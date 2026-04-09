King Charles will only meet the Sussexes in July if Meghan promises not to sell jam

While the entirety of the British media has been in 24-7 panic mode about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Australia this month, that panic is just a placeholder for the even bigger storyline of the Sussexes’ possible visit to the UK in July. I say “possible,” but I think that no matter what, Prince Harry will end up spending about a week in the UK in July. He has the Invictus Games One-Year-To-Go events in Birmingham, and he’ll likely have other appearances and charitable work on his agenda too. But the biggest issues are: will Harry have police security AND will Meghan and the children come for a visit too? And if Meghan and the children visit, will they see King Charles? Well, the press is trying to keep all of those plates spinning. Richard Palmer suggested something hysterically funny about the Sussex family’s possible visit: Charles would make any family visits contingent on Meghan’s jam. As in, Meghan has to pinky-swear promise to not sell jam in the UK during her potential visit.
A potential reunion between Prince Harry and his father this summer is fraught with complications due to the ongoing “trust issues” between the two sides, a royal author says. It was reported last week that California-based Harry “would like” an invitation from his father, King Charles, to visit Sandringham this summer with Meghan Markle and their children.
The younger royal brother is expected to fly to the UK to celebrate the one-year countdown to next year’s Invictus Games, which is being held in Birmingham, and royal writer Richard Palmer says while a private invitation is not out of the question, there are some big hurdles to overcome. He tells the Mirror there is still “tension” between the two sides, although it’s clear that “the Sussexes’ team is in contact with Buckingham Palace”.
“I can see one potential problem there, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here,” he tells the Mirror. “The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing.
“But when they came over for Trooping the Colour during the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren. I think he’s genuinely missing out there and regretting missing out.”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to spend at least a week at their Sandringham royal residence in July, following in the tradition of the late Queen, and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
“The Queen and Prince Phillip essentially took over the duties of the Queen Mother as Patron of the RHS Sandringham Flower Show, and would have a week up at Sandringham roundabout at that time in July, where she’d invite friends to a huge house party,” Richard says. “Charles carried on the tradition and used to invite some of the Queen Mothers’ old friends to come, and then over the years it became more his friends and there were people like Jules Holland and Lord Rothschild. So it’s likely that Charles and Camilla will be there for a few days in July, and it would make perfect sense for Harry and Meghan and the children to go and stay at a royal residence with the King, if they’re hoping to try and build bridges.”
They’re truly running out of excuses for why Charles is a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather. It’s because of the Oprah interview! It’s because of how they treated QEII! It’s because of Netflix! It’s because of Spare! It’s because of Harry’s media lawsuits! It’s because of Harry’s police/RAVEC lawsuits! And now, inevitably, it’s because of Meghan’s jam. The Jam Which Brought Down A Monarchy. How dare Meghan flog her jam while being in the same general vicinity as Charles?? Doesn’t she know that HE HAS JAM TOO? They also act as if Meghan would barge into the Sandringham Flower Show and set up an As Ever pop-up in the name of the king. Which…lmao, they wish. It would be absolutely hilarious if she did that because she would easily overshadow the flower show and people would love nothing more than the chance to buy some As Ever jam. Of course, none of that is going to happen. I love how irritated Charles is by Meghan, her Instagram and her jam though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, As Ever’s Instagram.
Charles burned bridges when he evicted the Sussexes from their UK residence. And sided with Scooter in his quest to get Harry and Meghan to leave. He is the one to blame. So tired of this spin. Why would Meghan launch a product during the visit?
More nonsense for clips meant to empower a dying institution. How any so called journalist in the UK can look at themselves in the mirror is beyond comprehension because of the nonsense they write and publish.
Wash rinse repeat usually around balmoral or wellchild time… same article different detergent.
