Princess Kate will join her husband in India this year for a ‘huge diplomatic mission’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not visited India in over a decade. Their last visit was in April 2016. It’s sort of wild to think about all that happened in 2016. I mean, that was just two months before the Brexit vote, which happened around the same time Prince Harry saw Meghan on social media. Crazy moment in history. Anyway, that royal tour of India and Bhutan was not well-received in the UK, because back then, William and Kate were regularly criticized for their laziness and because they were hiding out in Norfolk, doing f–k all. Ten years later, things change and yet they stay the same. Anyway, “sources” are now saying that Kate’s imperial wig is going to be dragged to Mumbai later this year, because no one cares about William’s Earthshot keenery unless Kate is there, gurning and jazz-handing.

The Princess of Wales is set to join Prince William on a huge diplomatic mission to India. Following the success of her visit to Italy this week, where she returned to official international duties for the first time in three and a half years, sources have confirmed the Princess is relishing the prospect of accompanying her husband to South Asia in November.

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Plans are being made for the Prince and Princess to attend William’s glittering Earthshot Awards in Mumbai, while also taking on a politically sensitive trip to the capital Delhi. The Prince of Wales will host the sixth instalment of his environmental awards in Mumbai, with the princess marking the third time she has attended the awards having previously accompanied him at the star studded event in London in 2021 and Boston in 2022. Kensington Palace aides and mandarins at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office are confident the timing is now right for the Prince and Princess to launch their biggest joint venture in more than four years, especially following the success of the King and Queen’s State Visit to the US earlier this month. A royal source said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can. The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“A huge diplomatic mission” and it’s just Earthshot. Granted, if they go to Delhi, they might be tasked with some soft-diplomacy. Anyway, all of this “Kate must go to India with William” energy is super-interesting for several reasons. One, Kate was totally on strike after the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour and y’all know she doesn’t want to go to another country where she’ll have to talk to people who are not white. Two, Prince Harry and Meghan’s Australian trip still has Bill and Kathy all the way f–ked up and it’s incredibly funny to watch it play out in real time. Three, William went solo to the past three Earthshot Prize ceremonies and it’s been disaster after disaster after disaster. They had to ship in (and pay?) models to appear with William, and he’s made a horse’s ass out of himself repeatedly on multiple continents. After the disasters in Brazil last year, someone at the Foreign Office came up with the bright idea of sending Kate along to babysit her catastrophe of a husband.