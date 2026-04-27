Duchess Meghan, astrology girlie, posted about Leo’s ‘hardest seven years’

I get a kick of the Duchess of Sussex’s sometimes woo-woo beliefs. She’s even said that she’s “super woo-woo” too, so don’t @ me. She’s an astrology girlie, she’s into Ayurvedic medicine and I’m absolutely positive that she’s into crystals. No disrespect on any of that – I’m an astrology girlie too, and I’m woo-woo-curious about some things. Anyway, over the weekend, our Leo duchess decided to post some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories.

Meghan Markle shared two astrology-related posts that referred to challenging personal times. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, reshared a post on her Instagram Stories from the account Astrology Is For Everyone on Saturday, April 25.

The post featured two men dancing enthusiastically with the words, “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25,” typed across the top. (Meghan, born on Aug. 4, is a Leo.) Earlier the same day, Meghan reshared another astrology-related post from the account spiritdaughter containing her horoscope.

“The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it,” the horoscope read.

“Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth,” it continued.

“April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it,” the horoscope concluded.

[From People]

I didn’t realize that those signs were in the middle of a seven-year cycle of bullsh-t. It checks out for Meghan in particular- if this terrible cycle began seven years ago, it goes back to April 2019, arguably the height of the smear campaign against her when she was living in the UK. She was pregnant with Archie and experiencing suicidal ideation and she was at her absolute lowest. Also, I follow some astrologers on social media and they’ve been talking a lot about a unique planetary alignment in recent weeks and what that alignment means for certain signs. I wonder if this is connected to that. Anyway, you don’t have to be an astrology girlie to believe that life is cyclical and you can have a stretch of months or years where everything f–king sucks and then one day, everything makes sense and you’re thriving.

Something else – as the Year of the Snake staggered to a close earlier this year, every single part of my life fell apart and I’ve never been in worse shape emotionally and psychologically. I felt like I was barely keeping it together in January and early February. As soon as the year of the Fire Horse began on February 17th, it was like night and day (btw, I’m a Horse).


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Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever’s Instagram and Archewell.

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76 Responses to “Duchess Meghan, astrology girlie, posted about Leo’s ‘hardest seven years’”

  1. Shiela Kerr says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:32 am

    I am borderline on astrology but I in no way discount it. Many years ago I bought a book specific to my zodiac sign and was stunned how it nailed me to a tee. To each their own but do not discount the zodiac signs.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      April 27, 2026 at 8:54 am

      This may sound super woo woo, but I really didn’t understand myself until my astrologer explained my chart to me. There are aspects of my personality that I always felt somewhat guilty about, but he helped me see I was literally born this way. He’s always right on point about coming patterns and events in my life. It’s somewhat unnerving at times, like when the news is bad, but it does help me prepare, and like I said, understand myself better.

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:33 am

    I too am a woo woo Leo sun (Taurus moon, Libra rising for my fellow woo woos) and she is absolutely right. I feel like my life has been a spiral of chaos since fall 2019-present. May the cycle finally be over lmaoooo

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      April 27, 2026 at 8:15 am

      Leo sun, Cancer moon and Leo rising here and I can attest to the accuracy of the last 7 years.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        April 27, 2026 at 9:22 am

        Leo sun, moon and scorpio rising. The last 6 years have suckkkked. Serious health and relationship problems. I have definitely started to feel better recently

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:17 am

      @Nicole fellow Leo, and yup!

      Emergency surgery in 2019 followed by the pandemic…

      Worst bit: hub’s a scorpio, lol. Glad to know things begin to improve now!

      Also? With Megs’ interest in astrology, she would have got on with Diana SO well. How I wish she’d survived the palace plots that ended her life, to resettle in California.

      P.S. to @Kaiser – I am a Rat so I did not enjoy the year of the Snake AT ALL.
      And there were snakes all over my garden that year! Way more than normal. Don’t tell me they didn’t know lol

      Reply
      • Jc says:
        April 27, 2026 at 1:47 pm

        OMG!!! Those creatures were all over my backyard. I encountered one at night coming right at me; I shudder to think what would have happened. The nightmares from that encounter still have me in distress.

  3. Shoegirl77 says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Taurus here, can confirm that Uranus in Taurus has been kicking my ass for the last seven years, I was very glad to see it head over to Gemini.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:00 am

      Oh, honey, me too. It has trashed every bit of stability i have worked at during these horrible tRump and covid years. NO MORE!! I felt the lift beginning six weeks ago- it has ushered in big changes for me since then.

      Reply
      • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
        April 27, 2026 at 1:24 pm

        Congrats to you both. I’ll have to look into my astrology cycle now.

    • Eleonor says:
      April 27, 2026 at 2:59 pm

      May Taurus here.
      I lost both of my parents, a job, and underwent a hysterectomie…
      Sometimes I wonder how can I be a fonctioning human being.

