Prince William & Kate are planning a ‘revenge tour’ of Australia for late 2026?

There were so many hilarious levels to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian “tour” two weeks ago. In my opinion, they built the tour around two scheduled speeches, one for Harry and one for Meghan. Once Australians learned that Harry and Meghan were coming to Oz, they were likely inundated with appearance requests, and the “tour” was built from there. H&M visited a Melbourne hospital, they visited survivors of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, Harry visited a war memorial solo, etc. The reason their visit looked like a royal tour is because they did several events which absolutely looked like something King Charles or Prince William would have done. Or in this case, “should have done.”
While Charles and Camilla visited Australia in the fall of ‘24, the Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t visited Australia in over a decade, since 2014. They’ve had plenty of opportunity to visit one of the largest and most significant Commonwealth realms, but William and Kate have repeatedly refused. Now that Harry and Meghan went to Oz and paid for the trip out of their own pocket, the pressure is building for Will and Waity to visit their future realm. It’s a real “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” proposition too – either they look like they’re seething with jealousy over the Sussexes and copying Harry & Meghan… or if they refuse to go to Oz, they look lazy and out-of-touch. Well, one Australian tabloid claims that Will & Kate are determined to go to Australia at some point, maybe!
When the Prince and Princess of Wales warmly interacted with members of the public at an event in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday, at Buckingham Palace on April 21, they looked happy and totally at ease.
“They are just so natural with the public,” a palace insider tells New Idea. “It also signalled their importance as senior working royals.”
But following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent ‘quasi-royal’ tour of Australia, calls have increased for Prince William, 43, and Princess Catherine, 44, to display some of that warmth further afield – on an official state visit to our shores! The couple received a rapturous reception when they were last here in 2014, accompanied by a then baby Prince George.
A return visit with George, now 12, Princess Charlotte, who turns 11 on May 2, and Prince Louis, eight, has been on the cards for years. But it was put on the back burner following Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024.
“Now that her health has improved, Kate and William know an official visit to a Commonwealth country as important as Australia – as a family – is overdue, especially since King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are in their late 70s, made the trip in 2024,” our source says. “They are well aware too that an official tour by them will take any gloss off Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent, controversial visit.”
During Harry and Meghan’s four days here, eyebrows were raised at the palace about the couple conducting a ‘half-in, half-out’ royal tour. They met with victims of the Bondi massacre, which is exactly the sort of engagement Wills and Kate would be expected to undertake. They also allegedly received payments for their speaking engagements.
“It was exactly what Queen Elizabeth refused as an option when Harry and Meghan decided to leave full-time royal work in 2020, ahead of their move to California,” our source says. “William and Kate both know that they need to give Australia a real ‘bells and whistles’ royal tour as soon as their schedule allows.”
Palace insiders are unofficially calling the visit, which could happen before the end of this year, “a revenge tour”.
“William and Kate know that the Australian public deserve better,” our source adds. “It’s their job to make it happen.”
[From New Idea]
LMAO @ “revenge tour.” A “revenge tour” and it’s just two lazy 40-somethings getting off their asses and doing their jobs, jobs which they should have been doing for the past 15 years. As I said, damned if they do, damned if they don’t. That was left unsaid during Harry and Meghan’s tour as well – they were making Will and Kate look like lazy bums. The fact that H&M were greeted with such enthusiasm and they were welcomed as they undertook “royal-style” engagements, all of that was such a sharp contrast to Will & Kate’s meager schedules and their refusal to undertake royal tours since the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour.
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach Life Guards and greet the public at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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The Prince and the Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, speak with members of the public following a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling as part of their visit to Stirling and Falkirk.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Stirling, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jan 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Royals attending the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 Apr 2026
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a dog at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
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When: 17 Apr 2026
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The Duchess of Sussex poses for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
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Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
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Why would anyone want to see those two miserable people besides to heckling them over Andrew
And apparently they will trot out the children or so the article says. So the children raised to be normal with hands on parents according to their spin have to be on duty.
This. They know the general public (not the deranged racist-types) don’t acres about W and K at all. So they’ll pimp out their kids, in order to get a favorable response from the public.
