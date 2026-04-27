Duchess Meghan, astrology girlie, posted about Leo’s ‘hardest seven years’

I get a kick of the Duchess of Sussex’s sometimes woo-woo beliefs. She’s even said that she’s “super woo-woo” too, so don’t @ me. She’s an astrology girlie, she’s into Ayurvedic medicine and I’m absolutely positive that she’s into crystals. No disrespect on any of that – I’m an astrology girlie too, and I’m woo-woo-curious about some things. Anyway, over the weekend, our Leo duchess decided to post some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories.
Meghan Markle shared two astrology-related posts that referred to challenging personal times. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, reshared a post on her Instagram Stories from the account Astrology Is For Everyone on Saturday, April 25.
The post featured two men dancing enthusiastically with the words, “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25,” typed across the top. (Meghan, born on Aug. 4, is a Leo.) Earlier the same day, Meghan reshared another astrology-related post from the account spiritdaughter containing her horoscope.
“The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it,” the horoscope read.
“Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth,” it continued.
“April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it,” the horoscope concluded.
I didn’t realize that those signs were in the middle of a seven-year cycle of bullsh-t. It checks out for Meghan in particular- if this terrible cycle began seven years ago, it goes back to April 2019, arguably the height of the smear campaign against her when she was living in the UK. She was pregnant with Archie and experiencing suicidal ideation and she was at her absolute lowest. Also, I follow some astrologers on social media and they’ve been talking a lot about a unique planetary alignment in recent weeks and what that alignment means for certain signs. I wonder if this is connected to that. Anyway, you don’t have to be an astrology girlie to believe that life is cyclical and you can have a stretch of months or years where everything f–king sucks and then one day, everything makes sense and you’re thriving.
Something else – as the Year of the Snake staggered to a close earlier this year, every single part of my life fell apart and I’ve never been in worse shape emotionally and psychologically. I felt like I was barely keeping it together in January and early February. As soon as the year of the Fire Horse began on February 17th, it was like night and day (btw, I’m a Horse).
This got almost the same amount of coverage as Kate Middleton being outside this weekend, just sayin'😏 pic.twitter.com/8QtO0CuzLs
— Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) April 27, 2026
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever’s Instagram and Archewell.
I am borderline on astrology but I in no way discount it. Many years ago I bought a book specific to my zodiac sign and was stunned how it nailed me to a tee. To each their own but do not discount the zodiac signs.
This may sound super woo woo, but I really didn’t understand myself until my astrologer explained my chart to me. There are aspects of my personality that I always felt somewhat guilty about, but he helped me see I was literally born this way. He’s always right on point about coming patterns and events in my life. It’s somewhat unnerving at times, like when the news is bad, but it does help me prepare, and like I said, understand myself better.
I too am a woo woo Leo sun (Taurus moon, Libra rising for my fellow woo woos) and she is absolutely right. I feel like my life has been a spiral of chaos since fall 2019-present. May the cycle finally be over lmaoooo
Leo sun, Cancer moon and Leo rising here and I can attest to the accuracy of the last 7 years.
Leo sun, moon and scorpio rising. The last 6 years have suckkkked. Serious health and relationship problems. I have definitely started to feel better recently
@Nicole fellow Leo, and yup!
Emergency surgery in 2019 followed by the pandemic…
Worst bit: hub’s a scorpio, lol. Glad to know things begin to improve now!
Also? With Megs’ interest in astrology, she would have got on with Diana SO well. How I wish she’d survived the palace plots that ended her life, to resettle in California.
P.S. to @Kaiser – I am a Rat so I did not enjoy the year of the Snake AT ALL.
And there were snakes all over my garden that year! Way more than normal. Don’t tell me they didn’t know lol
OMG!!! Those creatures were all over my backyard. I encountered one at night coming right at me; I shudder to think what would have happened. The nightmares from that encounter still have me in distress.
Taurus here, can confirm that Uranus in Taurus has been kicking my ass for the last seven years, I was very glad to see it head over to Gemini.