      Reply
  4. Boxy Lady says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:34 am

    I’m an astrology girlie and also a Leo. Uranus just left Taurus and entered Gemini. Uranus in Taurus was hitting the 4 signs she mentioned at hard angles.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:36 am

    I saw her stories and was hyped. I’m an astrology girl too and when I get insight about planetary shifts and movement it helps me a lot. Call me a woo woo girl too!

    Reply
  6. Hypocrisy says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:45 am

    I’m a Leo and a hobby woo-woo girl, I truthfully don’t have a Leo friend that isn’t, some more than others.

    Reply
  7. RMS says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:46 am

    My sister told me the news on April 25 that my (Leo) 7 years of awful was supposed to be ending. I’ve been deep into fighting cancer for 6 years, had car-t last October, so I am hoping this is a sign that I get some miraculous long remission from that procedure. I am not terribly into astrology, but if believing in it costs me nothing and gives me hope, I stand with Meghan. Lift that awful astral energy off of me!!!

    Reply
  8. Sasha says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:55 am

    Scorpio with Leo moon here and let me tell you, this post by the Duchess made me jump with joy. These have been some crazy, terrible, life-altering years and I’m glad to leave them behind. I wish all my fellow fixies, a prosperous new chapter!

    Reply
  9. Tarte Au Citron says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:59 am

    I am here for this, especially asteroids.

    Reply
  10. Kristen820 says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:01 am

    It cracks me up that all the comments are from Leos (such as myself)! I had a lady at a new age bookstore tell me once that, whenever she ordered astrology themed items, she’d buy twice as many Leo items as any other sign. We’ll buy anything that says Leo on it LMAO

    Reply
  11. Inge says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Do I totally believe in it? – no
    Am I an Aquarius and do I like what she posted? – yes

    Btw she deserves good vibes!

    Btw my favourite astrology thing is that a site combines your two signs, which for me is aquarius&ox and I’m a walrus!(coolness)

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      April 27, 2026 at 9:29 am

      Yes there is a book series by Suzanne White that does that. I don’t think I’m a pure Leo but combined with my Chinese animal sign I thought it was the most accurate description I’ve seen

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        April 27, 2026 at 11:03 am

        I find a lot of commonalities among those aspects people name pseudosciences. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:23 am

      I’m worried now. Is this site going to tell me Leo+Rat=possum or something?

      Maybe honey badger? I’ll take honey badger. They’re sort of the unofficial mascot of GenX anyway.

      Reply
  12. Patricia Cordes says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Pisces, moon in Aquarius, Leo rising here. It helped me with the 7 years of the my husbands illness, be coming his caregiver, caring for him at home and ultimately his passing.
    Over all the years of hate and negativity aimed at Megan and Harry, I waited for this to pass and it will. It only strengthens my admiration for them.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      April 27, 2026 at 8:44 am

      Fellow Pisces here. I’m sorry for your loss, and that you had to go through that. Pisces was experiencing a Saturn Return for the last 3 years, which just ended in February of this year. I was counting the days until its end, as it’s been an incredibly difficult few years for me and my Leo husband. Not that things are perfect now, but getting better. I hope you’re feeling a weight lifted from your shoulders this year.

      Reply
      • Irisrose says:
        April 27, 2026 at 10:00 am

        That explains a few things for me. I didn’t know all Pisces were experiencing that vs. A personal Saturn return.

      • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
        April 27, 2026 at 11:12 am

        @Irisrose, I’m not sure now if it was all Pisces, or just those with natal Saturn in Pisces. I have to ask my astrologer. 🙂

  13. erni says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:13 am

    I’ve been seeing a lot of these posts lately 😅 I’m Leo Sun, Sag Moon, Leo Rising, and honestly I’m a bit confused. The past 7 years had challenges (as life does), but I wouldn’t personally call it the hardest. But I am glad many feels much better and I am sooo looking forward to have life goes from okay to great.

    Reply
  14. Scooby says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:25 am

    Im a fire horse and I was hoping this year would turn around my last 10 years of absolute shit show including a disabling illness, partner with head injury, no family or friend supports. but it was too much to ask of even a fire horse year.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:06 am

      Me, too, and I just turned 60 in this firehorse year. My taurus self is happy for this Uranus residency shift!

      Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:27 am

    I used to read my horoscope but I haven’t in years. I don’t have the patience for it and the readings didn’t always ring true to me.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:09 am

      Head over to astrodienst dot com. You can calculate your own chart with specificity if you know your birth time.. I personally find it **surprisingly** accurate, and the deeper you go (nodes, minor planets, aspects, etc), the more my eyes open. I make no claims about accuracy without the birth hour specificity.
      Post menopausal happy crone (married with adult kids, can I still be a crone just by virtue of age?) here with a lifelong interest in the arcane.

