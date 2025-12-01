Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace welcomed their daughter Mila Mae

I’ve tried to block out the years-long divorce battle between Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans. Alice is (imo) a lunatic and Ioan leaving her sadly set her off on a terrifying, multi-year downward spiral. Now, do I also think that Ioan cheated on Alice and left her for another woman? Sure, I do, but I also think he was trying to leave Alice for a while before he finally had enough. That other woman was Bianca Wallace, and she and Ioan have been together ever since he left Alice. Technically, Ioan and Alice’s divorce is over, but she’s still dragging him to court over child support and custody. Still, Ioan and Bianca married in April of this year. Turns out, Bianca was expecting, and she gave birth to her first child – and Ioan’s third – in November.

They named their daughter Mila Mae. In their joint Instagram post, they said that Mila was born a month early on November 2nd. Congrats to them! He now has three daughters, correct? Two with Alice, and Mila with Bianca. While all of this could have been an eyerolling exercise, with a man in his 50s leaving his wife for someone younger and starting a new family, I’m actually rooting for Ioan and Bianca. It must be such a relief to be with someone kind and sane.





