A Pentagon official threatened to use military force against the Vatican & Pope Bob

Remember when Pope Franny was around? He was fun to cover – he loved food and he loved to use homophobic slurs. Good times. Well, Pope Leo – aka Pope Bob – isn’t as memeable as Franny, but Bob is special. He’s American, he’s multilingual, and he has no issues with pissing off the fascists in the Trump administration. Bob regularly gives barely-veiled sermons about all of the crazy sh-t Trump & company are doing. What’s even wilder is that the Trumpers have their eye on Pope Bob. Like, Bob really gets under their skin, and JD Vance has tried to “well, actually” the Vatican several times. Vance looks ridiculous every single time. Which is probably why the Trumpers decided to bring in the big guns: Whiskey Pete Hegseth and his merry band of Pentagon psychos. One of the Pentagon psychos pulled the Vatican’s ambassador to the US into a closed-door meeting and threatened the cardinal and the papacy.
In January, behind closed doors at the Pentagon, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby summoned Cardinal Christophe Pierre — Pope Leo XIV’s then-ambassador to the United States — and delivered a lecture.
“America,” Colby and his colleagues told the cardinal, “has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.”
As tempers rose, one U.S. official reached for a fourteenth-century weapon and invoked the Avignon Papacy, the period when the French Crown used military force to bend the bishop of Rome to its will.
That scene, broken this week by Mattia Ferraresi in an extraordinary piece of journalism for The Free Press, may be the most remarkable moment in the long and knotted history of the American republic’s relationship with the Catholic Church. There is no public record of any Vatican official ever taking a meeting at the Pentagon, and certainly none of a senior U.S. official threatening the Vicar of Christ on Earth with the prospect of an American Babylonian Captivity.
The reporting also confirms — with fresh sources and new color — what I first reported in February: that the Vatican declined the Trump-Vance White House’s invitation to host Pope Leo XIV for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
Ferraresi obtained accounts from Vatican and U.S. officials briefed on the Pentagon meeting. According to his sources, Colby’s team picked apart the pope’s January state-of-the-world address line by line and read it as a hostile message aimed directly at the administration. What enraged them most was Leo’s declaration that “a diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force.” The Pentagon read that sentence as a frontal challenge to the so-called “Donroe Doctrine” — Trump’s update of Monroe, asserting unchallenged American dominion over the Western Hemisphere.
The cardinal sat through the lecture in silence. The Holy See has not, since that day, given an inch.
Ferraresi’s reporting also adds vital color to the collapse of the 250th anniversary visit. JD Vance personally extended the invitation in May 2025, just two weeks after Leo’s election in the conclave. According to a senior Vatican official quoted in the piece, the Holy See initially considered the request, then postponed it indefinitely because of foreign policy disagreements, the rising opposition of American bishops to the Trump-Vance mass deportation regime, and a refusal to become a partisan trophy in the 2026 midterms.
“The administration tried every possible way to have the Pope in the U.S. in 2026,” one Vatican official told The Free Press. Instead, on July 4, 2026, the first American pope will travel to Lampedusa, the Italian island where North African migrants wash ashore by the thousands. Robert Francis Prevost is too deliberate a man to have chosen that date by accident.
Update: Letters from Leo can now independently confirm that the meeting took place — and that the Vatican was so alarmed by the Pentagon’s tactics that Pope Leo XIV shelved plans to visit the United States later this year. Some officials in the Vatican saw the Pentagon’s reference to an Avignon papacy as a threat to use military force against the Holy See.
I’m not Catholic whatsoever, but even I would balk at *anyone* treating a Vatican ambassador this way, or subjecting a Catholic cardinal to explicit threats of violence as a form of political retaliation. Is this the reason why Trump changed his mind on invading Greenland and Canada? He wanted some military assets to be available in case he decided to TAKE THE VATICAN BY FORCE? And for what reason? Because Pope Bob is literally doing his job, preaching Catholic doctrine and reiterating the Church’s stance on immigrants, the poor, war, war-mongering fascists and tolerance. “Oh, you’re spreading the gospel, huh? Would you still feel the same way if I aimed my assault rifle at your pointy hat?”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
As a former Catholic, now agnostic, I am so happy and proud. This is exactly what the pope should do, advocate for the poor and repressed.
