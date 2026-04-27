Millionaire big game trophy hunter trampled to death by elephants

Big game trophy hunting should have gone the way of the dodo a long time ago, but rich white men love it so like their vise grip on patriarchal power, the “sport” lingers on. One such man, California millionaire Ernie Dosio, recently went to Gabon in Africa to partake in his favorite hobby. For this trip specifically, Dosio had shelled out $40,000 to a guide to help him hunt a yellow-backed duiker, a small antelope described as shy and easy-to-scare. Seriously, these guys are known for becoming so paralyzed with fear, the phrase ought to be “like a duiker in headlights.” Yellow-backed duikers are not endangered (at least not yet), but they are heavily hunted in the region. The duikers were spared on this hunting trip, though, when in their pursuit, the humans came upon a small herd of elephants who trampled Dosio to death, while the guide was seriously injured.
Ernie Dosio, 75, a California vineyard owner known for his extensive trophy hunting collection, was on a guided hunting trip in the Lope-Okanda rainforest when the incident occurred, the Daily Mail reported.
According to the outlet, Dosio was on a $40,000 hunt targeting a yellow-backed duiker, a small forest-dwelling antelope found in Central and West Africa.
During the outing, the hunting party unexpectedly encountered a group of five female elephants with a calf. The herd emerged suddenly from “dense undergrowth” in the area before charging at Dosio and his guide, per the Daily Mail.
Safari operator Collect Africa confirmed the death of its client, according to the outlet, which also reported that the professional hunter guiding Dosio survived, sustaining serious injuries in the encounter.
Dosio was also the owner of Pacific Agrilands Inc., a company that manages approximately 12,000 acres of vineyard in Modesto and provides services and equipment financing to wine producers, according to The Guardian.
Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Gabon are coordinating the return of Dosio’s remains to California, the Daily Mail reported.
African elephants, the species involved in the encounter, are the largest land animals on Earth. According to the World Wildlife Fund, they can weigh about six tons and reach heights of up to 11 feet.
The organization also notes that elephants play a critical role in maintaining ecosystems, helping disperse seeds and shape habitats for other species. At the same time, elephant populations have declined significantly over the past century due to hunting and poaching.
Trophy hunting remains a controversial issue worldwide. Some groups argue it can help fund conservation efforts and protect wildlife habitats, while others say it places additional pressure on species that are already vulnerable.
“Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Gabon are coordinating the return of Dosio’s remains to California…” You mean the elephants don’t get to stuff their prize and mount it on a
wall tree? Sorry, I don’t want to be disrespectful about a person dying. But this was an entirely preventable tragedy. And when it comes to big game trophy hunting, the real disrespect is the way despicable humans treat these gorgeous animals. Animals in the wild hunt each other for sustenance, not for sport, and we’re the species that’s supposed to know better. Someone who knew Dosio told The Guardian: “Although many disagree with big-game hunting, all Ernie’s hunts were strictly licensed and above board and were registered as conservation in culling animal numbers.” Yeah, not hunting animals to death still does a lot more for conservation than hunting, and it comes with no FAFO risk factor. These were female elephants with a calf, and those ladies will do anything to protect their young. Also, pardon my ignorance, but can a herd of elephants really sneak up on you?
Photos credit Wagonhound Outfitters/Facebook, Aakarsh Kohli and Paul Hoekman on Pexels
Self defense imo…
Absolutely.
Agreed!
Strange how they say in detail what he was hunting and that is was legal, then repeat that all his hunts were legal and for conservation, and then they quote a friend who repeats that his hunts were always above board.
And he gets trampled “accidentally” sneaking up on a heard of elephants? White millionaire men are definitely known for respecting rules, so this must be true.
Definitely self defense. Team elephant.
Team Elephant always! 💗
Elephants are wild animals and not always predictable. I was visiting orphans at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya a few months ago and a juvenile who is being raised by humans got annoyed with some tourists and threw some serious kicks. I can’t even imagine p*ssing off an adult.