      Reply
  16. Shiela Kerr says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:28 am

    The Sussexes accomplished their goals for this visit. Let the Wales and their children have at it. Should prove to be hilarious😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  17. Elizabeth says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:32 am

    Meghan and KCIII have so much in common because he’s a bit woo-woo as well. It’s a shame that he chose to be a racist asshole instead of protecting his biracial daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

    Reply
  18. Over it says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Sending you a hug Kaiser and I am so glad you came out on the other side. Thank you for always making my days brighter with your humor and writing.

    Reply
  19. Graphinya Heather says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:51 am

    I had my chart done years ago, and was never sure what it truly meant for me (Gemini House 4 with rising Aquarius House 1 and Moon Aries House 2) but it was fun. I’m woo woo curious (with limits when it comes to health) so I’m glad the horrible 7 years seems to be over.

    Reply
  20. WaterDragon says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Aquarius, Scorpio moon, Gemini rising here, also a woo woo. Looking forward to better times.

    Reply
  21. Lala11_7 says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:57 am

    My 🔥 STARTED 7 years ago & since then I have LOST EVERYTHING that I built my life on…so YES…I am ready for things to calm down because I have DONE THE WORK even though I was GOING THROUGH IT✨️

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:00 am

    I’m woo woo although not super into astrology. I will say I did notice a lot of astrologers on sm were leaving the US/advising people to in the winter of ‘24, because of something in the US’s chart. I thought it was proof of nonsense, but turns out they were right.

    Reply
    • Irisrose says:
      April 27, 2026 at 10:02 am

      There are times I disregard it, then I listen to something from Pam Gregory and think, ‘hmm’

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:55 am

      The national natal chart of the US, coupled with the solar maximum period, is making us (and everyone else, by extension, yay geopolitics) go through the wringer.

      Reply
  23. Irving says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:02 am

    I think I’d like astrology but I don’t know anything about it. I know I’m a Pisces but couldn’t tell you what moon and I don’t know about whatever rising. For those of you who are into all this, can you recommend any good introductory resources?

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:16 am

      Astrodienst dot com. There’s a free app also that offers some education in addition to a natal chart calculation- it’s called time passages on the app store- idk about google play store. But astrodienst offers tonsof options for info, maybe too much for introduction.

      Reply
    • Blithe says:
      April 27, 2026 at 6:40 pm

      Cafeastrology is a great site: introductory and beyond. I’m just a dabbler, and it’s been a good site for starting out.

      Reply
  24. Diana says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:27 am

    Kaiser, I’m so sorry about everything you’ve gone through. I think you and CB have touched on this before. You give so many people such entertainment, validation, and hope by speaking what so many of us are feeling, in a witty and candid way, so we know we’re not alone in this hellscape. I’m so happy to hear that things are better for you!

    Reply
  25. Mrs. Smith says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:32 am

    I enjoy astrology and tarot. As an Aqua Sun, Taurus moon/rising, holy sh*t the last 7 years have been brutal. I am thrilled about this transition and hope that everything will smooth out. It’s been nonstop BS since 2018!!!

    Reply
  26. Plums says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:33 am

    I suspect my opinion about astrology and all things woo is Ron Swanson-esque. But Meghan is a native Angeleno with a yoga teacher mother. She comes by it honestly.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:01 am

      Good point! I also wouldn’t label Ayurvedic as woo woo. It’s an ancient and legit practice of balancing mind and body. I don’t believe the mind can replace western medicine for curing diseases but a healthy mind is a wonderful thing.

      Reply
  27. Blithe says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:52 am

    I’m cracking up at “woo-woo-curious”! Finally I have a tag that fits!

    Leo rising here — deeply and sincerely hoping that we’ve turned the corner on some particularly difficult times, and are already moving on to better days.

    Reply
  28. Irisrose says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Okay to start a list of recommendations? If not please delete

    You were born for this by chani Nichols

    Cosmic calendar by renstrom

    Astrocartography by monahan

    Aquarian insight (dot) com – she’s not on youtube

    Reply
    • Irisrose says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:40 am

      Update, Jay at aquarianinsight has moved to substack

      Carrie-anne moss moved her annapurnaliving there too

      Reply
  29. Jais says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Astrology is in the air. Meghan’s post and Olivia’s song has me going “Pisces and Gemini but I think we might go really nice together” in my head way too much.

    Reply
  30. madamex says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:33 am

    not woo-woo… but also Scorpio sun and scorpio rising. And the last 7 years have been shatteringly horrible. Everything has worked out, thankfully, but in the most stressful way possible. And my career is still imploded.