I second your remarks.
So do I – and I’m a Roman Catholic. To theaten a pope for doing his actual job is a choice. And shows you what and who the world is dealing with – people with not one decent bone in their bodies!
It’s well within Pope Bob’s power to excommunicate Vance.
Make it so!
From your finger tips to God’s ears.
He should absolutely do it.
At my church, nearly every week we’re seeing a few lapsed Catholics who are returning to the Church because they’re impressed with Pope Bob having the courage of his convictions.
@Miranda: I am very tempted but don’t trust that this will last beyond Leo. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m wary, too, Brassy Rebel, but the people who pick the next pope will be cardinals selected by Leo. So that’s hopeful.
Brassy, if you are tempted, do consider it. And that goes for anyone else who is considering it. Sane Catholics will be needed to support Pope Leo and keep the christofascist evangelical-to-Catholic converts from taking over and trying to remake the church.
The Catholic Church is cool AF now. Thank you, Pope Leo!
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1ol19hrJ8DU
Lapsed Roman Catholic here. We can’t confuse Christian Nationality with Catholicism. Christian Nationals took the Bible and perverted it to suit their own purposes. Pope Leo is the leader of Christianity, and he won’t be pigeon holed into a bastardization of Christian faith.
No, he is the leader of your version of Christianity. He is NOT the leader of Christianity as a whole. See Martin Luther as one example.
I will admit to being a chreaster catholic since my children have grown, I am happy that we seem to have a Pope with a backbone. Hopefully 🤞🏼vance gets excommunicated so publicly he looses all catholic support.
(Chreaster is a Christmas and Easter Mass attending Catholic)
We refer to ourselves as CEOs (Christmas & Easter Only)
We call ourselves submarines. We pop up for Christmas and Easter!
JD Vance already killed one pope so the precedent is set. I saw a photo of “Elbridge Colby” and he totally looks like his name. He’s the kid at prep school who got bullied. So now he spends all his time bullying people he knows won’t bully back. Unlike Charles, the pope is not coming over here to be the demented lunatic’s captive audience. Good call.
While your politicians and media remains silent about the crimes being committed in the name of your country, Pope Leo stands apart preaching the gospel.
An absolute shame from a criminal “Christian” country.
Many of our politicians are far from silent about this. And despite the efforts of MAGA to make their version of Christianity the established religion in the US, our constitution forbids the establishment of any religion by the government.
None of those protections, freedom FROM religion, are safe from the current set of MAGAT supremes.
@Sunshine, I don’t want to inundate you with too many resources all at once, but for “media” you might be interested in Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack columns and videos. For “politicians” start with Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Raskin’s tireless efforts will lead you to connections with other very active politicians — if you’re genuinely interested.
As @Brassy Rebel has already pointed out, the United States is not a “Christian” country — as MAGA and their media would have you believe.
tldr: If you genuinely believe that we’ve been “silent” as a country, then you’ve been getting your information from some very siloed sources. I’d be happy to suggest some alternatives— including some of the pertinent discussions on this very site.
Sunshine, where do you get your views?!? Our politicians and media aren’t silent.
We aren’t a Christian country either, freedom of religion was spelled out by our founding fathers. We have plenty who follow the Jewish faith, plenty of atheists, Muslim, Sikhs, etc.
We’re not a Christian country, either Christian or ‘Christian’. We’re a pluralist country with people from all faiths or no faiths.
One of the founding principles of the U.S. — i.e., it was established on this principle — is freedom of religion. So, it’s not a Christian country.
Trump is a criminal, yes. I know it sounds crazy to say, but the U.S. did not, in fact, elect him. Elon Musk manipulated the election at Trump’s behest. This will be proven in time. Truly, Americans do not want this.
I’m not Catholic either, but I’m a fan of Pope Leo. He’s doing a better job of standing up against tyranny, and in favor of Christian values, than most other world leaders.
Pope Bob is committed to dismantling and disempowering Opus Dei, a conservative Catholic group based in Rome, but with a presence in Washington. Among its notable US members are former AG Bill Barr, Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, SCOTUS members Alito, Kavanaugh, Thomas, along with a number of Heritage Foundation cronies.
