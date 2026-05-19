Princess Kate will join her husband in India this year for a ‘huge diplomatic mission’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not visited India in over a decade. Their last visit was in April 2016. It’s sort of wild to think about all that happened in 2016. I mean, that was just two months before the Brexit vote, which happened around the same time Prince Harry saw Meghan on social media. Crazy moment in history. Anyway, that royal tour of India and Bhutan was not well-received in the UK, because back then, William and Kate were regularly criticized for their laziness and because they were hiding out in Norfolk, doing f–k all. Ten years later, things change and yet they stay the same. Anyway, “sources” are now saying that Kate’s imperial wig is going to be dragged to Mumbai later this year, because no one cares about William’s Earthshot keenery unless Kate is there, gurning and jazz-handing.
The Princess of Wales is set to join Prince William on a huge diplomatic mission to India. Following the success of her visit to Italy this week, where she returned to official international duties for the first time in three and a half years, sources have confirmed the Princess is relishing the prospect of accompanying her husband to South Asia in November.
Plans are being made for the Prince and Princess to attend William’s glittering Earthshot Awards in Mumbai, while also taking on a politically sensitive trip to the capital Delhi.
The Prince of Wales will host the sixth instalment of his environmental awards in Mumbai, with the princess marking the third time she has attended the awards having previously accompanied him at the star studded event in London in 2021 and Boston in 2022.
Kensington Palace aides and mandarins at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office are confident the timing is now right for the Prince and Princess to launch their biggest joint venture in more than four years, especially following the success of the King and Queen’s State Visit to the US earlier this month.
A royal source said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can. The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
“A huge diplomatic mission” and it’s just Earthshot. Granted, if they go to Delhi, they might be tasked with some soft-diplomacy. Anyway, all of this “Kate must go to India with William” energy is super-interesting for several reasons. One, Kate was totally on strike after the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour and y’all know she doesn’t want to go to another country where she’ll have to talk to people who are not white. Two, Prince Harry and Meghan’s Australian trip still has Bill and Kathy all the way f–ked up and it’s incredibly funny to watch it play out in real time. Three, William went solo to the past three Earthshot Prize ceremonies and it’s been disaster after disaster after disaster. They had to ship in (and pay?) models to appear with William, and he’s made a horse’s ass out of himself repeatedly on multiple continents. After the disasters in Brazil last year, someone at the Foreign Office came up with the bright idea of sending Kate along to babysit her catastrophe of a husband.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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USA Rights Only, New Delhi, India -4/11/16-The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair blows in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: New Delhi, India, India
When: 11 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
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USA Rights Only – Agra, India -4/16/2016 – – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Taj Mahal.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Agra, India, India
When: 16 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
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USA Rights Only – Agra, India -4/16/2016 – – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Taj Mahal.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Agra, India, India
When: 16 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
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The Prince of Wales attends Earthshot+, at Portside Tower in Cape Town, a day of impactful conversations with world-leading experts aimed at multiplying the impact of The Earthshot Prize, on day two of his visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 6
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 05 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales with Heidi Klum, during his visit to meet local fishermen in Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Heidi Klum
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales (centre) takes part in a traditional fish brai lunch with (left to right) Tobe Nwigwe, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with (left to right) Tobe Nwigwe, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Royals attending the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 Apr 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/
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The Princess of Wales attends a wreath laying ceremony and parade commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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I hope they don’t try to channel the mountbatten s. Edwina and Louis.scooter wearing a uniform and standing up in a,land rover. Another disaster tour. He will also look annoyed with keen
I hope they try for as many tone deaf photo ops as possible!
Credit where it’s due, they won’t even have to try!
Hope so too. Edwin had an affair with the Indian prime minister and uncle Dickie liked young boys to much.
Earthshot is many things, it is not “a huge diplomatic mission”.
In their dreams.
And her trip to Italy was not for official international duties, the UK government and KP had to say it was private (like Earthshot) because it was for her Royal Centre. So still no official international trips since 2022
But but but…. it is GLITTERY! STAR STUDDED! That’s better than meaningful, impactful, and the height of diplomacy! Right?
And we might get another picture of these two lovebirds sitting at the Taj Mahal like coworkers, who were forced into a picture against their will.
Earthshot is also not “glittering” or “prestigious”. But Peg must be furious that she is going, so I love that for him.
By now we should be calling it EpsteinShit, given how many Epstein-connected people are part of it.
Better to send edward and sophie.
Good. Maybe she can return the Koh-i-Noor while she’s at it.
Exactly! There are many things that were stolen that need to be returned this should be the topic, not his useless vanity project.
https://www.timesnownews.com/lifestyle/people/indias-stolen-heritage-and-treasures-a-nations-glory-held-in-foreign-hands-article-151590337
To the contrary, kate is gonna take the opportunity to shop price specials for her on precious stones and very very possibly have spa dayzzzzzz just like Cam keeps doing.