Even if they got the security , I doubt meghan will ever come back to uk. She had some sort of respect for the queen but none for the remaining ones. I think it will piss them off her not showing up for funeral and coronation. I also think Harry won’t go for coronation either. Wales will have sad day with racist zara and Mike. No one will be there and middleton will be front and centre and press and public will quickly go after them for sure.
I have it on good authority from Meghan’s gardener’s second cousin’s mother-in-law’s plumber that Meghan is finalizing a deal to retail her jams at Harrods’ in London to compete with Charles’s line at Fornum & Mason!
My late cat told me, through a pet psychic, the exact same thing so it must be true!! Fiffy would never lie!
no. You got one detail wrong. Meghan is going to pack as many jars as she can into a couple of suitcases, and she willl go to Piccadilly Circus, and sell it herself, in person, on the street, like faux designer handbags and rolexes in NYC. She”l just lay out a blanket, open the suitcases and sell it discreetly like that. Harry will be there too, of course. At least that’s the way *I* heard it.
I heard she was inking a deal with Wimbledon to sell her strawberry jam along with the scones & clotted cream. Netflix cameras will document the signing, of course.
We don’t even know if Meghan and the children will be going to the UK in July. So why are the British press trying to dictate what Meghan can and cannot do while she’s there? This is crazy.
They are trying to create outrage over jam because it looks bad if they say they don’t want Meghan there because she is a biracial American and they are racist but don’t think it’s racism if they attack her jam… that’s all I get from articles like this.
These people are trying to reset a decision that blew up their faces in real time. It’s absolutely hysterical that press and family are flailing and throwing tempter tantrums because two people are living their lives and are happy. Basically stop being you, give up making money and kiss my behind. Everyone in British media seems to have lost their mind. I don’t realize how Harry and Meghan living and thriving has truly broken these people. They are aimless and have buyers remorse like you wouldn’t believe.
Indeed. Apparently one of the royal reporters was on a podcast(?) saying that “if there’s to be any way back for the Sussexes” (insert major eyeroll here), then they will need to go to Africa (didn’t they scupper those plans?), disappear for a while and, get this: Meghan will have to stop posting on Instagram and stop showing photographs of the children! 😀 They are so pressed that Meghan can puncture their lying narratives with a single post.
I don’t understand these way back stories. Besides the fact that Harry and Meghan have not indicated in any manner that they are interested in being working royals again, in fact Harry saying no not at all, they would be on their way back to what exactly?
An institution that is vastly unpopular, currently has a member under criminal investigation, to be forced to work with media entities that they have recently sued? To live in a country where people have been imprisoned for threatening their lives? To be expected to shoulder the burden of low expectations for performance of those higher in the hierarchy? To have to live somewhere that is approved of by hierarchy, and then still have to pay Market rent on it?
And then as a requirement for that wonderful prize, tell them that they first have to move to a different continent? Presumably shutter all avenues that provide them with financial Independence. And then stop being socially connected and sharing what they choose to about their own children?
It’s preposterous.
I saw that post about the “royal reporter” and if so much crap hadn’t already been written by the press, I would have thought that was some type of parody. I mean it hits all the talking points, move to “Africa” , disappear, no contact with anybody. Who in the year 2026 thinks like that? Well…. we are living in an alternate timeline now so I guess that tracks. And it just kills me that they think the Sussexes are just begging to hang around a bunch of pedo protectors who are being booed and called parasites all the time, lol. Seriously?
@dee. They don’t want to accept reality. They are pissed because they have buyers remorse. The left behinds are boring and bland. They have no access to the Sussexes or their children. They have to buy Meghan’s products for opinions that has no effect anymore. They have been sued, newspapers are losing money. They are being relegated to YouTube and substack. The podcasts have dried up as well. They are angry because they were clearly banking all their clout and fortunes on the Sussexes and they have been completely shut out. They’re coping and trying to manifest their downfall. It seems that’s it making them crazy as well.
“HE HAS JAM TOO!!!”😂🤣 I am crying here. And this sadly is probably exactly what the rota rats whine to each other. The level of petty with these people.
