Megan Thee Stallion dumped Klay Thompson after he cheated on her

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dated for well over a year. They seemingly dated in secret for months, then they became official all of a sudden. Megan and Klay even hard-launched on the red carpet for her foundation’s fundraiser last July. Since then, she’s given glimpses of their life together – he took her golfing and picked out all of her clothes, she cooked a Thanksgiving feast for his family. They even got a house together last October. Everything about this was screaming “they’re the real deal, this is the guy she’s been looking for.” Reader, he still cheated. This dork cheated on Megan Thee Stallion!!! HOW? WHY?

Looks like Klay Thompson won’t be getting a taste of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Sweetest Pie” anymore … ’cause she just confirmed to TMZ she dumped him.

The singer tells TMZ via her rep … “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The confirmation comes after the singer hopped on Instagram Saturday to share a cryptic note to her Story in which she seemingly accused the NBA star of cheating. She wrote … “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

TMZ has reached out to reps for Klay … so far, no word back. The pair confirmed their relationship last summer, when Klay first appeared in the background of Meg’s poolside thirst trap. They made their red carpet debut on July 16, 2025, at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. The pair seemed to be going strong … but it looks like Klay might’ve gotten fouled out.

[From TMZ]

All we’ve ever wanted is for Meg to be protected, cared for, loved, respected and cherished. Is that so hard? She’s amazing, she’s beautiful, her body is bonkers, she’s talented, she’s cool. The small mercies here are that she didn’t have a baby with this cheating fool, and Meg and Klay didn’t commingle their finances too much, although who knows what will happen with that house they bought. On Saturday night, Megan went on her Instagram Live and she got really emotional. I know she’s heartbroken. Poor Meg.

Photos courtesy of Megan’s Instagram, Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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17 Responses to “Megan Thee Stallion dumped Klay Thompson after he cheated on her”

  1. Shiela Kerr says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:27 am

    Wishing Meg the Stallion the very best.

    Reply
  2. JoanCallamezzo says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:29 am

    Good that she found out now instead of later, as painful as it is. He ain’t shit.

    Reply
  3. Jgerber says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:31 am

    This is the article I’ve been waiting for. Klay is dead to me after what he did to the lovely, gorgeous, talented Meg. She should avoid athletes bc they are professional cheaters. A business man next? She needs to heal and I wish her the best.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:31 am

    I hoped that Meg would be the person that turned it around for Klay because I thought he was a good guy. He’s been through so much as far as injuries go and Meg has been so much as far as loss and abuse from TL and his sycophantic fans. But he just couldn’t be an adult, he couldn’t grow up and respect such a remarkable young woman.

    I’m glad that she understood her worth and moved on because Klay clearly ain’t shit. But I really just want peace and happiness for her.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:14 am

    I’m glad she had the strength to leave.

    Reply
  6. Ruby says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:15 am

    RM is in the US right now. Namjoon would treat her like a queen.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      April 27, 2026 at 8:22 am

      Lol! I had the same thought! She can at least hang out with the boys for a bit so she can be reminded what being treated with love and respect feels like.

      Reply
  7. emmlo says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:19 am

    It’s funny to me because there are so many athletes that love to ho around but there is and will only ever be ONE Megan. She can and will do better, but I hate that she’s hurt.

    Reply
  8. SIde Eye says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Ugh. I’m so over this dude, and I’m glad Megan found out pretty early and didn’t waste a decade of her life or have a baby with someone who is dishonest. The silver lining is she knows she deserves better and she didn’t give Klay multiple chances (as far as we know).

    My crush is a professional athlete (not basketball) and the less I know about him outside of his work the better. I don’t want him to ruin his good guy image – I just want to stay in my delusion that he’s a good, faithful guy. I stay single, it’s my safest bet for my physical and mental health.

    There is no reason to cheat nowadays – people don’t even have to get married at all or be in a relationship. There are plenty of women who would take a casual deal with Klay as goofy as he is so why even get into a relationship when you aren’t ready, especially with someone who has been through a lot and their heart is fragile. It seems especially cruel.

    Reply
  9. Visa Diva says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:41 am

    I hope Klay is booed every time her touches the ball

    Reply
  10. Bumblebee says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Meg has been through enough!

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:55 am

    The internet has been on fire this weekend regarding Klay and Megan. Black Threads is ready to ride at dawn and defend her honor.

    Reply

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