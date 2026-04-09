UK-based reporters are traveling to Australia to stalk Prince Harry & Meghan

Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will head to Australia. The British press is bound and determined to call this and treat this like a “royal tour.” It is not. But it’s keeping with the uncomfortable habit of treating Prince Harry and Meghan like they’re the exiled king and queen, and that Brits have “ownership” over them and everything they do. Something I’ve noticed is that the press is barely giving any energy to Prince Harry’s paid speech, which was announced in advance. Instead, everyone is fixated on Meghan’s appearance at the Her Best Life retreat in Sydney. In the past week, the Mail has published dozens of articles about “security threats” and how Australian Sussex squad peeps have gotten tickets. The Mail is stalking social media accounts of Derangers and Squadies too, because that’s their only access to this girls’ retreat. Now they’re ranting about how Derangers’ threats to disrupt the retreat… undermine Harry’s justified concerns about security?
Harry has repeatedly argued that the loss of official protection has left him and Meghan vulnerable to security threats, particularly when travelling internationally or with their children. He cites security as the reason he hasn’t visited the UK with his children for years.
Appearances such as the Sydney retreat risk undermining that argument by placing Meghan in an environment where exposure to strangers is not only unavoidable but actively encouraged.
When Harry came to the UK in the summer he was nearly accosted by a woman known to be his ‘stalker’ – and it fell to his PR man to block her from getting close to him because there was no police protection present.
It is not known whether taxpayer money is being used to fund the trip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex insist it will be privately funded.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s the classic argument of “how dare you go out in public where you might be accosted by deranged individuals, that’s why you don’t deserve royal protection.” And again with the “taxpayer money.” This is a private trip. These people are dangerously stupid.
Speaking of, how much of all of this is a huge press-led temper tantrum because they don’t have access? There’s another Mail story about how a squadie is going to the retreat, and the Mail mentioned this: “It is still unknown whether @ZandiSussex remains on the guest list for the ‘Her Best Life’ retreat, with organiser Gemma O’Neill failing to respond when the Mail sought clarification after her history of trolling was revealed…This is despite event organisers barring other guests from Meghan’s ‘girls’ weekend’ because of suspected links to media organisations.” LMAO. The British and Australian media are spending thousands of dollars trying to infiltrate the retreat! Organizers have figured it out and canceled their tickets. Insane.
One more insane thing to add – British outlets are already bragging about sending UK-based reporters to Australia to “cover” the Sussexes’ trip. The British press did the same for Harry and Meghan’s visits to Colombia and Nigeria too. Meanwhile, literally no one travels with the Princess Royal and Duchess of Edinburgh or covers their international trips whatsoever. Pitiful.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th, together with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Court of Justice for the start of the trial against publishers of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 19 JANUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Of course they’re sending over stalkers posing as press, just like the days end in y. I’m just grateful that Meghan and Harry have top notch security.
The Zandi Sussex account is anonymous, using a fake name. The Mail asking the organisers if Zandi is going to the event is bonkers. How are the organisers supposed to know if the attendees have anonymous accounts? It’s one thing doing a search to see if any of the attendees is a journalist or has a negative online presence but if they have an anonymous account with a made up name how is anyone supposed to link that to someone who is attending the event?
She’s pretty well known as a sussex supporter. In the application for tickets you write why you want to go, I don’t know but maybe she’d say. It was very hard to get tickets i know a bunch who tried. It’s bizarre they keep writing articles about her specifically. Legit harassment.
@Lambchop You think she would say she has an anonymous account on Twitter and this is what it’s called? If she did that why would she have an anonymous account in the first place? She doesn’t ever post personal photos or give any information that could identify her. Why would risk being doxed by telling podcasters who she is? Seems highly unlikely that she mentioned her Twitter account when she applied for tickets.
Im saying she may have, i don’t know. The forms required a lot of personal info. Meghan is a friend of the woman running it apparently. Why would they dox a major sussex fan? Weird take. Anyway.
If this person doesn’t share any identifiable information online on their social media, they probably just didn’t put down that they had any. Or, shared the social media with their real name that’s more appropriate like their LinkedIn. I don’t personally use social media, and maybe about 7 or 8 years ago people would press with, you don’t have an Instagram? You don’t have Facebook? Now I never get asked that.
@Lambchop Zandi doesn’t know the podcast host personally. Just because she is a friend of Markus Anderson why do you think Zandi would share her anonymous Twitter account with her? That’s why you create an anonymous account, so you don’t have to share it on forms etc… Gemma O’Neill is a stranger to Zandi but you think she shared her anonymous twitter account with her?
