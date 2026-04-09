“Nicole Kidman wore Schiaparelli to the ‘Margo’ premiere” links

Nicole Kidman wore Schiaparelli (and a bad wig?) to the NYC premiere of Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Elle Fanning’s suit is from Givenchy! [RCFA]
Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went out for overpriced sushi. [LaineyGossip]
They’re going to Americanize an Argentinian horror movie. [Pajiba]
Doja Cat defends Madonna. [OMG Blog]
Jean Smart and her boyfriend at the Hacks premiere [Just Jared]
An OG Charlie’s Angels reunion. [Socialite Life]
Elle Fanning’s milkmaid style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Andrew McCarthy keeps writing books. [Seriously OMG]
All about Aubrey Plaza’s partner Chris Abbott. [Hollywood Life]
The best movie twists of all time. [Buzzfeed]
What is happening with Nicole’s bangs in the second picture 😅 Elle looks lovely but with that styling I expect her to next demonstrate plane safety instructions.
Aw, I didn’t realize Jean Smart had a boyfriend. Good for her.
Margot is supposed to be an 18-year-old college freshman. I don’t know why she’s being played by someone who’s almost 30.
I think it would look and be a bit problematic to have a teenager playing that role onscreen tbh. Elle looks young for her age and can pull it off.
People are giving Aubrey Plaza crap for getting pregnant after her former husband, from whom she was separated, died. I hate this world.
This isn’t ancient Egypt where burying men with their “possessions” was a thing. These women are allowed to live. Folks need to mind their business.
Kylie’s working so hard to not be noticed.
/s
Call a pap, then pretend I didn’t. The Khar-Jenner playbook.
STAWP! They wanted sushi, which is SO hard to find in LA. It’s not like they have a private jet and could just fly to Japan. They had to eat at the ONLY sushi spot in LA. It’s not their fault that the paps also hang out there. Not.At.All.
I’m glad Aubrey Plaza is having a good life now. She’s been through hell, so she deserves a good turn. Hopefully she, her partner, and their baby stay healthy, happy, and safe.
I am curious about this – I read the book, which I didn’t LOVE but thought was okay.
Good for Doja Cat. I’d see Madonna if I could afford the tickets. Say what you like, but Madonna is an icon. I don’t see anyone clamoring for Mick Jagger and Keither Richards to stay off the stage, even though they’re both 80 and above. Jeez.