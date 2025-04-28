Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace got married, two years after his divorce

It all began in January 2021 – Ioan Gruffudd apparently came home to LA and informed his wife Alice Evans that he wanted a divorce. What unfolded next was one of the messiest and most insane celebrity divorces I’ve ever seen. There were moments when I was genuinely afraid for Ioan and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, and I’m still worried about Ioan and Alice’s daughters. Anyway, Alice and Ioan’s divorce was finalized in 2023. Ioan was given a three-year restraining order on Alice, but that has not stopped Alice from continuing her harassment campaign against him and against Bianca. That being said, it has been somewhat quiet for months. Well… Bianca and Ioan have now gotten married.
Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have revealed that they are now married. The couple took to their respective Instagrams on Friday to share a grainy video of the them tying the knot in a romantic ceremony, captioning their posts: ‘Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later.’
The marriage comes two years after the 51-year-old Welsh actor’s bitter divorce from ex Alice Evans, 56, with whom he shares two daughters.
Set to Martin Arteta’s track Past Lives, the video shows the pair saying their vows in front of an idyllic backdrop with a stunning sea view. Australian actress Bianca, 32, looked every inch the gorgeous bride in a plunging ivory gown while holding on to a bouquet of pink roses. Meanwhile, Ioan looked dashing in a classic black suit, with the Fantastic Four star at one point seen wiping away tears as he declared his love to his new wife.
As their Instagram caption suggests, they have officially tied tied the knot in a formal ceremony, with their wedding reception celebration to follow at a later time. Their happy news was met with a plethora of congratulatory messages from their Instagram followers, with Bianca’s sister Chanel remarking: ‘So proud! Very exited to have a new brother in our family.’
Well, I’m happy for them, even while I hope they’re being pretty cautious about everything. Seriously, you never know when something Ioan and Bianca do or say will set off Alice and then we’ll be in yet another doom cycle. One of the craziest parts of this whole four-year debacle is that Alice would have gotten a lot of sympathy – Ioan clearly dumped his wife for his much-younger side-chick. But Alice’s behavior just made everyone feel sorry for Ioan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Ioan’s IG.
Agreed. I get why Alice went off the rails – she got publicly traded in for a younger woman. But her psycho behaviour didn’t help her cause.
As for Bianca, I hope he’s worth it. Doesn’t she have MS or something? And after Alice’s behaviour and the trauma inflicted on their kids, I wonder how open he’ll be to starting a new family with her.
I´d say her psycho behaviour was the likely cause for her to get dumped. Bianca is a working actress who suffers from a lifelong disease, hardly fits the mold of a younger, husband-stealer vixen. Most likely, one of the reasons they´re getting married is medical insurance and even try to fight for custody. If Alice feels entitled to get carried away by her desire to abuse Johan, Bianca and the girls for personal vanity, she´s not functioning as a mother and an adult.
@Jessica — I agree. There’s a quiet, dignified way to deal with a marriage breakdown, especially one that doesn’t weaponize children. Alice went full-on bunny-boiler, was drunk most of the time and screeching invective and threats through the press constantly. I’m hoping the kids haven’t been turned against their father permanently or suffered emotional scars from her abhorrant behaviour.
Alice had a history of being a spousal abuser and emotionally abusing their children.
There doesn’t seem to be any suggestion he left Alice for Bianca. He left an abusive marriage, then met another woman.
Their marriage was over way before Ioan met Bianca and way before he asked for a divorce. From Alice’s SM, she showed she was not “stable” before 2021; and she spent too much energy attacking Duchess Meghan when Meg lived in England, instead of working on her marriage & really caring about her daughters.
I was going to say – didn’t he try to initiate a separation / divorce a couple years before and Alice refused to even listen? He stuck it out a couple more years for the kids but nothing was saving that marriage.
Sad thing is this behavior never never works. You don’t get your guy back, you damage your own reputation and no one gives you the benefit of the doubt ever again.