So jealous, Megan! I follow Sheldrick on Insta and would LOVE to see the elephants in person — respectfully and unarmed.
They are such gorgeous creatures and their matriarchies are amazing.
Team Elephant.
I’m sure the tours are designed as being perfectly legal but, once there, he bends the rules to his will. Rules and laws and taxes are for fools; not a captain of industry like him. Was he trying to sneak up on an elephant and they were too smart for him?
@QuiteContrary they currently have a baby rhino and baby zebra who are best friends. It may be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.
Gotta LOVE karma ❤️😂
She’s a bitch you shouldn’t mess with 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
@Megan!!! That is my bucket list thing to do!!! Oh, how wonderful you got to do that!
FAFO
Yay, elephants! 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘
The mama elephants were like, we got your back, you sweet, gentle duikers!
FAFO. 🐘🐘🐘🐘
Find Out Season in full effect. I love how animal abuse and trophy hunting is conservation now lol – like all the zoos and aquariums and animals for entertainment folks that give to conservation efforts – as if it makes the captivity of animals ok.
I’m happy to see African countries fighting back. In some of them trophy hunting is punishable by death.
About damn time. Stop plundering, pillaging, stealing, raping, and killing Africa. And the rest of the planet while we’re at it. But especially Africa.
I assume the jungle is noisy? And if there’s soft leaves underfoot they wouldn’t be as loud as expected. They might’ve been using the same path the hunter was, not crashing through foliage. Sounds to me like the elephants correctly identified the danger and took protective steps.
People underestimate how quickly elephants can move. I was lucky enough to go on safari almost 12 years ago (Botswana) and I still remember one morning seeing a herd of elephants crossing in front of us when there was a hyena nearby. The big bull elephant in the front turned and charged the hyena so quickly that I could hardly believe it. There were some calves in the herd too, so…yeah. Do not mess with elephants!
About 18 mos ago the family went on Safari to two different reserves in SA. The reserves are actually quite quiet, which surprised me a little. At the most you might hear some birds. Now of course, the animals on the reserves (which are *borderless*, meaning animals can wander in and out (at least the two we went to). Elephants, in particular, are *very* protective of their young. When they walk, they surround the calf/ves, and they tear up food for the younger ones to eat. The *sweetest* thing was how they bathe the young, both with their trunks, They are *very* peaceful unless provoked, then watch out! They are also *very* smart.
One of the best parts of our trip, when we were staying in Leopard Hill Reserve, was when I got out of my bath, and was toweling off: an adult elephant was walking up to the large window wall! It stopped to drink out of my cold plunge pool, looked at me for a long minute, then turned and walked way. And of course, my phone (to take a pic) was charging on the other side of the suite! AARRGGHH! lol. I only got a pic of it walking away. But it was *literally*just* outside, just a few feet away from me.
Once you’ve seen animals in their natural habitat, it stays with you. #Team Elephant #Abolish Zoos
finally some good news for a change
Lol
Lmao, even
Yes, I did repeatedly. Sometimes the situation, sometimes Kismet’s writing, and then again when reading it to Mr. R.
Exactly. I’m sorry for his family and the grief they must be feeling as someone who has lost several of the people closest to me in the last decade, but I can’t muster up anything beyond being amused Mother Nature got one right.
He went out to kill a near defenseless creature for a good time. Well, compared to an elephant a human might as well be a yellow-backed duiker, so the outcome seems fitting to me.
Karma is a bitch best served cold.
It’s speciesist to assume animals are just here for our amusement, and that the killing of animals for entertainment (as opposed to for food) is ok. This guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Elephants are highly intelligent and they had a baby to protect. It’s totally understandable that they defended themselves. I wonder how many times those females had seen men with guns…
Excellent!
Eat the rich!!!
Well done elephants.
Btw whilst William loves preaching to people in Africa that they should not kill animals because his (white) kids won’t be able to see them, he approves of trophy hunting, something he and other rich white entitled men love doing. Hypocrite.
