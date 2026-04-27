“Why was Helena Bonham Carter dropped from ‘The White Lotus’ cast?” links

Note by CB: You can help us out by adding us to your trusted sources on Google through this link. Just check the box next to our site when it comes up. Thank you!
The White Lotus Season 4 is currently filming, but Helena Bonham Carter was suddenly dropped from the cast. Mike White is apparently going to rewrite and recast whatever role she was playing. It’s a big mystery! [The AV Club]
Is Drake’s comeback doing anything for anyone? LOL. [LaineyGossip]
Bravo found the source of the Summer House leak. [Socialite Life]
Exactly, who is Meghan Trainor’s audience? [Pajiba]
The Morning Shed beauty routine? Y’all need to drink water, turn off your devices, get some night cream & call it a day. [OMG Blog]
What was Bradley Cooper doing in Monaco? [Just Jared]
Meryl Streep looked amazing in Armani. [RCFA]
Wendi McLendon-Covey’s high school yearbook photo. [Seriously OMG]
I read The House of the Spirits years ago – I should reread it, because I have basically no memory of it and now it’s a series? [Hollywood Life]
Fashion of the 2026 NFL Draft. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, it’s more than likely that Amelia Earhart sent out distress calls and her calls were ignored? And we’re just finding this out now?? [Buzzfeed]
I don’t think even Meghan Trainor knows who Meghan Trainor’s audience is. As for the Amelia Earheart news – I found this out a couple of months ago and I was floored. But when you step back it makes a sick sense – she was a woman in a male-dominated field who was surpassing all of her mediocre male peers. They wanted her to fail and didn’t care if she died.
Meghan Trainor: Fuck teachers
that chick sucks.
The Amelia Earheart news has been rumored for awhile, I remember hearing about it years ago. Of course they ignored her distress signals. They also found bones they believe to be hers, so she’s not really “lost” anymore.
The morning shed routines make me so angry. What is wrong with just waking up as, and being, yourself? Who are you doing this for, the audience? Does it really add to your life in a positive way? Or is it just another avenue to hate yourself harder?
I’d love for Greta Gerwig or someone to make a really good Amelia Earhart film.
I can totally believe that her distress calls were just ignored.
HBC seems like a really strange fit with The White Lotus — she’s great, but I can see why that didn’t work out.
I’m a huge HBC fan, so my opinion is not neutral. Without knowing much about the plot and the character, it’s hard to say whether she was a good fit. But after Parker Posey’s amazing performance last season, I don’t see why an established quirky, indy actress playing a weird socialite would be outside HBC’s repertoire. That’s exactly who she is.
That’s what I was thinking. She and Parker occupy the same space as Noted Kooks. Maybe she had a totally different idea for the character than the writer? Hard to believe they wouldn’t have had meetings about that beforehand though.
Yes!! Exactly what I’m saying. TBH, I didn’t even know HBC had been cast, so I’m not overly invested in this, but I’m sure she’d be amazing. She has a few roles where she plays just straight British aristo, but her most memorable work is always as a kook!
In the end I’m not surprised by the fatal negligence/murder of Amelia Earheart. I’ve heard stories of men sabotaging women in all areas: science, mountain climbing, chess, etc. Truly disgusting they just ignored her.
Hard to imagine why Helena ‘Johnny Depp and JK Rowling are lovely people who deserve better’ Bonham Tory Carter wouldn’t gel with people on a set.
The HBC thing would almost have to be personality clash or she had something personal going on (illness of a relative or something like that).