Eh. Alice clearly made public behavior that she felt quite comfortable displaying in her home. Anyone behaving like that SHOULD get dumped.
I hope their girls are well.
Marriage now, ceremony later. Either she’s pregnant or they’re wanting to start a family soon, or there is another legal reason they want to be married.
She’s drinking champagne in the video so don’t think she’s pregnant now. Immigration / health insurance issues maybe?
this was my thought. It could be so he could make medical decisions for her just in case?
I just googled MS and pregnancy, it possible to get pregnant and carry a baby to full term, the medication that is prescribed for MS, will have be to be adjusted.
Currently going through a version of this in part of my friend circle. There was a time when we were feeling sorry for the first wife but the unhinged behaviour has lost her any goodwill she might have had.
Luckily the children involved are adults but the endless drama is exhausting.
Being dumped for a younger woman will definitely do a number on any woman and i felt badly for Alice. But when she w my off the rails it was clear that she was out of control. What got me were the videos that were posted before she heh broke up — videos of inappropriate things she would say about her daughter and husband. How she was filming and he asked her stop and she refused. Just weird stuff like that.
So though he left her for his current wife, the leaving seemed to be propelled by Alice and her weird behavior. I hope their daughters are in therapy because they need that help with the situation they’re in.
ITA. I’m the daughter of a father who cheated on and then left my mother for a younger woman when I was little, so I have absolutely zero patience for adultery and always side with whoever was cheated on, never the one doing the cheating. But the things that this woman did publicly were so horrifying, and the fact that she didn’t put her girls’ livelihoods first was disgusting to watch. It is apparent if you followed this shitshow all along that Alice tried to poison her children against their father (and I believe it worked, at least for a while).
Ioan didn’t leave Alice for his current wife though? They didn’t meet till mid 2021 but filed for divorce in March 2021. And there is a transcript of a conversation in June 2020 where Alice is telling Ioan that SHE will leave HIM (in front of their girls too–she tells them they will get a new daddy).
I just double checked the timeline.
Ioan Gruffudd filed for separation from Alice Evans in January, 2021.
Ioan didn’t make his official debut with Bianca Wallace until October 2021. So it’s not like he did an immediate swap and popped up five minutes later with a new younger model.
Anyhoo, they got engaged January, 2024, and married April 2025.
Four years is a pretty typical relationship timeline.
I have no nickel in this quarter, but if their separation is going to be covered, it’s important to report an accurate timeline.
I dont think she got dumped for a younger woman. Think they got a divorce because their marriage was messy. They seem like 2 messy people.
Yup. He was producing & filming Harlow for months at a time in Australia, while she was home raising their girls.
Long distance relationships are hard even when both people are on the same page, but if there is any sort of problem in the relationship – the distance and time apart can become a relationship killer.
“while she was home raising their girls”
That seems a generous take from what came out of in the court documents. More like: while she was home not working and not doing much of anything while a full time nanny took care of their girls. The nanny’s gone but the kids do live with her. Genuinely hope they are OK.
I agree, only Alice is far messier than Ioan. I think she has a personality disorder. Also, I think she was a control freak in their marriage. Look how she overpowers him in that photo …
Agree about a possible personality disorder on her part.
She’s like a walking compendium of personality disorders… Narcissistic, BPD and Histrionic all wrapped into one big hot mess.
Yeah. I was like, CB covered this, that’s not what happened. That whole marriage was some pyscho mess and she would not go to counseling and blamed him for daring to leave her alone to try to keep them in the lifestyle they were accustomed. I think in his filing against her he said how she lied about Bianca and claimed she broke up to the marriage to their children which was a lie.
He should’ve divorced her first and completely before starting up with someone new. Especially if you are dealing with someone who “may” have issues.
They were separated for nine months before he started dating his new wife.
It’s not realistic to expect an abuse survivor to remain alone indefinitely while an abuser drags out the divorce.
