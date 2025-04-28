Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace got married, two years after his divorce

It all began in January 2021 – Ioan Gruffudd apparently came home to LA and informed his wife Alice Evans that he wanted a divorce. What unfolded next was one of the messiest and most insane celebrity divorces I’ve ever seen. There were moments when I was genuinely afraid for Ioan and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, and I’m still worried about Ioan and Alice’s daughters. Anyway, Alice and Ioan’s divorce was finalized in 2023. Ioan was given a three-year restraining order on Alice, but that has not stopped Alice from continuing her harassment campaign against him and against Bianca. That being said, it has been somewhat quiet for months. Well… Bianca and Ioan have now gotten married.

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have revealed that they are now married. The couple took to their respective Instagrams on Friday to share a grainy video of the them tying the knot in a romantic ceremony, captioning their posts: ‘Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later.’ The marriage comes two years after the 51-year-old Welsh actor’s bitter divorce from ex Alice Evans, 56, with whom he shares two daughters. Set to Martin Arteta’s track Past Lives, the video shows the pair saying their vows in front of an idyllic backdrop with a stunning sea view. Australian actress Bianca, 32, looked every inch the gorgeous bride in a plunging ivory gown while holding on to a bouquet of pink roses. Meanwhile, Ioan looked dashing in a classic black suit, with the Fantastic Four star at one point seen wiping away tears as he declared his love to his new wife. As their Instagram caption suggests, they have officially tied tied the knot in a formal ceremony, with their wedding reception celebration to follow at a later time. Their happy news was met with a plethora of congratulatory messages from their Instagram followers, with Bianca’s sister Chanel remarking: ‘So proud! Very exited to have a new brother in our family.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Well, I’m happy for them, even while I hope they’re being pretty cautious about everything. Seriously, you never know when something Ioan and Bianca do or say will set off Alice and then we’ll be in yet another doom cycle. One of the craziest parts of this whole four-year debacle is that Alice would have gotten a lot of sympathy – Ioan clearly dumped his wife for his much-younger side-chick. But Alice’s behavior just made everyone feel sorry for Ioan.