Opus Dei is stacked with very conservative members and has been incredibly successful in getting its agenda enacted in the US. As I see it, Opus Dei is trying to usurp the Catholic Church by implementing their vision of Church Doctrine.
Pope Bob is not handing over the keys to St. Peter’s Basilica, figuratively or literally, to Barr et all. (Steve Bannon might also be a member, IIRC, and he is adamant about maintaining a Patriarchal society.
(Apologies for the fuzziness. Migraine)
The Pope and many theologians see Opus Dei as heresy.
True…but they also see Lutherans as heresy.
At least Lutherans aren’t trying to take over the Church and remake it in their own image. It would be terrible if Catholics started having to go to church suppers and eating a lot of hot dish. 😭
Opus Dei is scary stuff. It was part of the collapse of one of Spain’s oldest banks. Leo originally served where Opus Dei started, although at the time it wasn’t what it is now. Pope Francis was apparently about to shut it down when he died, I hope Leo gets it done, and soon.
I want these psychos out of government.
Opus Dei is not influential in and of itself, it recruits men of influence. The liberal US Catholic Church was erased during the child sex abuse scandals, opting for more conservative approach in an effort to mask and minimize its crimes. During that time, the Vatican investigated and harassed American nuns who were continuing to implement actual Christian values. Pope Bob is obviously trying to bring the church back to its community based roots, but he is still the head of an extremely conservative and patriarchal faith. Expect small shifts, not sweeping change.
Agree. Never during the papacy of Pope Francis was one iota of Doctrine changed. I expect the same from the papacy of Pope Leo.
Trump can’t stand it that he can’t bend the Vatican to his will. Im sure all former State Department officials are completely horrified!
One of his minions should remind him that the Vatican has been around for 2000 years, he doesn’t know if he will be in charge within 6 months.
Threaten our Pope and see how many trillions will come for you, idiot. 😡
Yes! The former State Department probably had a handy handbook of advice for new administrations. Sort of Diplomacy for Dummies:
Number One: Don’t threaten other countries with annihilation. Number Two: Don’t threaten the Vatican.
&Giddy, The Pentagon/U.S.A. threatened an ambassador of a country, Vatican city is an independent country.
Diplomatically (and perhaps under international law?) threatening an ambassador IS threatening the leader if the country, the Pope, and the country itself.
They threatened the Pope because they did not like what he said.
Separately, no one at all should be threatened for speaking and this includes religious leaders… Episcopalian, Lutheran, Greek Orthodox, Baptist, Jewish, Muslim, on and on
That was my first thought too. It’s as if the question was “how do we piss off the entire world” and it started in stages.
More like – how do we disrupt the whole world and make personal billions/trillions in the process?
Um, Pope Bob is a South Sider. Don’t mess with him!
Raised Catholic in the U.S. here. And the dislike of Catholics by these Christian Nationalists isn’t new or random. I remember plenty of times in college coming across fundamental Christians who would say out loud to me that they believed the Pope was evil. Oh and that Catholics aren’t Christians. And they have a huge problem with Catholics praying to saints. So this threat is totally in part that Chicago Pope won’t bend the knee to their evil regime but they also already really didn’t like Catholics. (I don’t know if y’all saw the story that the Pentagon wouldn’t let Catholics have a Good Friday service in the Pentagon chapel. )
Yes, I grew up in a Christian nationalist church, and I have been so surprised that MAGA included so many Catholics because I know they don’t consider them Christian. That and Mormons. I have maintained that maga could’ve been splintered by requiring them to pick an official Bible of some kind.
That is interesting that you brought up the different Bibles! I had a suite mate in college who was fundamental Christian and one day she asked to borrow my Bible. She was absolutely flabbergasted at all the extra chapters. I wish I had thought to ask to see her version of the Bible.
That is unlikely to happen when the actual leader of MAGA has no religious affiliation or values at all.
I think part of the ‘problem’ was/is that so many Catholics were/are Irish or Hispanic or Italian. Not Anglo enough.
