Rainn Wilson: The media was like ‘La, la, la, la, la, everything’s fine’ about Biden

2024 was the year where I grew severely disillusioned by most mainstream and left-leaning media outlets. So many people on MSNBC are persona non grata to me, we no longer subscribe to the Washington Post and I will never forget what the Washington press corps did to President Joe Biden, not to mention Kamala Harris. There was a strong sense, backed up by journalists speaking on the record, that they were actively rooting for another Trump term, mostly because they were bored by the Biden-Harris adminstration’s low drama and competence. They were rooting for Trump because they thought it would improve their ratings and their readership. Instead, Americans have been tuning out the media in historic numbers, with cratering viewership across cable news and tens of thousands of people canceling their subscriptions to newspapers.
I bring all of this up because it’s bizarre to me to see a cottage industry built upon “the media didn’t go hard enough on Joe Biden.” Enter Rainn Wilson, who appeared a podcast last week. Wilson’s comments went viral, especially on right-wing media:
Rainn Wilson is sharing his thoughts about the current political climate in the United States. During her recent appearance on Wilson’s “Soul Boom” podcast, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said that she believes President Donald Trump is making a “concerted effort to destroy the media,” while his right-hand man, Elon Musk, wants the population to “leave traditional media.” Wilson disagreed.
“This is where I would push back,” Wilson said. “I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration, and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration.”
Clarifying he was talking about “left-leaning news media” rather than just Ruhle herself, he added, “[Left-leaning news outlets] were kind of like, ‘La, la, la, la, la, Everything’s fine. Look, the economy’s great. La, la, la. Immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really, being Cleopatra, Queen of Denial.”
Ruhle said that she felt the American population stood up to Biden about immigration politics, but agreed that the Republican party is more “willing to talk about some of the unpleasant things that people feel” about the topic.
“When people say those things out loud, they’re immediately called xenophobic or racist,” she added. “And we have to make space for how people feel.”
“Most people, a large majority of people who have a problem with the current immigration crisis, and have for the last five or 10 years, are not racist,” Wilson said in agreement. “But are often kind of tarred as racist by the liberal left.”
Left-leaning news outlets were NOT like “La, la, la, la, la, Everything’s fine. Look, the economy’s great. La, la, la.” In fact, ALL news outlets were actively doom-reporting the booming Biden economy and refusing to adequately report on Trump’s tariff plans, which Trump repeatedly spoke about on the campaign trail. WTF is Rainn talking about? Well, he saw that he was being praised by right-wing outlets, so he posted this to Instagram:
I guarantee this post won’t make to @FoxNews. Recently I was LAUDED by the Right-wing Pravda Billionaire-funded News-o-sphere for mildly pressing the brilliant MSNBC journalist and economist @StephRuhle about the left-leaning media for not challenging many narratives from the previous administration and Democratic Party talking points. All of a sudden I’m a hero of the MAGA set. (it should be noted that on this very same day. I was being awarded @Time “earth award” for my climate change activism. A scientific phenomenon denied & mocked by many who were recently celebrating me.)
This tiny clip, pulled out of context, is used to boost a convenient narrative by the right-wing press while allowing them to ignore their own obvious bias and outrage propaganda disguised as news. The fact is, as we often state on the @SoulBoom podcast – the toxicity of partisanship and its resultant polarization has spilled into almost every aspect of American life (shower heads! Lightbulbs!) – Including the media which should be only seeking one thing, the TRUTH. The bigger question should be why are we all such brain-dead suckers to a toxic two-party system and slobberingly nod along to its twin, distrust-sewing narratives?
We need more true independents who seek the truth for themselves and actively research issues instead of being spoon-fed a convenient, division-inducing political narrative. We are one country, not two. We must work, like Jesus Christ Himself modeled, toward unity, peace and understanding. Service. The media has an important role to play in this. Start a movement – a new narrative: shed the labels of Red and Blue, MAGA and Libtard, and seek to move toward a just and loving future for our descendants.
“The bigger question should be why are we all such brain-dead suckers to a toxic two-party system and slobberingly nod along to its twin, distrust-sewing narratives.” Eyeroll. Of course, if you think the “left-leaning media wasn’t saying enough about immigration and Biden’s failures,” of course you would think that the two-party system is “toxic.” One side wanted to protect the American people and treat immigrants humanely – the other side is deporting American citizens (some of whom are children) to El Savadorian prison camps. One side wanted to nurture a good economy and the other side wanted to break everything for sh-ts and giggles. BOTH SIDES SUCK, obviously! Wow, I never knew Rainn Wilson was such a disappointment.
He sounds like another member of the insane fake Christian party. I’m over all these white men who didn’t get the movie star fame they expected and turning to Christ as a backup. They are all frauds, the lot of them.