God Save the Jam!
😂😂🤣 ooh I want that on a t-shirt!
I’m having a hard time following the thoroughfare of this complaint. If a business woman comes on a trip, and meets with people during that trip, anything that she does during the trip is an implicit endorsement by those people as well?
So if I go on a business trip to a conference in Atlanta and have lunch with my cousin, she’s implicitly endorsing the conference by having lunch with me?
Why do they even think she wants to launch As Ever in the UK right now?
I agree the excuses are getting more and more ridiculous. Next it will be Charles can’t meet with Harry and Meghan unless they promise to work on Archie and Lili losing their American accents, lest it be seen as an endorsement by the King of people not having English accents.
They will say that the king won’t meet with the Sussexes unless they agree to leave Archie and Lilibet in the UK so they can “spend time with their cousins and learn about their FaMiLy”. The Unroyals appear to be the real derangers, unless they decide to put a stop to this nonsense in the press. You would think even they would be sick of this after eight years.
I said this a couple of weeks ago. The jam that brought down a monarchy, and now here we are! Such powerful jam. 😂🤣😭
But that jam must surely help them pay for their 1,000-room house!
And 16 thousand bathrooms 🛁
So they’re worried she will sell jam for that one week in July? Like at a pop-up shop or something? Huh?? Or just that she might one day sell jam in the uk.
I *think* the faux concern is that she would announce expanding into the UK while actually in the UK and it would be presumed that charles gave his blessing or something.
I say faux concern because the real concern is that Meghan is successful and happy.
Lol, I can’t with these people. Anyways, Charles won’t even give them security so they would never expect him to bless her jam.
They won’t go until honest apologies are made. Without the apology and acceptance that their behaviour was very bad, it’s a no go.
To think, I used to respect the institution and the people (QEII) within. Blinders are OFF!!
It’s their popularity that digs deepest. No matter how many bot farms they use or trolls deployed online they haven’t made a dent into their global presence, the numbers that continue to line the walks and pay to see the Sussexes. The Whales can claim Sussex pay for folks to show up for Prince Harry to stroll into court or complain they can’t get gossip in Montecito that Prince Harry has no friends buts it’s simply a mirror of the Whales insecurities
But the Sussexes are broke remember? I mean Meghan could barely afford to pay for all of the women to come to “her” retreat don’t cha know? I even heard that they are planning to hitch a ride on a FedEx plane to Australia so they can save money on plane tickets! Omg, I probably shouldn’t say this because some derangers will think it’s true, lol.
“… a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren”
“A senior source” = an old fart among the royal rota or a paid PR lackey at BP who saw an opportunity to humanise Charles using the Sussex children whose potential skin colour he and Kate had expressed concerns about.
I still don’t think that Charles saw those children during the Jubilee, only the Queen saw them, so he has never met Lilibet in person. Just as I don’t think that he saw Harry and Meghan when they made a surprise stop to visit the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games in The Netherlands.
I don’t believe it either.
CRex has only ever displayed one pic from Archie’s christening, and I don’t think the time frames from the Jubbly matched.
As to Invictus Games Netherlands, I don’t remember H&M taking the kids.
The picture of Charles during Archie’s Christening is very cold and distant. The look on the face of Charles in the picture of Harry holding Archie has always rubbed me the wrong way. It is almost a look of disgust or confusion as if he’s curious as to why this biracial baby isn’t as dark as he had concerns about. There he was a father seeing his youngest son hold his firstborn child during a special ceremony and the best he could do was make such a sour and distant expression.
ITA Magdalena. I don’t think he saw those children during the Jubilee either due to the time constraints. Nor do I believe he took a break from his ‘Maundy Thursday’ jobs in 2022 distributing coins for his mother and attending Service in order to hoof it over to see H-M. The seniors on the bus might have seen them, but not Chuck.
