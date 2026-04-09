UK-based reporters are traveling to Australia to stalk Prince Harry & Meghan

Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will head to Australia. The British press is bound and determined to call this and treat this like a “royal tour.” It is not. But it’s keeping with the uncomfortable habit of treating Prince Harry and Meghan like they’re the exiled king and queen, and that Brits have “ownership” over them and everything they do. Something I’ve noticed is that the press is barely giving any energy to Prince Harry’s paid speech, which was announced in advance. Instead, everyone is fixated on Meghan’s appearance at the Her Best Life retreat in Sydney. In the past week, the Mail has published dozens of articles about “security threats” and how Australian Sussex squad peeps have gotten tickets. The Mail is stalking social media accounts of Derangers and Squadies too, because that’s their only access to this girls’ retreat. Now they’re ranting about how Derangers’ threats to disrupt the retreat… undermine Harry’s justified concerns about security?

Harry has repeatedly argued that the loss of official protection has left him and Meghan vulnerable to security threats, particularly when travelling internationally or with their children. He cites security as the reason he hasn’t visited the UK with his children for years. Appearances such as the Sydney retreat risk undermining that argument by placing Meghan in an environment where exposure to strangers is not only unavoidable but actively encouraged. When Harry came to the UK in the summer he was nearly accosted by a woman known to be his ‘stalker’ – and it fell to his PR man to block her from getting close to him because there was no police protection present. It is not known whether taxpayer money is being used to fund the trip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex insist it will be privately funded.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s the classic argument of “how dare you go out in public where you might be accosted by deranged individuals, that’s why you don’t deserve royal protection.” And again with the “taxpayer money.” This is a private trip. These people are dangerously stupid.

Speaking of, how much of all of this is a huge press-led temper tantrum because they don’t have access? There’s another Mail story about how a squadie is going to the retreat, and the Mail mentioned this: “It is still unknown whether @ZandiSussex remains on the guest list for the ‘Her Best Life’ retreat, with organiser Gemma O’Neill failing to respond when the Mail sought clarification after her history of trolling was revealed…This is despite event organisers barring other guests from Meghan’s ‘girls’ weekend’ because of suspected links to media organisations.” LMAO. The British and Australian media are spending thousands of dollars trying to infiltrate the retreat! Organizers have figured it out and canceled their tickets. Insane.

One more insane thing to add – British outlets are already bragging about sending UK-based reporters to Australia to “cover” the Sussexes’ trip. The British press did the same for Harry and Meghan’s visits to Colombia and Nigeria too. Meanwhile, literally no one travels with the Princess Royal and Duchess of Edinburgh or covers their international trips whatsoever. Pitiful.

It’s no surprise they will also fly out UK based journalists to Australia. Even though they’re not sure they will get in, they will still gladly wait outside. They don't do that for Sophie, Anne, Edward even Willy get all the journalists because sometimes he fly with them, smh https://t.co/0wU6oggS39 pic.twitter.com/JstLN9KmjE — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) April 8, 2026