Also, that they want “revenge” on the Sussexes for being welcomed so warmly, shows the Wales are unbalanced. When are they going to get the mental health they so clearly need?
They will not. As stupid as they are, they probably aren’t THAT stupid (hmmm maybe…) the reason why they would announce that, is because there is an unknown something that is also planned before the revenge tour that would cancel it. And then they’d be able to postpone and make sure they’d have support when they REALLY want to go. (London bridge down and coronation type of thing)
Deserve better. And the keens are better. Laugh of the day for me. It will be another disaster tour. He with his uniform and she in a scarlett inspired gown an a fifties style outfit channelling the late queen. And the Sussex tour was not controversial
Wank would look so ridiculous doing this next fall. Maybe visit Canada, India and another Commonwealth country over the next year, then go to Australia. But that would require even more work. Doubt very much they’ll go anywhere this year
She better learn how to spell Australia first.
Someone posted her handwriting on twitter, I’m guessing from ANZAC day, and whilst I find it very hard to make out Australia seems to have added an extra “i”.
(the way she wrote memory is also interesting’
It was on the card for the ANZAC wreath. She wrote Australian as “Austrailian”. How can you be a native English speaker and not know how to spell Australian. ?
And no one noticed or tried to fix the card either.
Oh, dear. Just googled that. Yep, she added an extra ‘i’ to Australian. 🤦♀️
You know..after all the screaming and throwing up over H&M’s successful trip..it should have been ‘all hands on deck’ for ANZAC Day. But nope. Once again they shot themselves in the foot. They never learn!
Funny how they mention they couldn’t go because of Kate’s cancer diagnosis but then fail to mention that Charles went while still receiving treatment for his own cancer!
Nice one.
Bringing their children is the only way they will get an audience, otherwise who would want to see those two? To call this so-called tour a revenge tour, says all yu need to hear from those two dummies.
I wonder how the kids would feel. George looked unhappy being taken to that memorial concert when his dad didn’t show up.
Maybe when they were little in the cute & adorable stage. Now they’re just school-aged kids, who’d probably rather be anywhere else than in a crowd & the center of attention.
“They are just so natural with the public”! Sorry I couldn’t go on reading after that very laughable bit of bullshit. Natural with the public 😂😂😂😂😂.
Ah New Idea, or as we Aussies call it – No Idea.
Nah, we’re good thanks, don’t need Won’t and Can’t here for a flop tour.
🤣
Also Aussie here.
Hard pass.
It’s them having to use their children to help make this tour more interesting that is a good indication of how they know them alone isn’t adequate in comparison to Harry and Meghan. It’s bad enough that they have to make this trip this year and it’s being called “the revenge tour” only because this is obviously about a one sided competition with the Sussexes and not about the job they are paid to do. It’s been ten years that they have avoided a major commonwealth country to visit places that aren’t commonwealth countries. The United States being one of them several times. Then to again use cancer as an excuse when Charles has visited Australia and multiple other places, including the United States today, even though he is still undergoing treatment, is a sign that they are too easily willing to avoid work and use their children and an alleged illness to do it. We know they are lazy. We know that they both have the foot in mouth disease and that they are going to have to copy Harry and Meghan in order to compete where they don’t compare.
The kids are about as interesting as the flop parents.
Judging by their Xmas & Easter church walks those children are resentful of being imposed on the public. Echoes, I’m sure, of what they witness at home but to drag them on a royal tour to the other side of the world………
They have been to the U.S. way more than any commonwealth country on the African continent.
Oh well. They might discover that the Sussexes were royally received as celebrities and humanitarians while the Wales might be received as royals and the antimonarchists movement. They truly bring nothing to Australia with such a visit.
If I recall some addressed the Sussexes as HRH so not not just celebrities and humanitarians but royal as well. They recognize them as such because that brand of royalty fits into the modern world. H&M do not represent the institution which makes them way more digestible when compared to the stuffy rigid lot.
