Eden: Prince Harry is one-upping Prince William because William can’t visit Ukraine!

Last week, Prince Harry surprised everyone by arriving in Ukraine for a two-day visit centered around a keynote speech at a security conference and tons of work around Invictus and The Halo Trust. The speech was the first order of business, and Harry called out Vladimir Putin and “American leadership” for their roles in allowing Russia’s war with Ukraine to play out the way it has in the past four-plus years. The problem with Harry’s speech? Nothing, really. Most Britons agree with Harry’s assessment, and many Americans agree with him as well. That’s where it gets tricky for the royalists – they want to blast Harry for being so political and for “attacking” Donald Trump, but they also can’t go full-throttle deranger because Trump is so despicable and unpopular everywhere. Well, trust that Richard Eden is trying to thread that needle and still blame Harry for… trying to steal his brother’s thunder!!
Harry’s thinly veiled criticism of Donald Trump at the Kyiv Security Forum, days before the King’s visit to America, is yet another indelicate attempt by the Prince to ‘grab those headlines’, Richard Eden has told Palace Confidential.
The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor claimed Ukraine presents an opportunity to Harry because the British government is unlikely to allow Prince William to visit the war-torn nation. This hands the Prince, Eden said, a unique chance to ‘one up’ his brother, regardless of the strain it places on his father’s already complicated mission to help repair the special relationship.
Speaking on Thursday to an audience of senior defence and government officials in Kyiv, Harry called on the US to honour its international treaty obligations to Ukraine, telling the room this is ‘a moment for American leadership.’
Eden was speaking on a special US edition of Palace Confidential, broadcasting from New York ahead of the King’s visit. He was joined by Royal Editor Rebecca English and Senior Editor-at-Large Richard Kay, who will be covering every stage of Charles’s state visit as it happens.
‘At the moment, Harry and Meghan seem determined to grab those headlines’, Eden argued. ‘To put this in context, Harry is in the US as a guest. They have kindly let him live in the country despite admitting to past drug use. Then, he gives speeches lecturing their President on how he should be conducting world affairs. It’s sheer chutzpah at best, but I would say, arrogant at worst. Also, this grandstanding in Ukraine – it’s not the first time. Last time he visited, Harry arrived on the same day as our Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper.’
‘He knows it’s difficult for Prince William to visit Ukraine. William has been on military exercises, and he’s been close to the country, but I don’t think the British government would let him go. Harry knows this, so it’s a chance for a bit of one-upmanship.’
Rebecca English agreed, suggesting there would be ‘a lot of sighing and rolling of eyes’ in the King’s camp this morning. Harry made the comments on the same day as Prince Louis’s eighth birthday and just four days before the King’s first audience with Donald Trump.
English said: ‘I have not had the chance to speak to anyone at the Palace yet. But, I can imagine a lot of sighing, rolling eyes and maybe the odd head in hands. The timing is terrible. If Harry had gone to Ukraine because he wanted to highlight the work of Invictus, that I think is acceptable. But he’s not done that. He has gone and given a very high profile, deeply political speech at a time where the President of the country which his father is visiting has expressed doubts about Ukraine’s leadership. It can only be taken as a dig to President Trump. So, the timing for the Palace really is not great.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“He knows it’s difficult for Prince William to visit Ukraine… I don’t think the British government would let him go. Harry knows this, so it’s a chance for a bit of one-upmanship.” How dare Harry go to a country which William isn’t allowed to visit!! Harry should avoid visiting every country which William might theoretically visit at some point!! But really, William is a coward and a lazy bum. We’ve seen William shrug off advice and guidance a million times when that guidance is along the lines of “you need to work more” or “please, for the love of god, will you visit Commonwealth realms because it’s your job?” William does what he wants to do, and if William isn’t visiting Ukraine, it’s because William doesn’t want to go.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, former President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone (R to L) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093838737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk (L) shakes hands with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Ukrainian journalist and TV presenter, spokesman for the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Vadym Karpiak, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and StratCom Ukraine founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Defence Strategies Alina Frolova (L to R) attend the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310656, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, StratCom Ukraine founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Defence Strategies Alina Frolova and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova (L to R) talk during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales viewing military hardware with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, during a visit to the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force base, in Rzeszow, Poland, that has been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rzeszow, Poland
When: 22 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales arrives to meet Estonian troops at Tapa Camp and thank them for their support they have provided to the British army in Estonia on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment, playing table football with soldiers as he visits the the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) shop and canteen at Tapa Camp on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (AAC), during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wattisham, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
It’s Opposite Day again with this one upping bullshit. Harry doesn’t one up anyone that’s Peg’s milieu!!
