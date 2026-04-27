Tatler commissioned a portrait of Prince William with more hair than he’s had in years

I judge royal portraits on a sliding scale, or maybe I just enjoy debating whether artists actually capture the essence of certain royals. Jonathan Yeo’s “bloody” portrait of King Charles is a masterpiece and possibly the peak of royal portraiture. Paul Emsley’s portrait of Princess Kate was also notable for making Kate look like a bewigleted ghost, haunting all of Britain. In recent years, Tatler has gotten into the “people like to talk about royal portraits” game in a big way, so the magazine has commissioned a series of portraits for their covers. In 2024, they commissioned a Kate portrait where the artist made her look like Minka Kelly – art critics really despised it. Well, Tatler recently commissioned Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi to paint a portrait of Prince William, and Tatler put it on their cover. Thoughts?

My first thought was… is that really supposed to be William, or is it secretly supposed to be Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent? Many have commented on Frederick and William’s resemblance, so it’s not that off-base. Meaning… you can tell who this portrait is supposed to be, in a general way – either William or Frederick. Take your pick. The sad truth is that neither William nor Frederick has that much hair left. Omofemi was really generous with how he did William’s “hair.” The “shadow” falling on William’s face is interesting too – it definitely adds an extra element of ghoulishness.

Tatler’s cover story was bizarrely about Omofemi and not William. You know what? That’s fine. You can read the piece here. Tatler can be so shady about the royals sometimes, I feel like it’s significant that they didn’t barf out some “future king” bullsh-t. Or maybe they just haven’t released that article yet.

Cover courtesy of Tatler, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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49 Responses to “Tatler commissioned a portrait of Prince William with more hair than he’s had in years”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Too easy

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:23 am

    More hair or less hair he still looks like he was hit with an ugly stick!!

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      April 27, 2026 at 9:25 am

      Looks too much like a blue eyed Stephen Miller to me in that portrait.. yikes😳.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 27, 2026 at 10:09 am

        Omg. I’ve been staring and staring. There’s something disconcerting and just off about it. But now that you said Stephen Miller, I cannot unsee it.

      • Sarah says:
        April 27, 2026 at 10:21 am

        Vladimir Putin vibes

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        April 27, 2026 at 10:37 am

        The crooked smirk, one corner up, one corner down, is giving Joker vibes and not in a good way.

        And they clearly slapped a Freddie Windsor wig on him, because IRL Bully Idle has about the same amount of hair as the Duke of Gloucester.

        The no beard look feels like…a statement by Tatler. I don’t blame the artist for not painting him smiling; Bully’s teeth are a trauma.

      • SarahCS says:
        April 27, 2026 at 12:39 pm

        Stephen Miller was my first reaction!

  3. Inge says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:28 am

    So they could not decide wether they wanted to give it a beard or not so just went with a shadow?

    And everytime they show him with more hair it shows how much he has lost

    Reply
  4. Chrissie T says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Looks like it was created using AI. Why no beard?

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      April 27, 2026 at 10:22 am

      hatred of the subject matter shouldn’t denigrate the painter. omofemi is an accomplished portraitist and painter. just googling him shows his skill. i have no idea what he might be saying with this portrait (if he’s even saying anything), but it still shows considerable skill. i highly recommend looking up omofemi’s other works.

      Reply
      • Lawrenceville says:
        April 27, 2026 at 12:26 pm

        Skilled or not, Omofemi portrait is still NOT of William Mountbatten Windsor. Unless its William at 33years of age.

      • Paisley25 says:
        April 27, 2026 at 4:05 pm

        Thank you. I like this artist as well. He painted Queen Elizabeth a few years ago for the platinum jubilee and decided to paint her young like he did with William.

  5. Diana says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:32 am

    He took a good 6 inches off the width of Willy’s jaw. Maybe a surgeon can do that in real life lol

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      April 27, 2026 at 9:56 am

      agree – this is not anywhere William’s yoooge Windsor jawline, the slimming and the extra hair are flattering.

      But I think that the portraitist got closer to Jonathan Yeo’s masterpiece of King Charles in that…is this a Prince of Wales you want to spend more than 5 seconds in a room alone with? He looks scary. Those aren’t eyes that you trust, or open up to, or want as someone who has any say in your life whatsoever. The self-satisfied smirk is there. But overall what I get is: Cold. Hard. Awful.

      So to that extent, I think the portrait is a good one and the artist did a good job

      Reply
  6. Beverley says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:33 am

    Peg is a deeply, viscerally unattractive man. Combined with his shallow intellect, ugly jealousy and petty rage, he has absolutely nothing going for him.

    Reply
  7. Gabby says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:41 am

    I don’t think he’s going to be happy about this. They’ve stolen his beard. And beards are his.

    Reply
  8. anna says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:44 am

    at least they left off the beard – it looks so awful on him since it isn’t a real beard

    Reply
  9. Laura says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Where did they get the egg-shaped head from?

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:48 am

    No beard? And no wispy hair on top of his head?

    Reply
  11. PunkyMomma says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:05 am

    If you cover his eyes and upward, what remains looks like Telly Savalas.

    Reply
  12. YankeeDoodles says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:11 am

    He looks like Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. But with a British twist — even paler and more clammy.

