Nikkhah: King Charles should speak to Prince Harry, if only to keep tabs on him

Over the weekend, the Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah – a favorite of Prince William – had a very odd column: “The King’s freeze on Prince Andrew and Prince Harry has backfired.” Suddenly, we’re back in 2019 and every time there’s a sh-tty story about Prince Andrew, the papers immediately attack the Sussexes. Six years later, they’re still running the same old tired play. I’m just saying, it wasn’t surprising that in the same newscycle where we learned of Virginia Giuffre’s suicide, there were tons of attack pieces on the Sussexes. Nikkhah’s piece was a slightly new twist to the storyline because she suggests that King Charles might want to actually speak to Prince Harry, if only to keep tabs on Harry’s movements. Don’t be silly, Roya – I’m absolutely positive that the king has hired people to keep tabs on the Sussexes full-time. Some highlights from this piece:
Andrew kept trying to trash Virginia Giuffre: Andrew, and the royal family, hoped that the multimillion-pound settlement he agreed with Giuffre in 2022, without admitting liability, had closed the door on the scandal. But the duke, eternally obstinate and self-righteous, couldn’t quite leave it alone and attempted to trash her reputation again as recently as 2023, when a friend of his told me Andrew believed the unsealing of legal documents involving Giuffre would “demolish” her story and clear his name. It didn’t happen. Imagine thinking it was a good idea to try to smear Giuffre again after settling with her. Despite the settlement, the duke, and by association the royal family, can never escape this saga.
BP tries to conflate Andrew & the Sussexes: Buckingham Palace adopted the mantra: “The Duke of York is no longer a working member of the royal family.” It’s a phrase the Palace has wearily repeated for many of the controversies from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they left these shores five years ago for their shiny new life in California. But how is that tactic working out for the monarchy, Your Majesty? By keeping the defrocked princes at such an arm’s length, he has ensured one stumbled into the path of an alleged Chinese spy and can never escape his murky past, while the other wages war on the media, criticises his kin for not joining the crusade and continues to battle with His Majesty’s Government and courts over his security in the UK. That means the King, who is 76 and still receiving weekly cancer treatment, has not seen his younger son for more than a year, nor his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for nearly three years. That must surely be suboptimal for both Charles and Harry.
Charles should keep tabs on his brother: Is a change of tack needed? Andrew’s Easter jaunt with the family may signal Charles has clocked that instead of trying to turf his brother out of Royal Lodge, he should keep tabs on him over a cup of English breakfast after church — it’s preferable to discovering his latest mishap from another heap of embarrassing headlines. Those always distract from the rest of the family’s public work, which is one of Charles’s pet hates.
Charles should keep tabs on Harry too: Let’s be clear — Harry is certainly no Andrew, though they share a stubbornness that raises hackles in the royal fold. If Charles is changing course with Andrew, he could also try giving it a go with Harry, who has let it be known that calls to “Pa” go unanswered and he now learns about his father’s health from the newspapers….But if the King doesn’t want to be surprised and upstaged by the self-styled “Spare”, as he was when Harry unexpectedly popped up in court and in Ukraine this month while Charles was beavering away on his Italian state visit, then he should give thought to answering the odd California call, if only to find out what his second son has brewing in the Montecito pipeline.
Arm’s length isn’t working: Of course, it is all so much easier said than done when there are years of accumulated hurt and mistrust on both sides. As any of us with tricky families know all too well, breaking the “out of sight, out of mind” cycle is rarely, if ever, appealing. But Charles would do well to stay more in the loop with Andrew, however unpalatable it may be, because keeping the Duke of Hazard at arm’s length clearly hasn’t worked. It isn’t working with Harry either.
The thing is, I’ve always got the sense that Charles does speak to Andrew and not just in the keeping-tabs way. Andrew is still welcomed at family events, Andrew stayed at Balmoral last summer (and he probably will go there again this summer), and despite the public posturing, it’s clear that Andrew and Charles are mostly fine with each other. It’s a different story altogether between Charles and the Sussexes. Charles does not give a sh-t about Harry, Meghan or the children. He does not care about their safety, he does not want to see them, and he doesn’t want them in the UK whatsoever. He doesn’t even care enough to keep tabs on them at a personal level, and he would prefer if Harry simply spoke to staff. Charles treats his younger son worse than his human-trafficking brother.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The rats are pulling on Chuck’s chain. Sucks to be him.