Just a correction @Lamb Chop: Meghan is not a friend of the lady who is hosting the ladies’ weekend. She is a friend of Markus, of Soho House fame, who happens to be a long-term close friend of Meghan’s. That’s how this came about. It was reported that he was the one who facilitated this collaboration and Meghan is doing this as a favour to a friend – the friend being Markus, not Gemma. Gemma has never met Meghan, and has been explaining how super-excited she is about finally being able to meet her, who she has long admired.
I suspect that tickets were only allocated to potential attendees whose identities and credentials could be verified, and that there is at least one security firm involved in the vetting, and so several stalkery, harassing “journalists” got caught attempting to infiltrate the event, hence the bitterness. I would not be surprised to hear that they used the same vetting process which served them so well in Nigeria and Colombia, and to a certain extent, in Germany and The Netherlands. Oh, and in New York.
Meghan already had a huge Suits fan base in Australia (didn’t she fly some of them to the US before the WLM launch?), so it would not have taken long for those tickets to be snapped up.
Zandi is Sussex Squad. I’m pretty sure the article was implying Zandi is trolling the trolls. As in, people come for the Sussexes and she defends them.
But yeah, unless the ticket order form asks for the person’s social media handles (which they might do), there’s no way to connect an anonymous username with a real name ticket holder.
I think they’re just mad that their tickets (the trolls and rota rats) are getting cancelled after they go online and brag about how they’re going to disrupt things or threaten the speakers. As if the organizers don’t have a duty to protect the guest speakers and everyone else attending! They are stupid beyond belief.
@Sussexwatcher The point I am making is people have anonymous accounts for a reason. You don’t declare anonymous accounts on forms, because they are anonymous accounts! You created them so you can keep your identity secret. What would be the point of creating an anonymous account and then revealing it on application form?
@Julia I get what you’re saying and I’m with you. I doubt she put anything down that connects her real name to that account – if for no other reason than concerns that it would leak.
Yes, Julia. I agreed with you on that point. All I was saying is that it’s possible the ticket application could have asked for people’s social media handles. And then people were free to list them or not list them (on the ticket application). And I’d think, if it were a situation where you didn’t expect it would later be leaked publicly, that some people wouldn’t mind sharing their anonymous account handle. But yes, I agreed with your overall point that there wouldn’t really be a way to connect a real person to any anonymous Twitter account (unless the account holder shared that info).
Edited to add that maybe the organizers do ask and list it as a security question. Something along the lines of: this information will be kept confidential but for security purposes, do you have any SM accounts? Otherwise how are those troll accounts being screened out now and their tickets being cancelled? Are they all accounts with their real names?
@sussexwatcher maybe they do ask and maybe Zandi disclosed it and its fine because she hasn’t threatened anyone. having an opinion is fine. I wouldn’t be surprised if the troll accounts that had tickets cancelled were actively involved in threatening Meghan or the children.
If the Spoutible founder (Christopher ?) could find out the real identities of so many of those trolls (and there used to be a Squaddie who was really good at IT stuff and identified many as well), then I’m certain that the Sussexes’ security teams already know even the burner accounts being run by various “royal reporters” and self-styled “experts”, in addition to the trolls and their associations.
“It is not known whether taxpayer money is being used to fund the trip.” — Willful ignorance allows them to justify treating it as a ‘royal tour’ giving tabloids’ ownership. 🤮
And right before they LITERALLY say that Harry and Meghan have stated that it’s personally funded.
That last tweet is absolutely correct – these people are not normal!!!
It’s bonkers.
If the DM recognizes that Harry and Meghan face threats from derangers doesn’t that justify his request for security not undermine it? The British press is unhinged and I’m not surprised that they are sending journalists to stalk Harry and Meghan.
Hoping Meghan gets to enjoy this trip regardless to the amount of noise surrounding it and the women attending get to enjoy her conversations, the weather and the environment created for this retreat. Hopeful the gutter UK press is locked out and forced to stay far away from Meghan. The insanity surrounding Meghan is chilling and scary.
I hope so too. I hope the security is tight and she’s kept safe from any danger but also safe from nasty disruptive people. I hope it’s a great success, that all the trolls and British media are kept out and they sit outside in the blazing sun screaming, crying, and throwing up about traveling all that way and getting rejected at the door.
You’re not allowed to have security if you put yourself in situations where strangers have access to you is a very weird argument, even from the DM. I guess every politician in the world is not entitled to security based on this edict.
This is all so unhinged and probably could have been three separate articles!
This seems like a live application of the Streisand effect.
Why is this a story? (Humor me).
A famous person is having an event, an event the general public can attend if they purchase a ticket. A Super fan purchased the ticket, where they get to meet famous person. Super fan has strong opinions, that they share online. Opinions I would not have known about, and probably a good majority of people would have never heard if they hadn’t printed it in their newspaper. I’m struggling to see why this is newsworthy for the British media?