Many years ago, when they were first married, there was a cover story in Newsweek asking why more women didn’t envy Kate. It was one of those end-of-the-patriarchy in real time moments, when you look around and just go, “Whooof!!!! Dim bulb meet flashbulb.” Germaine Greer was asked her opinion and observed, “She’s been placed in charge of William and it’s a bastard of a job.” ….I knew she was righteous and brilliant but I did not know she was a prophet. Alas. No pity for Kate. I don’t know how she reckons her reward, but this can’t be paying dividends. She’s lucky to break even, here, with this dude.
I think that they’re as bad as each other. They’re so out of touch and neither of them can read any situation or control their own behaviour. Neither of them are assets to the BRF and it’s becoming more obvious with each passing day.
I though it was supposed to be going to Australia, perhaps they are worried that they won’t get the crowds that H and M got.
It will still be a disaster. Kan’t won’t help. She is as awkward as Peg is so now it’s two awkward and inept people put together. Let the theme dress planning begin!
Ooooh, yummy! We feast on W&K’s diplomatic disasters.
If there are any members of the Kensington Comms team lurking, a polite suggestion? Instead of bringing in Western celebs, why not find Indian (including those from the diaspora) celebrities who have advocated for the environment and surround K&M with them? Earthshot is so disjointed in its presentation; bussing in random C-list celebrities has never helped. You’re going to a country with its own robust (and global) ecosystem; capitalize on that.
With that, I feel like Simone Ashley’s and Priyanka Jonas’s agents are about to get a call.
Earthshot is not a Foreign Office venture and we were told that William only committed to do the Saudi visit this year. So what’s changed?
@Amy Bee Oz, US, Bermuda and Italy visits happened and pressure on heir to get with the programme and score big abroad! They are THE power couple with the magic touch so it is tots going to be a dazzling success!
I wonder if he was told that the government would pick up the tab for a lot of it (especially the travel) if they tacked on a visit to Delhi after. (I dont know who usually covers travel and expenses when he travels for Earthshot. I assume the ES organization?) But maybe the government is picking up the tab anyway.)
I also wonder who paid for Kate’s vanity visit to Italy. It wasn’t an official government trip but I’m sure the expenses were all covered by the government.
I really wish one of the few real journalists left would do some serious digging into those kinds of things.
Could it have been the royal foundation that picked up the tab?
Maybe Kate can make naan while Willy lectures Delhi officials about the terrible pollution (much of it caused by the desperately poors cooking over open fires).
I have recently returned from a trip to India. Our Delhi guide was very interesting. Delhi is now considered the greenest metropolitan city in the world. There are trees , shrubs, bushes everywhere. These are watered daily. The guide said ( obviously a little tongue in cheek) that killing a tree in Delhi was nearly as bad as killing a person. Another interesting fact – off topic – is that no coaches can have their curtains closed and private cars cannot have blacked out windows after a spate of violent rapes on public transport – the police must be able to see into all vehicles. We saw an SUV surrounded by police, questioning the blacked out windows. Open fires are of course still a problem, but it really felt like the government is trying to change things. I apologise to anyone Indian who may think my ‘facts ‘ are naive I am only quoting our tour guide.
He can also lecture them to have fewer children. So that the environment is better for him.
Those beach volleyball photos never get old lol.
It’s also funny to me that a prize for environmentalism insists on flying all over the world to celebrate. It would have been such an incredible opportunity to figure out some remote way to celebrate, but I know the point isn’t really saving the environment, it’s just to give Scooter the Global Statesman something to do.
But anyway, I hope they both go so we’ll get juicy content for months — Scoots will make jokes about his hosts/host country/Indian food, both Wailses will talk about how much their kids also like , Keen will flash her naked ass a few times while copying Meghan’s fashion, and the press will declare them the most popular, loved-up couple since 5/19/18.
It’s still early but I believe they are pressured ( by the palace, by the rota? ) to make more trips especially after Harry’s and Meghan’s successful trips all over the world while having 2 younger children than theirs…the school run isn’t cutting it anymore. It could also be Kate and her mother who are campaigning for going with William to India. Many times in the past, whatever they wanted from him, they used the media to get it. I haven’t read the whole article but I noticed that there was no mention of cancer…hmm
Good catch. No “first trip to India since cancer…” Perhaps that story has lost traction.
Well I dont know if they can blame cancer for her missing Earthshot, because when she missed…Singapore, right….it was before cancer for “George’s exams.”
I think its a distinct possibility that this is Kate and her mother pressuring William to let her go via the media.
@Becks1 – it’s not about the excuse, it’s about the constant insistence that Kate’s a frail creature who can’t travel anymore because she’s prioritizing her health. Pretty much every story about her doing any work has included “since cancer…,” so why not this one? Next thing, they’ll stop comparing her to Meghan and then our heads will explode.
@Eurydice lol, I get it!! But I think the lack of cancer is because this is coming from Camp Middleton. Kate’s cancer has always been very convenient in that she can do what she wants but nothing else. I’m seeing the fact that its not mentioned here as a sign that this is something Kate wants to do for some reason. Maybe our speculation years ago that William was the one benching her for this was accurate.
@Becks1 – I can see that. Kate may be marginal but she still gets better reception than William and is far more attractive. A jealous rage monster like him wouldn’t like that.