Oh, honey, me too. It has trashed every bit of stability i have worked at during these horrible tRump and covid years. NO MORE!! I felt the lift beginning six weeks ago- it has ushered in big changes for me since then.
Congrats to you both. I’ll have to look into my astrology cycle now.
May Taurus here.
I lost both of my parents, a job, and underwent a hysterectomie…
Sometimes I wonder how can I be a fonctioning human being.
I’m an astrology girlie and also a Leo. Uranus just left Taurus and entered Gemini. Uranus in Taurus was hitting the 4 signs she mentioned at hard angles.
I saw her stories and was hyped. I’m an astrology girl too and when I get insight about planetary shifts and movement it helps me a lot. Call me a woo woo girl too!
I’m a Leo and a hobby woo-woo girl, I truthfully don’t have a Leo friend that isn’t, some more than others.
My sister told me the news on April 25 that my (Leo) 7 years of awful was supposed to be ending. I’ve been deep into fighting cancer for 6 years, had car-t last October, so I am hoping this is a sign that I get some miraculous long remission from that procedure. I am not terribly into astrology, but if believing in it costs me nothing and gives me hope, I stand with Meghan. Lift that awful astral energy off of me!!!
Fingers crossed for you!
Thank you!
All the best wishes for you!!
Fingers crossed that you’re no longer star-crossed!
Scorpio with Leo moon here and let me tell you, this post by the Duchess made me jump with joy. These have been some crazy, terrible, life-altering years and I’m glad to leave them behind. I wish all my fellow fixies, a prosperous new chapter!
I am here for this, especially asteroids.
It cracks me up that all the comments are from Leos (such as myself)! I had a lady at a new age bookstore tell me once that, whenever she ordered astrology themed items, she’d buy twice as many Leo items as any other sign. We’ll buy anything that says Leo on it LMAO
I think it’s more to the fact that August has the highest number of births with. August Leo here.
Do I totally believe in it? – no
Am I an Aquarius and do I like what she posted? – yes
Btw she deserves good vibes!
Btw my favourite astrology thing is that a site combines your two signs, which for me is aquarius&ox and I’m a walrus!(coolness)
Yes there is a book series by Suzanne White that does that. I don’t think I’m a pure Leo but combined with my Chinese animal sign I thought it was the most accurate description I’ve seen
I find a lot of commonalities among those aspects people name pseudosciences. 🤷🏼♀️
I’m worried now. Is this site going to tell me Leo+Rat=possum or something?
Maybe honey badger? I’ll take honey badger. They’re sort of the unofficial mascot of GenX anyway.
Pisces, moon in Aquarius, Leo rising here. It helped me with the 7 years of the my husbands illness, be coming his caregiver, caring for him at home and ultimately his passing.
Over all the years of hate and negativity aimed at Megan and Harry, I waited for this to pass and it will. It only strengthens my admiration for them.
Fellow Pisces here. I’m sorry for your loss, and that you had to go through that. Pisces was experiencing a Saturn Return for the last 3 years, which just ended in February of this year. I was counting the days until its end, as it’s been an incredibly difficult few years for me and my Leo husband. Not that things are perfect now, but getting better. I hope you’re feeling a weight lifted from your shoulders this year.
That explains a few things for me. I didn’t know all Pisces were experiencing that vs. A personal Saturn return.
@Irisrose, I’m not sure now if it was all Pisces, or just those with natal Saturn in Pisces. I have to ask my astrologer. 🙂
I’ve been seeing a lot of these posts lately 😅 I’m Leo Sun, Sag Moon, Leo Rising, and honestly I’m a bit confused. The past 7 years had challenges (as life does), but I wouldn’t personally call it the hardest. But I am glad many feels much better and I am sooo looking forward to have life goes from okay to great.
Im a fire horse and I was hoping this year would turn around my last 10 years of absolute shit show including a disabling illness, partner with head injury, no family or friend supports. but it was too much to ask of even a fire horse year.
Me, too, and I just turned 60 in this firehorse year. My taurus self is happy for this Uranus residency shift!