He probably would have been completely divorced, if Alice hadn’t dragged out the divorce case. She used litigation abuse tactics and also kept firing her lawyers to obtain delays. She’s on lawyer number 5 or 6 now. And Ioan has paid every cent of her legal fees. It’s sick.
He left an an abusive marriage, not for another woman.
Whoa. How on earth did Alice get shared custody? Those poor kids…😞
Normally I tend to take the dumped wife’s side in these situations but I’ll make an an exception in her case.
Her bonkers behaviour has triggered memories of my own parents divorce.
I feel sorry for the daughters. I have a fair idea of what they went through.
It’s not pretty seeing your mother turn into a banshee in real time.
I hope this marriage works out better for him.
“Past lives can never come between us”. Strange choice of song.
I usually side eye relationships that have such a huge age gap. Alice easily could have gotten the sympathy had she played her cards right. Ioann went away for work and then fell for a costar half his age, the stereotypical midlife crisis. He is only a decade away from being a senior citizen. Bianca is young but she also has MS and while I don’t know how often she gets flare ups, I do wonder how she will manage her MS on top of taking care of an ageing husband. Hopefully Ioann stays healthy. So many age gap relationships like this tend to fall apart over time (see Kevin Costner and ex wife Christine Baumgartner) but I do wish them well.
However Alice was such a nightmare to Ioann in the divorce, threatening and bullying him and Bianca and turning Ioann’s daughters against him. It’s pretty easy to see why they got divorced in the first place if she was always acting like that. I seem to remember she also outed Bianca’s MS diagnosis as well? I do hope Bianca and Ioann finally get some peace and hopefully over time Ioann’s relationship with his daughters can be mended. This situation is just so messy and complicated.
I don’t fault Alice eve at all. Betrayal is a nightmare. When most people get married they don’t feel they will have to start over in a few years. Then add on having kids with an ex. People flip out over less.
Did Ioan feel obligated to stay with this woman. Once Alice calms down and stop being their “bond” will their marriage survive. For an example see “Tori spelling and dean” their marriage started breaking down when his first set of kids started graduating high school. The ex-wife stop communicating with them a little before.
She has a history of being severely abusive, abusing her children, engaging in criminal stalking against multiple people, and coerced her child into committing perjury only to not bother showing up the courtroom, leaving a young child alone in court where she broke down and confessed to lying to the judge.
Alice is extremely lucky that she’s not in prison. If she wasn’t a wealthy white woman she’d have been arrested and charged a hundred times over.
The court documents in this case are bonkers and show how truly unhinged Alice Evans is (why people, even in these very comments, get her mixed up with Alice Eve is a mystery).
It’s truly crazy stuff. Transcripts of videos where Alice is telling her young daughters that she will get them a new daddy in June 2020 (Ioan and Bianca didn’t even meet till 2021 and they met after Ioan filed for divorce in March 2021). Alice physically and verbally abusing Ioan. Alice forcing her daughter to file for a bogus restraining order and then having an adult tantrum and abandoning the child in the courtroom alone (the child admitted she lied and the judge threw the case out). Alice taking pictures of Ioan in the courtroom in violation of the domestic violence restraining order and lying to the judge about it. And the worst of all, Alice calling her young daughter a “tedious bitch” and threatening to send her away when the child asked Alice to stop drinking on the child’s birthday.
That this woman has any supporters at all is a mystery. They must be either simple or as unhinged as she is.
How in the hell does Ioan not have full custody of those kids?
Severe parental alienation. Alice wouldn’t let the kids finish even one reunification session. She even called an ambulance on herself to stop the session one time. She’s that nuts.
Really surprised that the DM didn’t throw money at Alice to get her to rant again.
If genders were flipped people would be cheering Ioan on for leaving an abusive marriage and finding a loving partner who stuck by him despite the horrific, unhinged behavior of his ex. Alice deserves zero sympathy and deserves a ton of contempt for what she has done to their children.