I bet they’re both delighted at having to do a tour together. Lol! The only time they look remotely happy in public is on solo outings.
Here’s hoping Bundles doesn’t flash her backside this time, like she did at a War Memorial.
This will be a colossal disaster. KKKate will find a way to insult a non-white person, and Pegs will find a way to insult KKKate.
Well, this should be fun!
I’ll put this in my calendar and label it “William and Kate Go as White Colonialists.” (As in “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” the white people will be totally cringey.)
😂🤣 As ”White Colonists” is the only way these two know how to behave around non-white people.
They look miserable in that top photo. 5 years into the marriage and they already couldn’t fake it. As for Kitty going to India, I’ll believe it when I see it.
The photo shows two people who hardly know each other. So awkward.
When Charles gave his speech in DC he was thoughtful and charming and mocked Trump right to his face. That was a mark of successful political diplomacy. Going to dinners and awards shows and mingling with the locals shouldn’t be judged in terms of ‘success’. Crowd size can be a measure of popularity but that can easily be staged and manipulated. Bottom line, Kate in India might be good for her but it won’t help the overall image of the monarchy.
So they are either calling Earthflop “a huge diplomatic mission” in order to stick the British taxpayers with the bill, or they will tack on a couple of photo ops with politicians in order to claim that the Waleses were “doing diplomacy”. And they NEED it to be a country full of non-white people (but not too much, so no “Africa” visit) because only photos of them appearing to be fawned over by brown people makes them look sufficiently “royal”.
I guess they feel that they are guaranteed bigger crowds than those which Harry and Meghan got in Australia if they stage public events in India. I can see them transporting a truckload of union jacks for the locals to wave to demonstrate enthusiasm.
Wow, you can really see The Scar in that header pic with the hat.
There is no scar. People have been so fooled by the photoshop for 15 years, they don’t recognize how lumpy and asymmetrical her face has always been.
All I get is a huge cringe with these two, especially William.
Their 2016 India trip was marked by relative yawn by the Indian public, the Indian newspapers did not like Kate’s fashion and felt it was all boring and drab, and after being told bad actors deliberately maim children so they can get more money as beggars, Kate responded, “oh how interesting.” Even the Daily Mail ran some “Duchess of Drab” press. I don’t even remember what William did, he stood there. The big moments according to the BM was the happy couple shot outside the Taj Mahal on Diana’s bench and the two of them demanding alone time on their hike up to a monastery in Bhutan.
So, is it a state visit coordinated and funded by the foreign office? Or have the Wails figured out how to make the taxpayers pay for their private project, Earthshot? We’ve seen William flying solo for these awards and doing awkward photo ops with flown-in models and celebs. It sounds to me like someone realized that’s not a great look.
I feel like we’re not off to a great start with this statement from a “royal source”: “The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can.” Maybe it’s me, but that sounds condescending as hell. India is just below the UK in terms of GDP and produces less carbon per capita, despite being a relatively young nation which bears the scars of colonialism and outright looting from William’s forebears. Of course, they have their own issues to deal with, I’m not suggesting they don’t, but I think if I were an Indian citizen I might find this wording insulting. Like, oh, you’re standing ready to assist us, great. Haven’t y’all done enough?
@Jay — Well of course they already have all four weird feet in their mouth, that’s just who they are.
That said, I think the “P&POW stand ready to assist the country” line meant assisting England, not India.
The poors & the brown people are there to assist the Empire, never the other way around. Perish the thought!
The only thing helpful they can do is return the Noor diamond.
Looking at that Taj Mahal photo, I think I finally understand something that’s puzzled me for years: why do Billy & Bone Idle stay together, when they’re so obviously miserable?
There’s been lots of speculation: she and her mother are determined to see her crowned, she’s his beard, it’s all for the kids, etc. But really, who could force the rage-monster heir to stay married if he seriously wanted out?
The vibe I get off that picture is “Look at us, we’re doing the opposite of the Diana misery moment. We’re happy, we’re together, it’s going to stay that way. We won’t repeat the mistakes of the prior generation.”
I think maybe Bill is like my own dad, who I met only as an adult. His parents were divorced in the pre-WWII South, and it was hellish for him and his brothers.
Dad was so determined never to get divorced, he deliberately married a staunch Catholic, even though he was a philandering atheist. He made her miserable for over 20 years, did some really rotten things to keep her from leaving him.
I look at William and wonder if it’s the same sort of deal: does he have a bug in his brain about divorce being bad for the kids, and maybe the Monarchy? I don’t know. His sense of duty is clearly nonexistent, but still…
Also, why does he always look so weird when he’s barefoot? It’s like his feet never meet air except for photo shoots.
Sorry, Koh-i-Noor diamond.
Won’t Charlotte have her private school entrance exams around that time? That was the excuse given 2 years ago when she missed – that George had his entrance exams.
Blujfly, yes, but remember that Charlotte is not as “important” as George. And I predict these two will embarrass themselves greatly in India. And no one can save them from their own racism and colonialist privilege. They may even be carried in chairs again!