Duchess Meghan, astrology girlie, posted about Leo’s ‘hardest seven years’

I get a kick of the Duchess of Sussex’s sometimes woo-woo beliefs. She’s even said that she’s “super woo-woo” too, so don’t @ me. She’s an astrology girlie, she’s into Ayurvedic medicine and I’m absolutely positive that she’s into crystals. No disrespect on any of that – I’m an astrology girlie too, and I’m woo-woo-curious about some things. Anyway, over the weekend, our Leo duchess decided to post some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories.

Meghan Markle shared two astrology-related posts that referred to challenging personal times. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, reshared a post on her Instagram Stories from the account Astrology Is For Everyone on Saturday, April 25. The post featured two men dancing enthusiastically with the words, “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25,” typed across the top. (Meghan, born on Aug. 4, is a Leo.) Earlier the same day, Meghan reshared another astrology-related post from the account spiritdaughter containing her horoscope. “The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it,” the horoscope read. “Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth,” it continued. “April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it,” the horoscope concluded.

[From People]

I didn’t realize that those signs were in the middle of a seven-year cycle of bullsh-t. It checks out for Meghan in particular- if this terrible cycle began seven years ago, it goes back to April 2019, arguably the height of the smear campaign against her when she was living in the UK. She was pregnant with Archie and experiencing suicidal ideation and she was at her absolute lowest. Also, I follow some astrologers on social media and they’ve been talking a lot about a unique planetary alignment in recent weeks and what that alignment means for certain signs. I wonder if this is connected to that. Anyway, you don’t have to be an astrology girlie to believe that life is cyclical and you can have a stretch of months or years where everything f–king sucks and then one day, everything makes sense and you’re thriving.

Something else – as the Year of the Snake staggered to a close earlier this year, every single part of my life fell apart and I’ve never been in worse shape emotionally and psychologically. I felt like I was barely keeping it together in January and early February. As soon as the year of the Fire Horse began on February 17th, it was like night and day (btw, I’m a Horse).

This got almost the same amount of coverage as Kate Middleton being outside this weekend, just sayin'😏 pic.twitter.com/8QtO0CuzLs — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) April 27, 2026