    Might decide to become woo-woo if that means April 25h can, indeed, be the turning point…

    Reply
  31. YankeeDoodles says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:40 am

    I’m a Virgo born in the Year of the Dragon and whilst it sounds awesome, I cannot allow myself to extend credence to things that I need justify with faith alone. But a Virgo would say that, wouldn’t she?

    Reply
  32. Ciotog says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:41 am

    I’m way more into the Enneagram but I do like the idea that Taureans are going to have an easier time of it in the future!

    Reply
  33. CuriousCole says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:46 am

    I’m into astrology, and the thrill I got from seeing her share a post I’d saved hours earlier, omg. And as a Scorpio sun, Leo Rising, who has been through back-to-back abusive relationships (+toxic work environments) in the last eight years, I’m so ready for the next phase to begin!
    PS Year of the Snake was godawful to my Rabbit self, I’m relieved that’s over.

    Reply
  34. Beverley says:
    April 27, 2026 at 10:56 am

    Here’s hoping Meghan’s next seven years are blissful, peaceful, and happy.

    Reply
  35. Eurydice says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Scorpio, with Aquarius rising and moon in Aquarius. Not a speck of Leo, but life has sucked since 2019. Covid and Trump haven’t helped. If things are lightening up, I’ll be happy to see it.

    Reply
  36. Blair Warner says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:17 am

    I don’t follow her Insta but I’m here to say the photo collage is amazing!

    Reply
  37. Kate says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:20 am

    So many Leo’s here, dang! For the woo woo curious among us, I really like Jessica Lanyadoo and Chani Nicholas! They use an astrology framework for really solid “how to be a better human” and “how to navigate difficulty with integrity” kind of advice. I adore Chani’s app, it’s incredibly useful! Lots of meditations and journal prompts in there! Anyway that’s my rec (Aries sun, Sag rising, Cancer moon here!)

    Reply
  38. QuiteContrary says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:24 am

    Not woo-woo, but the ginger in that video can dance!

    Reply
  39. Little Red says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:27 am

    I’m Virgo Sun, Cancer Moon, and Sagittarius Rising and I’m definitely woo woo curious. I’ve never consulted an astrologer but based on what I have read on the internet, I’d say the description for a person with my chart was pretty dead on.

    Reply
  40. Marion says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:39 am

    That’s fun because I’ma Virgo and this is exactly what I’ve been reading/ suggested.
    I keep getting information how my life is gonna change for the better after these 7 awful years.
    So, is this everything that was concerned by these awful 7 years?

    Reply
  41. Lululu says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Meghan and I share a birthday, actually (yay for Leos!), and yes, the last 7 years have been absolute shit. I view astrology more as an unserious but sometimes useful tool for self-reflection, but I’m more than happy to lean into the idea that life is going to get better without me having to do anything.

    Reply
  42. Gemini says:
    April 27, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    I am so glad that our Leo Duchess came out of a tough 7 year cycle. As for me, as a Gemini sun and Libra rising, they say a new cycle with lots of change will start. I can handle change as a Gemini but as a menopausal Gemini, all I want is to spend my days with my very predictable little routines.

    Reply
  43. B Overland says:
    April 27, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Leo, Dragon, oldest daughter here. Can attest to the 7 years of shit.
    I’m an optimistic person but it’s been tough. Major change in family and friend dynamics right now so everything previously central thing in my life is being rebuilt. It feels really insane and upside down but it’s actually better for me. I can breathe and see myself for the first time.

    Reply
  44. Emptynester says:
    April 27, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    I’m a scorpio and have felt in a downfall since 2019 with the loss of my mother and a few other personal challenges. It has been the worst seven years of my entire life. I’m 61! When I read Megan’s post I feel hopeful that the worst of it is over and better times are ahead.

    Reply
  45. TN Democrat says:
    April 27, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    I am not any of those 4 signs, but I cannot imagine a 7 year stretch worse than the April 2019 to April 2026 stretch I have had. I am cooked if I am destined to have a worst stretch. I used to be really into astrology, but a couple of the astrologists I followed took off-the-wall magat cultist/maha nutter turns and I lost interest. I don’t even seek out my horoscope anymore. Well done astrology can be eerily spot on. Not so well done astrology it is an absolute con, just like the magat/maha movements.

    Reply
  46. BeanieBean says:
    April 27, 2026 at 4:41 pm

    Well, that explains it (Scorpio here).

    Reply
  47. Sandrascorpio says:
    April 27, 2026 at 5:59 pm

    I’m a Scorpio sun, Taurus moon, Pluto in Leo in the house of health, who had been fairly healthy with no injuries. In the last seven years I’ve fractured my leg in a fall, had breast cancer, had a full knee replacement that got infected and had to be redone. An allergic reaction to the knee antibiotics gave me pneumonia and I almost died. Solidly on the mend now, I am glad this period has ended. I have enormous respect for the planet Uranus.

    Reply

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