I knew they would be rage briefing like unhinged idiots after the Sussex’s popularity in Australia was to big to ignore but to call it a “revenge tour” is absolutely disgusting.. KP is damaging their reputation by these extremely unprofessional talking points and all the incandescent rage and revenge is sounding completely 🦇 💩 crazy and very much like the 🍊💩.. I think that the majority of people worldwide are just exhausted by these “endless hate” people and their obsession with revenge on those with any morals, kindness or backbone. I hope if they do go to Australia and are faced with empty barricades along with Australia’s version of the yellow sign protestors.
Yes. BTW, is this briefing the work of the much ballyhooed new PR chick? It doesn’t seem very professional.
Or has KP gone rogue against her advice?
My money is on Sunshine Boll-cks quietly quitting, or the KP clowns locked her in a closet somewhere.
Either way, there’s no indication whatsoever that there’s a steady hand on the tiller at any of the palaces. Absolutely shambolic messaging. Are all the KP courtiers as rat arsed in the daytime as Huevo? What are these people on, and why are they charging it to the UK taxpayers?
I wonder if she even started…? Nothing KP has managed since that was announced looks any different, if anything their media game is that much more hamhanded now.
William will have a quick visit with veterans and declare See Harold, Veterans Are Mine! (there will be no actual interactions, it’s a photo op, with one veteran of color and one with a visible disability) Kate will do a quick visit with children and/or elderly who are forced to stand there, in whatever weather, to give her flowers. There will be awkward hugs. It will all be inconsequential at best. This will cost Australia a fortune.
” They also allegedly received payments for their speaking engagements.”
So it is wrong for them to earn a living, perhaps the writers of this story would rather see them scrouging of the tax man.
I guess it’s better to receive payment through the tax payers (what Australia pays for a ‘royal visit’) than to earn your money honestly. That actually tracks
These folks ARE WHO THEY ARE…so once again they will be the OPPOSITE of Meghan & Harry
Lmao. It sounds like the tabloids are threatening wank and with, you two have better get off your behinds and go to Australia this year and you had better bring those children because no one actually is interested in seeing just the two of you because you are both pale and stale . Why aren’t you two more lol Harry and Meghan? Full of charisma and young and good to look at . I am seriously laughing at how these media clowns sound like they are on the verge of tears because Willy and kitty are all these have because they bullied Harry and especially Meghan out of that firm
Oh no. Well, someone keep them away from anyone not white, before there’s another chainlink fence photo.
Fanciful Kate Mansey was claiming that Kate is “once more enjoying work encouraging hopes that she’ll accompany husband to US in July.” Big problem for The Firm is does either FK or FQ want to undertake any Royal Tours either solo or together.? How do they explain/justify Kate no long travelling abroad for work trips let alone the actual heir not doing any more Royal Tours? It IS part of the job and they are paid handsomely for a life of public service at home and abroad under the direction of the Foreign Office. Australian PM issued a public invitation for them to visit so why not accept and show their worth as global diplomats?
KP has already told the press that there won’t be any other tour this year. William’s visit to Saudi was it. However, in the Telegraph’s article about William and Kate over the weekend, it was hinted that Kate might go with William to India later this year for Earthshot. No doubt adding Kate to the visit would be a reaction to Harry and Meghan going to Australia.
This is so embarrassing for them. Truly. Highlighting how little the Wales do, essentially begging the Wales to do a tour and then calling it a revenge tour. Just embarrassing. And honestly, I don’t see Kate doing any kind of long tour again. I just don’t even get the vibe tbh that she can but maybe I’m wrong.
LOL does the revenge tour consist of Kate giving us another masterclass in how to keep our hair straight in humidity? Or is it more substantive stuff like photo ops with Black and Brown children behind chain linked fences and Colonial cosplay? Or maybe a picture next to a statue of Steve Irwin? Maybe Kate will throw some shrimp on the Bar-B that Will refuses to eat.
I’m looking forward to the kangaroo themed dressing. Kate instead of buttons, let’s do pouches! Lots and lots of pouches!
There are a few little nuggets here.
“..as soon their schedule allows it” 😆William an Kate might squeeze the Australia tour in between two holidays or better William and Kate could book their next holiday with the children to Australia .
“revenge tour” so William and Kate are only botheted to visit Australia because Harry and Meghan went to Australia othetwispe William and Kate would not be interrsted. What a compliment for Australia. The palace people have no idea how they come across. Where is the crisis manager?
