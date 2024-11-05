“JD Vance: Most of Kamala Harris’s voters ‘are fundamentally decent people’”

JD Vance was probably always an appalling person, long before he joined Donald Trump on the Republican national ticket. When Vance was running for his Senate seat in Ohio – and after he was already a senator – Vance’s language towards women had already begun to sour and become more and more condescending and hateful. Vance was demeaning “childless cat ladies” long before Trump chose Vance as his running mate. In fact, Vance’s ingrained sexism and need to insert himself in women’s business was probably what sealed the deal for Trump. God willing, we will send Vance shuffling off from the national stage. Unlike Trump, Vance is not trying to go out sad and pathetic. He spoke to NBC News on Monday as he made his final campaign stops, and he was actually sort of nice to Democrats? As many have noted, Vance probably wouldn’t assume this kind of conciliatory air if he thought he was on a winning campaign. Some highlights:
Harris voters are decent people: “I really don’t like Kamala Harris and her policies, but most of the people who are voting for Kamala Harris are fundamentally decent people. I just believe that.” Monday afternoon, Vance reminded hundreds of supporters cramped inside a theater that those who “vote the wrong way” are “our fellow citizens.” On Sunday in Pennsylvania, Vance made a similar pitch for civility while vowing that, if they are elected Tuesday, he and Trump are “still going to love” Harris voters, “and we’re still going to serve them.”
Vance really said this with a straight face: “I’ve never heard Trump in private or in public just sort of say, ‘We’re going to call everybody who votes for the other side bad people.’ That’s just not how he thinks. It goes back to the ‘basket of deplorables,’” Vance added, referring to the disparaging remarks Hillary Clinton made about Trump supporters in 2016 and acknowledging his own past as a Trump critic. “Even when I was not a Trump guy back then … that really pissed me off.”
He’s lost friends in recent months and years: “Going back to the Senate race, certainly, but more accelerated, I would say, over the VP race is just people … that my kids have hung out with, that I would have trusted to like, you know, babysit my children, who over politics are just like, ‘No, we’re washing our hands of you. This is unacceptable,’” Vance said. “I think it’s very tragic when you have family members and friends discarding lifelong relationships over political disagreements. I’ve never once thought to myself, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be your friend because you voted for Bernie [Sanders] or you voted for Biden,.’ It’s just not the way that I think. And you know, I have many flaws, but I think that’s one of my virtues.”
He had fun in his final campaign stops: “We’re having fun,” Vance said. “It’s the last day. Feels kind of weird, but here we are.” Reflecting at the end of his campaign, Vance said he most enjoyed the opportunity to travel with his children and with Usha, who sat beside him paying household bills. “Seeing the country from the perspective of a 7-year-old, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, with all the crazy s— that they say, the observations that they have,” Vance added. “The way that my 4-year-old points to some of your colleagues who have cameras and says, ‘Daddy, is that the fake news?’ It’s like, ‘No, we’re not allowed to say that, son.’”
“I think it’s very tragic when you have family members and friends discarding lifelong relationships over political disagreements.” Women’s bodily autonomy isn’t a political disagreement. Women bleeding to death in hospital parking lots isn’t a political disagreement. Children being slaughtered in schools with automatic weapons isn’t a political disagreement. Spreading lies about Haitian immigrants eating pets isn’t a political disagreement. This has always been about life and death for millions of Americans because of Republican politics and policies. It’s actually amazing to hear that there were people in JD Vance’s life who stopped talking to him and cut him out of their lives because of “politics.” That’s what should happen. After this election, which I hope he loses, I do wonder what Vance will morph into next. Will he go even more extreme, or will he try to be more moderate?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh my God he thinks they are going to lose. I hope he is right
He’s worried about his Senate seat now. What a creep.
Maybe he’s worried about Peter Thiel’s support, as well. He’s seeing his political career going down the tubes!
Please, please, please let his worries come true.
LOL! Crush this fool Ohio – vote them out!
Ohioan here and lifelong democrat! Voted Blue !!💙
“most of the people who are voting for Kamala Harris are fundamentally decent people”
Quite unlike those voting for the GQP, the Orange Menace and the divan interventionist.
🌊💙🌊
Says the guy who called childfree people ‘psychopaths’, the ‘divan interventionist’. 🤭 Good one!
Bullies so often want to reassure themselves that those who they’ve “othered” during their periods of relative power will treat them with humanity and decency. As Vance’s powers ebb, I hope he wallows in the realities that that he’s worked hard to support, spread, and foment.
That bum fixed his lips and called Kamala Harris trash. He can fuck off for life.
This is what I came here to say. He doesn’t get a cookie from me for saying Kamala’s voters are fundamentally decent people but she herself is “trash” and they are going to take her out. What would he know of decency anyway? He is now Donald Trump’s running mate. You know, the same guy who when he was told his mob wanted to hang his last vice president replied, “So what?”
💯. He’s already revealed who he really is and we have loooong memories.
He’s the guy Klan members vote for. Decency isn’t something he would recognize.
Mighty white of you, JD.
That is a phrase I have not heard in many years! LOL
So correct for this scuzzy guy.
Omg, I’ve been saying this my entire life. Thank you lol.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😁
JD, we can count on you to BS us every single day.
JD is worried about losing AND he is worried about losing his re-election as Senator.
This is terrific.
He has sold out his soul for Trump, in the hope of getting VP and outliving Trump to take the big seat.
Shown what a jackass he can be on so many issues.
Now, it seems he’s might be realizing that he and Trump are not going to win.