And Harry WAS there to highlight the work of Invictus and the Halo Trust (third visit in 12 months), meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister. He was invited to give a keynote by the international Kyiv Security Forum – the date would have been set long ago, nothing to do with the UK-based royals, lol! These hacks are pathetic beyond belief.
If the actual king of Sweden can visit Ukraine I don’t see why a crown prince of the UK can’t go. As you say, William just doesn’t want to.
OMG thank you. Can you repeat that louder for those in the back rows. If he wanted to go he could. Other heads of state have done it. A huge number of elected leaders have done it. Those people are not any less important and irreplaceable than Egglord. On the contrary.
@Smart&Messy
First and foremost, William is a fucking coward and a pathetic soldier disguised as one. He can tell the commoners he’s a pilot and flies Apaches, but real soldiers and commanders only see a clown who only does photo ops, never completed his piloting, was allowed into an Apache as a field trip to review its operating manual 🤣, and was transported in a tank across a training ground in Estonia, 1,700 km from the war in Ukraine. Yet, the palace reported on it as if he were on the front lines, and the media wrote about him as a war hero. He pulled a similar stunt when he went to Warsaw, Poland, met with PiS party members, and the British media called him a war veteran. On top of that, he’s constantly trying to destroy his brother, a soldier with 10 years of service, a soldier with two tours in Afghanistan, an Apache pilot who could do cartwheels with it at air shows in the US, a brother who has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the war, including financially through numerous organizations.
And now imagine having to face these soldiers face-to-face.
If Joe Biden as US President can visit, then Willnot can visit. After all he’s got 3 heirs so Willnot is kind of superfluous.
I agree, he has three heirs so there is no reason for him not traveling especially since he has top level security.
You notice he’s not saying definitively that William’s not “allowed” to go – he’s just saying that MUST be the reason or else William would go!!!!!
When the reality is that William hasnt gone because he’s lazy AF. Like Kaiser said in the post, if he wanted to go, he would.
Everything is not a competition. Prince Harry was invited to give a keynote address. He came, delivered his address and visited war memorials while there. Eden is a convinced monarchist and has tied himself in knots trying to support two folks who does not want to do anything.
Everything is (a competition) in William and Kate’s brains. And they also know on some level how inadequate they are when compared to Harry and Meghan. They know they’ll never measure up, their crowds are smaller, and their impact is negligible (or negative, with all of the businesses that have closed after being associated with Kate). That’s why they desperately copy them at every turn – including this silly revenge tour – and why William has wanted what Harry’s had since he was about 4 years old.
The MORE these Royal sycophants defend William’s laziness & deplorable ways…the MORE it highlights William’s laziness & deplorable ways…
I love this for him.
Oh please. William is one-upped by an old banana peel abandoned by the side of the road. He has no substance, no rizz, and no work ethic. No one is asking for him to visit because all he does is make snide “jokes” about people less powerful than him and wander around looking like a clown.
He only wants Harry to not work so he doesn’t look so lazy by comparison. The Other Brother would rather ride his scooter around palace grounds, sleep his way through rose bushes, watch a soccer game, and day drink than go anywhere near Ukraine.
Exactly. He wants Harry to never leave his house or do anything at all.
He doesn’t just want Harry to stop working, so he can appear less lazy. Will wants Harry to stop working because every time Harry leaves the house and speaks, it reveals the intellectual, social, educational, and human chasm between the brothers. A purchased university diploma without real learning won’t make anyone a sage. You can’t force knowledge into someone’s head with a shovel. You have to be willing to learn, you have to be willing to improve your skills. Harry didn’t go to university, but he acquired skills throughout his life, he trained and continues to learn, improving his skills. As his commander/trainer said, he was/is one of the best Apache pilots. I don’t remember who now, but some high-ranking person H&M met with as part of one of the Archiwell programs was shocked by their professionalism, preparation, and vast knowledge of the topics discussed, which he spoke about loudly after the meeting. And on the other side, you have Will, who avoided studying like poison throughout his entire studies because they gave him a pass and a diploma anyway, and Kate, who chased William throughout his undergraduate studies and only got his junior diploma because William. And now we have these two pearls of intellect: William with “there was no war in Europe” and “what can I do for Ukraine besides smiling,” and Kate asking “does a perfume manufacturer recognize a scent by nose?”
Prince Peggy is incandescent with rage because his brother has the courage to visit Ukraine and he doesn’t, and it has absolutely nothing to with “being allowed” to go.. high level politicians have traveled there and if it was an important issue for Peggy he would go but since his soccer team will never travel there he isn’t going, but he instead going to blame security issues when we all know it is far more dangerous for Prince Harry who doesn’t have rpo protection to travel anywhere compared to Peggy.