Charles should have been monitoring his lazy son pegs. For years now. He is shirking work and lazy
Charles legacy will be the cruelty shown to his youngest son and his sons family.
Harry was not defrocked he and his family have titles. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals with the queens permission
So if harry is not like Andrew why bring him up at all. Charles could have seen harry Meghan and the children had he wanted to. Nobody forced Andrew to get involved with two criminals and get involved with trafficked underage girls. I think harry has moved on now.
“I’m absolutely positive that the king had hired people to keep tabs on the Sussexes full-time.”
I’m convinced we can find those people among the rota 🐀🐀🐀, the rest of the British media and various gold-plated advisers. People employed by the Lamebridges of Keensington Palace, who pose as Derangers on Socials, are another source of Sussex-related info.
Charles Should Leave Harry to get on with his life. because ant attempt will be in the papers before they finish their cup of earl grey. besides he may attempt but will Harry be receptive based on his findings from the court case.
is this one of those twisty stories where he tried and harry showed him the hand?
“Keep tabs on him”.. whatever🙄.. god these people are just delusional. Like Prince Harry is ever going back to be caged by the firm, he sets his own schedule nowadays.
The press are bored with the UK royals & given that a lot of the uk press front pages ignored Louis’ bday, seems the Wales kids aren’t cutting it either.
I think they are yanking Charles chain a bit to resolve the security issue so that Harry AND family have more guaranteed visits to the uk. They want those ginger babies & Meghan back on uk soil badly
I agree. I think a lot of the articles written lately are reflecting the UK media’s desire to get the Sussexes to visit the UK so they can put out articles and photos that people actually want to buy.
I have to laugh at the idea of Charles learning about Andrew’s mishaps over a cup of tea after church.
Charles: I say, old sock, what shockingly immoral thing have you done lately?
Andrew: Well, there’s that business with the Chinese spy…
Poor Nikkhah realizes no one gave a shit about the Royal family in England, they can’t move tabloids sales and don’t get clicks, that is why they have been living off the backs of the Sussexes.
Lili at 3 years old can enunciates clearer than Unable.
Someone in the Dailyfail said George don’t have the grades for Eton, but I can’t see him not getting in there, as the future King, so all that talk about going to Unable’s old school, maybe a smoke screen.
Did they just write that George was thicker than two planks?! Poor George – the dumb young heir, too stupid to attend Eton.
Charles got into Cambridge with very low grades. There is no way that he would have been accepted on them it wasn’t who his mother was.
Well the gutter press is waking up it seems. They are not getting useful intel on the Sussexes so maybe they have decided to let loose (drip by drip) on their bedmates who are not holding up their end of the bargain.
Charles is jealous of Harry imo. Charles was always treated as a joke, his ears made fun of. Plus he seems to be an all around bad tempered bully with bad judgment. Taking cash from nefarious people. Charles has to always be the brightest light in the room and he can’t have Harry around to dim that. It must be hard for Harry to be rejected by a parent like that but hopefully he knows that it is a Charles problem and not a Harry one.
His mother loved him unconditionally and I’m sure that sustained him.
This is so true. Diana used to call him “Boy Wonder” — sarcastically.
Pretty sure Charles will not be taking this advice. He’s just gonna huff and snarl every time Harry overshadows him and then brief how “sad” he is at not seeing the Sussex grandchildren. Rinse and repeat.
So Roya couldn’t push a ‘great statesman’ article to embiggen William after dismal looking attendance at the pope’s funeral so she pushed out a bankable ‘let’s slag off the Spares’ article instead. Yep, she needed to fill that real estate and get paid. 💰 We know with high certainty Harry will not keep Charles in the loop and risk his and his family’s safety but the story line will entertain the royalist customers so it’s an easy sell. Have to respect the British Royal tabloid game though 😏. It’s surely enduring.
This article is really about Harry not Andrew. This about press wanting to know what’s going on Harry’s life. The only way they can do that is if Charles makes contact with Harry.
Charles disdains Meghan, Archie, and Lili.
We all know why.
In a family containing Charles and William, imagine calling Harry the stubborn one.