I used to read my horoscope but I haven’t in years. I don’t have the patience for it and the readings didn’t always ring true to me.
Head over to astrodienst dot com. You can calculate your own chart with specificity if you know your birth time.. I personally find it **surprisingly** accurate, and the deeper you go (nodes, minor planets, aspects, etc), the more my eyes open. I make no claims about accuracy without the birth hour specificity.
Post menopausal happy crone (married with adult kids, can I still be a crone just by virtue of age?) here with a lifelong interest in the arcane.
The Sussexes accomplished their goals for this visit. Let the Wales and their children have at it. Should prove to be hilarious😂😂😂😂
Meghan and KCIII have so much in common because he’s a bit woo-woo as well. It’s a shame that he chose to be a racist asshole instead of protecting his biracial daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Sending you a hug Kaiser and I am so glad you came out on the other side. Thank you for always making my days brighter with your humor and writing.
I second this emotion!
Thank you for brightening all of our days.
I had my chart done years ago, and was never sure what it truly meant for me (Gemini House 4 with rising Aquarius House 1 and Moon Aries House 2) but it was fun. I’m woo woo curious (with limits when it comes to health) so I’m glad the horrible 7 years seems to be over.
Aquarius, Scorpio moon, Gemini rising here, also a woo woo. Looking forward to better times.
My 🔥 STARTED 7 years ago & since then I have LOST EVERYTHING that I built my life on…so YES…I am ready for things to calm down because I have DONE THE WORK even though I was GOING THROUGH IT✨️
I’m woo woo although not super into astrology. I will say I did notice a lot of astrologers on sm were leaving the US/advising people to in the winter of ‘24, because of something in the US’s chart. I thought it was proof of nonsense, but turns out they were right.
There are times I disregard it, then I listen to something from Pam Gregory and think, ‘hmm’
The national natal chart of the US, coupled with the solar maximum period, is making us (and everyone else, by extension, yay geopolitics) go through the wringer.
I think I’d like astrology but I don’t know anything about it. I know I’m a Pisces but couldn’t tell you what moon and I don’t know about whatever rising. For those of you who are into all this, can you recommend any good introductory resources?
Astrodienst dot com. There’s a free app also that offers some education in addition to a natal chart calculation- it’s called time passages on the app store- idk about google play store. But astrodienst offers tonsof options for info, maybe too much for introduction.
Cafeastrology is a great site: introductory and beyond. I’m just a dabbler, and it’s been a good site for starting out.
Kaiser, I’m so sorry about everything you’ve gone through. I think you and CB have touched on this before. You give so many people such entertainment, validation, and hope by speaking what so many of us are feeling, in a witty and candid way, so we know we’re not alone in this hellscape. I’m so happy to hear that things are better for you!
^ 100%
I enjoy astrology and tarot. As an Aqua Sun, Taurus moon/rising, holy sh*t the last 7 years have been brutal. I am thrilled about this transition and hope that everything will smooth out. It’s been nonstop BS since 2018!!!
I suspect my opinion about astrology and all things woo is Ron Swanson-esque. But Meghan is a native Angeleno with a yoga teacher mother. She comes by it honestly.
Good point! I also wouldn’t label Ayurvedic as woo woo. It’s an ancient and legit practice of balancing mind and body. I don’t believe the mind can replace western medicine for curing diseases but a healthy mind is a wonderful thing.
I’m cracking up at “woo-woo-curious”! Finally I have a tag that fits!
Leo rising here — deeply and sincerely hoping that we’ve turned the corner on some particularly difficult times, and are already moving on to better days.
Okay to start a list of recommendations? If not please delete
You were born for this by chani Nichols
Cosmic calendar by renstrom
Astrocartography by monahan
Aquarian insight (dot) com – she’s not on youtube
Update, Jay at aquarianinsight has moved to substack
Carrie-anne moss moved her annapurnaliving there too
Astrology is in the air. Meghan’s post and Olivia’s song has me going “Pisces and Gemini but I think we might go really nice together” in my head way too much.
not woo-woo… but also Scorpio sun and scorpio rising. And the last 7 years have been shatteringly horrible. Everything has worked out, thankfully, but in the most stressful way possible. And my career is still imploded.