He’s Bahai. I tried reading Bahai texts one time and they’re… I’ll call them “opaque.”
Oh Rainn I’m disappointed.
Super disappointed. The Office is one of the very few things left in our society that bring people pleasure at this point, and I will not let him ruin it! I swear we flip around hundreds of channels, and half the time just give up and put The Office on because it’s the equivalent of comfort food. Kindly shut up, Rainn.
I used to adore his acting…he is now 💀 to me🤬…
He comes off as a far LEFT 🤬🤬🤬 and I despise THEM more than I despise far RIGHT 🤬!
Another rich white man with opinions 🙄
While I completely disagree with his assessment on the media (which is like what world are you living in?) I do think the 2 party system is a big problem and part of how we got here. I’d like to see the elimination of the electoral college and implementation of rank choice voting, personally.
Do you think he voted? I’m getting the vibe he didn’t.
This country was built & STILL runs on racism/sexism/exploitation (and the Electoral College reflects that fact 😡)…THAT’S why we’re STILL in this dark place….and in OUR lifetime there’s only been ONE political party to CONSISTENTLY fight that putrid status quo…
But it’s the system we have. I get frustrated with people doing this we need to change A and B. Cool. Keep on working on that and still vote.
And the two party system isn’t why we got here. We got here because a Black man became President and we all of a sudden decided to give white nationalists an equal voice on the news, radio, and then podcasts. And then that translated into MAGA. I am really really tired of everyone ignoring what happened and how too many people just sat back and said, well hey maybe they have a point about Critical Race Theory. The media took that crap and ran with it!
It IS the system we have, and I have participated in that system every single election since I turned 18. I just think there is a better way. We can choose to try something new. I’m not ignoring the conditions that led to MAGA but I personally believe that if we had rank choice voting system that could have been a safeguard against the racist backlash.
He can go fffffff himself
Yep. We don’t have time or space right now for this kind of privileged navel-gazing. We’re facing down fascism.
But did you know that the Democrats are bad?! BOTH SIDES!!11!
Rainn did it here but people’s reflexive urge to pretend that the Republicans and the Democrats are equally bad is like watching someone’s cult programming get triggered. They can’t help themselves, and the worst part is that this isn’t even far right people, this is how “moderates” and “centrists” talk.
Huh? What is he actually saying? His IG post makes absolutely no sense.
It was just (very poor, IMO) emergency damage control.
I’m not giving him any cookies here, but a bad “apology” (or whatever this IG post was…) is, at least, preferable to all of the people who double down on their inane claim, digging their heels in, and refusing to admit they ever might have been mistaken.
He played Bonnie’s therapist in the later seasons of Mom- one of my comfort re-watch shows.
And now, i may skip his episodes.
Because that character is ruined for me by the clooney-esque- they pretended joe biden was great but he wasn’t- we HAD TO POINT THAT OUT.
note: we bear no responsibility for starting the current holocaust happening in our country.
we’re just enjoying our money.
F*** off.
Blithering, Bullshit, Babble.
Read it in Dwight’s voice. That.Is.All.
This is not what happened. And I am so sick of the media lying to our faces. For four years they said Kamala Harris was not smart, that “unnamed Democrats” were claiming she’s not smart, gets others to do her work, that Biden should dump her. And when Biden would not dump her they decided to attack him and lie that man had Alzheimer’s and then also freaking something else that escapes my mind. The news media were led to this crap by “unnamed sources” who wanted to be President were focused on tarring Harris and then Biden. I love how known of them talk about the crap they did to Kamala in these op-eds.
Say what? Ugh.
Talking about Biden is a waste of time when the current president is posting nonsense about Canada and Greenland.
Joe also stepped down to let Kamala run. He is not the issue at all.
No he isn’t and most of the media are angry that he did it the way he did to block them and others for foisting Dean Phillips at us. I just cannot anymore. Axios getting an award for lying about Joe Biden at the WHCA dinner was just ridiculous.
He had completed his granola libertarian to alt right pipeline. He no longer has to pretend anymore.
@Tiffany, when you’re right, you’re right! ☠️
This won’t be a popular opinion here but I agree with him about the two-party system. I really think the binary choice has led to a level of polarization and calcification of the American voting populous, on either side. In reality Americans have a whole host of different opinions that vary across the political spectrum and would be better served by having more choices like many other countries offer. Even just the opportunity for ranked choice voting would do so much in terms of representation.
As a progressive independent I’ve never fully felt like the Democratic Party represents me but because I’m not insane, I vote for them. But it would be awesome to have a different choice, maybe a party that supports M4A or another universal healthcare alternative, a party that doesn’t take corporate donations or funds from special interests groups, a party that doesn’t allow their members to trade stocks, as a start.
