Prince William & Kate are ‘at the start of a new chapter’ for their 15th anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s 15th wedding anniversary is coming up on April 29th. They probably won’t even go outside or have any events on their anniversary because King Charles and Camilla will be overseas on two state visits. So, with nothing on their schedules, it’s left to crisis-management gurus and friendly royal reporters to spin some keen magic about William and Kate’s (shambolic) marriage. In truth, I actually think they’ve mostly figured out what works for them in the past two years or so. It’s beyond clear that in 2024, everyone came to an agreement about Kate and how little she will actually do and say, and in exchange, William gets to do whatever he wants (which he was doing anyway). It’s not a fairytale, but it won’t end in divorce, which is as good as it’s going to get. Still, the Windsors know that people want some kind of love story, so these kinds of diligently crafted fictional accounts are dutifully reported. Some highlights from the Telegraph’s big “state of the Waleses’ marriage” article:
A new chapter: A source claims, “They’re at the start of a new chapter.” It has taken time to get here, and little has happened by chance…Theirs is the marriage that will, if all goes to plan, reset the monarchy for generations to come. “If continuity and stability is what the monarchy is supposed to give you,” says a source who knows the couple, “you only need to look at this marriage. Whatever has happened in his life, in her life, the continuity and stability of their relationship has seen them through it. They are exactly the same as they have always been. They’re unshakeable, the two of them.”
Side by side: Where Prince Philip, the consort of all consorts, was always a few paces behind Elizabeth II (and the Duchess of Sussex reliably ahead of Prince Harry in proof of their equality), William and Catherine move, unselfconsciously, in step. “They’re a true team,” says a Palace source. “They’re side by side.”
The Norfolk years: “The main thing from that period was that they were laying the foundations for long-term family life,” says Jason Knauf, their press secretary at the time and now chief executive of the Earthshot Prize. “The priority for everyone, set by them together, was ‘We need to be able to establish a rhythm so we can have as much normal family time with our children as possible.’ There was definitely a feeling from him of making sure the office was prioritising making it work for her, that she had enough focus and support around the issues she wanted to work on.”
Work-shy William: The Prince endured – indeed, still sometimes receives – significant criticism for his workload: fewer engagements than his father, uncle and aunt; less day-to-day travel around the country; virtually no ribbon-cutting. It is deliberate – he wants to focus on fewer causes but pursue them in greater depth, as his team has explained over the years – and he has stuck to his guns. “There’s an absolute desire to break the mould,” says one insider. “They plan stuff around the family. That’s not a chore for them; it’s the opposite – it’s the thing they love the most. It’s part of the strength of the marriage: it isn’t just about the two of them, it’s about everything that comes after them….They have built their world in a way they wanted to build their world, and that’s held despite lots of moments of real challenge, turbulence and change. That ship has stayed straight throughout the whole thing. They have stayed in complete tandem. Nothing has driven a wedge between those two, not ever.”
Noise from other parts of the world: The Sussexes had by then lobbed the grenade of their momentous interview with Oprah Winfrey. Their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir (described by one Palace insider now only as “the other noise from other parts of the world”) would follow shortly, but so would much worse.
Home life: The Waleses’ home life is relatively simple. Weekends see them become a “taxi service” for their children, ferrying them between sports clubs, matches, play dates and parties. They watch television in the evenings: sports channels for him; MasterChef for her; The Traitors for both. William plays padel (“uber competitively”) but has paused his regular five-a-side game, while Catherine takes on projects in the garden (she received a chainsaw for Christmas in 2024).
Forever home(s): The family now lives in Forest Lodge, having moved out of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where they lived throughout Catherine’s illness. “It’s their forever home,” confirms a Palace source. “It has provided a fresh start, a moment for them to put all the unhappy memories behind them and look forward.”
They’re not jealous!!! “They’re not competitive,” says a source. “Well, they are when it comes to sports, in a bantering sort of way. But they’re not jealous. On away days, they have a better time together than when they’re on their own – they’re hanging out in the car between engagements, having fun.”
Willy’s growing confidence: Those around him speak of a growing confidence on the world stage, and a willingness both to listen to and to challenge those in power. While his language skills do not yet match those of his father – whose aptitude and accent in German, Italian and pidgin has charmed nations – he does have a Duolingo account. Now, says a Palace source, the public can see the balance of down-to-earth people who are “extremely comfortable in their own skin” and the leaders they will one day be. “He’s still the guy you’d pick to go for a beer with,” the source continues, “but now he has that gravitas too. He’s comfortable on diplomatic duty hosting Donald Trump, and at a Wetherspoons in Birmingham.” Another adds that Catherine is the “school mum you’d call to scoop your children up when you’re running late”.
