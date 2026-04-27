Millionaire big game trophy hunter trampled to death by elephants



Big game trophy hunting should have gone the way of the dodo a long time ago, but rich white men love it so like their vise grip on patriarchal power, the “sport” lingers on. One such man, California millionaire Ernie Dosio, recently went to Gabon in Africa to partake in his favorite hobby. For this trip specifically, Dosio had shelled out $40,000 to a guide to help him hunt a yellow-backed duiker, a small antelope described as shy and easy-to-scare. Seriously, these guys are known for becoming so paralyzed with fear, the phrase ought to be “like a duiker in headlights.” Yellow-backed duikers are not endangered (at least not yet), but they are heavily hunted in the region. The duikers were spared on this hunting trip, though, when in their pursuit, the humans came upon a small herd of elephants who trampled Dosio to death, while the guide was seriously injured.

Ernie Dosio, 75, a California vineyard owner known for his extensive trophy hunting collection, was on a guided hunting trip in the Lope-Okanda rainforest when the incident occurred, the Daily Mail reported. According to the outlet, Dosio was on a $40,000 hunt targeting a yellow-backed duiker, a small forest-dwelling antelope found in Central and West Africa. During the outing, the hunting party unexpectedly encountered a group of five female elephants with a calf. The herd emerged suddenly from “dense undergrowth” in the area before charging at Dosio and his guide, per the Daily Mail. Safari operator Collect Africa confirmed the death of its client, according to the outlet, which also reported that the professional hunter guiding Dosio survived, sustaining serious injuries in the encounter. Dosio was also the owner of Pacific Agrilands Inc., a company that manages approximately 12,000 acres of vineyard in Modesto and provides services and equipment financing to wine producers, according to The Guardian. Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Gabon are coordinating the return of Dosio’s remains to California, the Daily Mail reported. African elephants, the species involved in the encounter, are the largest land animals on Earth. According to the World Wildlife Fund, they can weigh about six tons and reach heights of up to 11 feet. The organization also notes that elephants play a critical role in maintaining ecosystems, helping disperse seeds and shape habitats for other species. At the same time, elephant populations have declined significantly over the past century due to hunting and poaching. Trophy hunting remains a controversial issue worldwide. Some groups argue it can help fund conservation efforts and protect wildlife habitats, while others say it places additional pressure on species that are already vulnerable.

[From People]

“Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Gabon are coordinating the return of Dosio’s remains to California…” You mean the elephants don’t get to stuff their prize and mount it on a wall tree? Sorry, I don’t want to be disrespectful about a person dying. But this was an entirely preventable tragedy. And when it comes to big game trophy hunting, the real disrespect is the way despicable humans treat these gorgeous animals. Animals in the wild hunt each other for sustenance, not for sport, and we’re the species that’s supposed to know better. Someone who knew Dosio told The Guardian: “Although many disagree with big-game hunting, all Ernie’s hunts were strictly licensed and above board and were registered as conservation in culling animal numbers.” Yeah, not hunting animals to death still does a lot more for conservation than hunting, and it comes with no FAFO risk factor. These were female elephants with a calf, and those ladies will do anything to protect their young. Also, pardon my ignorance, but can a herd of elephants really sneak up on you?