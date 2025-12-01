Megan Thee Stallion cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Klay Thompson & his family

Megan Thee Stallion’s beloved mother and grandmother passed away in 2019. She still has family, but she was very close to her mom and grandma, and she’s talked about feeling so alone since their passing. In 2020, Tory Lanez shot Megan and she’s had to deal with all of that fallout for years, and she’s cut out so many people from her life because of their behavior and betrayals around that crime. All of which to say, Megan has been in search of a warm family embrace for years, and she’s possibly found it with Klay Thompson. No one knows how long Megan and Klay have been dating, but it feels like this was their first Thanksgiving as a couple. So Megan decided to cook the Thanksgiving meal for the entire Thompson family!!

“I gotta show them that I love they son” 😭 Megan cooked DOWN for Klay and his family for Thanksgiving. So cute!! pic.twitter.com/tyo5BRSehc — h✮nesty thee liar (@tinasnowslut) November 28, 2025

Ever since Meg posted this last Friday, there’s been a lot of commentary. Stuff like: is Megan doing too much, why didn’t Klay’s family cook and invite Megan, does Klay appreciate Megan and treat her like a queen, etc. While we don’t know what was said and offered behind the scenes, this is what I believe: Megan loves Klay and she really wanted to impress her boyfriend’s family, and she likely wanted to show off her cooking skills (which are substantial!). She was probably thrilled to have a big family to cook for, you know? Cooking/food is a love language for a lot of people. I also think Klay adores Megan and treats her like a queen. It sounds like Megan impressed his family, and his family really likes her. Fingers crossed, because Megan deserves the world.