Is this guy certain that Will isn’t visiting Ukraine for that particular reason? Harry’s recent visits to Australia and Ukraine are showing up the inertia of Will as heir and PoW who should be carrying out Royal Tours twice a year alongside other foreign diplomatic visits as and when required. His elderly cancer stricken father is visiting US and then Bermuda. When is Will going to do his duty as a diplomat? How can you impress anyone by staying at home and dabbling in mostly frivolous royal Engagements that look like jollies? He skipped Anzac Day and doesn’t bother with anything he doesn’t fancy doing. How is that a life of public service? Increasingly Will is looking underwhelming compared with Harry and his father. 95% of success is about turning up and putting the work in. Will can’t continue submitting sick notes and pretending he’d like to but he just can’t when he’s King!
So let me see if I understand Richard the rat, it’s Harry who earns his own money fault that his brother who gets millions a year from the tax payers refuses to do jack-sh all year. Do these people even hear themselves? Harry has done more work in 2 weeks that Willy and kitty have done all year. It’s seriously embarrassing.
It really is bizarre how much they use earning their own money as some sort of insult. Are Maureen and the rest of the rota rats working for free?
It really broke their brains when Harry and Meghan didn’t show up broke and begging at the palace gates like all those comic strips predicted. It drives them insane that the Sussexes would choose to be independent rather than royal doormats.
They’re never coming back! Deal with it. Harry and Meghan have 436 bathrooms and they’re rich and happy under a tree in CA.
Charlotte could one up William he’s so lazy and inefficient. As boring as Charles was and is, he did his duty as Prince of Wales.
Not the fifth in line to throne visiting Ukraine on the same day as the fourth in line to the throne’s (8th) birthday! Outrage from now on if anyone but Charles and William do anything on Archie or Lili’s birthday.
As far as I can tell, William’s mouth works in the UK. His head, hands and heart all work in the UK. If he wants, he doesn’t have to go to Ukraine to say and do something about the people and their situation. But, I forget – he can only offer a smile.
They do not let William go because he is a liability. His lack of knowledge of battles fought on European soil revealed just how uneducated he is, this when back in 2020 he met a survivor of the Bosnian genocide. It also makes no sense for William to go as he’s rendered himself irrelevant in the conversation of war; playing dress up is one thing being able to navigate among those who served in active combat and have been affected is another. William has no range and it is very obvious.
Right, there could be other reasons the British Gov doesn’t want William anywhere near an important relationship
@Lauren maybe they don’t want to ship him to Australia because the last time he was sent ‘on tour’ to a commonwealth nation, he got fired on live tv by that nation’s prime minister.
Not sending The Donkey Heir to Ukraine might be sparing us all WW3.
@Kara William’s lack of basic comprehension, of compassion for others, makes him the antithesis of a “global statesman”.
Burning up jet fuel to globe trot and hang out with hired models & actors once a year isn’t statesmanship, no matter how hard Maureen Eden and the palace clowns try to sell it as such.
Lol! As long as the British media continue to give those two lazy people passes, they will continue to be lazy. That’s all I can say.
Harry is so superior to William in his ability to do these visits and speak knowledgeably — and off the cuff, in interviews — about complex geopolitical issues.
If I were William, I wouldn’t want to go to Ukraine for this reason.
This is the second time in 24 hours that William has used a whole country as a piece of collateral, like a score-keeping token, in his one-sided war with his much more impressive brother. I mean. It’s giving Wilhelm the Kaiser coveting the Congo vibes. The world and everything in it are mine, Harold, MINE!!!! Pretty sure if Boris Johnson could go to Kyiv, so could William. Alas. Maybe someone is trying to plant this idea with him. Like a very dim bulb being coaxed back to full luminescence. What’s that, you say??? Ukraine? Fine! I’ll go. Just tell me when. I mean. The question is, would his presence make any difference to people there, on the ground? …. Doubt it.
I suppose it makes sense since he was brought up in surroundings that scream “Empire!” And told, “One day this will all be yours.”
Richard Eden doesn’t realise that this ariticle undermines his narrative about Project Thaw. If Harry was remotely interested in rejoining the Royal Family he would not be speaking out like this. The main point is these people are upset that Harry is showing up the King and William. As for Louis’ birthday, there was no concern about the King putting his coronation on the same day as Archie’s birthday.
I am very sick of the past drug use being brought up.
Keith Richards, Ozzy Osbourne, etc have resided in the US and no one can tell me they didn’t have known past/current drug use/abuse. Not to mention Russell Brand!!
Eden sound more foolish with each article.
In no way is William “banned” from going to Ukraine. It’s a convenient excuse and lie fostered by William. The king or soon-to-be king does what he thinks is right to do. Unfortunately, William has no “what it’s right to do” list. He only has a list of what he won’t do and a list of what Harry can’t do because William isn’t willing to do it. A shirker and a coward–that’s what England is getting in Will. Make no mistake about that.