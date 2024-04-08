Bianca Wallace: Alice Evans has used multiple social media accounts to harass me

In January 2021, Ioan Gruffudd told his wife Alice Evans that he was leaving her and filing for divorce. Alice promptly went off the deep end and showed us all while Ioan was getting the hell out. The fact that Ioan moved on very quickly with Bianca Wallace was a big part of Alice’s drama as well – Alice began publicly attacking Bianca online and in interviews, and many believed/knew that Alice was also creating fake social media accounts specifically to troll and abuse Ioan and Bianca. In 2022, Bianca and Ioan were finally granted a three-year restraining order – Alice could no longer contract them in any way. Alice has violated that restraining order multiple times in myriad ways. A few days ago, Bianca posted a statement about Alice’s restraining order violations and just how unhinged Alice has been online:

Bianca Wallace has launched an extraordinary attack on love rival Alice Evans, accusing her of ‘stalking, harassing and abusing’ her and fiancé Ioan Gruffudd. Following their acrimonious split in March 2021, Gruffudd and Evans have been locked in a very public legal battle, resulting in slanging matches that threatened to overshadow their respective careers.

Now Wallace, 31, has broken her silence on the saga, claiming that she has been inundated with messages from followers who claim to have been sent abusive messages from Evans, 55, and revealing she feels it’s her duty to ‘shine a light on bullies and abuse.’ She also repeated Gruffudd’s claims that Evans had set up fake social media accounts with the purpose of harrassing them after a restraining order banned her from mentioning him on social media.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, the Australian actress went on to share 4512 pages worth of social media posts in which Evans had mentioned her or Gruffudd, 50, as well as links to court documents detailing the three-year restraining order he took out against her as a result of the relentless posts.

She began by sharing: ‘I want to say thank you so much for the love and support I have received. I believe the time has come to shine a light on bullies and abuse because they only hold power when hidden in the darkness. Bullies and people who harass others want us to believe that we are alone, but we are not. Bullying thrives in the darkness. It makes people afraid to do anything lest it get worse. I’m encouraging everyone to keep sharing your experiences. Continue reporting to the authorities. Always reach out for support. Although some of what I have mentioned happened over the last few years, I want to be very clear – The harassment and abuse has not ceased. It has continued unabated and is being directed far more broadly than just us.’

Wallace went on to claim that Evans had breached a three-year restraining order put out against her in August 2022. She continued: ‘On 13 November 2023 at 10:56am LA time, I received an email from the detective informing that the current investigations did find this persons phone number linked to at least one of the fake accounts being used to stalk, harass, and post defamatory claims. I want to stress that people who do this need to be held accountable for their actions, and as I have mentioned, I won’t allow anyone to bully or abuse me ever again. If you so wish to view the supporting evidence mentioned in my previous post, most of it, minus what is currently ongoing, is already publicly available. I found the following links containing the information on Google and there is a lot more publicly available information.’

Wallace went on to share the links to Gruffudd’s court filings for the Domestic Violence Restraining Order as well as the actor’s filings for joint custody with Evans of their daughters Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10. In a final blow, Wallace shared a link comprised of 4512 pages worth of social media posts in which Evans had mentioned her or Gruffudd. She ended her series of posts by writing ‘Keep being the light.’