theme of ‘looming malicious invaders’ so I think my subconscious and soul are full up on doom watching. (I rarely have dreams with threatening stuff, so it stood out)
I did love Dream-me’s response to the threats :
#1 was a ghost messing with stuff in my house to which I went all Boss of my space “oh, knock it off, I see you, i’m not afraid of you, that’s enough out of you! This is MY house. If you’re going to be a jerk, i’m going to kick you out”
# 2 was UFO’s raining fire from the sky. I took a look around, turned to my friend and was all “we got this! It’s going to be a fight, it may get messy, but if we push back, it’s going to be fine. Let’s gear-up and go!”
Apparently Dream-Me has been listening to Madame VP and Michelle Obama!
I’m going to go home tonight, barf, pour a stiff drink, probably barf again, take a sleeping pill, and go to sleep! Hopefully I’ll wake up to news that we elected our first woman president in the morning.
Finally! Someone who gets me. I will be doing exactly the same.
I’ll be doomscrolling all day. I keep going back to Christopher Bouzy’s map to quell my anxiety. I have a good feeling about this, but…
Just don’t watch TYT.Very disappointed.They sold themselves as Progressive but they attacked Biden,attacked Harris and defended Trump in many situations.Ana has come as close as she can to praising the guy and called Kamala and empty suit.
I dont know what I’m going to do. I’m already so anxious that I know I wont be able to sleep but I’m not sure I want to drink tonight because that will just make it worse. My husband asked me if we should buy pink champagne (which we did in 2016, and then drank it the next day sobbing as we watched Hillary’s speech) and I was like ABSOLUTELY NOT.
I have three more hours of work to get through and even that feels impossible.
I dont even know what i’m making for lunch, let alone dinner, lol.
I’m Canadian and I’m super anxious about this election and the impact on us. I’m gonna do my very best to not doomscroll and just be positive.
This being a Tuesday, the Suits Sidebar (re)Watch podcast dropped a new ep. It’s hosted by Patrick J Adams & Sarah Rafferty. Even though it’s been a long time since I watched Suits, I’m just going to let these two very nice people with their great attitudes and soothing voices help me to cope and get through this day. For Gina Torres fans, today’s ep focuses on Gina. 🙂
https://www.suitssidebar.com/
Hey, celebrities are just like me! We’re having a small gathering of anxious friends. I’m making beef stew in Guinness, homemade bread, and apple crostata with homemade vanilla ice cream. And we’ll be watching my favorite channels on YouTube like the aforementioned Meidastouch and Reese Waters.
I’m nauseously optimistic, which seems to be a wide-spread feeling. That said, 2016 seared me to my soul, so I have no champagne ready, no major snacks – I am not setting myself up for possible bad news. I am an MSNBC junkie, so that’s where I will be when I need an info hit. Otherwise, it’s QVC, which could get extremely expensive if I need to practice self-care!