The KKK included Catholics on its list of groups of people to expel from the U.S., not much has changed. The far right saw Catholics as useful for the anti-abortion position and nothing else. Francis reminded the world that there’s a lot more to being Catholic than abortion opposition and things got really tense between him and the American Conference of Bishops, so much so that a break was feared. But Francis started removing & replacing bishops with those who espoused his views of the world and Leo has been doing the same. The Vatican stands against all Trump and MAGA are
@sue, Catholics praying to saints?! I was raised Catholic and mother would have been horrified! To my parents, praying to saints without the invocation of God’s name was considered worshiping a false God! Why the difference between catholics?
I was raised Catholic and went to Catholic elementary school, high school and university. I attended every first Friday mass and never missed Sunday mass. I’m not sure what surprises you about praying to saints. We do not worship them, we ask for intercession. Catholics pray to St Jude, St Anthony, St Joseph , St Theresa, for their help; it’s not heresy, they are canonized. We pray to Mary. As a family we have a St Jude statues, which we light a candle to when we pray, he is our patron saint.
Ummmm….the Hail Mary?
@Mayp Oh, sorry – what faction of Catholic are you? I am speaking as a Roman Catholic. I probably should have specified that. Roman Catholics are typically well versed in Patron Saints that they pray to to intercede for them and keep medals of saints. Like Sunnee said, we pray for them to intercede to God for us. We don’t worship them. Have you ever heard of praying to St. Anthony when you lose something – that’s probably the most well known one. He is also the patron saint of the sick and I prayed for him to intercede when my nephew got really sick as a baby. I prayed for St. Gianna Molla to intercede every single day and wore her medal around my neck when I was pregnant with my daughter as she’s the patron saint of pregnancy and childbirth. Check out the Saint Gianna Shrine website to read dozens of testimonials of women who believe praying for her to intercede helped them to safely have a child. The St. Christopher medal is found in many Roman Catholics’ cars as he is the patron saint of travelers – we pray to him for a safe trip. You will find petitions written to St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes inside of R.C. churches. I could go on and on.
I confess, I don’t know much about other factions of Catholicism.
@sue, thanks for your response. I’m still confused but maybe it was just how I was raised in the Catholic faith.
To me intercession does not mean just praying to a saint – rather, it means praying to a saint to pray (to God) on your behalf. So, in the Hail Mary, you are asking Mary to pray to God for you. I always understood that asking saints to otherwise intercede on your behalf is inappropriate. For example, saying a prayer to just Saint Anthony to help you find something is not appropriate. I had a friend in college who would say a prayer to Saint Anthony to help her find a parking space!
By the way, I was raised in the Roman Catholic faith. I had a Saint Christopher’s medal myself but I never prayed to Saint Christopher for a safe trip because that would be praying to a saint without the intercession of that Saint on your behalf to god.
My hometown had a billboard by the railroad tracks for years that said the Pope was the Antichrist. YEARS. Don’t know who the owner was but obvs some sort of fundamentalist Christian.
@Sue — So many MAGA people are actual converts to Catholicism. I can’t figure out what the motive is; it definitely isn’t due to religion. They must be cozying up to Leonard Leo and other kingmakers? The list includes Newt Gingrich, JD Vance, Candace Owens, Ross Douthat, Bobby Jindal, and on and on. I mean, none of these people are sincere, so … why convert?
I got lost with all the nicknames so I’m not entirely sure what happened but I’m not surprised. This administration is ready to bully their own mothers if they come in the middle of their crazy agenda. Seems that Diplomacy took a sabbatical.
bigly giving some henrician vibes
Trump has managed to bully everyone powerful in the US, probably thought he could do it to a Pope from the US. But he isn’t ‘a Pope from the US’. Yes, Pope Leo, make all the coward CEOs and MAGA politicians here look bad!
Will no one rid us of this turbulent “Administration”??
Good one.
It doesn’t surprise me. American Christian Nationalist is WASP – White Anglo Saxon Protestant. Keep in mind, while we’ve had two Catholic Presidents, Biden is the first Catholic president to not be shot while in office.
Term WASP refers to the Episcopal church. They are most definitely not MAGA. The majority of the Supreme Court is Catholic and most of the Catholic members were nominated by Republicans so I’m not sure what point you are making.
Yeah, I’m wildly concerned about people conflating mainstream Protestantism with American Evangelical Christianity. They are not the same and no true WASP would be caught dead tithing 20% every week tk a “church” in a basketball arena with a Starbucks that speaks in tongues and sings and dances.