Yeah so what is everyone having for dinner tonight?
Something with rice, I think.
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo and homemade garlic bread. Also broccoli, but just for me.
I’m visiting my mother and her palate is somewhat…limited, so I’m cooking for the audience I have. I’m craving chickpea stew, but that’s a no-go, lol.
Oops.
This story really warmed the cockleburrs of my heart. The pictures of all of the animal heads in this creep’s house were absolutely disgusting. Good riddance.
Elephants, duikers — it’s an example of how we all have to work together <3 to stand up to the oppressors!
He was trampled by all females? Cherry on the sundae.
A bunch of elephants took them by surprise? You mean they disregarded the noise around and forgot to look behind them.
Pros for sure
Is it terrible of me that I actually CACKLED when I saw this news last night? FAFO indeed.
These animals probably have been busy making pacts left, right and centre to get back at those f****** who keep hunting on their land.
Those photos are grotesque. Those animals are stunningly beautiful, and he’s going to … what? Ship the head home?! Did anyone at least USE the fur or meat, since he just HAD to shoot it? Like, how do you get off on seeing the head of an animal on your wall??
Disgusting, posing proudly with dead animals that they shot.
🎶Sisters are doing it for themselves..🎶 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘
Nice work, ladies.
Someone dying is always sad, but I don’t have any sympathy for someone who has millions of dollars and chooses to spend it flying around the world to kill things. Like how many meals at a homeless shelter does $40,000 buy?
Team elephant!! Shame on ANYONE who kills for sport!! Taking a life for a picture is horrible!!! Karma came for a nasty person – he had to know in his heart that what he did for sport was wrong!! Trump’s 2 oldest son’s do this kinda hunting often ( did not surprise me when I heard it– Shows you what kind of people partake in this AWFUL sport!! Shame Shame!! ) I hope one day soon, they stop this senseless killing & make it illegal !!! God bless all of his wonderful creatures- they deserve so much BETTER!! 👍✌️☮️✝️💙💙💙🙏✌️🎶🎊🎊💙💙
Mama Africa done had enough!
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. The insipid pretext that these dudes are just in it for the conservation is such BS.
Huzzah, Elephants! I’m glad they were able to protect their baby and themselves and the duikers in the area.
I hope some whales flip a yacht in celebration this week. ❤️
Yep, the orcas and the elephants are showing us how it’s done.
There’s a great book “The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival” about a Siberian tiger in Russia’s far eastern area that methodically stalked and killed several specific known poachers. Kind of makes me wonder if the elephants recognized the hunting guide and knew he was associated with bringing death.
All these comments made my morning! I know of someone that does this kind of thing and he’s always bragging about hunting, telling stories about how he killed a bear like he’s better than everyone and look how cool he is that he’s wearing something he killed🙄. Mind you, he’s never been able to read the room. I hope he hears about this and reflects on his own ignorance but I doubt it. Unfortunately society has made it acceptable for years to hunt animals, put them on display in their homes and brag about the ways they ambushed them. I take solace in knowing a female herd of beautiful elephants took out a human male. It should only be a matter of time before there is justice here in the states in politics. We women are waaaaaay overdue for a stampede to eradicate injustice against us.
Absolutely fair.
Mamas rule.
I can tell you that some [if not all] of that $40K was “rationalized” through his corporate expense account(s). I worked for guys like this, tho they stayed local, sometimes venturing out of state. But they made sure they were *never* out of pocket for it. One happy hour, a lower level employee in accounting had enough🍹to spill “The deer leases, hunting licenses, food & gas, they bill it all under ‘Corp Entertainment'”. … And if the hunting slush fund didn’t cover the duck/quail/deer season, managers would get the script for annual reviews: “margins are slim this year, raises might not happen”
Wow.
I support the elephants taking care of this creep.
His family can have his head mounted on the wall next to all his trophies.
If it’s not too squashed.
Team elephant all the way! 🐘
How I love this story! Bastard got exactly what he so richly deserved.
Sorry not sorry.