    Reply
  13. Irisrose says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:19 am

    The shadow is helping the jekyl and hyde feel of the piece.

    Reply
  14. Lauren says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Love the patterns in the tie

    Reply
  15. Ameerah M says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:32 am

    Frederick always looks like a vampire on a blood fast.

    Reply
  16. Angied says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Poor William and Kate. Harry and Meghan just won’t go away and leave the spot light to them. Please, please Harry and Meghan just never go out so everyone in the whole wide world will look to us as being the only royals that matter. Hide yourself and children cause we want our milk toast family to represent the Commonwealth and not your mixed race family. We don’t want you reminding people that they are mixed race royals in the family. Stay off Instagram we don’t want the world to see your beautiful and vivacious children Archie and Lilibet Diana. Meghan can you stop being 100% and tone it down to 30 so you can stop outshining our English rose who expects the whole world to revolve around her. Harry please stop traveling to foreign countries I’m the future King and no one should go to places I can’t. At least until I’m ready to get out of bed to do so. LMAO these people people are a joke.

    Reply
  17. Shiela Kerr says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:01 am

    It is truly a pathetic life when magazines and journalist have to prop you up because you have zero accomplishment other than what you will inherit.

    Reply
  18. Sarah says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:11 am

    Oh my God we’re all saying the same thing. He looks exactly like Steven Miller in this. Which is appropriate.

    Reply
  19. TN Democrat says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:19 am

    He looks like a wide-eyed psychotic combo of Stephen Miller and Vladimir Putin. Fair enough because he had to cozy up to evils to get access to Ru$$ian bot armies and embiggening press. What an ugly tool Diana’s handsome boy grew up to be. You really end up with the face you deserve.

    Reply
  20. lorent says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:27 am

    The artist made him look like he’s smirking, which adds to the overall aura of “I’m better than you”

    Reply
  21. QuiteContrary says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:35 am

    I actually like the artist Oluwole Omofemi. He didn’t have much to work with here.

    Reply
  22. Cosmo says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:38 am

    This is the first time I’ve seen a photo of Lord Frederick Windsor. The Windsor genes are strong to the detriment to anyone who has them.

    Reply
  23. Monc says:
    April 27, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Is the artist the 3.rd guy in the thumbnails cause if that’s him… it’s a self portrait and not PEG

    Reply
  24. tamsin says:
    April 27, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    Willie does indeed look like Freddie who to my mind looks ghoulish, at least in any photo I’ve ever seen of him. It’s good that William is not portrayed with an open-mouthed smile, but the closed mouth is a self-satisfied smirk. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but there is something very disquieting about this likeness, almost sinister. It doesn’t portray openness, strength, power, but instead something rather frightening and deceitful. I think this might be a better portrait than one would think at first glance.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      April 27, 2026 at 5:29 pm

      The photo of reminds me of a smirking Donald Trump! It comes across as deceitful and pompous. Birds of a feather…

      Reply
  25. another cross to carry says:
    April 27, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    What’s all the uproar about? The portrait of willie is real and the pictures are fake! Be that as it may, either is f-ing scary. 😨😨😰😱

    Reply
  26. another cross to carry says:
    April 27, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    Ai willie! Willie currently sports a beard per the photos. Is the artist able to see what we mortals can’t? Was the artist briefed by “camilla tominey” pre portrait?

    Reply
  27. Day Drinker says:
    April 27, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    I’m a petty person, the real close up picture of him, UGH! I’m 69 and I have far fewer wrinkles than him. I’m very fair and growing up there was no such thing as sunscreen, we used baby oil. Spent many years using tanning beds. Long time smoker and drinker. He has not aged well, obviously not due the stress all of us go through, that does affect our skin and can add to our aging. He hasn’t had a moment of stress in his life. Guess he got the face he deserves. I’m feeling kind today so I won’t shade his hair, that’s hereditary.

    Reply
  28. Sue says:
    April 27, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Still looks like egg.

    Reply
  29. therese says:
    April 27, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    It is a good painting, and complimentary of the subject. So, not as realistic as it could have been, and definitely creative license has been taken. This portrait could have been painted maybe ten years ago or longer. It is reminiscent of when in William’s youth he had some looks and he knew it, and whatever he is doing to himself had not etched itself onto his face. He currently looks a lot older, he no longer has that self-satisfied and self-aware smirk on his face as he did when he was young and unmindful that nature can take away what it has given. The self-satisfied and self assured look out of his eyes is no longer there. Now, there is dissatisfaction, disillusionment, strain, age and unhappiness. The pout of the mouth is covering the ginormous chompers. William used to have a look of wellbeing that is no longer there. He needs to call the artist and thank him.

    Reply
  30. fwiw says:
    April 27, 2026 at 4:01 pm

    I see Freddie Windsor with his sister Gabriella’s lips & Kate’s former mole.

    Reply
  31. jferber says:
    April 27, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    He’s ugly either way, bald or with a very receding hairline. They did him no favors.

    Reply
  32. Jensa says:
    April 27, 2026 at 5:18 pm

    The rosebud lips .. yikes.
    But yes, my first thought was it looks like Freddie Windsor – a younger version though. Those Windsor genes are very unforgiving.

    Reply
  33. LynZ says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:42 pm

    More hair and he still looks like Uncle Fester from The Addams Family!

    Reply

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