The spares: The Waleses’ hope to consign at least one royal problem – the infamous “spares” – to history. If all goes to plan with the Wales children, who are being brought up as equals who will support each other through their public lives, there will be meaningful roles for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as their big brother, now second in line to the throne.
Kate may travel this year: The Princess will return to international travel soon, having taken time away from overseas trips for more than two years while recovering from cancer. She may also join Prince William in India for his Earthshot Prize in the autumn.
I’ll believe it when I see it when it comes to Kate traveling for work. Part of the 2024 agreement (which no one will acknowledge) was that Kate no longer has to travel for anything other than vacations. But maybe they’ve amended the agreement, especially after seeing you-know-who travel to Australia, Jordan, Nigeria, Colombia, etc. I believe that William and Kate are not jealous of each other at this point, but jealousy absolutely fuels both of them in different ways. Speaking of, I’m glad that this piece wasn’t mostly about how much they hate Harry and Meghan. For years after the Sussexit, William and Kate couldn’t do these kinds of palace-approved PR pieces without the bulk of the articles focusing on W&K’s hatred of and obsession with the Sussexes. Anyway… I find all of this “new chapter” talk very interesting, because it looks like the same old boring, lazy book to me.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’ve always believed that their tours were curtailed after it became obvious that they treated them as free holidays with ‘days off’ built in – I think this is part of the reason why they haven’t been invited anywhere either. Even the press started to highlight these ‘personal’ days off – IIRC there was one tour where they had the hotel make them their fave crack baby cocktails in room or something.
i think so too. I dont think they want to do the tours, so it works out all around. Part of what was so appalling about the Caribbean Flop Tour wasn’t just the colonial cosplay, the racism, etc, but also that it was clearly treated as a vacation. they were there for what, 5 days total? It was less than a week IIRC – and they built in at least one full day for scuba diving with no work events.
I think people understand a built in day off if you’re traveling halfway around the world, but not going to the Caribbean from England.
William and Kate expect to be served not to provide service and that is why their tours are so out of touch. No one needs two rich idiots pretending to learn basic shit about their country.
And it’s a very bad look that 15 years in kate has never visited a commonwealth country in Africa.
You know what’s not normal after being married 15 years (having dated for 10) and after having three kids? Talking about how in lurv you are. Come off it, mate. Give us a rest.
The Telegraph is definitely telling us not to believe our lying eyes and ears.
THE UK MEDIA IS THE NEW FAKE NEWS, LOL 😂😂😂
@YankeeDoodles – my thought exactly!
The truth about their marriage is a 180 flip from the Telegraph’s article.
Dating with a few breakups. And scooter hoping he could get.an aristo to marry him. He settled for kate.
I can’t believe in 2026 a newspaper actually wrote as a negative that a woman walks in front of her husband. Also, I would like to point out that he frequently leaves her behind, and it’s not because of protocol. Other than that, I guess way to wrap up we’re boring and unaccomplished and try to make it sound good.
Doesn’t know any other languages like his father, but don’t worry he has the Duolingo app! He’s comfortable hosting world leaders, by picking them up at the airport and stepping aside to let actual leaders speak privately at world summits. And Kate is totally the mom that will pull up with the mini van and take all the kids home from practice, just don’t try to come and play a match on the public grounds around her fifth house. Can’t be having that.
I also think that the window for divorce has passed, but I do wonder how they plan on maintaining this fiction. Because they’re not trying to pretend that they’re an aristocratic marriage that live apart publicly and no one just talks about it. They want them to be the human personification of the Love Is comic strip. How is this going to work for another thirty years?
Someone did a compilation of all the times William has left her in the dust including when she was very pregnant and going down the steps of a plane. William wasn’t even turned to see if she was okay.
They need to stop the fairy tale talk because it is a Grimm fairy tale and not Disney. The lesson being if you marry for money you pay for it the rest of your life.
If Charles had been nicer to Diana they could have carried on with separate private lives. William is at least giving Kate what she wants, which appears to be a big estate in Windsor, lots of vacations, and a wardrobe of ugly coat dresses. Honestly, those are pretty easy demands to meet.
Thats my thing. Are they just going to keep pretending that theirs is the Greatest Love Story of All Time for the next 30, 40, 50 years? It’s clear that there is tension between them and that William especially is done pretending in public. So what’s the plan? To just keep insisting they’re so happy and in sync and in love and ignore what your eyes are seeing?
It would be easier on everyone I think if they stopped pretending and just kind of got on with it.
The window for divorce is open. If he wants out he will get out imo
This is pure fiction, almost as bad as North Korean state propaganda.