I think the electoral college is what has lead to the 2 party thing. It makes it where you feel like your vote doesn’t count unless you go D or R.
Because we have a presidential political system and not a parliamentary, proportional system, it will always be two parties, for better or worse. And, as a senior, I can tell you we no longer have a Medicare system for seniors, much less any hope of Medicare 4 All anytime soon. Because W Bush and the Republican Congress pushed through Medicare Advantage, private insurance has taken over Medicare. I’m too busy trying to hold Republicans accountable for their many transgressions to spend much time on what Democrats could do better. If white people keep electing Republicans, nothing will improve.
Yet none of these people complaining have put in the effort to create another party on the local level for it to grow on the federal level as a viable option.
Until they put in that work, they can be quiet.
“Both sides” and “what aboutism” has helped get us to this point. If you see no difference between the Democrats and the Republicans, that’s a You Problem, not a Democrats problem. And the media roasted Biden far more than they ever criticized the Hitler wannabe who they practically hand waved back into the Oval Office.
I confess I never heard of this dude, but he’s living in the upside down. Smdh.
They didn’t just “hand wave,” they were working FLAT OUT to get the GOP back in power. Why? Because the media is owned by billionaires. They’ve gobbled up most independent sources and if it doesn’t fit the billionaires’ agenda, it ain’t seeing the light of day in any meaningful sense.
A pro-Israeli mob was taunting and heckling a lone young woman who had protested for Palestine and one of them assaulted her. Have you seen this covered on the media? Nope. But as a wag on reddit put it, if pro Palestian protesters block a sidewalk it makes the top of the nightly news.
And just for fun go google “election interference 2024.” A few weeks ago the results were still all about Trump’s claims about 2020. Now they talk about foreign interference (and there was; no doubt there at all) but you won’t be shown any results about the atypical election results of how some swing states saw 5-7% bullet ballots and/or Trump at the top and then Democrats for the rest of the ballot. 1% is the typical bullet ballot behavior. And no one has bothered to ask why turn out was lower in 2024 than it was in 2020, even though there were record numbers of registrations and record lines everywhere. Allegedly 15 million Democrats (and 3 million Republicans) just didn’t show up? Donald Trump did not win in 2024, but the “mainstream” media isn’t going to say anything about that.
It’s like people forget that Biden isn’t President anymore and that the current President is just shitting all over The Constitution, tanking the economy, and using the office to blatantly extort and enrich himself.
I cannot stand him as an actor and certainly don’t need to listen to his privileged white man babble. The media was blaring every mistake and gaffe Biden made while actively covering up mango’s clear cognitive decline, grifting and instability. Multiple things are true at once. Biden was too old to be president, but he was a less disastrous choice than mango by a mile. The Democratic party has been mismanaged for generations has has leaned right to align itself with big donors and special interests and has not been doing enough to actively help women, the poor/working class and minorities that are supposed to be the base of the party. The Democratic leadership thought women, minorities and the poor would always align with the Democrats because of the New Deal and the Civil Rights Act regardless of what was currently being accomplished and have been blindsided by the rise of wingnut media and religious extremists. It is time to move on from all the old farts that got us in this mess. Moving left of center is the way to move forward and liberal minded young people, like David Hogg and AOC, are the future of the party and the country.
He’s flat out wrong when he said the media was saying Biden was fine….how many pieces were there speculating about his cognition? One day the entire front page of the NYT was filled with stories about his age. Tump falls asleep at the Pope’s funeral and…nothing. This would have been a five alarm media fire if Biden had fallen asleep.
I sort of get some of his points but honestly, I don’t care to hear anything he has to say.
Who dat? Hopefully, this is both the first + last time I hear about this guy. Jesus.
Look in France we’ve got like 16 candidates for each election and it’s no better. The campaigning is a mess and so are the debates when everybody is yelling at everybody and you’re lucky if you get one of them talking rationally. Then you get to the election and you end up with only two candidates generally being one from the right and one from the far-right the past few years/decades. Also our left side of the political spectrum doesn’t even exist anymore so yeah, two parties system is a mess and multiple parties system is also a mess.
They not only were on Biden’s ass constantly they were obsessed with Trump and never stopped covering him like he was still potus and they never gave Biden credit for anything. They helped create the narrative of doom and gloom when they were actually working on immigration (deporting actual criminals after due process) and our economy was the envy of the world despite its flaws. He got bipartisan bills done, important infrastructure passed, aspects of the green new deal while also being the #1 oil producer in history. He had more progressive legislation than Obama and more significant bipartisan legislation than anyone since Bush. But it was carp, carp, carp.