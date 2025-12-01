Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace welcomed their daughter Mila Mae

I’ve tried to block out the years-long divorce battle between Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans. Alice is (imo) a lunatic and Ioan leaving her sadly set her off on a terrifying, multi-year downward spiral. Now, do I also think that Ioan cheated on Alice and left her for another woman? Sure, I do, but I also think he was trying to leave Alice for a while before he finally had enough. That other woman was Bianca Wallace, and she and Ioan have been together ever since he left Alice. Technically, Ioan and Alice’s divorce is over, but she’s still dragging him to court over child support and custody. Still, Ioan and Bianca married in April of this year. Turns out, Bianca was expecting, and she gave birth to her first child – and Ioan’s third – in November.
They named their daughter Mila Mae. In their joint Instagram post, they said that Mila was born a month early on November 2nd. Congrats to them! He now has three daughters, correct? Two with Alice, and Mila with Bianca. While all of this could have been an eyerolling exercise, with a man in his 50s leaving his wife for someone younger and starting a new family, I’m actually rooting for Ioan and Bianca. It must be such a relief to be with someone kind and sane.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Agreed
I hope all positive things for them ❣️
Huge congrats to them both! Welcome Mila Mae; wishing you a wonderful time among us
Congratulations to them!
I’m glad that everyone came through the birth alright, and I hope that Ioan is able to integrate his new daughter in with his elder two with no problems.
The last time I checked in on the gossip wrt Ioan and Alice’s toxic divorce drama, it felt apparent to me that she was completely crazy and also deliberately sabotaging and poisoning his relationships with his older daughters. However, the custody situation with them has given me pause about being completely on his side. Every known circumstance makes him seem like the stable, sane one, but if that’s really the case, I absolutely judge him for not taking her to court to get custody of his daughters and get them away from their toxic, horrible mother. I understand he was working out of the country for years, which precludes being awarded custody, but that was a choice he made, not something he had to do. I just side eye any parent who doesn’t prioritize the well being of their children above all else.
This is an interesting take… what if the mother fights it? There are limits to what he can do through courts. At this point, I do think he should fight for the rights to see his daughters so he can counterbalance through sanity what their mother is telling them.
For him living outside of the country, he won’t be the first or last and the guy has to be make a living after all.
@ Plums, you do realize that he was the only source of income right? The Ex wasn’t working, the kids still need to eat and have a roof over their head. He had to work. A bunch of people fail to realize that just because you’re looking at an actor all the time doesn’t mean they’re rich and can afford not to work. Most actors are just that , working actors especially the Brits don’t get astronomical salaries, why do you think Olivia Coleman still does TV?? Seriously.
nm – replied to wrong post.
I can tell you from unfortunate experience that once a child is around the age of 9, there isn’t anything the court can or will do about a lack of following custodial orders. So if the mom convinced the girls not to go with their dad, there are (at least in the States) no consequences for that. You can’t be held in contempt – nothing. He could have gone to court to get her to follow a shared custody order, or to gain shared custody, and discovered this for himself. So you can’t make the assumption that he wasn’t trying to get time with them.
Wtf. People always forget that yes Alice is crazy. I wonder ioan gaslight her and made her crazy and unhinged. Craziness doesnt stop in home. I dont think I read any rumors of her being crazy and unprofessional in sets in Hollywood. I feel like this guy gaslight her in their entire marriage. Yes now how Alice react is on her. Any woman rooting for this men should look in the mirror.
I look in the mirror and am proud of what I see every single day. Try again.
She wouldn’t let the man have a private conversation with his own parents. Stop.
I disagree with your comment. All of her crazy, unhinged actions are on her.
When she was on the internet, attacking Princess Meghan whose husband adores her, it was also because of him? yeah sure….I look in the mirror and I am proud of what I see!
I just recently (embarrassingly) found a copy of their divorce filing I had saved from years ago because I wanted to read the crazy first hand. I’ve always loved Ioan and I’m so happy for him. I hope he’s able to salvage a relationship with his older daughters someday.
Yikes…I’m happy for them, but this is really going to set Alice off
Oh well.
I hope so much that he can heal his relationship with his older daughters. I have a good friend whose crazy and bitter ex-wife completely poisoned his children against him. It’s very sad and hurts everyone involved, except of course the crazy one who loves it!
Erratic Alice Evans Seen Verbally Harassing Elderly Neighbor as Troubled Actress’ Drama With Ex Ioan Gruffudd Rages On https://www.aol.com/entertainment/erratic-alice-evans-seen-verbally-173954797.html
Alice Evans continues to abuse her former husband despite restraining order and recently was caught on door bell camera drunkenly abusing an elderly neighbour a mere 6 weeks after moving in.
I worked with a close family member of Alice more than 20 years ago. She was a difficult diva then but seems to have spiralled since. I hope she gets help.