“Why was Helena Bonham Carter dropped from ‘The White Lotus’ cast?” links

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The White Lotus Season 4 is currently filming, but Helena Bonham Carter was suddenly dropped from the cast. Mike White is apparently going to rewrite and recast whatever role she was playing. It’s a big mystery! [The AV Club]

Is Drake’s comeback doing anything for anyone? LOL. [LaineyGossip]

Bravo found the source of the Summer House leak. [Socialite Life]

Exactly, who is Meghan Trainor’s audience? [Pajiba]

The Morning Shed beauty routine? Y’all need to drink water, turn off your devices, get some night cream & call it a day. [OMG Blog]

What was Bradley Cooper doing in Monaco? [Just Jared]

Meryl Streep looked amazing in Armani. [RCFA]

Wendi McLendon-Covey’s high school yearbook photo. [Seriously OMG]

I read The House of the Spirits years ago – I should reread it, because I have basically no memory of it and now it’s a series? [Hollywood Life]

Fashion of the 2026 NFL Draft. [Go Fug Yourself]

Wait, it’s more than likely that Amelia Earhart sent out distress calls and her calls were ignored? And we’re just finding this out now?? [Buzzfeed]