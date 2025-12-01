Megan Thee Stallion cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Klay Thompson & his family

Megan Thee Stallion’s beloved mother and grandmother passed away in 2019. She still has family, but she was very close to her mom and grandma, and she’s talked about feeling so alone since their passing. In 2020, Tory Lanez shot Megan and she’s had to deal with all of that fallout for years, and she’s cut out so many people from her life because of their behavior and betrayals around that crime. All of which to say, Megan has been in search of a warm family embrace for years, and she’s possibly found it with Klay Thompson. No one knows how long Megan and Klay have been dating, but it feels like this was their first Thanksgiving as a couple. So Megan decided to cook the Thanksgiving meal for the entire Thompson family!!
Ever since Meg posted this last Friday, there’s been a lot of commentary. Stuff like: is Megan doing too much, why didn’t Klay’s family cook and invite Megan, does Klay appreciate Megan and treat her like a queen, etc. While we don’t know what was said and offered behind the scenes, this is what I believe: Megan loves Klay and she really wanted to impress her boyfriend’s family, and she likely wanted to show off her cooking skills (which are substantial!). She was probably thrilled to have a big family to cook for, you know? Cooking/food is a love language for a lot of people. I also think Klay adores Megan and treats her like a queen. It sounds like Megan impressed his family, and his family really likes her. Fingers crossed, because Megan deserves the world.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Meg’s video.
I have been following Megan for a while now with her romance with Klay Thompson. I wish them the very best. She is a southern girl and was very close with her grandmother and mother which was written, pretty sure she is a good cook. Klay Thompson father shouted her out on TV re how great the meal was and perhaps she needs to consider opening a restaurant.
They are so cute together; I hope they had a fantastic time. I am glad Megan had the opportunity to show off her cooking skills. Also, I truly feel for Klay Thompson – I hope Klay and Megan had a fantastic Thanksgiving and are very happy together.
We have the same thoughts regarding this…hope they make it❣️
I have so much respect for her – she deserves the best and I hope Klay is that for her.
He named his new boat after her; she’s getting a ring for the new year. I wish them nothing but love and happiness.
I hope so! She deserves a good man and every happiness after all she’s been through. I love her and I love her retro aqua pot.
I think so, too!!
So happy for her!!!
You just know that one of his relatives was sitting at that table, gnawing on a turkey leg and telling him, “Boy, don’t you screw this up!” 😂
I love them as a couple. I’m wishing them the best!
He is looking at her with such love in his eyes in that top picture. I hope he is the real deal and they go the distance. She deserves so much better than those knuckleheads she used to deal with. I’m rooting for true love here! Also, the girl can cook! I saw the spread she cooked online. She threw her foot in that food. If she opened a restaurant, I would definitely go!
When you remember the parental and close friendship loss that Meg has suffered in the last few years —you understand how important it was for her to host her boyfriend and his family. She and Klay seem very happy and in love and I hope that they are end game.
To know Klay is to know that he’s big into the ocean and is a sailor. He’s owned a boat for years and when he played for the GS Warriors he would sometimes sail from his home across the San Francisco Bay to his home games. He loves that boat…he just renamed his boat the SS Stallion. I’m guessing that Klay is smitten.
A while ago she either said Klay Thompson was the only truly nice person she has dated, or that he was the nicest person she’s dated. I don’t remember her previous boyfriend’s name but he exhibited some unsupportive and low-key misogynistic behavior during the Tory Lanez trial that she really didn’t need to be dealing with on top of all the other garbage, and I was concerned for her. I’m happy that she seems to be with a genuinely kind person.
I really like these two …. I hope they go a long way and I do agree that Megan deserves the world!!!
As a life-long Warriors fan, I’ll always love Klay, and I love Megan too. Klay has always been very hush about who he’s with, so for him to be so public with Meg means this is for real. I love this and hope they go the distance!
I don’t see what’s the problem. She wanted to cook for her boyfriend’s family that’s all. They’re a cute couple and I hope they make it.
Rooting for her always. So rooting for them.
Just wanted to share, I am rooting for them too. She deserves all the happiness and love in the world.
My utmost respect to Megan for cooking all that delicious looking food!! I long to be a cook like that but have realized that I don’t have the patience for it, so a curtesy to Megan!
Didn’t they just recently move in to a new home? So she wants to show off her skills welcoming his family to their new home. And….
It looks like Meg hosted his family for Thanksgiving.
So she cooked for them.
I am not buying the ‘too much’.
Cooking is also my love language so I loved it when she said she wanted to show them how much she loved their son. All the false TikTok outrage is ridiculous. Imagine being mad at someone cooking dinner for their boyfriend‘a family
This is just adorable! What a lovely bright spot in the morning 😁