They were put on the Court because of the Catholic abortion position, that’s it. That’s the only part of Catholicism that matters to right-wingers and far too many Catholics have let them get away with that for far too long
The idea that WASP is only for Episcopalians isn’t really true anymore, hasn’t been true for decades. The term has evolved to mean something beyond that, which is what happens with words. And yes I associate most WASPs as being MAGA at this point, or at least voting for Trump while pretending to hold their noses.
And ditto @lightpurple – they were put on the bench for their anti abortion position. And they are also pretty conservative Catholic, I imagine Kavanaugh wouldn’t fare too well in a discussion with the Pope.
In 250 years, the USA has only had 2 Catholic presidents and no Hindi, Muslim or Jewish presidents. Biden was also the only Catholic vice president. Vance doesn’t count; 2 Popes have now told him he’s not Catholic
I applaud him not going…cuz dump would use it as confirmation that the church agrees with his policies.
The conclave picking an American pope knew what they were doing here. Is the Catholic Church going to be a progressive lefty organization? No. But being against war and helping the poor has been one of the fundamental messages from the outset. (Imperfectly applied at many times).
Making threats on the Vatican is just dumb. The church actually punished the pedos in their midst whereas the Americans are protecting them, including the pedo in chief.
American Catholics should be aware that they are targets as much as any minority, especially the non white Catholics.
No, the Catholic Church did not punish pedos, law enforcement did, hence the massive scandal and huge victim settlements. Let’s not rewrite history because Trump sucks.
I was educated by Sisters of Mercy and Jesuits. They both are strong proponents of social justice Catholicism. When the Church abandoned the social justice component, I abandoned the Church.
Yes, the sisters of Mercy, were my high school teachers , my brothers were taught by jesuits. They are all about social justice and enlightenment and SCIENCE. For this reason, I could never understand Catholics who stand with MAGA. MAGA are uneducated, unenlightened conformists who preach ignorant nonsense and desire uninformed audience. That is not true to catholicism i was raised in.
12 years of education by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet here. I had to fight with my mother to go to a public university as she wanted me to follow my sister to a Catholic University too. I was well educated in Social Justice, Science, and Humanities.
Let’s not forget that the Nazi regime considered Catholicism a threat to Nazi ideology. Catholics and clergy were targeted and sent to concentration camps, especially in Poland, because they wouldn’t knuckle under to Nazi leadership. Records from Auschwitz showed that of non-Jewish prisoners who were killed there, 80% were Catholic. So we see these threats from the MAGA/Christian Nationalists are nothing new. Faux Catholics like Vance are just using it for votes, clout, money.
I’m the last person to be spouting bible passages but I keep thinking about Jesus tipping over the tables of the merchants and money lenders in the temple. He was totally not into corruption, right?
Team Pope Bob!
The church protected pedos until they didn’t. That’s when law enforcement was able to prosecute and it wouldn’t have happened unless the church establishment let it happen. (People went to the police as early as the late 1960s in Canadian cases and the church was involved in covering for them) It doesn’t make them heroes but they are not still actively protecting them which is what the U.S. government is doing right now.
Priests also got defrocked which is a specific church punishment.
Again the U.S. government is doing the opposite of that. And they are doing it out in the open without any shame.
Not touching on the rest because my head spins, but this is a hill I will die on: Pope Bob is not the first American pope, Pope Franny was. Argentina is part of the American continent, which is then further subdivided into North, Central and South.
The USA’s point of view has been to co-opt the name of the Italian adventurer all to itself, which fine, great, take all the colonizer for yourself, totally fine. But honestly, the lack of inclusiveness the viewpoint demonstrates shows all that is wrong with this country.
And technically, Leo is a citizen of Peru. He lived there for decades and naturalized. If he hadn’t, I don’t think he would be Pope. I don’t think they would have chosen someone with just US ties
@Minerva,
it’s very true, I try to be careful to specify U.S., North American, South American, Central and I am not always perfect. It doesn’t help when our media is loose with language.
It’s a good reminder how important specific language and history is. Of course Franny was the first American pope and I appreciate the reminder
The problem is that there’s no appropriate name for US residents. There’s Canadians and Mexicans and Argentinians etc etc but…no ‘Statsians’. The only alternative, Americans, blurs the situation.
