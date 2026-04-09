“Nicole Kidman wore Schiaparelli to the ‘Margo’ premiere” links

Nicole Kidman wore Schiaparelli (and a bad wig?) to the NYC premiere of Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Elle Fanning’s suit is from Givenchy! [RCFA]
Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went out for overpriced sushi. [LaineyGossip]
They’re going to Americanize an Argentinian horror movie. [Pajiba]
Doja Cat defends Madonna. [OMG Blog]
Jean Smart and her boyfriend at the Hacks premiere [Just Jared]
An OG Charlie’s Angels reunion. [Socialite Life]
Elle Fanning’s milkmaid style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Andrew McCarthy keeps writing books. [Seriously OMG]
All about Aubrey Plaza’s partner Chris Abbott. [Hollywood Life]
The best movie twists of all time. [Buzzfeed]

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12 Responses to ““Nicole Kidman wore Schiaparelli to the ‘Margo’ premiere” links”

  1. LeaTheFrench says:
    April 9, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    What is happening with Nicole’s bangs in the second picture 😅 Elle looks lovely but with that styling I expect her to next demonstrate plane safety instructions.

    Reply
  2. jais says:
    April 9, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    Aw, I didn’t realize Jean Smart had a boyfriend. Good for her.

    Reply
  3. Meredith says:
    April 9, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    Margot is supposed to be an 18-year-old college freshman. I don’t know why she’s being played by someone who’s almost 30.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      April 9, 2026 at 2:15 pm

      I think it would look and be a bit problematic to have a teenager playing that role onscreen tbh. Elle looks young for her age and can pull it off.

      Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    April 9, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    People are giving Aubrey Plaza crap for getting pregnant after her former husband, from whom she was separated, died. I hate this world.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      April 9, 2026 at 2:59 pm

      This isn’t ancient Egypt where burying men with their “possessions” was a thing. These women are allowed to live. Folks need to mind their business.

      Reply
  5. Peanut Butter says:
    April 9, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    Kylie’s working so hard to not be noticed.
    /s

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      April 9, 2026 at 3:01 pm

      Call a pap, then pretend I didn’t. The Khar-Jenner playbook.

      Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      April 9, 2026 at 5:40 pm

      STAWP! They wanted sushi, which is SO hard to find in LA. It’s not like they have a private jet and could just fly to Japan. They had to eat at the ONLY sushi spot in LA. It’s not their fault that the paps also hang out there. Not.At.All.

      Reply
  6. Mango says:
    April 9, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    I’m glad Aubrey Plaza is having a good life now. She’s been through hell, so she deserves a good turn. Hopefully she, her partner, and their baby stay healthy, happy, and safe.

    Reply
  7. Ameerah M says:
    April 9, 2026 at 2:15 pm

    I am curious about this – I read the book, which I didn’t LOVE but thought was okay.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    April 9, 2026 at 7:58 pm

    Good for Doja Cat. I’d see Madonna if I could afford the tickets. Say what you like, but Madonna is an icon. I don’t see anyone clamoring for Mick Jagger and Keither Richards to stay off the stage, even though they’re both 80 and above. Jeez.

    Reply

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