“….warmly interacted with members of the public at an event…….looked happy and totally at ease.” Who could forget Kate’s awkward hug. Kate has to practise her hugs. Beware William!
I LOL’d, too, at the “as soon as their schedule allows.”
If they take their kids, they don’t have to do the school run. And William can do everything down under that he does at home — that is, drink and post on Aston Villa forums.
There. Schedule’s been cleared for them.
Carole and the Middletons plus the Nanny will probably go and take care of the kids at some resort.
That part made me laugh too. Their schedule of vacations, football watching and reality TV watching??
So, the only reason WanK will tour Australia is for “revenge”?
Are these people even listening to themselves?
That part! They sound petty AF.
What did Australia do to deserve this?!
Will carole get another freebie holiday off this tour as with many others? Along with her freebie house and staff off the taxpayers near forest lodge?
Sorry, but there’s no specific comment section for this but:
Why didn’t Kate and Will publish a 15th anniversary photo?
Seems weird. Does someone know something that I don’t?
Their anniversary is on Wednesday.
I wonder if we’ll get a photo from Cornwall which is where Louis’ latest bday photo was from.
Quite frankly I was counting on another freeze frame still from THAT red hot September video: her mid pounce and him playing hard get again!
I believe NI is the publication that outed Prince Harry during his first tour, endangering his life and team. I’m imagining WanK bringing their children and visiting the Irwin zoo during the school summer holidays. It would be good for them to do that, actually. At least they would give the zoo publicity. George will be a teen by then. I notice that they must begin the article by embiggening the Waleses, which at this point is infantilizing.
Nothing like making an entire country (continent, come to that) a cheap pawn in a one-sided rivalry with your own sibling. Australia is just collateral damage to William’s consuming rage to best his brother. And his brother couldn’t care less.
Yes, they’ll drag the children there like human shields. That is so on brand for them.
“As soon as their schedules allow”
What schedules? they are so hilarious.
Don’t forget Robert Irwin will be there to greet them because he is ONLY available for OFFICIAL heir and wife, don’t make him wait too long Will!!
William and Kate going to Australia???
(mutters in Kiwi…
Please don’t remember New Zealand is next door
Please don’t remember New Zealand is next door
Please don’t remember New Zealand is next door)
🤭
That header photo is always hilarious. If you look up photos of Elizabeth and Philip doing the same it’s so they could be seen. The crowds were deep. And they did it in countries all over the world—from the UK to Nigeria to Malta to Jamaica to Australia. There’s literally a sparse single line here for W&K. The standing was for the people, not for Elizabeth and Philip. W&K just don’t get it—they only want a photo reproduction.
Elizabeth and Philip Jamaica
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/G4K5MF/royalty-queen-elizabeth-ii-commonwealth-tour-jamaica-G4K5MF.jpg
Another tour
https://people.com/thmb/NMALWJruJoLsVoS1JNiwz-uemik=/1500×0/filters:no_upscale():max_bytes(150000):strip_icc():focal(749×0:751×2)/Queen-Elizabeth-Caribbean30-866e4af288104ec2a5dcc849a99c3c0c.jpg
@Bqm
The heir, who constantly talks about how he’ll do everything modern and his own way, visits the Caribbean in 2022, reenacting Queen Elizabeth’s arrival in the 1950s during the period of colonial exploitation, supported by his equally obtuse wife, who either dresses in copies of Elizabeth’s outfits from her Caribbean stay, walks around who the
in tropical forests in high heels and a long, brocaded dress, or shrinks back in disgust from shaking hands with the Black Minister of Culture.
You’d have to be a complete idiot to go there in 2022 and stage a show for them.
The Caribbean paid off handsomely for them when, live on camera, the Prime Minister of Jamaica , telling them they weren’t welcome.
But have they been asked to go recently? Poor Kate is now into claw hands. Wish she had stuck to jazz hands. And Billy is doing it too, except there is a drink in his hand, so no one is noticing.
LOL The UK press is trying to flatter, seduce, and cajole this pair into giving them cheap and easy monarchist copy. It could very well end up tipping Australia into a republic.