Elephants on land coordinating with the orcas in the sea destroy the oligarchs. Carry on.
Good.
I would had loved that he became the dinner of lions so there were no remains to be recovered but I guess the dead by elephant stomping is pretty cool too. This dude had the chance to change the world in many positive ways using his wealth and yet decided to create chaos and death in this world so I hope he rots in hell.
Elephants can absolutely sneak up on people. Think about the elephants you see in zoos walking around their enclosures. I never heard their footfall when they walked around. I would assume it would be the same in the wild. They have massive footpads that absorb sound and are way more silent than people realize. So yes, I believe these big game hunters were surprised by the elephants (who were also probably surprised by the humans) and the elephants reacted. I don’t want to say this man deserved to die but I’m not exactly shedding a tear about it. You take that risk when you go into a predator’s natural habitat like that.
It’s so interesting this popped up because I started listening to a National Park After Dark podcast episode about a big game hunter accused of killing his wife during a safari in Botswana in 2016. The podcast host also said she would be doing an episode specifically dedicated to big game hunting and its consequences which I’m very interested to listen to.
If it was the dentist who (spoiler)
Shot her in their lodge and then tried to immediately cremate, there is also a Dateline about it that’s worth a watch!
Tots and pears for the great white hunter. Not.
Well done, elephants. Good work!
Big game hunters aren’t doing it for conservation, they do it because they enjoy it. Serial killers often start with animals. There is something “wrong” with anyone who gets a thrill out of killing an endangered animal. The world is a better place without them.
Don’t get between a mother and her baby. And her girlfriends.
Oh no. Where’s my shrug emoji
Yeah Elephants!!! best news I’ve heard in a week. BAN TROPHY HUNTING. STUPID RICH PRIVILEGED WHITE A**HOLE.
Good, serves him right.
I grew up with a dad that hunted, he did so humanely and non wastefully. I’ve never myself hunted but was raised to respect nature. You only take what you need to survive. Trophy hunting is a gauche rich man’s foolish game trying to feel tough.
Worked out perfectly.
This.
Also, trophy hunting apex predators is the most pathetic thing possible. You shot a tiger? Do you know how lazy and available tigers are?? They’re no different than your cat at home stretched out and napping in the sun all day.
If you actually want to control a population and make it a sport, go down to Columbia and hunt the invasive hippos. Good luck.
TEAM ELEPHANT 💯💯💯🐘
Tots and pears. Love the accompanying photo of the two baby elephants lovin’ up on each other. I habitually go to the Sheldrick Trust’s Instagram account for my daily dose of baby elephants. They also have a YouTube channel for folks without Insta. 🐘 forever!
Oh well.
Elephants absolutely can sneak up on you! I once had the honor and privilege of visiting the Okavango delta (NOT for hunting ffs!). We had wildlife-viewing drives in mornings and evenings. In the middle of the day we stayed in a tent camp in a little copse of trees, where we had lunch and rested. A curious elephant decided to visit us there one day. We were just quietly chatting in camp chairs. That elephant appeared so quietly and so quickly! No more than 10ft away from us. Not a single person saw that elephant coming. S/he just looked at all of us, checked out what we were doing, and left. We of course bowed our heads like you would to a thestral, lol. It was extraordinary- they are amazing!
😬
Oh well. He didn’t have to be there. His ugly ass could have been at home enjoying his millions, but instead he got trampled to death….HA. I hope those elephants got him good. Remember that’s what rich white men with blood lust tell us…..that killing animals somehow saves them, f**k off.
The answer to the rhetorical question, “Can elephants really sneak up on you?” is YES. They have really soft, cushiony pads on their fat that make them very silent. When on safari, we had gone off the road for a little snack, and I turn around, and there was just an elephant right there snacking on a tree next to the jeep.
There’s also a difference between forest elephants and the big ones you see on the plains. Forest elephants are much smaller and blend in quite well amongst the trees. Since I think duiker live in the more wooded areas, they might have startled a herd of forest elephants.