Truly. It’s just a lot of made-up details.
I rather enjoyed the ‘chainsaw for Christmas ’24’ detail. Kate, who needed two full years to ‘recover’ from ‘cancer’ somehow had the strength to heft a chainsaw? Then again, she was skiing that winter. Ooh, did she make her own skis? Cut down a tree in the backyard? Has she turned to woodworking in addition to beekeeping?
A drowned firecracker has more spark than Wank so they can stop pushing the great Wank love story.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is one of the most delusional articles I’ve ever read about W&K, and that’s really saying something.
It truly is. Reads as drafted by the Palace itself.
Divorce isn’t happening and since 2024 there’s been a renegotiation of terms and conditions. Will could do with behaving like a gentleman around his wife and mother of his children in public. Him icing her out and not being considerate of her in public has given rise to all sorts of rumours about the true state of their marriage. She gamely smiles and listens to him in public and those photos make the front pages. If he doesn’t want to feed the gossip then why not be pleasant, kind and inclusive towards his own wife who has been unwell and still looks very thin? He said he was proud of both his dad and wife for the way they coped in 2024 so why doesn’t his appreciation translate into action?
this is to reply to @LadyDigby, I ask myself the same thing!!! It would be so *easy* for these two to fake it till you make it, and honestly, anyone who has been married and had a bad day but had to put on a smile and a bright face on to attend a child’s sporting fixture or a birthday with friends has been there. Sometimes you’re not feeling it and the key is to just remain socially acceptable, keep your chin up, etc. …if only out of primal self-preservation. And no one likes a sulky mummy. Or a Debbie Downer. Of a negative Nelly. And honestly when you put your back into it, it gets better. When you try to get on with your day, briskly, usually, it moves faster. Why is William so incapable of the absolute bare minimum???? Kate is working her heart out trying to keep up appearances. Is he spitefully sabotaging her act, just to show up how fake it is??? That would be my suspicion, and it’s pretty vicious.
I think William got cornered based on whatever happened during the missing months and is in fact showing his displeasure by agreeing to the revised agreement in form but not in substance.
I don’t think divorce is off the table at all. If Willy renegotiated terms- he would be playing along, this is classic Middleton talking through the media trying to force something to happen. Like Carole trying to force herself into being “a working royal” that fell harder than a lead balloon. Willy is bidding his time for some reason. Will be interesting to see what the rest of the year will bring. Kate is also trying to talk a “revenge family tour” to Australia this year into existence. Absolute nonsense. She’s desperate for a reason.
He has to play happy family man to show up his father. It won’t last. When the kids are older he might want to settle down with someone else and there will be the divorce
This article is pure bull-dinky.
Always a new chapter, always a new palace. What could this “new chapter” possibly mean? That they’re keen about something they’ll never do? More pie charts about an “impactful” project, that will come to nothing, like all the rest? They have nothing to sell or give. It must be a ploy for more money or land. Disgusted with these two. Upper crust welfare recipients.
If she wanted a normal upbringing for her children William would be working for at least 40 hours a week for 48 weeks of the year and she would be working part time and doing most of the housework.
That would shock the hell out of the lazy pair.
The only new chapter I’ll believe about WanK is divorce.
Exactly! Same. Kate & Carole are desperate for a reason.
@MY3CENTS
Exactly!!!
Many people don’t believe in divorce, but I’ve seen preparations for it for a long time.
The biggest sign is the number of articles praising Kate since Elizabeth’s illness, which were so bizarre that they completely ignored not only William but also Charles, and spoke of Kate as if she were a monarch. “Charles should resign the crown because Kate would be the best queen.” Not a word about William. Similar content was also published under the name of Uncle Gary. And this continues to this day, although in different forms, but revolves around the “irreplaceable Kate,” as if Carole Middleton were trying to mold the public and force them to protest if Kate were removed from the royal throne.
Besides, the contempt, and sometimes even hatred, in William’s eyes when he looks at Kate are so intense that I don’t believe he would want her and all the Middletons by his side as king.
And this larger house, along with the stolen public land, outside the royal domain and near Middleton’s “colony,” also speaks volumes.
While William and Kate are worthy of each other and both are scraping by, frankly, removing Middleton from the royal sphere and removing her from the trough would be a great and necessary move.
“They plan stuff around the family. That’s not a chore for them; it’s the opposite – it’s the thing they love the most.”
The absolute privilege.
Family things are what I love the most, too, but most of us have to work to keep our families well. So is this supposed to make us feel positive toward these two layabouts? Or resentful?