The thing is, I don’t think that any seniors on any bus saw them either. I think someone (staff, Angela Kelly, or one of the Queen’s courtiers) at Windsor Castle leaked the information that Harry and Meghan had visited the Queen, but didn’t want to out themselves, so they and the reporters concocted that story about unnamed visitors “seeing” them and how surprised these tourists were. All lies. They were caught out, and angry, because the Queen knew that the Sussexes were visiting and didn’t tell anyone and the leakers knew that they had to ensure that the leak could not be traced to them. They needed the story to come out in order to collect their usual paycheque and they needed to gin up outrage that Harry and Meghan had dared to visit without their advance knowledge.
It also punctured the narrative which the media had begun to run, about how awful H+M were to be going to The Netherlands without visiting the Queen, only for it to come out that they had been in the UK under the very noses of their harassers, and left without being detected.
Same. I don’t believe he has ever met Lili. Sources say he did but nah.
Harry would have put it in his book if Chuck had met both of the kids. There would be no reason not to include it. I agree that Charles probably hasn’t seen Archie since his christening. And notice Harry has never talked about any “weekly zoom calls with grandpa” like he did with the Queen and Prince Philip. That man doesn’t care about those kids, if anything they are an inconvenience that ties Harry to Meghan and the US.
I also don’t believe that he met with the Sussex children during the week of the Queen’s jubilee. The time constraint and the logistics of the whole week don’t work to make it possible. The mention by the media of him meeting them just before the church service only happened the following week when we learned from Lili’s birthday photos that they had a birthday party for her and that she and Archie had met with the Queen during their time in Windsor. The church service wasn’t in Windsor but in the London area where we are to believe that Harry and Meghan took their children to meet with Charles AND CAMILLA just before the church service and then left them alone in an unfamiliar place with people who have never once cared or protected them even from the threats to harm and unalive them. We are to believe that they were comfortable leaving their children in a place without them knowing that Camilla and palace staff could at best take unauthorized photos of them to share with the media or worse still, harm them. There is no way that they would have brought their children outside of the Windsor and Queen’s protective bubble just to meet Charles, when he could have made the trip to visit them in Windsor on Lili’s birthday.
Sandringham is antiquated, stuck in the Edwardian era. I went on a tour and it’s cold, not welcoming at all. I can’t imagine what Archie and Lilibet would think of the experience if they were to come over and stay there; it would be quite jarring being surrounded by a staff comprised of strangers and an emotionally repressed grandfather and condescending wife.
When this children and their mother come, they will be welcomed in a warm big house by uncle Charles and aunts Sarah and Jane. They will get to know granny’s grave and her early life. I don’t know if that will be this year or later, but I doubt they will visit any royal castle.
These idiots are out here doing wellness checks on Andrew and hate Meghan so much they don’t want her to sell jam!?! If I was her they would never see those kids. You don’t get to hate me and then see my kids – they can’t be trusted. May she never have to go that island – and may future wellness checks for Andrew happen in prison.
So stupid and so funny. Meghan doesn’t have to be in the UK in order to sell jam in the UK. But even funnier is the idea that Meghan would jump through a million hoops just to see Charles again.
Exactly, remember in that letter she wrote to Chuck saying that she knew he didn’t care about her and Archie but to at least let Harry have security? But now according to the press, Meghan is desperate to come back to be around that man. They are acting like Meghan is like Fergie, desperate to hang around and collect whatever scraps fall from the royal table.
Charles may be king, but Meghan is the Jam Emperor. The Jamperor.
Jampress. 😉
I suggest a special line extension for Meghan for the British market —
“WHAT EVER” !
Lol
Charles has proven himself unworthy of a visit from the Sussexes. He’s putting it out there he will snub them on his US visit. And what would they even talk after the first 5 minutes of greetings? It’s not like he’s going to actually play with the kids. His gray face of impending death could scare the hell out of A&L.