Scramble and run for cover you dirtbag!
I hope he gets his butt kicked in a million ways.
I think he Sarah Palin’d himself. His political career is dunzo. He’ll be on Dancing with the Stars next.
He’ll have to resort to sending his wife back to work as no one will hire him! Imagine him as a stay-at-home dad!
Disagree. He’ll be the first in line to carry out Trump’s fascistic fantasy when Trump is no longer viable to the party. He’ll run for POTUS in 2028–BET IT. Vance IS the future of the GOP and is being groomed as such,
Saying this earlier and more often would have been much more convincing. The fact that he’s stood by while Trump has characterized Democrats as “terrible people” and “demonic” undermines his commentary now.
I can’t with the victimhood he displays here. People who are cutting him off over politics are cutting him off because he’s supporting a man who’s been lying about the 2020 election for four years, who tried to overturn that election, and who is once again lying about our voting process and undermining democracy. This isn’t an “oh we disagree on tax policy” thing.
I would believe he would act like a normal person when he was chatting with his neighbors or parents of his children. Now, everybody knows what kind of a man he really is, how much he hates single women or women with no biological children. Of course, anyone who is decent would wash their hands of him and his weirdo wife. Imagine telling someone what he has been saying during the election in real life, they would stop socializing with you immediately.
Yeah as a childless cat lady, I know EXACTLY what he has said about me, and what he really thinks of me. So he can take this last minute “but I’m a nice guy” BS and shove it.
Gosh! So, NOW he’s worried about the rest of his life — and the realities that might surround his kids. People actually listened to what he had to say, and his craven ass will be toast from here on out. He’ll be ignored at reunions and block parties; his very liberal neighbors will no longer freely chat with him in passing; Trump will probably blame him for their loss; Peter Thiel might want some payback for his investments; his Ohio constituents now know what he really thinks of them; his biracial kids will read about him on the internet — and maybe ask him uncomfortable but very good questions. All of us will remember every word he’s said, and every second of MAGA hatefulness that he’s gleefully owned.
Wonder who Usha’s voting for?
Random question: when Trump/Vance lose, will Vance lose Secret Service protection?
Yes.
Thanks @BeanieBean. It burns me up to know that he’ll get lifelong benefits as a (former) senator, but the less that we as taxpayers have to pay to provide him with ongoing support — the better, IMO.
I’m still perplexed by Usha quitting her job before the election — instead of just taking a leave of absence.
It will be so nice to never hear anything from these people again. Exhale.
Too little, too late, assh0le.
CNN reporting Bernie Marcus, the Billionaire of Home Depot has died.
At 95 with a net worth of $7.9Billion.
Wealth hoarding filth. Ofc, he donated Bigly to DT.
I feel badly for the children of Vance.
I hope they grow up and go no contact on him ASAP.
No one needs that sort of money.
Vance’s wife is no better than he is so I’m not so sure his children will go no contact with him for being a racist douchebro unless they’re cutting ties with both their parents
I think I get his logic, you can say dangerous and awful things about fellow politicians and call the whole country garbage but ‘voters’ are off limits? Got it. Makes total sense.
I think he’ll become more extreme after the loss (fingers crossed) that’s the grift and where the money is for these lunatics
This article is not a case of JD Vance striking a conciliatory chord out of sentimentality. This is a case of Vance trying to walk back his latest uh-oh. During his last appearance on stage, Vance said that Tuesday (today) as the day he was going to “take out the trash.” Then JD, in his wisdom, said that by that he meant Kamala Harris. I kid you not. So, the story about his statement above does not exist without his previous remark. Someone must have whispered in JD’s no doubt bejeweled ear that this was not the way to speak about “the women folk” right before election day. In fact, AOC took him to task by saying that right after referring to Puerto Rico as “garbage”, JD Vance was now referring to Kamala Harris as “garbage.” JD Vance is just the gift that keeps on giving. Bless him, oh Lord.
So, it took all of this time for the MAGA campaign to figure out that divisiveness wasn’t going down well compared to Harris/Walz wanting to bring the country together. Way too little too late to pretend. Everyone knows who they are.
Vance was elected to the US Senate two years ago. He’ll be there for another four years. Let’s hope his state petitions to get him out of there. I think his political career is over, because I can’t him being reelected.
What is next for JD? I think he seems upbeat about losing because this is really just the beginning for him. Nobody knew his name before, now they do. 4 years is time enough for some people to forget he was connected to trump. Which way will he turn? Which ever way his moneyed backed tell him to turn. He’ll be back in 2028.
I don’t give a duck about that a-hole. He doesn’t even deserve a seat at the kids table on Thanksgiving. May his thanksgiving turkey always be dry and burnt and all the sides served be everything he hates.
May all his future summer picnics be filled with sour, curdled deviled eggs, and bad under-cooked potato salad filled with raisins and mystery mayo. Duck that a-hole.
“JD Vance: Most of Kamala Harris’s voters ‘are fundamentally decent people’”
Well, “most” is doing the heavy lifting here. We all know some people (women without chldren) are not included in the “decent people” group.
Sure, Jan. The same guy who repeatedly called childless women and educators “sociopathic”, uh huh.
LMAO this article is so rich. Vance complaining about people washing their hands of him that HE WOULD HAVE TRUSTED TO BABYSIT HIS CHILDREN. Women are dying in parking lots and oh noes it’s going to affect his babysitting choices. Reminds me of Ivanka’s shock that she wasn’t welcomed into Manhattan high society after Trump’s term.