Right? It’s such a disgrace the way they discuss this
So, Kate’s favorite show is MasterChef? I wonder if she’ll catch the new season of the Australian version when it comes out. Someone better hide her chainsaw! (This whole article is just bonkers.)
She loves food! She loves everything related to food! Really!
This still reads like a subtweet to the Sussexes. It just proves two things to me. 1. Knauf is still the master behind all of their operations no matter how many crisis gurus they hire. All of the quotes given to tabloids or gay blogs come from him. He has built up quite a network. He’ll run the monarchy one day. The less the royals work, the more powerful courtiers will become. 2. They are basically announcing that all three kids will be working royals probably starting the job at a very much younger age than their parents.
At some point they have to explain the discrepancy between the number of working royals, the amount of time spent working and the extravagant, opaque and tax free duchy incomes.
“That ship has stayed straight throughout the whole thing. ” Has it now, Jen?
Yep. Knauf is the “insider source” and “friend of William” and all the rest behind Sykes’ and Shuter’s blogs. Sykes and Shuter also lack their own, less biased, sources, so they print exactly what Knauf lays down.
I clocked that, too; all three Wales kids will have a role. Huh. So much for Charles’ ‘slimmed down monarchy’.
The arrogance of having Knauf so prominently involved in all their communications is absolutely galling. But I guess once someone is willing to submit lies to the court so you might look better/someone you hate might look worse, you’re bound for life.
And of course they’re mad at Harry for pointing out all the problems but are going to work on those problems by giving their kids defined roles. Sure. Harry had a defined role; scapegoat and workhorse. He just didn’t want it.
We truly haven’t been blessed with palaver of this caliber in ages. Everyone else has picked up on so much so I’ll note a few things – the children have Saturday school so no, they aren’t a taxi service all weekend; the idea that there has never been space between them, even when considering the era of Wills attending weddings by himself and smashing his teeth in, is a joke; saying that Charlotte and Louis will have meaningful roles supporting George suggests they will be “working royals”; quoting Knauf by name in some places so he can be anonymously sourced elsewhere is priceless; Kate probably actually is gearing up at some point in the next few years for an all-family tour to a predominately white country at a time when England is cold and dreary.
Of course they will! All three of them…I always find it laughable the fact that many believe that the 2 spares are being prepared for a normal life. With the example of the Middletons and their own parents around them, it would be really difficult to not become arrogant, entitled and lazy.
There is one spare. Charlotte. Andrew was the spare no talk of Edward.
This has got to be one of the most tepid “puff” pieces on WanK in a while. It reads like the Telegraph knew they had to write something, anything; they couldn’t just stay silent. So they put together some of the key bullet points everyone always uses about WanK, and someone wrote some text around these points right before they fell asleep.
At least they didn’t use the “C” word more than once or twice? Quoting Knauf is funny, though.
The only thing I’ve taken from reading this (other than mild nausea) is the realisation that the ’15’ card I got my bf for our anniversary on Friday is redundant because it’s been 16 years! We were together in Paris when these idiots got married. Oops.
🤭
Every October my mother struggles to remember her anniversary date with my stepdad. She sometimes calls me to ask if I remember. She does however remember the anniversary with my Dad and sends him a text every year lmao
Nice fanfic.
But WHAT?!?! If this is true, who gave Special K a chainsaw for Christmas and what year did she receive it? Was it a gag gift? While K cosplaying a lumberjack would be hilarious, I wonder what prompted the bestowing of such a “gift”… Will she use it as designed, for an unusual display/decoration, or for a deterrent/protection against a certain rageaholic? It’s a really odd tidbit to be included in an article about how wonderful, cohesive, and stable their relationship has been and still is. Allegedly…
I find it really odd, as well…why mentioned specifically this “gift “? And what kind of gift is this? Who bought it for her? I believe they are trying to say something without openly saying it…hmmmm
It never amazes me to find that these people, with every advantage in the world, the best education, the ability to meet whomever they want, access to world experts…
can be such unbelievable PHILISTINES.
‘They are exactly the same as they have always been.’ Pretty sad, really. These two should have matured by now. Learned a thing or two. Alas, no.
When Harry said he and Meghan were a team, the press and royalists scoffed and said that Meghan’s role was to support Harry. Now the same people are saying that William and Kate are a team. It’s like KP re-watched Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview for talking points for William and Kate.
💯
Charlotte is the spare. The writers say there are 2 spares. The grenade lobbed was by the keens. Keen lying about the crying story . Scooter deploying knauf to commission the fake bullying report. I doubt the keens drive those kids to events and don’t live under the same roof.
They have been starting a new chapter every year or it could be every 6 months
It’s déjà vu all over again.