This is not an event attended by the Princess of Wales. This is not an event attended by someone that even lives in the UK apparently. Are they now at the point where they question why people are allowed to have negative opinions of William and Kate? Or that Harry and Meghan aren’t even allowed to tangentially be associated with people that don’t share positive opinions of the British royal family? What is this??
And the wild part is that even though that they’re writing these articles, which comes across to me as incredibly envious and bitter, now they’re just going to stalk their social media to lift it for articles so they can write about the event, because they weren’t allowed in. So interesting to watch people collectively claim that they’re bored of someone, that someone is unpopular and irrelevant, and to literally be online stalking their supporters’ social media to write articles in a national newspaper. Is this not embarrassing?
American Media is nothing to brag about right now, but there’s not 50 articles everyday in the Washington Post and New York Times about Beyonce. It used to be dismissed as just the tabloids, but this type of stuff now regularly appears in the broadsheets as well. This should be humiliating.
She’s not even having an event, she’s just attending the dinner as a guest speaker. That’s it. These people are nuts.
That too! She’s just a guest. And then to be mad that the event organizers won’t tell you their security process for how they’re vetting people? In the same article that you’re claiming that allowing certain people in could be a security risk?
I don’t remember it being this unhinged around any of their other events, even Invictus in Canada. I’m not sure if this is because it’s not an event tied to another established organization that they can say the interest isn’t in them, but they are losing their minds. I can only imagine when next week is going to be like.
Dee – 💯 to everything you said. This whole thing is bonkers. These people sound clinically unwell and I don’t understand why the British people aren’t calling them out. Harry and Meghan left years ago and they are still being obsessed over daily.
I don’t know if it’s possible but I hope the Sussexes have restraining orders against every single psycho media member who is acting this way and riling up deranged trolls. And I hope they are all excluded from even entering Australia (how hilarious would it be if they’re all turned away at customs 🤣).
I hope RAVEC is watching this as they prepare to make their security determination.
Hope this batsh!t behavior wakes up more and more normal people. And that more and more Brits become embarrassed. It won’t happen overnight, but gradually regular folks will see this clearly for the dangerous insanity it is.
Is bower going to follow them . Very creepy.
Welp I sure hope these foreign “journos” have a proper Oz work visa. Be a shame if they were turned away
I hope they’re flying economy . The trip is brutal in economy. A large number of flights to Australia fly via the middle east, flights are at a premium because of agent orange.
The woman who’s going for the Sun is Australian.
Oh, this just reeks of the DM trying (and failing) to embed a source at the talk. They wouldn’t have published this screed if they thought it would jeopardize their own informant!
The bit about “event organisers barring other guests from Meghan’s ‘girls’ weekend’ because of suspected links to media organisations” has a ring of bitter firsthand experience. Haha.
The best part for me though is that the DM went so far as to tattle (“clarify”) to the same organizers that the ZandiSussex account should also be banned because reasons. It’s very childish – the DM is reduced to whining but why does SHE get to come and we don’t get special access and our tickets got cancelled WAHHHH. Love👏it 👏for 👏them👏.
How can the organisers ban an anonymous account from their event. No one knows the real identity of this person so how can you ban them? No one knows the real name of this person…
They are so desperate and so obsessed with Meghan. Harry too, but really obsessed with Meghan.
This ZandiSussex account – the organization isnt going to block someone from attending (if they know who she is outside of her social media name) because that person has said negative things online about William and kate*. but they will block journalists who are lying and covering up their credentials to try to get in.
*If the standard is to block any and everyone from events that has negative things to say about members of the royal family – then the royal family will need to look very carefully at its guest lists and supporters going forward, wont it?? Or are these rules just for Meghan and her supporters?
How would the organisers know who she is outside of her account? The account is anonymous. I doubt her real name is Zandi Sussex. It’s obviously a made up name…
They most likely wouldn’t, which is why I said “IF they know who she is….”
But regardless there is also a difference between a private person with a social media account and a “journalist” who is trying to infiltrate the event in secret.
We’ve seen Kate warmly greet known anti-Sussex derangers, so even IF they knew who she was (which is unlikely), the palace has done worse.
These journalists and rota are desperate as hell. They really have no idea of what to do about the situation they created themselves. They chased off their golden geese and lost access. So they’re trying to force themselves into Harry and Meghan’s world. They’re stuck with royals who are boring and bland but can’t say anything about it because they hyped them up to the point of being untouchable ( William and Kate), which you can tell is starting to bore the very same tabloids that only support them to get back at the Sussexes. They’re losing jobs, starting substacks, book sales are low and interest in the monarchy is at an all time low. They’re losing jobs have no idea on what to do anymore. What we’re seeing is a psychosis in journalistic form.