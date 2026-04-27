Megan Thee Stallion dumped Klay Thompson after he cheated on her

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dated for well over a year. They seemingly dated in secret for months, then they became official all of a sudden. Megan and Klay even hard-launched on the red carpet for her foundation’s fundraiser last July. Since then, she’s given glimpses of their life together – he took her golfing and picked out all of her clothes, she cooked a Thanksgiving feast for his family. They even got a house together last October. Everything about this was screaming “they’re the real deal, this is the guy she’s been looking for.” Reader, he still cheated. This dork cheated on Megan Thee Stallion!!! HOW? WHY?

Looks like Klay Thompson won’t be getting a taste of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Sweetest Pie” anymore … ’cause she just confirmed to TMZ she dumped him. The singer tells TMZ via her rep … “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.” The confirmation comes after the singer hopped on Instagram Saturday to share a cryptic note to her Story in which she seemingly accused the NBA star of cheating. She wrote … “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.” TMZ has reached out to reps for Klay … so far, no word back. The pair confirmed their relationship last summer, when Klay first appeared in the background of Meg’s poolside thirst trap. They made their red carpet debut on July 16, 2025, at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. The pair seemed to be going strong … but it looks like Klay might’ve gotten fouled out.

[From TMZ]

All we’ve ever wanted is for Meg to be protected, cared for, loved, respected and cherished. Is that so hard? She’s amazing, she’s beautiful, her body is bonkers, she’s talented, she’s cool. The small mercies here are that she didn’t have a baby with this cheating fool, and Meg and Klay didn’t commingle their finances too much, although who knows what will happen with that house they bought. On Saturday night, Megan went on her Instagram Live and she got really emotional. I know she’s heartbroken. Poor Meg.

Megan thee stallion talking about Klay Thompson break up on IG live She ended up being emotional and started crying 💔 pic.twitter.com/95cMjWweUW — Arizona 🗣️🗣️ (@braveguyy) April 25, 2026