Might decide to become woo-woo if that means April 25h can, indeed, be the turning point…
I’m a Virgo born in the Year of the Dragon and whilst it sounds awesome, I cannot allow myself to extend credence to things that I need justify with faith alone. But a Virgo would say that, wouldn’t she?
I’m way more into the Enneagram but I do like the idea that Taureans are going to have an easier time of it in the future!
I’m into astrology, and the thrill I got from seeing her share a post I’d saved hours earlier, omg. And as a Scorpio sun, Leo Rising, who has been through back-to-back abusive relationships (+toxic work environments) in the last eight years, I’m so ready for the next phase to begin!
PS Year of the Snake was godawful to my Rabbit self, I’m relieved that’s over.
Here’s hoping Meghan’s next seven years are blissful, peaceful, and happy.
Scorpio, with Aquarius rising and moon in Aquarius. Not a speck of Leo, but life has sucked since 2019. Covid and Trump haven’t helped. If things are lightening up, I’ll be happy to see it.
I don’t follow her Insta but I’m here to say the photo collage is amazing!
So many Leo’s here, dang! For the woo woo curious among us, I really like Jessica Lanyadoo and Chani Nicholas! They use an astrology framework for really solid “how to be a better human” and “how to navigate difficulty with integrity” kind of advice. I adore Chani’s app, it’s incredibly useful! Lots of meditations and journal prompts in there! Anyway that’s my rec (Aries sun, Sag rising, Cancer moon here!)
Not woo-woo, but the ginger in that video can dance!
I’m Virgo Sun, Cancer Moon, and Sagittarius Rising and I’m definitely woo woo curious. I’ve never consulted an astrologer but based on what I have read on the internet, I’d say the description for a person with my chart was pretty dead on.
That’s fun because I’ma Virgo and this is exactly what I’ve been reading/ suggested.
I keep getting information how my life is gonna change for the better after these 7 awful years.
So, is this everything that was concerned by these awful 7 years?
Meghan and I share a birthday, actually (yay for Leos!), and yes, the last 7 years have been absolute shit. I view astrology more as an unserious but sometimes useful tool for self-reflection, but I’m more than happy to lean into the idea that life is going to get better without me having to do anything.
I am so glad that our Leo Duchess came out of a tough 7 year cycle. As for me, as a Gemini sun and Libra rising, they say a new cycle with lots of change will start. I can handle change as a Gemini but as a menopausal Gemini, all I want is to spend my days with my very predictable little routines.
Leo, Dragon, oldest daughter here. Can attest to the 7 years of shit.
I’m an optimistic person but it’s been tough. Major change in family and friend dynamics right now so everything previously central thing in my life is being rebuilt. It feels really insane and upside down but it’s actually better for me. I can breathe and see myself for the first time.
I’m a scorpio and have felt in a downfall since 2019 with the loss of my mother and a few other personal challenges. It has been the worst seven years of my entire life. I’m 61! When I read Megan’s post I feel hopeful that the worst of it is over and better times are ahead.
I am not any of those 4 signs, but I cannot imagine a 7 year stretch worse than the April 2019 to April 2026 stretch I have had. I am cooked if I am destined to have a worst stretch. I used to be really into astrology, but a couple of the astrologists I followed took off-the-wall magat cultist/maha nutter turns and I lost interest. I don’t even seek out my horoscope anymore. Well done astrology can be eerily spot on. Not so well done astrology it is an absolute con, just like the magat/maha movements.
Well, that explains it (Scorpio here).
I’m a Scorpio sun, Taurus moon, Pluto in Leo in the house of health, who had been fairly healthy with no injuries. In the last seven years I’ve fractured my leg in a fall, had breast cancer, had a full knee replacement that got infected and had to be redone. An allergic reaction to the knee antibiotics gave me pneumonia and I almost died. Solidly on the mend now, I am glad this period has ended. I have enormous respect for the planet Uranus.