My kid and I have been kicking around a few terms we should champion for people from the US. Staters. Units. USeds is her personal favorite.
I’ve tried to train myself to use ‘people from the US’ the way I’ve trained myself to use they/them as a general term. But I also slip.
But if I could pick, with all my sarcasm showing, I would use the term Units. As is Units in the Capatalist Machine. I did warn of sarcasm.
Practicing Catholic and agree with the Pope. I have fundamental disagreement with many of the principals of the Catholic doctrine but choose Catholicism.
One of my favourite things on former twitter is so called christians(*) trying to lecture the pope about the bible. I’m a former roman catholic now an atheist but I like the pope.
*)these people may claim that they are but then ignore Jesus&the bible(feed the poor, don’t cheat, envy is a sin etc
I left the Catholic Church over the abuse scandal, but I still love the Catholic Mass. And I’ve been cheering hard for Leo, who doesn’t take any crap from the Trumpists. It’s because of Leo that the American bishops have been fighting the Trump administration on immigration.
So I love that instead of coming to the USA on July 4, Leo will be pointedly spending the day on the island where Northern African migrants come ashore.
I and other cradle Catholics will fight for Leo if needs be.
Ditto
OMG! I’m a reluctant agnostic, but have a lot of respect for Pope Leo. This hard right Christian bent is right up there. My SIL is one and one of their beliefs is that Catholicism is not Christian which is mind boggling to me because is there was no Catholicism there would be no Protestantism. Anyway, attacking the Vatican would not go well for those &*^% idiots.
Trump can not be gone (impeachment, 25th amendment, Big Mac) soon enough for me.
I am not Catholic but have been impressed with Pope Leo. I think he sees he needs to oust this Christian Nationalists from the religion and this mess they get into with regards to racism, war, etc.
Pope Bob should immediately ex-communicate:
– VP Heritage Foundation Plant
– Any Catholic in the Trump administration
– Any elected Republican Catholics in D.C.
👏
“American Babylonian Captivity” is an absolute banger of a phrase. Having been raised a fundamentalist, I hear the underlying “we’re calling you the antichrist of Revelation” whistle and oooooooh is it loud.
Well played.
Let’s see that thing in the White House attempt to spin a basketball on his finger as skillfully as
Pope Bob did the other day. And some chucklehead threatened the Church with a medieval weapon? Will no one rid us of this meddlesome Administration?
I assumed that was a metaphorical statement with the invoking of ‘the Avignon Papacy’. There’d be no reason for any US government office to have a 14th century European weapon (if it were Native American–the only 14th century weapon type possible in the US–per NAGPRA it should have been repatriated to their respective tribe).
I am fascinated by this whole issue. I often think about my religion, which I’m so grateful to share with Pope Leo, it’s like what Churchill said about democracy: it’s not the best religion, it might be the worst religion, except for all the others that have been tried. Seriously, the Protestant churches (there are so many of them, and I think this explains it) have spawned a psycho fringe. And the fringe has taken over. Same for the Republican Party. Since the Inquisition, the Catholic Church has resisted the temptation of fanaticism. It has a mechanism for self-correction. Don’t get ahead of yourself. It works for individuals and whole countries. It was forced to observe the separation of church and state. It was forced to acknowledge the distinction between power in a worldly sense and influence in a cultural dimension. It was forced to match theory to practice. It does not promise rapture or redemption. It certainly does not promise that you can be born again, quite literally, until you leave this life and shuffle off this mortal coil. Till then, you just do your best, every day. This story probably got a round of hearty laughs at the Vatican. Like, LOL. I mean. My god. Literally.
Maybe…’from one point of view .@Yankedoodles, I hope you also watched Spotlight about the systemic rape, abuse,
and organizational cover up.
Children and women were abused and priests were just moved from parish to parish to continue to abuse.
It was enabled and even facilitated by church from the top down.
There’s many, many other issues with the catholic church and its leadership and members just like every religion and organization
Ditto CWS.
The catholic church supported, shielded, and helped numerous nazis to escape.
