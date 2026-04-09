King Charles will only meet the Sussexes in July if Meghan promises not to sell jam

While the entirety of the British media has been in 24-7 panic mode about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Australia this month, that panic is just a placeholder for the even bigger storyline of the Sussexes’ possible visit to the UK in July. I say “possible,” but I think that no matter what, Prince Harry will end up spending about a week in the UK in July. He has the Invictus Games One-Year-To-Go events in Birmingham, and he’ll likely have other appearances and charitable work on his agenda too. But the biggest issues are: will Harry have police security AND will Meghan and the children come for a visit too? And if Meghan and the children visit, will they see King Charles? Well, the press is trying to keep all of those plates spinning. Richard Palmer suggested something hysterically funny about the Sussex family’s possible visit: Charles would make any family visits contingent on Meghan’s jam. As in, Meghan has to pinky-swear promise to not sell jam in the UK during her potential visit.

A potential reunion between Prince Harry and his father this summer is fraught with complications due to the ongoing “trust issues” between the two sides, a royal author says. It was reported last week that California-based Harry “would like” an invitation from his father, King Charles, to visit Sandringham this summer with Meghan Markle and their children.

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The younger royal brother is expected to fly to the UK to celebrate the one-year countdown to next year’s Invictus Games, which is being held in Birmingham, and royal writer Richard Palmer says while a private invitation is not out of the question, there are some big hurdles to overcome. He tells the Mirror there is still “tension” between the two sides, although it’s clear that “the Sussexes’ team is in contact with Buckingham Palace”. “I can see one potential problem there, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here,” he tells the Mirror. “The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing. “But when they came over for Trooping the Colour during the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren. I think he’s genuinely missing out there and regretting missing out.” King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to spend at least a week at their Sandringham royal residence in July, following in the tradition of the late Queen, and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. “The Queen and Prince Phillip essentially took over the duties of the Queen Mother as Patron of the RHS Sandringham Flower Show, and would have a week up at Sandringham roundabout at that time in July, where she’d invite friends to a huge house party,” Richard says. “Charles carried on the tradition and used to invite some of the Queen Mothers’ old friends to come, and then over the years it became more his friends and there were people like Jules Holland and Lord Rothschild. So it’s likely that Charles and Camilla will be there for a few days in July, and it would make perfect sense for Harry and Meghan and the children to go and stay at a royal residence with the King, if they’re hoping to try and build bridges.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

They’re truly running out of excuses for why Charles is a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather. It’s because of the Oprah interview! It’s because of how they treated QEII! It’s because of Netflix! It’s because of Spare! It’s because of Harry’s media lawsuits! It’s because of Harry’s police/RAVEC lawsuits! And now, inevitably, it’s because of Meghan’s jam. The Jam Which Brought Down A Monarchy. How dare Meghan flog her jam while being in the same general vicinity as Charles?? Doesn’t she know that HE HAS JAM TOO? They also act as if Meghan would barge into the Sandringham Flower Show and set up an As Ever pop-up in the name of the king. Which…lmao, they wish. It would be absolutely hilarious if she did that because she would easily overshadow the flower show and people would love nothing more than the chance to buy some As Ever jam. Of course, none of that is going to happen. I love how irritated Charles is by Meghan, her Instagram and her jam though.