Focusing on the jam aspect is just too hilarious. I think the media is panicking because after Charles is gone, and after the 2027 IG, there will be absolutely nothing left to pull their (still) favorite prince back to the UK. They know they can’t write stories about him visiting William in the future.
Oh you know they will try and write those stories though. “Harry is desperate to reconcile with William so that Archie and Lilibet will get to know their uncle the king and their royal cousins!” That will be the theme for the next forty years, and then when (if) George becomes king, it will switch to Archie and Lilibet are desperate to come to the UK so their children can know their second cousin the king! Gag!
Being threatened by a pot of jam says more about them than about Meghan’s business plans…
The RF blame Spare and the Oprah interview for the family rift but before either of those, Charles didn’t speak out in defense of Harry and Meghan. The mealy mouthed king was happy to let the BM rake his son and DIL over the coals because it took the heat off of him and his Rottweiler consort (sorry Rottweilers). Charles is a pathetic worm of a man and William isn’t any better.
The rota is continually caught between panicking over their loss of the only interesting royals and having to admit that they played a role in driving them away.
Sucks to be them.
I hope Meghan continues to protect her peace by keeping the kids at home and enjoying time in her lovely pool with her lovely mom.
So it has come down to Jam!! Dear lord they have fricken lost the plot when it’s all about the damn jam!!!
Sure, Jam.
😂😂😂
I think there is something deeper than the backlash and the bad press that eats at these people. They fancy themselves experts and past masters at reading human nature, across eras, across cultures, across continents and conflict and reconciliation. They fancy themselves a cockpit that can contain the vastie fields of France, to cite Henry V. That is a lot of what makes their theatre, film, tv, fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and standup comedy so amazing. They have a direct line to the human soul. And they got this one wrong. And it kills them. It means their whole world view is warped. They miscalibrated. And they’re stuck witnessing how wrong they were, as the story spins out with the momentum of the inevitable. It’s a sight to see.
The royal family has all sorts of commercial ventures themselves, like selling tea, honey, lavender, etc. And Kate’s sister had a very crass (and very unsuccessful) attempt at a TV career and author, while the parents’ own crass party supply business flopped. But it’s ok for *them* to visit, just not Meghan?
Weren’t the Middletons selling Jubilee decorations when the queen was alive? That bunch has been pimping their royal connections for years and everyone looked the other way. But oh, that’s right they’re not biracial, so its fine, nothing to see here.
Let’s not forget the whole royal warrant program. Those are straight up royal endorsements for commercial ventures.
The last time Harry said he wanted to bring his children in the UK was to the court on December 2023. Nothing had happened since and I truly believe that ship has sailed. The king had the mean to meet but have clearly showed no interest. If Harry bring the children, they might meet the king, but this won’t be a priority.
Meghan must come also. Harry was angry at his father for telling him Meghan was not welcome at Balmoral afterbqueen died
harry and meghan make decisions together. We need to stop with the ‘Harry should only bring the children if Meghan goes!!!!”
IF Harry brings the children and Meghan stays home, that would be because they decided that was the right choice. IF they both go, same thing – they decide that was the right choice.
Meghan should insist that she will only come to the UK if Charles promises to not invade and colonise Mars.
Wording is weird, this is about Charles and Harry yet it’s calling Harry “ The younger royal brother”. Charles has two younger royal brothers. Harry is his “younger royal son”.
It makes me question the source of these trivial assertions.
Charles looks very, very unwell, to be kind. His eyes are extremely puffy. Whatever cancer has struck him is not going away-IMO.
When I first saw the headline, I pictured Meghan toting some jam in her suitcase and bringing it to a meet up with Charles to try to sell a few jars … to him.
Kind of like when your sister’s kids visit and bring several boxes of Girl Scout cookies hoping you’ll buy some to help out their sales numbers.
The actual thing they’re claiming is even more nonsensical than that. The Duchess’s jams sell out as soon as they’re released… she doesn’t need to personally hawk jam in her travels LOL
the fuck?
I came here to post “WTAF?”