Catholicism has spawned several psychotic fringes too. Some of which were supported by Benedict (suitable traitorous name). A good friend of mine was a roman catholic nun. She and her fellow sisters were threatened with excommunication and losing all access to the retirements they had earned. Why? Because they supported universal healthcare and support for migrants in the face of Benedict ordering them to shut up and know their place.
The catholic church overall is no bastion of ethics.
I really, really want to know (1) who said it, (2) who brought a 13th C weapon, and (3) who was involved in planning a deliberate threat invoking the Avignon Papacy AND SHOWING A WEAPON FROM THE SAME ERA.
FFS these people are insane. I don’t care if the savvy press thinks marching on Rome is crazy, this regime clearly thinks they can do anything and everything they want.
I know what I’m referencing in my calls to reps this week.
I always told my aunt (who’s not Catholic or evangelical) that they hate your religion too. They hate everything that isn’t in their tiny box. Even the “Catholics” in this regime hate Catholics.
I think the ‘weapon’ was the invoking of the 14th century Avignon Papacy. After all, a 14th century American weapon would be Native American, and nobody in the Pentagon should have that sort of thing in their office.
Oh! I understood it to be European— making the threat “this was used before against the church and we’ll do it again.” Creepy fixated stuff, in other words.
The Catholic Church has survived much worse. But yeah…this is unhinged.
Another Cradle Catholic here. Pope Leo isn’t afraid of anything that convicted r*pist and felon can hurl at him. How benighted they are to try.
I’d love to see Vance ex-communicated, it sure would put a damper on that book he’s coming out with in June about his faith. He’s all in with Trump’s killing, he deserves it.
As someone currently sitting in a political office I’m pretty sure there are ethical rules & regs that disallow his publishing a book right now. Ah, who am I kidding? Rules & regs are for us regular shmoes.
Doubt Pope Leo is afraid of DT – he’s fighting dark forces far more serious than our ridiculous “president”
Francis was amazing, but this Pope has inspired me to return to the Catholic Church, in which I was raised. I am an atheist, that’s why I stopped going to church, and so I know this doesn’t make sense. But thanks to Pope Leo and the videos of DJ Padre Guilherme on YouTube, I am excited about the message of love that the Catholic Church is bringing in new ways. I want to go to church to support a voice of peace and reason in this chaotic world, and the true meaning of Christianity.
Instead of visiting the US, the Pope should plan visits to Greenland, Canada, Venezuela, Ukraine, Lebanon; that would irk some people
He was in Lebanon in late November / early December last year.
I think Pope Leo should reconsider coming to America. It would be a perfect opportunity to throw some holy water on the Anti-Christ.
If only. DT is literally that evil, not hard to imagine him melting into a putrid soup like a wicked goblin, hissing and shrieking all the way to Hell. Holy water thrown by the pope would surely do the job!
I’m not a Catholic, but I know that the Pope is God’s representative on Earth for the Catholics (I think I’m right). So I suggest this: why not go further? Why not threaten God (him/herself) by climbing Mt. Sinai with a troop or Marines with deadly weapons and shoot at the sky, as Trump makes clear to God (with a megaphone?) that God needs to move aside for Trump’s rule? Trump will be the new God. Take down all the American flags on the walls of classrooms and replace it with a flag of Trump? Then school children can pledge allegiance to Trump. Take down images and statues of Christ on the cross in churches and replace that revered presence with images of Trump, holding the cross, and shaking his fist at God. Yes, this is the writing on the wall for all the imbeciles who worship Trump. Just replace God with Trump and call it a day. No more confusion as to who or what we worship? Declare to the world that the Orange One is the new God?
The “abomination of desolation,” anyone? That’s Revelation 13:14-15’s “image of the beast”, which will be set up by the Antichrist and his false prophet as an object of enforced global worship.
Sounds like Trump, for sure. On a lighter note, my mom likes to tell the story about how she yelled, “you, sir, are the abomination of desolation, sitting in the place where you should not be,” at a younger guy who stole her seat on a bus.
this is the most disgusting thing I ever heard of in relations to religion. God please give the pope strength and the willpower to stay strong and to do the work of God. anybody want to follow America’s leader into the bowels of hell keep on following this sideshow. I pray and hope this world find its inner goodness to reject all signs of satan.